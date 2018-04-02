Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 02 Aprile 2018. I risultati di oggi

Omar Giacalone nella foto
Egypt F12 – $15,000 – Hard – TDQ
Enrico Dalla valle [2] vs. Davide Albertoni 6-1 6-2
Joy Vigani vs. Brian Cernoch 7-6(5) 0-6 0-6
Italy F6 – $25,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Miljan Zekic [4] vs. Corrado Summaria Non prima delle ore 18:30
ITF Italy F6
M. Zekic [4]
6
6
C. Summaria
4
4
Vincitore: M. Zekic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Summaria
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
C. Summaria
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
C. Summaria
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Zekic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Zekic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
C. Summaria
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Zekic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 5-3
C. Summaria
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Zekic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
C. Summaria
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Zekic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
C. Summaria
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Juan Pablo Ficovich [8] vs. Omar Giacalone Non prima delle ore 18:30
ITF Italy F6
J. Ficovich [8]
7
6
O. Giacalone
6
2
Vincitore: J. Ficovich
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Giacalone
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
J. Ficovich
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
O. Giacalone
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
J. Ficovich
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
J. Ficovich
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
O. Giacalone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
J. Ficovich
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
O. Giacalone
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
J. Ficovich
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
O. Giacalone
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
J. Ficovich
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
O. Giacalone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
J. Ficovich
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
O. Giacalone
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
J. Ficovich
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
O. Giacalone
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
TDQ
Walter Trusendi [2] vs. Luca George Tatomir ore 14:00
ITF Italy F6
W. Trusendi
3
6
6
L. Tatomir
6
0
0
Vincitore: W. Trusendi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Tatomir
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-0 → 6-0
L. Tatomir
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
W. Trusendi
40-15
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Tatomir
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
L. Tatomir
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Tatomir
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
W. Trusendi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
L. Tatomir
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
W. Trusendi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
L. Tatomir
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
L. Tatomir
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Antonio Massara [3] vs. Louis Chaix [13] 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00
ITF Italy F6
A. Massara
7
7
L. Chaix
6
6
Vincitore: A. Massara
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
4*-1
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6-6 → 7-6
A. Massara
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
L. Chaix
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
A. Massara
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
A. Massara
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
A. Massara
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
L. Chaix
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
L. Chaix
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Massara
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
L. Chaix
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
L. Chaix
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 6-6
A. Massara
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
L. Chaix
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Massara
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
L. Chaix
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
A. Massara
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
L. Chaix
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
A. Massara
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
L. Chaix
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Giovanni Fonio [6] vs. Franco Capalbo 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00
ITF Italy F6
G. Fonio
3
6
6
F. Capalbo
6
4
2
Vincitore: G. Fonio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
F. Capalbo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
F. Capalbo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Capalbo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
F. Capalbo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Fonio
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
F. Capalbo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
G. Fonio
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
F. Capalbo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
F. Capalbo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 1-3
F. Capalbo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
G. Fonio
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
8 commenti
Non passeggia mica molto è andato al terzo!
Grande il truso
bravo massara
Fonio batte Capalbio nel senso che ci passeggia in lungo ed in largo?
C’è anche ferrari nelle tdq del 25000$ in America.
@ Sottile (#2068249)
ah Capalbio, ridente località balneare della Toscana… 😛
Dalla Valle
Della Valle e Fonio che può battere Capalbio