Challenger Prostejov: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Primo e Secondo Turno di Qualificazione. Gaio e Mager al turno finale

03/06/2018 17:23 6 commenti
Federico Gaio classe 1992
CZE Challenger Prostejov CH | Terra | e127.000 – 1° e 2° Turno Quali

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. David Poljak CZE vs Patrik Nema SVK

CH Prostejov
David Poljak
2
6
6
Patrik Nema
6
2
4
Vincitore: D. POLJAK
2. Peter Goldsteiner AUT vs [7] Jan Satral CZE

CH Prostejov
Peter Goldsteiner
3
2
Jan Satral [7]
6
6
Vincitore: J. SATRAL
3. [WC] Petr Nouza CZE vs Jan Mertl CZE

CH Prostejov
Petr Nouza
3
4
Jan Mertl
6
6
Vincitore: J. MERTL
4. David Poljak CZE OR Patrik Nema SVK vs Adrian Bodmer SUI OR [5] Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Prostejov
David Poljak
3
4
Evgeny Karlovskiy [5]
6
6
Vincitore: E. KARLOVSKIY
5. [WC] Petr Nouza CZE OR Jan Mertl CZE vs Edoardo Eremin ITA OR [8] Fabien Reboul FRA (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Prostejov
Jan Mertl
7
6
Fabien Reboul [8]
6
3
Vincitore: J. MERTL
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Jaroslav Pospisil CZE vs Dominik Kellovsky CZE

CH Prostejov
Jaroslav Pospisil
6
6
Dominik Kellovsky
3
4
Vincitore: J. POSPISIL
2. [2] Federico Gaio ITA vs Michal Konecny CZE

CH Prostejov
Federico Gaio [2]
6
6
Michal Konecny
4
4
Vincitore: F. GAIO
3. [4] Marek Jaloviec CZE vs Aliaksandr Bury BLR

CH Prostejov
Marek Jaloviec [4]
6
6
Aliaksandr Bury
2
3
Vincitore: M. JALOVIEC
4. Jaroslav Pospisil CZE OR Dominik Kellovsky CZE vs Agustin Velotti ARG OR [6] Gianluca Mager ITA (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Prostejov
Jaroslav Pospisil
6
1
5
Gianluca Mager [6]
4
6
7
Vincitore: G. MAGER
5. [2] Federico Gaio ITA OR Michal Konecny CZE vs Michael Vrbensky CZE OR Sadio Doumbia FRA (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Prostejov
Federico Gaio [2]
6
3
7
Sadio Doumbia
3
6
5
Vincitore: F. GAIO
COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Martin Cuevas URU vs Vit Kopriva CZE

CH Prostejov
Martin Cuevas [1]
7
6
Vit Kopriva
6
4
Vincitore: M. CUEVAS
2. Michael Vrbensky CZE vs Sadio Doumbia FRA

CH Prostejov
Michael Vrbensky
3
2
Sadio Doumbia
6
6
Vincitore: S. DOUMBIA
3. Pascal Brunner AUT vs Marek Gengel CZE

CH Prostejov
Pascal Brunner
6
6
Marek Gengel
2
3
Vincitore: P. BRUNNER
4. [1] Martin Cuevas URU OR Vit Kopriva CZE vs [WC] Jacub Novak CZE OR [WC] Martin Vondrak CZE (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Prostejov
Martin Cuevas [1]
7
6
Martin Vondrak
5
1
Vincitore: M. CUEVAS
5. [3] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA OR Andreas Haider-Maurer AUT vs [WC] Roman Jebavy CZE OR [WC] Tomas Liska SVK (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Prostejov
Andreas Haider-Maurer
3
5
Tomas Liska
6
7
Vincitore: T. LISKA
COURT 6 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Agustin Velotti ARG vs [6] Gianluca Mager ITA

CH Prostejov
Agustin Velotti
15
5
0
Gianluca Mager [6]
40
7
3
Vincitore: G. MAGER per ritiro
2. [3] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs Andreas Haider-Maurer AUT

CH Prostejov
Geoffrey Blancaneaux [3]
2
4
Andreas Haider-Maurer
6
6
Vincitore: A. HAIDER-MAURER
3. Edoardo Eremin ITA vs [8] Fabien Reboul FRA

CH Prostejov
Edoardo Eremin
5
6
Fabien Reboul [8]
7
7
Vincitore: F. REBOUL
4. [4] Marek Jaloviec CZE OR Aliaksandr Bury BLR vs Pascal Brunner AUT OR Marek Gengel CZE (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Prostejov
Marek Jaloviec [4]
6
0
6
Pascal Brunner
4
6
3
Vincitore: M. JALOVIEC
COURT 7 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Jacub Novak CZE vs [WC] Martin Vondrak CZE

CH Prostejov
Jacub Novak
2
0
Martin Vondrak
6
6
Vincitore: M. VONDRAK
2. [WC] Roman Jebavy CZE vs [WC] Tomas Liska SVK

CH Prostejov
Roman Jebavy
3
7
4
Tomas Liska
6
5
6
Vincitore: T. LISKA
3. Pavel Nejedly CZE OR Marc Sieber GER vs Peter Goldsteiner AUT OR [7] Jan Satral CZE (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Prostejov
Marc Sieber
6
3
4
Jan Satral [7]
4
6
6
Vincitore: J. SATRAL
COURT 10 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Adrian Bodmer SUI vs [5] Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS

CH Prostejov
Adrian Bodmer
5
6
Evgeny Karlovskiy [5]
7
7
Vincitore: E. KARLOVSKIY
2. Pavel Nejedly CZE vs Marc Sieber GER

CH Prostejov
Pavel Nejedly
1
5
Marc Sieber
6
7
Vincitore: M. SIEBER
6 commenti

Panama 03-06-2018 19:34

Che battaglia Gaio! Bravissimo a vincerla…. anche Mager non era stato da meno….

6
Serpico (Guest) 03-06-2018 19:07

Magerino e' la pazzia tennistica impersonificata…..Se sale di classifica e le doti le ha tutte ci fara' divertire un mondo…..Oggi match che ha dell'incredibile :mrgreen:

 5
kalle4 03-06-2018 18:47

Grande, Pazzo, Mager!!!

 4
kalle4 03-06-2018 16:36

Molto male Eremin, Mager continua a trovare nelle quali gente più forte che in tabellone..speriamo comunque dia continuità..

 3
Daniele (Guest) 03-06-2018 11:02

Bravo mager per ora

 2
Daniele (Guest) 03-06-2018 11:02

Bravo mager per ora

 1
