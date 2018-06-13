ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e656.015 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 13 Giugno 2018. I risultati di oggi
13/06/2018 15:22 16 commenti
ITF Spain F15 – 1° Turno
Vilardo vs Mardones
ITF Spain F15
F. Vilardo [6]•
40
6
6
0
B. Mardones
15
7
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Vilardo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-1
B. Mardones
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-3
F. Vilardo
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-3 → 6-3
B. Mardones
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
F. Vilardo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
B. Mardones
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
F. Vilardo
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
B. Mardones
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
F. Vilardo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-0 → 3-0
B. Mardones
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
F. Vilardo
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-7
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
8*-9
9*-9
9-10*
6-6 → 6-7
F. Vilardo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
B. Mardones
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-5 → 5-6
F. Vilardo
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-5 → 5-5
B. Mardones
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
F. Vilardo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
B. Mardones
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
F. Vilardo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
B. Mardones
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
F. Vilardo
0-15
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
B. Mardones
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
F. Vilardo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
B. Mardones
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
ITF Korea F2 – 1° Turno
Moritani vs Vigani
ITF Korea F2
S. Moritani
6
6
J. Vigani
1
2
Vincitore: S. Moritani
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-2
J. Vigani
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
5-2 → 6-2
S. Moritani
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
J. Vigani
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
S. Moritani
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
J. Vigani
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
S. Moritani
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
J. Vigani
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-1 → 1-1
S. Moritani
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-1
J. Vigani
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
S. Moritani
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
J. Vigani
0-15
0-30
0-40
3-1 → 4-1
S. Moritani
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Vigani
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
S. Moritani
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Vigani
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
ITF Israel F9 – 2° Turno
Bega vs Elbaz
ITF Israel F9
A. Bega [1]
6
6
S. Elbaz
3
1
Vincitore: A. Bega
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-1
S. Elbaz
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
4-1 → 5-1
S. Elbaz
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
3-0 → 4-0
S. Elbaz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-0 → 2-0
S. Elbaz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-3
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
S. Elbaz
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
S. Elbaz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
S. Elbaz
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
S. Elbaz
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Italy F14 – Bergamo – 2° Turno
Giacomini vs Lulli
ITF Italy F14
L. Giacomini•
30
5
G. Lulli
30
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Giacomini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
5-5
G. Lulli
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
L. Giacomini
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
G. Lulli
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
L. Giacomini
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
G. Lulli
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
L. Giacomini
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
G. Lulli
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
L. Giacomini
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
G. Lulli
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
L. Giacomini
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Rajski vs Petrone
ITF Italy F14
M. Rajski
6
2
3
A. Petrone [2]
4
6
6
Vincitore: A. Petrone
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
3-6
A. Petrone
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
M. Rajski
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-5 → 3-5
A. Petrone
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
M. Rajski
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
A. Petrone
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-3 → 1-4
M. Rajski
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-3 → 1-3
A. Petrone
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
M. Rajski
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
A. Petrone
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
2-6
M. Rajski
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-5 → 2-6
A. Petrone
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
M. Rajski
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
A. Petrone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Rajski
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
A. Petrone
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
M. Rajski
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Petrone
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-4
M. Rajski
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 6-4
A. Petrone
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
M. Rajski
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
A. Petrone
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Rajski
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
A. Petrone
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
M. Rajski
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-1 → 3-1
A. Petrone
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Rajski
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Petrone
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Ornago vs Fonio
ITF Italy F14
F. Ornago [1]•
40
3
0
G. Fonio
40
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Ornago
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
15-30
30-40
40-40
0-1
G. Fonio
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
3-6
F. Ornago
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
G. Fonio
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
F. Ornago
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
G. Fonio
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
F. Ornago
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-3 → 2-3
G. Fonio
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
F. Ornago
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
1-1 → 1-2
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
F. Ornago
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Dalla Valle vs Berrettini
ITF Italy F14
E. Dalla Valle
2
3
J. Berrettini
6
6
Vincitore: J. Berrettini
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
3-6
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
J. Berrettini
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
J. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
J. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 1-3
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
J. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
2-6
J. Berrettini
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
2-5 → 2-6
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-5 → 2-5
J. Berrettini
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
1-4 → 1-5
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
J. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
J. Berrettini
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-1 → 0-2
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-0 → 0-1
1° Turno
frigerio – haerteis
ITF Italy F14
L. Frigerio
7
2
4
J. Haerteis
5
6
6
Vincitore: J. Haerteis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
4-6
L. Frigerio
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
J. Haerteis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
L. Frigerio
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Haerteis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
L. Frigerio
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
J. Haerteis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
L. Frigerio
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
3-0 → 3-1
J. Haerteis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
L. Frigerio
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. Haerteis
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
2-6
L. Frigerio
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
J. Haerteis
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-4 → 2-5
L. Frigerio
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Haerteis
0-15
0-30
0-40
1-3 → 2-3
L. Frigerio
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
J. Haerteis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
L. Frigerio
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Haerteis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
7-5
L. Frigerio
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
6-5 → 7-5
J. Haerteis
0-15
0-30
0-40
5-5 → 6-5
L. Frigerio
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
J. Haerteis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
L. Frigerio
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-5 → 3-5
J. Haerteis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
L. Frigerio
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Haerteis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
L. Frigerio
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
J. Haerteis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
L. Frigerio
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Haerteis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
ITF Italy F14
R. Bellotti
0
6
6
1
A. Obert•
0
7
3
0
Vincitore: R. Bellotti per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Obert
1-0
R. Bellotti
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-3
A. Obert
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
R. Bellotti
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 5-3
A. Obert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
R. Bellotti
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
5-0 → 5-1
A. Obert
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
R. Bellotti
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
A. Obert
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
R. Bellotti
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
A. Obert
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-7
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
1*-6
6-6 → 6-7
A. Obert
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
R. Bellotti
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
A. Obert
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-4 → 5-5
R. Bellotti
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
15-30
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
A. Obert
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
5-2 → 5-3
Tunisia F23 – 2° Turno
Sorrentino vs Ghorbel
ITF Tunisia F23
L. Sorrentino
2
7
7
A. Ghorbel [6]
6
6
6
Vincitore: L. Sorrentino
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
7-6
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
6*-3
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
L. Sorrentino
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
A. Ghorbel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
L. Sorrentino
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Ghorbel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
L. Sorrentino
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
A. Ghorbel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
L. Sorrentino
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. Ghorbel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
L. Sorrentino
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-1 → 3-1
A. Ghorbel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
L. Sorrentino
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
A. Ghorbel
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
7-6
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
A. Ghorbel
15-0
30-0
40-0
6-5 → 6-6
L. Sorrentino
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
A. Ghorbel
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
L. Sorrentino
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
A. Ghorbel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
L. Sorrentino
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
A. Ghorbel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
L. Sorrentino
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
A. Ghorbel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
L. Sorrentino
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
A. Ghorbel
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
L. Sorrentino
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
2-6
A. Ghorbel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-5 → 2-6
L. Sorrentino
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
A. Ghorbel
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
L. Sorrentino
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
A. Ghorbel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
L. Sorrentino
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
A. Ghorbel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
L. Sorrentino
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Poullain vs Roncalli
ITF Tunisia F23
L. Poullain
3
6
S. Roncalli
6
7
Vincitore: S. Roncalli
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-7
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
S. Roncalli
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
6-5 → 6-6
L. Poullain
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
S. Roncalli
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-4 → 5-5
L. Poullain
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-4 → 5-4
S. Roncalli
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-4 → 4-4
L. Poullain
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
S. Roncalli
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
L. Poullain
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 1-4
S. Roncalli
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-3 → 0-4
L. Poullain
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-2 → 0-3
S. Roncalli
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
L. Poullain
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
3-6
S. Roncalli
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
L. Poullain
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
S. Roncalli
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
L. Poullain
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
S. Roncalli
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
L. Poullain
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
S. Roncalli
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
L. Poullain
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
S. Roncalli
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
la malediione della foto nooooooooooooooooooooo 😛
Berrettini 2 va come un treno
Anche se non si è potuta vedere, a giudicare dal Livescore bella vittoria per Berrettini Junior!
@ Djokernole99 (#2133704)
*Ottavi chiedo scusa
Qualcuno conosce Luigi Sorrentino? Classe 98′ ai quarti in Tunisia..
@ Djanny (#2133490)
Credo preferisca le superiori rapide, in Corea si gioca sul rapido, in Sri Lanka si gioca sulla terra.
Hehe…..
Bene Petrone
Il derby degli ani vinto dal giapponese… 😕
Redazione é possibile mettere il montepremi vicino ai tornei,grazie
in tunisia è il primo turno
Non so perchè, ma a me Vigani ricorda la Vandeweghe, separati alla nascita
Vigani ha preso una bella stesa…forse andare in Corea non è stata una bella idea…magari nel future dello Sri Lanka avrebbe trovato avversari più abbordabili
@Darios 80…immagino per”motivi di eta’”…:-),mitico Cipols
Dalla Valle vs Berrettini è una partita molto interessante. 2 giovani promesse che si contendono un posto tra i next gen. Soprattutto per Jacopo una vittoria sarebbe incoraggiante.
Cipolla gioca il doppio CN berrettini a Bergamo , ma non si vede più in singolare come mai ?