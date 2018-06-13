Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 13 Giugno 2018. I risultati di oggi

13/06/2018 15:22 16 commenti
Joe Vigani nella foto
ESP ITF Spain F15 – 1° Turno
Vilardo vs Mardones

ITF Spain F15
F. Vilardo [6]
40
6
6
0
B. Mardones
15
7
3
1
Mostra dettagli


KOR ITF Korea F2 – 1° Turno
Moritani vs Vigani

ITF Korea F2
S. Moritani
6
6
J. Vigani
1
2
Vincitore: S. Moritani
Mostra dettagli


ISR ITF Israel F9 – 2° Turno
Bega vs Elbaz

ITF Israel F9
A. Bega [1]
6
6
S. Elbaz
3
1
Vincitore: A. Bega
Mostra dettagli


ITA Italy F14 – Bergamo – 2° Turno
Giacomini vs Lulli

ITF Italy F14
L. Giacomini
30
5
G. Lulli
30
5
Mostra dettagli

Rajski vs Petrone

ITF Italy F14
M. Rajski
6
2
3
A. Petrone [2]
4
6
6
Vincitore: A. Petrone
Mostra dettagli

Ornago vs Fonio

ITF Italy F14
F. Ornago [1]
40
3
0
G. Fonio
40
6
1
Mostra dettagli

Dalla Valle vs Berrettini

ITF Italy F14
E. Dalla Valle
2
3
J. Berrettini
6
6
Vincitore: J. Berrettini
Mostra dettagli

1° Turno
frigerio – haerteis

ITF Italy F14
L. Frigerio
7
2
4
J. Haerteis
5
6
6
Vincitore: J. Haerteis
Mostra dettagli

ITF Italy F14
R. Bellotti
0
6
6
1
A. Obert
0
7
3
0
Vincitore: R. Bellotti per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

TUN Tunisia F23 – 2° Turno
Sorrentino vs Ghorbel

ITF Tunisia F23
L. Sorrentino
2
7
7
A. Ghorbel [6]
6
6
6
Vincitore: L. Sorrentino
Mostra dettagli

Poullain vs Roncalli

ITF Tunisia F23
L. Poullain
3
6
S. Roncalli
6
7
Vincitore: S. Roncalli
Mostra dettagli

grandepaci 13-06-2018 16:30

la malediione della foto nooooooooooooooooooooo 😛

 16
Napol ti amo 13-06-2018 16:15

Berrettini 2 va come un treno

 15
Italian_Tennis 13-06-2018 16:13

Anche se non si è potuta vedere, a giudicare dal Livescore bella vittoria per Berrettini Junior!

 14
Djokernole99 (Guest) 13-06-2018 16:03

@ Djokernole99 (#2133704)

*Ottavi chiedo scusa

 13
Djokernole99 (Guest) 13-06-2018 16:01

Qualcuno conosce Luigi Sorrentino? Classe 98′ ai quarti in Tunisia..

 12
Giuseppe (Guest) 13-06-2018 15:16

@ Djanny (#2133490)

Credo preferisca le superiori rapide, in Corea si gioca sul rapido, in Sri Lanka si gioca sulla terra.

 11
Pierre Herme’ the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 13-06-2018 14:46

Scritto da Sottile
Il derby degli ani vinto dal giapponese…

Hehe…..

 10
Darios80 (Guest) 13-06-2018 14:42

Bene Petrone

 9
Sottile 13-06-2018 14:04

Il derby degli ani vinto dal giapponese… 😕

 8
Gigi53 (Guest) 13-06-2018 13:52

Redazione é possibile mettere il montepremi vicino ai tornei,grazie

 7
Giuseppe Cocacol (Guest) 13-06-2018 12:37

in tunisia è il primo turno

 6
Dizzo (Guest) 13-06-2018 11:40

Non so perchè, ma a me Vigani ricorda la Vandeweghe, separati alla nascita

 5
Djanny (Guest) 13-06-2018 09:55

Vigani ha preso una bella stesa…forse andare in Corea non è stata una bella idea…magari nel future dello Sri Lanka avrebbe trovato avversari più abbordabili

 4
Henry (Guest) 13-06-2018 09:13

@Darios 80…immagino per”motivi di eta’”…:-),mitico Cipols

 3
Ermy (Guest) 13-06-2018 08:42

Dalla Valle vs Berrettini è una partita molto interessante. 2 giovani promesse che si contendono un posto tra i next gen. Soprattutto per Jacopo una vittoria sarebbe incoraggiante.

 2
Darios80 (Guest) 13-06-2018 05:57

Cipolla gioca il doppio CN berrettini a Bergamo , ma non si vede più in singolare come mai ?

 1
