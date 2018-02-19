Italiani ATP, Copertina

Classifica ATP Italiani: Andreas Seppi rientra in top 60. Matteo Berrettini ad un passo dal best ranking

19/02/2018 08:43 5 commenti
Andreas Seppi classe 1984, n.59 ATP
Andreas Seppi classe 1984, n.59 ATP

Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (19-02-2018)

21
Best: 13
1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1850
Punti
24
Tornei
52
Best: 33
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
955
Punti
33
Tornei
59
Best: 18
22
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
861
Punti
27
Tornei
81
Best: 70
2
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
676
Punti
26
Tornei
102
Best: 82
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
543
Punti
32
Tornei
121
Best: 120
3
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
467
Punti
21
Tornei
129
Best: 125
3
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
448
Punti
25
Tornei
159
Best: 84
-8
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
337
Punti
21
Tornei
171
Best: 36
4
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
313
Punti
17
Tornei
172
Best: 172
4
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
313
Punti
21
Tornei
189
Best: 156
-1
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
285
Punti
30
Tornei
207
Best: 152
--
0
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
254
Punti
23
Tornei
230
Best: 153
-2
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
229
Punti
35
Tornei
240
Best: 118
-1
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
217
Punti
33
Tornei
250
Best: 165
--
0
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
205
Punti
30
Tornei
261
Best: 159
3
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
195
Punti
25
Tornei
286
Best: 240
30
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
170
Punti
14
Tornei
287
Best: 100
1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
170
Punti
21
Tornei
291
Best: 146
1
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
166
Punti
24
Tornei
322
Best: 259
-1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
149
Punti
28
Tornei
333
Best: 319
3
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
140
Punti
22
Tornei
349
Best: 347
-2
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
125
Punti
24
Tornei
372
Best: 204
-2
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
112
Punti
20
Tornei
375
Best: 369
-1
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
110
Punti
25
Tornei
376
Best: 375
-1
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
109
Punti
20
Tornei
414
Best: 290
2
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
92
Punti
19
Tornei
419
Best: 402
--
0
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
91
Punti
24
Tornei
424
Best: 394
-1
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
90
Punti
22
Tornei
429
Best: 423
3
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
89
Punti
35
Tornei
444
Best: 444
22
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
83
Punti
27
Tornei
485
Best: 482
-3
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
72
Punti
34
Tornei
505
Best: 292
1
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
67
Punti
11
Tornei
516
Best: 355
-2
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
65
Punti
33
Tornei
517
Best: 515
-2
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
64
Punti
22
Tornei
528
Best: 523
-3
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
61
Punti
20
Tornei
552
Best: 548
-1
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
57
Punti
28
Tornei
557
Best: 375
-12
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
56
Punti
24
Tornei
558
Best: 542
-6
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
56
Punti
28
Tornei
560
Best: 178
53
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
55
Punti
19
Tornei
566
Best: 546
-2
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
54
Punti
28
Tornei
567
Best: 548
-2
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
54
Punti
32
Tornei
599
Best: 327
-2
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
48
Punti
21
Tornei
605
Best: 556
-3
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
47
Punti
23
Tornei
636
Best: 526
8
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
41
Punti
24
Tornei
646
Best: 465
3
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
38
Punti
25
Tornei
656
Best: 472
--
0
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
36
Punti
34
Tornei
668
Best: 668
42
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
34
Punti
14
Tornei
671
Best: 299
-1
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
34
Punti
23
Tornei
701
Best: 678
-12
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
30
Punti
19
Tornei
709
Best: 598
-3
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
29
Punti
25
Tornei
718
Best: 70
72
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
27
Punti
7
Tornei
726
Best: 590
-1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
27
Punti
21
Tornei
734
Best: 282
-27
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
27
Punti
30
Tornei
768
Best: 384
-4
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
24
Punti
16
Tornei
769
Best: 765
-4
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
24
Punti
18
Tornei
772
Best: 769
-3
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
24
Punti
25
Tornei
835
Best: 450
3
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
19
Punti
21
Tornei
860
Best: 858
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
17
Punti
12
Tornei
952
Best: 908
1
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
12
Punti
14
Tornei
956
Best: 743
2
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
12
Punti
16
Tornei
981
Best: 949
-1
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
11
Punti
17
Tornei
993
Best: 222
1
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
10
Punti
3
Tornei
1021
Best: 1019
-2
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1024
Best: 989
--
0
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
10
Punti
19
Tornei
1026
Best: 873
--
0
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
10
Punti
20
Tornei
1049
Best: 793
-1
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
9
Punti
17
Tornei
1081
Best: 1066
-1
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
8
Punti
15
Tornei
1090
Best: 1001
-1
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
8
Punti
20
Tornei
1113
Best: 854
-1
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1124
Best: 912
-1
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
7
Punti
16
Tornei
1147
Best: 1133
-1
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1153
Best: 903
-1
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1158
Best: 1135
--
0
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1159
Best: 1105
5
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1180
Best: 1180
5
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1181
Best: 1181
5
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1186
Best: 1184
4
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1193
Best: 1165
4
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1202
Best: 943
3
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1247
Best: 1247
3
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1247
Best: 590
3
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1262
Best: 835
3
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1264
Best: 664
4
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1282
Best: 945
-73
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1284
Best: 1163
--
0
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1326
Best: 1307
1
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1331
Best: 1331
1
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1348
Best: 1142
1
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1357
Best: 1357
8
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1365
Best: 1365
--
0
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1398
Best: 1251
3
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1446
Best: 1446
5
Gianluca Bergomi
ITA, 15-01-1993
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1446
Best: 1446
5
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1446
Best: 1322
5
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1446
Best: 267
5
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1480
Best: 1480
4
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1511
Best: 1511
3
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1525
Best: 1402
4
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1525
Best: 1461
4
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1543
Best: 1543
8
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1586
Best: 1586
6
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1586
Best: 1586
6
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1586
Best: 988
6
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1667
Best: 1667
5
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1667
Best: 980
5
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1667
Best: 715
5
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1667
Best: 1667
5
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1667
Best: 1667
5
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1667
Best: 430
5
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1667
Best: 1312
5
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1667
Best: 1667
5
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1746
Best: 1746
6
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1746
Best: 842
6
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1746
Best: 1497
6
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1746
Best: 1746
6
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1746
Best: 1746
6
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1821
Best: 1676
3
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1821
Best: 1821
3
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1821
Best: 1552
3
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1821
Best: 1694
3
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1821
Best: 1793
3
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1882
Best: 1856
1
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1882
Best: 1558
1
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1915
Best: 1915
2
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1937
Best: 1620
12
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
TAG:

5 commenti

Tennisaddicted (Guest) 19-02-2018 14:13

Scritto da Intenditore
GQ mi risulta che avesse 226 come best ranking non 240…

Sembra anche a me

 5
Replica | Quota
Intenditore (Guest) 19-02-2018 12:19

GQ mi risulta che avesse 226 come best ranking non 240…

 4
Replica | Quota
Giorgio69 (Guest) 19-02-2018 11:37

Se l’anca di Seppi tiene questo potrebbe essere l’anno del rientro nei top 20. Da adesso in poi ha pochi punti da difendere.

 3
Replica | Quota
Mozz 22 (Guest) 19-02-2018 10:29

Grande Seppi, prevedo un ( giusto) sorpasso su Paolino Lorenzi entro breve tempo.

 2
Replica | Quota
Huckleberry (Guest) 19-02-2018 08:58

Gennaro Dante è diventato italiano. Era meglio Schwartamann ma vabbè….

 1
Replica | Quota
