Challenger Prostejov: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Primo e Secondo Turno di Qualificazione. Gaio e Mager al turno finale

Federico Gaio classe 1992
Challenger Prostejov CH | Terra | e127.000 – 1° e 2° Turno Quali
CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. David Poljak vs Patrik Nema
CH Prostejov
David Poljak
2
6
6
Patrik Nema
6
2
4
Vincitore: D. POLJAK
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Nema
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
P. Nema
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
P. Nema
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
D. Poljak
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
P. Nema
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Poljak
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
P. Nema
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Poljak
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
40-A
df
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
P. Nema
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
P. Nema
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
D. Poljak
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
P. Nema
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Nema
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
D. Poljak
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Poljak
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
D. Poljak
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
2. Peter Goldsteiner vs [7] Jan Satral
CH Prostejov
Peter Goldsteiner
3
2
Jan Satral [7]
6
6
Vincitore: J. SATRAL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Satral
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
P. Goldsteiner
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
J. Satral
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
P. Goldsteiner
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
P. Goldsteiner
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Satral
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
P. Goldsteiner
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-5 → 3-5
J. Satral
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
J. Satral
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
J. Satral
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
P. Goldsteiner
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
3. [WC] Petr Nouza vs Jan Mertl
CH Prostejov
Petr Nouza
3
4
Jan Mertl
6
6
Vincitore: J. MERTL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Mertl
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
P. Nouza
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
J. Mertl
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
P. Nouza
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
J. Mertl
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
P. Nouza
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
df
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Mertl
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
P. Nouza
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Mertl
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
4. David Poljak OR Patrik Nema vs Adrian Bodmer OR [5] Evgeny Karlovskiy (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH Prostejov
David Poljak
3
4
Evgeny Karlovskiy [5]
6
6
Vincitore: E. KARLOVSKIY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
D. Poljak
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 2-3
D. Poljak
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Poljak
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
2-5 → 3-5
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
D. Poljak
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
D. Poljak
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 2-0
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
5. [WC] Petr Nouza OR Jan Mertl vs Edoardo Eremin OR [8] Fabien Reboul (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH Prostejov
Jan Mertl
7
6
Fabien Reboul [8]
6
3
Vincitore: J. MERTL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Mertl
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
F. Reboul
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
df
5*-0
6*-0
6-6 → 7-6
F. Reboul
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
J. Mertl
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
F. Reboul
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
J. Mertl
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
J. Mertl
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
F. Reboul
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
J. Mertl
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Jaroslav Pospisil vs Dominik Kellovsky
CH Prostejov
Jaroslav Pospisil
6
6
Dominik Kellovsky
3
4
Vincitore: J. POSPISIL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Kellovsky
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
D. Kellovsky
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
D. Kellovsky
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Pospisil
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Pospisil
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Pospisil
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
D. Kellovsky
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
J. Pospisil
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-1 → 4-2
D. Kellovsky
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-0 → 4-1
J. Pospisil
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
D. Kellovsky
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-0 → 3-0
D. Kellovsky
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2. [2] Federico Gaio vs Michal Konecny
CH Prostejov
Federico Gaio [2]
6
6
Michal Konecny
4
4
Vincitore: F. GAIO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Konecny
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
F. Gaio
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
M. Konecny
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
F. Gaio
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 3-1
M. Konecny
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
F. Gaio
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Konecny
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Gaio
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 6-4
F. Gaio
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
M. Konecny
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Konecny
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
3-1 → 4-1
M. Konecny
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
F. Gaio
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Konecny
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
3. [4] Marek Jaloviec vs Aliaksandr Bury
CH Prostejov
Marek Jaloviec [4]
6
6
Aliaksandr Bury
2
3
Vincitore: M. JALOVIEC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bury
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Jaloviec
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Bury
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Jaloviec
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Bury
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bury
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
A. Bury
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
4. Jaroslav Pospisil OR Dominik Kellovsky vs Agustin Velotti OR [6] Gianluca Mager (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH Prostejov
Jaroslav Pospisil
6
1
5
Gianluca Mager [6]
4
6
7
Vincitore: G. MAGER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Mager
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
J. Pospisil
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
J. Pospisil
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
G. Mager
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
J. Pospisil
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Pospisil
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-4 → 1-5
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
J. Pospisil
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
G. Mager
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-4 → 5-4
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
J. Pospisil
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
5. [2] Federico Gaio OR Michal Konecny vs Michael Vrbensky OR Sadio Doumbia (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH Prostejov
Federico Gaio [2]
6
3
7
Sadio Doumbia
3
6
5
Vincitore: F. GAIO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Doumbia
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
F. Gaio
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
S. Doumbia
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
F. Gaio
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
F. Gaio
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
S. Doumbia
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-2 → 4-2
F. Gaio
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
S. Doumbia
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-1 → 3-1
F. Gaio
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Doumbia
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
S. Doumbia
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
2-4 → 2-5
F. Gaio
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
S. Doumbia
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
S. Doumbia
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
F. Gaio
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
S. Doumbia
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Doumbia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
F. Gaio
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
4-0 → 4-1
F. Gaio
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
S. Doumbia
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
F. Gaio
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Martin Cuevas vs Vit Kopriva
CH Prostejov
Martin Cuevas [1]
7
6
Vit Kopriva
6
4
Vincitore: M. CUEVAS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Kopriva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
M. Cuevas
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
M. Cuevas
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
V. Kopriva
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Cuevas
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
V. Kopriva
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Cuevas
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
V. Kopriva
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Cuevas
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
ace
4-0*
4*-1
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
df
6-6 → 7-6
V. Kopriva
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
V. Kopriva
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
V. Kopriva
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
V. Kopriva
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. Michael Vrbensky vs Sadio Doumbia
CH Prostejov
Michael Vrbensky
3
2
Sadio Doumbia
6
6
Vincitore: S. DOUMBIA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
S. Doumbia
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
M. Vrbensky
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
S. Doumbia
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-4 → 1-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
S. Doumbia
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
ace
2-3 → 2-4
M. Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
S. Doumbia
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Vrbensky
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
3. Pascal Brunner vs Marek Gengel
CH Prostejov
Pascal Brunner
6
6
Marek Gengel
2
3
Vincitore: P. BRUNNER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Brunner
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
M. Gengel
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
P. Brunner
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
M. Gengel
0-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
M. Gengel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
P. Brunner
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-0 → 3-0
M. Gengel
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
P. Brunner
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Gengel
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
P. Brunner
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Gengel
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
M. Gengel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
M. Gengel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
4. [1] Martin Cuevas OR Vit Kopriva vs [WC] Jacub Novak OR [WC] Martin Vondrak (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH Prostejov
Martin Cuevas [1]
7
6
Martin Vondrak
5
1
Vincitore: M. CUEVAS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Vondrak
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
M. Cuevas
15-0
15-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
M. Vondrak
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
M. Cuevas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-0 → 3-0
M. Cuevas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Cuevas
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
M. Vondrak
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
4-5 → 5-5
M. Cuevas
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-5 → 4-5
M. Cuevas
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 3-4
M. Vondrak
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
M. Cuevas
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Vondrak
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Cuevas
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 2-1
M. Vondrak
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
5. [3] Geoffrey Blancaneaux OR Andreas Haider-Maurer vs [WC] Roman Jebavy OR [WC] Tomas Liska (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH Prostejov
Andreas Haider-Maurer
3
5
Tomas Liska
6
7
Vincitore: T. LISKA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Haider-Maurer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
T. Liska
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. Haider-Maurer
4-5 → 5-5
A. Haider-Maurer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
3-4 → 4-4
A. Haider-Maurer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
2-3 → 2-4
A. Haider-Maurer
1-2 → 2-2
A. Haider-Maurer
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Haider-Maurer
3-5 → 3-6
T. Liska
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
2-5 → 3-5
A. Haider-Maurer
2-4 → 2-5
T. Liska
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
A. Haider-Maurer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
A. Haider-Maurer
1-1 → 2-1
T. Liska
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Haider-Maurer
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
COURT 6 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Agustin Velotti vs [6] Gianluca Mager
CH Prostejov
Agustin Velotti•
15
5
0
Gianluca Mager [6]
40
7
3
Vincitore: G. MAGER per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Mager
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
G. Mager
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Mager
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 5-6
A. Velotti
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
A. Velotti
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
A. Velotti
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Velotti
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
A. Velotti
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
2. [3] Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs Andreas Haider-Maurer
CH Prostejov
Geoffrey Blancaneaux [3]
2
4
Andreas Haider-Maurer
6
6
Vincitore: A. HAIDER-MAURER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Haider-Maurer
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Haider-Maurer
4-3 → 4-4
A. Haider-Maurer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
A. Haider-Maurer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-2 → 1-2
A. Haider-Maurer
0-1 → 0-2
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Haider-Maurer
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
A. Haider-Maurer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
A. Haider-Maurer
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Haider-Maurer
1-0 → 1-1
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
3. Edoardo Eremin vs [8] Fabien Reboul
CH Prostejov
Edoardo Eremin
5
6
Fabien Reboul [8]
7
7
Vincitore: F. REBOUL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
ace
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
F. Reboul
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-4 → 3-5
E. Eremin
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
F. Reboul
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
E. Eremin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-0 → 2-1
F. Reboul
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
E. Eremin
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Reboul
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
E. Eremin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
F. Reboul
0-15
0-30
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
4-5 → 5-5
F. Reboul
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
E. Eremin
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
F. Reboul
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
E. Eremin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-3 → 2-3
F. Reboul
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
E. Eremin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
4. [4] Marek Jaloviec OR Aliaksandr Bury vs Pascal Brunner OR Marek Gengel (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH Prostejov
Marek Jaloviec [4]
6
0
6
Pascal Brunner
4
6
3
Vincitore: M. JALOVIEC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Brunner
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
M. Jaloviec
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
P. Brunner
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-1 → 4-2
P. Brunner
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Jaloviec
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-4 → 0-5
P. Brunner
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-3 → 0-4
P. Brunner
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Jaloviec
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Brunner
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
P. Brunner
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
M. Jaloviec
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
P. Brunner
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
M. Jaloviec
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-1 → 3-2
P. Brunner
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
P. Brunner
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Jaloviec
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 1-0
COURT 7 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Jacub Novak vs [WC] Martin Vondrak
CH Prostejov
Jacub Novak
2
0
Martin Vondrak
6
6
Vincitore: M. VONDRAK
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Vondrak
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
J. Novak
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Novak
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
15-40
2-5 → 2-6
M. Vondrak
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
J. Novak
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-4 → 2-4
M. Vondrak
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
M. Vondrak
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 0-3
J. Novak
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
2. [WC] Roman Jebavy vs [WC] Tomas Liska
CH Prostejov
Roman Jebavy
3
7
4
Tomas Liska
6
5
6
Vincitore: T. LISKA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Jebavy
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
T. Liska
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-1 → 4-2
R. Jebavy
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
T. Liska
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
T. Liska
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
R. Jebavy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Liska
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
R. Jebavy
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
T. Liska
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-3 → 4-4
T. Liska
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
R. Jebavy
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
T. Liska
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
R. Jebavy
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Liska
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
R. Jebavy
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
R. Jebavy
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
1-4 → 2-4
T. Liska
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 1-4
R. Jebavy
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
T. Liska
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Jebavy
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
3. Pavel Nejedly OR Marc Sieber vs Peter Goldsteiner OR [7] Jan Satral (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH Prostejov
Marc Sieber
6
3
4
Jan Satral [7]
4
6
6
Vincitore: J. SATRAL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Satral
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
J. Satral
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
M. Sieber
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
J. Satral
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
M. Sieber
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Satral
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
M. Sieber
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
J. Satral
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Satral
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
M. Sieber
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
J. Satral
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
M. Sieber
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
J. Satral
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
J. Satral
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Sieber
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
J. Satral
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
M. Sieber
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
J. Satral
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
J. Satral
0-15
df
0-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
M. Sieber
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Satral
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
M. Sieber
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Satral
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
COURT 10 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Adrian Bodmer vs [5] Evgeny Karlovskiy
CH Prostejov
Adrian Bodmer
5
6
Evgeny Karlovskiy [5]
7
7
Vincitore: E. KARLOVSKIY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0*-5
0*-6
6-6 → 6-7
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Bodmer
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
A. Bodmer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 5-6
A. Bodmer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bodmer
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. Pavel Nejedly vs Marc Sieber
CH Prostejov
Pavel Nejedly
1
5
Marc Sieber
6
7
Vincitore: M. SIEBER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Sieber
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
P. Nejedly
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
P. Nejedly
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
M. Sieber
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
P. Nejedly
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
P. Nejedly
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Sieber
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Nejedly
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
df
1-5 → 1-6
M. Sieber
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
P. Nejedly
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
P. Nejedly
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
M. Sieber
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
P. Nejedly
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
6 commenti
Che battaglia Gaio! Bravissimo a vincerla…. anche Mager non era stato da meno….
Magerino e’ la pazzia tennistica impersonificata…..Se sale di classifica e le doti le ha tutte ci fara’ divertire un mondo…..Oggi match che ha dell’incredibile
Grande, Pazzo, Mager!!!
Molto male Eremin, Mager continua a trovare nelle quali gente più forte che in tabellone..speriamo comunque dia continuità..
Bravo mager per ora
Bravo mager per ora