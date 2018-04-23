Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 24 aprile 2018. Live dettagliato

23/04/2018 22:28 Nessun commento
Walter Trusendi classe 1985
ITA Italy F9 – $25,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Walter Trusendi ITA vs. Giovanni Fonio ITA ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hernan Casanova ARG [1] vs. Luca Prevosto ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Riccardo Balzerani ITA vs. Mattia Frinzi ITA ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alessandro Petrone ITA vs. Corrado Summaria ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Enrico Dalla valle ITA vs. Robin Stanek CZE ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dragos Dima ROU [6] vs. Giovanni Rizzuti ITA ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ESP Spain F10 – $25,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Raul Brancaccio ITA vs. Maxime Hamou FRA ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUN Tunisia F16 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Sem Verbeek NED vs. Francesco Vilardo ITA [4] ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ISR Israel F4 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Nessun azzurro in campo oggi.



TUR Turkey F16 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Lorenzo Frigerio ITA vs. Matei Adrian Georgescu ROU 2 incontro dalle ore 09:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gabriel Schmidt AUT vs. Davide Galoppini ITA ore 09:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sebastian Prechtel GER vs. Omar Giacalone ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 09:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Riccardo Bellotti ITA [4] vs. Alexander Shevchenko RUS ore 09:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

