Classifica ATP Italiani: Andreas Seppi rientra in top 60. Matteo Berrettini ad un passo dal best ranking
19/02/2018 08:43 5 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (19-02-2018)
21
Best: 13
▲
1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1850
Punti
24
Tornei
52
Best: 33
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
955
Punti
33
Tornei
59
Best: 18
▲
22
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
861
Punti
27
Tornei
81
Best: 70
▲
2
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
676
Punti
26
Tornei
102
Best: 82
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
543
Punti
32
Tornei
121
Best: 120
▲
3
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
467
Punti
21
Tornei
129
Best: 125
▲
3
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
448
Punti
25
Tornei
159
Best: 84
▼
-8
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
337
Punti
21
Tornei
171
Best: 36
▲
4
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
313
Punti
17
Tornei
172
Best: 172
▲
4
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
313
Punti
21
Tornei
189
Best: 156
▼
-1
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
285
Punti
30
Tornei
207
Best: 152
--
0
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
254
Punti
23
Tornei
230
Best: 153
▼
-2
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
229
Punti
35
Tornei
240
Best: 118
▼
-1
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
217
Punti
33
Tornei
250
Best: 165
--
0
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
205
Punti
30
Tornei
261
Best: 159
▲
3
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
195
Punti
25
Tornei
286
Best: 240
▲
30
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
170
Punti
14
Tornei
287
Best: 100
▲
1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
170
Punti
21
Tornei
291
Best: 146
▲
1
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
166
Punti
24
Tornei
322
Best: 259
▼
-1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
149
Punti
28
Tornei
333
Best: 319
▲
3
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
140
Punti
22
Tornei
349
Best: 347
▼
-2
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
125
Punti
24
Tornei
372
Best: 204
▼
-2
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
112
Punti
20
Tornei
375
Best: 369
▼
-1
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
110
Punti
25
Tornei
376
Best: 375
▼
-1
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
109
Punti
20
Tornei
414
Best: 290
▲
2
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
92
Punti
19
Tornei
419
Best: 402
--
0
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
91
Punti
24
Tornei
424
Best: 394
▼
-1
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
90
Punti
22
Tornei
429
Best: 423
▲
3
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
89
Punti
35
Tornei
444
Best: 444
▲
22
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
83
Punti
27
Tornei
485
Best: 482
▼
-3
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
72
Punti
34
Tornei
505
Best: 292
▲
1
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
67
Punti
11
Tornei
516
Best: 355
▼
-2
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
65
Punti
33
Tornei
517
Best: 515
▼
-2
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
64
Punti
22
Tornei
528
Best: 523
▼
-3
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
61
Punti
20
Tornei
552
Best: 548
▼
-1
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
57
Punti
28
Tornei
557
Best: 375
▼
-12
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
56
Punti
24
Tornei
558
Best: 542
▼
-6
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
56
Punti
28
Tornei
560
Best: 178
▲
53
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
55
Punti
19
Tornei
566
Best: 546
▼
-2
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
54
Punti
28
Tornei
567
Best: 548
▼
-2
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
54
Punti
32
Tornei
599
Best: 327
▼
-2
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
48
Punti
21
Tornei
605
Best: 556
▼
-3
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
47
Punti
23
Tornei
636
Best: 526
▲
8
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
41
Punti
24
Tornei
646
Best: 465
▲
3
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
38
Punti
25
Tornei
656
Best: 472
--
0
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
36
Punti
34
Tornei
668
Best: 668
▲
42
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
34
Punti
14
Tornei
671
Best: 299
▼
-1
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
34
Punti
23
Tornei
701
Best: 678
▼
-12
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
30
Punti
19
Tornei
709
Best: 598
▼
-3
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
29
Punti
25
Tornei
718
Best: 70
▲
72
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
27
Punti
7
Tornei
726
Best: 590
▼
-1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
27
Punti
21
Tornei
734
Best: 282
▼
-27
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
27
Punti
30
Tornei
768
Best: 384
▼
-4
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
24
Punti
16
Tornei
769
Best: 765
▼
-4
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
24
Punti
18
Tornei
772
Best: 769
▼
-3
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
24
Punti
25
Tornei
835
Best: 450
▲
3
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
19
Punti
21
Tornei
860
Best: 858
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
17
Punti
12
Tornei
952
Best: 908
▲
1
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
12
Punti
14
Tornei
956
Best: 743
▲
2
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
12
Punti
16
Tornei
981
Best: 949
▼
-1
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
11
Punti
17
Tornei
993
Best: 222
▲
1
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
10
Punti
3
Tornei
1021
Best: 1019
▼
-2
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1024
Best: 989
--
0
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
10
Punti
19
Tornei
1026
Best: 873
--
0
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
10
Punti
20
Tornei
1049
Best: 793
▼
-1
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
9
Punti
17
Tornei
1081
Best: 1066
▼
-1
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
8
Punti
15
Tornei
1090
Best: 1001
▼
-1
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
8
Punti
20
Tornei
1113
Best: 854
▼
-1
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1124
Best: 912
▼
-1
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
7
Punti
16
Tornei
1147
Best: 1133
▼
-1
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1153
Best: 903
▼
-1
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1158
Best: 1135
--
0
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1159
Best: 1105
▲
5
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1180
Best: 1180
▲
5
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1181
Best: 1181
▲
5
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1186
Best: 1184
▲
4
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1193
Best: 1165
▲
4
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1202
Best: 943
▲
3
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1247
Best: 1247
▲
3
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1247
Best: 590
▲
3
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1262
Best: 835
▲
3
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1264
Best: 664
▲
4
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1282
Best: 945
▼
-73
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1284
Best: 1163
--
0
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1326
Best: 1307
▲
1
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1331
Best: 1331
▲
1
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1348
Best: 1142
▲
1
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1357
Best: 1357
▲
8
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1365
Best: 1365
--
0
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1398
Best: 1251
▲
3
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1446
Best: 1446
▲
5
Gianluca Bergomi
ITA, 15-01-1993
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1446
Best: 1446
▲
5
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1446
Best: 1322
▲
5
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1446
Best: 267
▲
5
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1480
Best: 1480
▲
4
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1511
Best: 1511
▲
3
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1525
Best: 1402
▲
4
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1525
Best: 1461
▲
4
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1543
Best: 1543
▲
8
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1586
Best: 1586
▲
6
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1586
Best: 1586
▲
6
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1586
Best: 988
▲
6
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1667
Best: 1667
▲
5
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1667
Best: 980
▲
5
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1667
Best: 715
▲
5
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1667
Best: 1667
▲
5
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1667
Best: 1667
▲
5
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1667
Best: 430
▲
5
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1667
Best: 1312
▲
5
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1667
Best: 1667
▲
5
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1746
Best: 1746
▲
6
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1746
Best: 842
▲
6
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1746
Best: 1497
▲
6
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1746
Best: 1746
▲
6
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1746
Best: 1746
▲
6
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1821
Best: 1676
▲
3
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1821
Best: 1821
▲
3
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1821
Best: 1552
▲
3
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1821
Best: 1694
▲
3
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1821
Best: 1793
▲
3
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1882
Best: 1856
▲
1
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1882
Best: 1558
▲
1
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1915
Best: 1915
▲
2
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1937
Best: 1620
▲
12
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
Sembra anche a me
GQ mi risulta che avesse 226 come best ranking non 240…
Se l’anca di Seppi tiene questo potrebbe essere l’anno del rientro nei top 20. Da adesso in poi ha pochi punti da difendere.
Grande Seppi, prevedo un ( giusto) sorpasso su Paolino Lorenzi entro breve tempo.
Gennaro Dante è diventato italiano. Era meglio Schwartamann ma vabbè….