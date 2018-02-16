LIVE ATP New York e Buenos Aires: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Secondo Turno. Avanza ai quarti di finale Gael Monfils

Risultati dal circuito ATP
ATP Buenos Aires 250 | Terra | $568.190 – 2° Turno
Court Guillermo Vilas – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez vs [2] Pablo Carreno Busta
ATP Buenos Aires
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
7
1
7
Pablo Carreno Busta [2]
6
6
6
Vincitore: G. GARCIA-LOPEZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
df
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
4*-4
5-4*
6-4*
6*-5
6*-6
6-6 → 7-6
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
P. Carreno Busta
4-5 → 5-5
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
P. Carreno Busta
3-4 → 3-5
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
P. Carreno Busta
0-4 → 0-5
P. Carreno Busta
0-2 → 0-3
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
P. Carreno Busta
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
5*-2
6*-2
6-3*
df
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
P. Carreno Busta
6-5 → 6-6
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
P. Carreno Busta
2-3 → 2-4
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
2. [LL] Gastao Elias vs Federico Delbonis
ATP Buenos Aires
Gastao Elias
6
6
Federico Delbonis
7
7
Vincitore: F. DELBONIS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Delbonis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
G. Elias
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
G. Elias
15-0
30-0
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
F. Delbonis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
F. Delbonis
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
F. Delbonis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
df
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
G. Elias
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
G. Elias
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
G. Elias
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
F. Delbonis
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
F. Delbonis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. Dusan Lajovic vs Gael Monfils (non prima ore: 22:45)
ATP Buenos Aires
Dusan Lajovic
4
3
Gael Monfils
6
6
Vincitore: G. MONFILS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Lajovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
G. Monfils
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
D. Lajovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
D. Lajovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
G. Monfils
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Lajovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Lajovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
D. Lajovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
G. Monfils
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
G. Monfils
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Monfils
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
4. [4] Fabio Fognini vs Leonardo Mayer
ATP Buenos Aires
Fabio Fognini [4]
3
3
Leonardo Mayer
6
6
Vincitore: L. MAYER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Fognini
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
F. Fognini
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
L. Mayer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
L. Mayer
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
L. Mayer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
F. Fognini
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
F. Fognini
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
Estadio 2 – Ora italiana: 20:30 (ora locale: 4:30 pm)
1. David Marrero / Fernando Verdasco vs Diego Schwartzman / Dominic Thiem
ATP Buenos Aires
David Marrero / Fernando Verdasco
1
4
Diego Schwartzman / Dominic Thiem
6
6
Vincitori: SCHWARTZMAN / THIEM
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Schwartzman / Thiem
4-5 → 4-6
D. Marrero / Verdasco
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
D. Schwartzman / Thiem
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
D. Marrero / Verdasco
4-2 → 4-3
D. Schwartzman / Thiem
4-1 → 4-2
D. Marrero / Verdasco
1-1 → 2-1
D. Schwartzman / Thiem
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
D. Marrero / Verdasco
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Schwartzman / Thiem
1-5 → 1-6
D. Marrero / Verdasco
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-4 → 1-5
D. Schwartzman / Thiem
1-3 → 1-4
D. Marrero / Verdasco
0-3 → 1-3
D. Schwartzman / Thiem
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
D. Marrero / Verdasco
0-1 → 0-2
D. Schwartzman / Thiem
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah vs Pablo Carreno Busta / Pablo Cuevas
ATP Buenos Aires
Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah [1]
0
0
Pablo Carreno Busta / Pablo Cuevas•
0
0
Vincitori: CABAL / FARAH per walkover
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Carreno Busta / Cuevas
3. Hans Podlipnik-Castillo / Andrei Vasilevski vs [4] Andres Molteni / Horacio Zeballos
ATP Buenos Aires
Hans Podlipnik-Castillo / Andrei Vasilevski
1
5
Andres Molteni / Horacio Zeballos [4]
6
7
Vincitori: MOLTENI / ZEBALLOS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Molteni / Zeballos
5-6 → 5-7
H. Podlipnik-Castillo / Vasilevski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
5-5 → 5-6
A. Molteni / Zeballos
5-4 → 5-5
H. Podlipnik-Castillo / Vasilevski
4-4 → 5-4
A. Molteni / Zeballos
4-3 → 4-4
H. Podlipnik-Castillo / Vasilevski
3-3 → 4-3
A. Molteni / Zeballos
3-2 → 3-3
H. Podlipnik-Castillo / Vasilevski
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Molteni / Zeballos
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 2-2
H. Podlipnik-Castillo / Vasilevski
1-1 → 2-1
A. Molteni / Zeballos
1-0 → 1-1
H. Podlipnik-Castillo / Vasilevski
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Molteni / Zeballos
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
H. Podlipnik-Castillo / Vasilevski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-5 → 1-5
A. Molteni / Zeballos
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
ATP New York 250 | Indoor | $668.460 – 2° Turno
STADIUM COURT – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Frances Tiafoe vs Dudi Sela
ATP New York
Frances Tiafoe
6
3
6
Dudi Sela
4
6
0
Vincitore: F. TIAFOE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Sela
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-0 → 6-0
F. Tiafoe
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-0 → 5-0
D. Sela
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
3-0 → 4-0
D. Sela
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
F. Tiafoe
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Tiafoe
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
F. Tiafoe
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
F. Tiafoe
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Sela
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-30
df
D. Sela
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
F. Tiafoe
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
F. Tiafoe
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
D. Sela
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
2. [6] Ryan Harrison vs Ivo Karlovic
ATP New York
Ryan Harrison [6]
4
4
Ivo Karlovic
6
6
Vincitore: I. KARLOVIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Karlovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
R. Harrison
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Karlovic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
4-5 → 4-6
R. Harrison
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
I. Karlovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
I. Karlovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
I. Karlovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
3. [1] Kevin Anderson vs [Q] Ernesto Escobedo
ATP New York
Kevin Anderson [1]
3
6
7
Ernesto Escobedo
6
4
6
Vincitore: K. ANDERSON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
ace
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
ace
4-1*
5-1*
5*-2
6*-2
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
ace
6-6 → 7-6
E. Escobedo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
E. Escobedo
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
E. Escobedo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
K. Anderson
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Escobedo
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
K. Anderson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
E. Escobedo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
E. Escobedo
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
E. Escobedo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
K. Anderson
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Escobedo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 2-5
K. Anderson
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
E. Escobedo
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
ace
1-1 → 1-2
E. Escobedo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
4. Mikhail Youzhny vs [2] Sam Querrey (non prima ore: 01:30)
ATP New York
Mikhail Youzhny
4
3
Sam Querrey [2]
6
6
Vincitore: S. QUERREY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Querrey
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
S. Querrey
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
S. Querrey
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Querrey
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Querrey
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
M. Youzhny
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Youzhny
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
S. Querrey
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
5. [1] Bob Bryan / Mike Bryan vs Jeremy Chardy / Fabrice Martin
ATP New York
Bob Bryan / Mike Bryan [1]
4
4
Jeremy Chardy / Fabrice Martin
6
6
Vincitori: CHARDY / MARTIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Chardy / Martin
4-5 → 4-6
B. Bryan / Bryan
3-5 → 4-5
J. Chardy / Martin
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
B. Bryan / Bryan
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
J. Chardy / Martin
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
3-2 → 3-3
B. Bryan / Bryan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
J. Chardy / Martin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
B. Bryan / Bryan
1-1 → 2-1
J. Chardy / Martin
1-0 → 1-1
B. Bryan / Bryan
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Chardy / Martin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
B. Bryan / Bryan
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
J. Chardy / Martin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
B. Bryan / Bryan
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
J. Chardy / Martin
3-2 → 3-3
B. Bryan / Bryan
2-2 → 3-2
J. Chardy / Martin
2-1 → 2-2
B. Bryan / Bryan
2-0 → 2-1
J. Chardy / Martin
1-0 → 2-0
B. Bryan / Bryan
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
GRANDSTAND – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Ben Mclachlan / Hugo Nys vs [2] Max Mirnyi / Philipp Oswald
ATP New York
Ben Mclachlan / Hugo Nys
6
3
5
Max Mirnyi / Philipp Oswald [2]
4
6
10
Vincitori: MIRNYI / OSWALD
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
1-0
2-0
3-0
3-1
3-2
4-2
5-3
5-4
6-4
7-4
7-5
8-5
9-5
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
3-5 → 3-6
B. Mclachlan / Nys
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
ace
2-5 → 3-5
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
B. Mclachlan / Nys
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
B. Mclachlan / Nys
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Mclachlan / Nys
5-4 → 6-4
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
B. Mclachlan / Nys
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
3-3 → 3-4
B. Mclachlan / Nys
2-3 → 3-3
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
2-2 → 2-3
B. Mclachlan / Nys
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
1-1 → 1-2
B. Mclachlan / Nys
0-1 → 1-1
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Alt] Radu Albot / Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Peter Gojowczyk / Treat Huey
ATP New York
Radu Albot / Nikoloz Basilashvili
0
Peter Gojowczyk / Treat Huey•
0
Vincitori: ALBOT / BASILASHVILI per walkover
3. Ryan Harrison / Steve Johnson vs [4] Robert Lindstedt / Franko Skugor
ATP New York
Ryan Harrison / Steve Johnson
6
6
10
Robert Lindstedt / Franko Skugor [4]
1
7
7
Vincitori: HARRISON / JOHNSON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Harrison / Johnson
1-0
1-1
1-2
2-2
2-3
3-3
df
3-4
4-4
5-4
5-5
6-5
7-5
8-5
8-6
8-7
9-7
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
ace
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
R. Harrison / Johnson
5-6 → 6-6
R. Lindstedt / Skugor
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
R. Harrison / Johnson
4-5 → 5-5
R. Lindstedt / Skugor
4-4 → 4-5
R. Harrison / Johnson
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
R. Lindstedt / Skugor
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
R. Harrison / Johnson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
R. Lindstedt / Skugor
3-1 → 3-2
R. Harrison / Johnson
2-1 → 3-1
R. Lindstedt / Skugor
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
R. Harrison / Johnson
1-0 → 2-0
R. Lindstedt / Skugor
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Harrison / Johnson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-1 → 6-1
R. Lindstedt / Skugor
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-0 → 5-1
R. Harrison / Johnson
4-0 → 5-0
R. Lindstedt / Skugor
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
3-0 → 4-0
R. Harrison / Johnson
2-0 → 3-0
R. Lindstedt / Skugor
1-0 → 2-0
R. Harrison / Johnson
0-0 → 1-0
svogliato.
E io che sono rimasto sveglio per vederlo…era avanti 3-2 e break nel primo e da lì in totale balia di errori e di mayer.
Che amarezza.
Grande!
Dai Delbonis te prego chiudi in due che voglio vedere fognaaaaaa! FABIO LO VINCE STO TORNEO!
A me sembra da 250 da ambo I lati, Fognini-Thiem non è una semifinale da 1000, ammesso che ci arrivino i migliori.
Fognini oggi non ha chance
A buenos Aires tabellone quasi da challenger in basso, da Masters 1000 in alto..fognini esordio non facile, se vince Monfils e thiem
Disastro pablito… da new york è crollato totalmente tranne un buon ao. In sti due tornei poteva fare punti importanti in vista delle pesanti cambiali che stanno per arrivarr e invece due ko orrendi…
Busta sta diventando un telepass per chiunque..
Speriamo esca dai 10
Sto leggendo molta negatività riguardo il match di Fognini.
Vorrei ricordare che i precedenti di Fabio con Mayer sono molto positivi: 3-0 di cui 2 su terra e un solo set vinto dall’argentino contro 6 del nostro.
Poi ci sono le incognite del caso, come il cambio di superficie, il giocare contro un giocatore di casa, ecc., ma il favorito è lui!
Esordio su terra niente affatto semplice
Fogna su Supertennis 0.30 orientativamente
Fabio ce la puoi fare anche se Mayer è ostico. Intanto go frances
Fognini per fare stagione straordinaria …entrare stabile nei venti…deve fare p.ti pesanti nei 250..tra i 18 best non puo’ avere nessun 45 p.ti ma almeno solo 90..forza Fabio (anche in considerazione dei -360 sul cemento usa)
Esordio complicatissimo
Fognini, l’ItalTennis sei tu. Vola.
Cavolo. Chi se lo guarda alle 1 di notte??!!? Potevano metterlo nella sessione pomeridiana.
Rischia di avere qui un tabellone molto più tosto rispetto a Rio che è un 500. Mayer- Monfils – Thiem.
Ritengo che il Fogna in questo torneo possa fare molto bene….però intanto cominciamo a vincere questa partita tanto per prendere confidenza con la terra rossa…..
Leonardo Mayer e’ sempre una brutta gatta da pelare….match che presenta delle insidie anche perche’ Fabio esordisce sul rosso dopo l outdoor australiano e il w end nipponico