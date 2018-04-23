Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 24 aprile 2018. Live dettagliato
Italy F9 – $25,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Walter Trusendi vs. Giovanni Fonio ore 14:00
Hernan Casanova [1] vs. Luca Prevosto 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00
Riccardo Balzerani vs. Mattia Frinzi ore 14:00
Alessandro Petrone vs. Corrado Summaria 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00
Enrico Dalla valle vs. Robin Stanek ore 14:00
Dragos Dima [6] vs. Giovanni Rizzuti ore 14:00
Spain F10 – $25,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Raul Brancaccio vs. Maxime Hamou ore 10:00
Tunisia F16 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Sem Verbeek vs. Francesco Vilardo [4] ore 11:00
Israel F4 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Nessun azzurro in campo oggi.
Turkey F16 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Lorenzo Frigerio vs. Matei Adrian Georgescu 2 incontro dalle ore 09:30
Gabriel Schmidt vs. Davide Galoppini ore 09:30
Sebastian Prechtel vs. Omar Giacalone 2 incontro dalle ore 09:30
Riccardo Bellotti [4] vs. Alexander Shevchenko ore 09:30
