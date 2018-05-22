ATP Lyon 250 | Terra | e501.345 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del 22 Maggio 2018
22/05/2018 08:40 Nessun commento
ITF Hammamet – 1° Turno
Viviani vs Brouleau
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Osprey – TDQ
Fusinato vs Tomashevskaya
ITF Les Franqueses Del Valles – 1° Turno
Di Giuseppe vs Serban
ITF Les Franqueses Del Valles
M. Di Giuseppe
0
R. Serban [8]
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
0-0
Oeiras – 1° Turno
Nessuna azzurra in campo oggi.
Caserta – 1° Turno
Matviyenko vs Brescia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Rubini vs Anshba
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pieri vs Gorgodze
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Schaeder vs Caregaro
ITF Caserta
L. Schaeder
0
1
2
M. Caregaro•
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Caregaro
2-2
L. Schaeder
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
M. Caregaro
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
L. Schaeder
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
M. Caregaro
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
1-6
L. Schaeder
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
M. Caregaro
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-4 → 1-5
L. Schaeder
0-15
0-30
0-40
1-3 → 1-4
M. Caregaro
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 1-3
L. Schaeder
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
M. Caregaro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
L. Schaeder
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Grymalska vs Kurata
ITF Caserta
A. Grymalska [4]•
15
6
1
N. Kurata
40
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Grymalska
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
1-0
N. Kurata
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-3
A. Grymalska
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
N. Kurata
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
A. Grymalska
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
N. Kurata
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Grymalska
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
N. Kurata
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Grymalska
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
N. Kurata
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Grymalska
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Bains vs Marchetti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Potapova vs Samsonova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: Circuito ITF, Italiane nei tornei ITF
