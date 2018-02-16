Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

LIVE ATP New York e Buenos Aires: I risultati con il Live dettagliato dei Quarti di Finale

16/02/2018 21:15 1 commento
Risultati dal circuito ATP
Risultati dal circuito ATP

ARG ATP Buenos Aires 250 | Terra | $568.190 – Quarti di Finale

Court Guillermo Vilas – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Federico Delbonis ARG vs Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP

ATP Buenos Aires
Federico Delbonis
6
7
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
3
5
Vincitore: F. DELBONIS
Mostra dettagli

2. [5] Diego Schwartzman ARG vs Aljaz Bedene SLO

ATP Buenos Aires
Diego Schwartzman [5]
4
4
Aljaz Bedene
6
6
Vincitore: A. BEDENE
Mostra dettagli

3. Leonardo Mayer ARG vs Gael Monfils FRA (non prima ore: 22:45)

ATP Buenos Aires
Leonardo Mayer
4
6
3
Gael Monfils
6
3
6
Vincitore: G. MONFILS
Mostra dettagli

4. [1] Dominic Thiem AUT vs Guido Pella ARG

ATP Buenos Aires
Dominic Thiem [1]
7
6
Guido Pella
6
4
Vincitore: D. THIEM
Mostra dettagli


Estadio 2 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [WC] Guillermo Duran ARG / Maximo Gonzalez ARG vs [PR] Andreas Haider-Maurer AUT / Dusan Lajovic SRB

ATP Buenos Aires
Guillermo Duran / Maximo Gonzalez
6
6
12
Andreas Haider-Maurer / Dusan Lajovic
7
4
10
Vincitori: DURAN / GONZALEZ
Mostra dettagli



USA ATP New York 250 | Indoor | $668.460 – Quarti di Finale

STADIUM COURT – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [Q] Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP vs [4] Adrian Mannarino FRA

ATP New York
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
5
6
3
Adrian Mannarino [4]
7
2
6
Vincitore: A. MANNARINO
Mostra dettagli

2. Ivo Karlovic CRO vs [2] Sam Querrey USA (non prima ore: 21:00)

ATP New York
Ivo Karlovic
6
6
Sam Querrey [2]
7
7
Vincitore: S. QUERREY
Mostra dettagli

3. Jeremy Chardy FRA / Fabrice Martin FRA vs Wesley Koolhof NED / Artem Sitak NZL

ATP New York
Jeremy Chardy / Fabrice Martin
4
6
6
Wesley Koolhof / Artem Sitak
6
3
10
Vincitori: KOOLHOF / SITAK
Mostra dettagli

4. Radu Albot MDA vs [5] Kei Nishikori JPN (non prima ore: 01:30)

ATP New York
Radu Albot
6
3
1
Kei Nishikori [5]
4
6
6
Vincitore: K. NISHIKORI
Mostra dettagli

5. [1] Kevin Anderson RSA vs Frances Tiafoe USA

ATP New York
Kevin Anderson [1]
0
6
0
Frances Tiafoe
0
3
0
Mostra dettagli

1 commento

DYLAN1998 16-02-2018 23:01

Mi spiace per Schwartzman!!
Spero si rifaccia in doppio con Thiem!

 1
