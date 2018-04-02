Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 02 Aprile 2018. I risultati di oggi

02/04/2018 19:09 8 commenti
Omar Giacalone nella foto
EGY Egypt F12 – $15,000 – Hard – TDQ
Enrico Dalla valle ITA [2] vs. Davide Albertoni ITA 6-1 6-2

Joy Vigani ITA vs. Brian Cernoch USA 7-6(5) 0-6 0-6



ITA Italy F6 – $25,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Miljan Zekic SRB [4] vs. Corrado Summaria ITA Non prima delle ore 18:30

ITF Italy F6
M. Zekic [4]
6
6
C. Summaria
4
4
Vincitore: M. Zekic
Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG [8] vs. Omar Giacalone ITA Non prima delle ore 18:30

ITF Italy F6
J. Ficovich [8]
7
6
O. Giacalone
6
2
Vincitore: J. Ficovich
TDQ
Walter Trusendi ITA [2] vs. Luca George Tatomir ROU ore 14:00

ITF Italy F6
W. Trusendi
3
6
6
L. Tatomir
6
0
0
Vincitore: W. Trusendi
Antonio Massara ITA [3] vs. Louis Chaix FRA [13] 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00

ITF Italy F6
A. Massara
7
7
L. Chaix
6
6
Vincitore: A. Massara
Giovanni Fonio ITA [6] vs. Franco Capalbo ARG 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00

ITF Italy F6
G. Fonio
3
6
6
F. Capalbo
6
4
2
Vincitore: G. Fonio
8 commenti

Tennis (Guest) 02-04-2018 22:15

Scritto da Piripi

Scritto da Sottile
Della Valle e Fonio che può battere Capalbio

Fonio batte Capalbio nel senso che ci passeggia in lungo ed in largo?

Non passeggia mica molto è andato al terzo!

 8
Darios80 (Guest) 02-04-2018 19:56

Grande il truso

 7
daniele (Guest) 02-04-2018 18:46

bravo massara

 6
Piripi (Guest) 02-04-2018 17:26

Scritto da Sottile
Della Valle e Fonio che può battere Capalbio

Fonio batte Capalbio nel senso che ci passeggia in lungo ed in largo?

 5
Elios (Guest) 02-04-2018 10:53

C’è anche ferrari nelle tdq del 25000$ in America.

 4
Luca Milano 02-04-2018 10:17

@ Sottile (#2068249)

ah Capalbio, ridente località balneare della Toscana… 😛

 3
Ermy (Guest) 02-04-2018 08:52

Scritto da Sottile
Della Valle e Fonio che può battere Capalbio

Dalla Valle

 2
Sottile 02-04-2018 00:20

Della Valle e Fonio che può battere Capalbio

 1
