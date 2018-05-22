Italiane nei tornei ITF Copertina, WTA

Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del 22 Maggio 2018

Martina Caregaro classe 1992
TUN ITF Hammamet – 1° Turno
Viviani vs Brouleau

Il match deve ancora iniziare



USA ITF Osprey – TDQ
Fusinato vs Tomashevskaya



FRA ITF Les Franqueses Del Valles – 1° Turno
Di Giuseppe vs Serban
ITF Les Franqueses Del Valles
M. Di Giuseppe
0
R. Serban [8]
0
Mostra dettagli


POR Oeiras – 1° Turno
Nessuna azzurra in campo oggi.


ITA Caserta – 1° Turno
Matviyenko vs Brescia

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Rubini vs Anshba

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pieri vs Gorgodze

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Schaeder vs Caregaro

ITF Caserta
L. Schaeder
0
1
2
M. Caregaro
0
6
2
Mostra dettagli

Grymalska vs Kurata

ITF Caserta
A. Grymalska [4]
15
6
1
N. Kurata
40
3
0
Mostra dettagli

Bains vs Marchetti

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Potapova vs Samsonova

Il match deve ancora iniziare

