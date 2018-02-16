LIVE ATP New York e Buenos Aires: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Secondo Turno. Avanza ai quarti di finale Gael Monfils

Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ARG ATP Buenos Aires 250 | Terra | $568.190 – 2° Turno

Court Guillermo Vilas – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP vs [2] Pablo Carreno Busta ESP

ATP Buenos Aires
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
7
1
7
Pablo Carreno Busta [2]
6
6
6
Vincitore: G. GARCIA-LOPEZ
2. [LL] Gastao Elias POR vs Federico Delbonis ARG

ATP Buenos Aires
Gastao Elias
6
6
Federico Delbonis
7
7
Vincitore: F. DELBONIS
3. Dusan Lajovic SRB vs Gael Monfils FRA (non prima ore: 22:45)

ATP Buenos Aires
Dusan Lajovic
4
3
Gael Monfils
6
6
Vincitore: G. MONFILS
4. [4] Fabio Fognini ITA vs Leonardo Mayer ARG

ATP Buenos Aires
Fabio Fognini [4]
3
3
Leonardo Mayer
6
6
Vincitore: L. MAYER
Estadio 2 – Ora italiana: 20:30 (ora locale: 4:30 pm)
1. David Marrero ESP / Fernando Verdasco ESP vs Diego Schwartzman ARG / Dominic Thiem AUT

ATP Buenos Aires
David Marrero / Fernando Verdasco
1
4
Diego Schwartzman / Dominic Thiem
6
6
Vincitori: SCHWARTZMAN / THIEM
2. [1] Juan Sebastian Cabal COL / Robert Farah COL vs Pablo Carreno Busta ESP / Pablo Cuevas URU

ATP Buenos Aires
Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah [1]
0
0
Pablo Carreno Busta / Pablo Cuevas
0
0
Vincitori: CABAL / FARAH per walkover
3. Hans Podlipnik-Castillo CHI / Andrei Vasilevski BLR vs [4] Andres Molteni ARG / Horacio Zeballos ARG

ATP Buenos Aires
Hans Podlipnik-Castillo / Andrei Vasilevski
1
5
Andres Molteni / Horacio Zeballos [4]
6
7
Vincitori: MOLTENI / ZEBALLOS
USA ATP New York 250 | Indoor | $668.460 – 2° Turno

STADIUM COURT – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Frances Tiafoe USA vs Dudi Sela ISR

ATP New York
Frances Tiafoe
6
3
6
Dudi Sela
4
6
0
Vincitore: F. TIAFOE
2. [6] Ryan Harrison USA vs Ivo Karlovic CRO

ATP New York
Ryan Harrison [6]
4
4
Ivo Karlovic
6
6
Vincitore: I. KARLOVIC
3. [1] Kevin Anderson RSA vs [Q] Ernesto Escobedo USA

ATP New York
Kevin Anderson [1]
3
6
7
Ernesto Escobedo
6
4
6
Vincitore: K. ANDERSON
4. Mikhail Youzhny RUS vs [2] Sam Querrey USA (non prima ore: 01:30)

ATP New York
Mikhail Youzhny
4
3
Sam Querrey [2]
6
6
Vincitore: S. QUERREY
5. [1] Bob Bryan USA / Mike Bryan USA vs Jeremy Chardy FRA / Fabrice Martin FRA

ATP New York
Bob Bryan / Mike Bryan [1]
4
4
Jeremy Chardy / Fabrice Martin
6
6
Vincitori: CHARDY / MARTIN
GRANDSTAND – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Ben Mclachlan JPN / Hugo Nys FRA vs [2] Max Mirnyi BLR / Philipp Oswald AUT

ATP New York
Ben Mclachlan / Hugo Nys
6
3
5
Max Mirnyi / Philipp Oswald [2]
4
6
10
Vincitori: MIRNYI / OSWALD
2. [Alt] Radu Albot MDA / Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO vs Peter Gojowczyk GER / Treat Huey PHI

ATP New York
Radu Albot / Nikoloz Basilashvili
0
Peter Gojowczyk / Treat Huey
0
Vincitori: ALBOT / BASILASHVILI per walkover
3. Ryan Harrison USA / Steve Johnson USA vs [4] Robert Lindstedt SWE / Franko Skugor CRO

ATP New York
Ryan Harrison / Steve Johnson
6
6
10
Robert Lindstedt / Franko Skugor [4]
1
7
7
Vincitori: HARRISON / JOHNSON
mpernfors 16-02-2018 03:13

svogliato.

 20
Marco (Guest) 16-02-2018 03:10

E io che sono rimasto sveglio per vederlo…era avanti 3-2 e break nel primo e da lì in totale balia di errori e di mayer.
Che amarezza.
Che amarezza.

 19
——– (Guest) 16-02-2018 02:54

Scritto da albcors84
Dai Delbonis te prego chiudi in due che voglio vedere fognaaaaaa! FABIO LO VINCE STO TORNEO!

Grande!

 18
albcors84 (Guest) 15-02-2018 23:21

Dai Delbonis te prego chiudi in due che voglio vedere fognaaaaaa! FABIO LO VINCE STO TORNEO!

 17
Gualtiero (Guest) 15-02-2018 22:05

Scritto da Stefano
A buenos Aires tabellone quasi da challenger in basso, da Masters 1000 in alto..fognini esordio non facile, se vince Monfils e thiem

A me sembra da 250 da ambo I lati, Fognini-Thiem non è una semifinale da 1000, ammesso che ci arrivino i migliori.

 16
Koko (Guest) 15-02-2018 22:02

Fognini oggi non ha chance

 15
Stefano (Guest) 15-02-2018 21:52

A buenos Aires tabellone quasi da challenger in basso, da Masters 1000 in alto..fognini esordio non facile, se vince Monfils e thiem

14
RafaNadal9900 15-02-2018 21:16

Disastro pablito… da new york è crollato totalmente tranne un buon ao. In sti due tornei poteva fare punti importanti in vista delle pesanti cambiali che stanno per arrivarr e invece due ko orrendi…

 13
Simonbolellivamos (Guest) 15-02-2018 20:44

Busta sta diventando un telepass per chiunque..
Speriamo esca dai 10
Speriamo esca dai 10

 12
keope77 (Guest) 15-02-2018 20:23

Sto leggendo molta negatività riguardo il match di Fognini.
Vorrei ricordare che i precedenti di Fabio con Mayer sono molto positivi: 3-0 di cui 2 su terra e un solo set vinto dall’argentino contro 6 del nostro.
Poi ci sono le incognite del caso, come il cambio di superficie, il giocare contro un giocatore di casa, ecc., ma il favorito è lui!

 11
Serra (Guest) 15-02-2018 20:13

Esordio su terra niente affatto semplice

 10
Alecon (Guest) 15-02-2018 20:03

Fogna su Supertennis 0.30 orientativamente

 9
Fesc50 (Guest) 15-02-2018 19:18

Fabio ce la puoi fare anche se Mayer è ostico. Intanto go frances

 8
il pallettaro (Guest) 15-02-2018 19:06

Fognini per fare stagione straordinaria …entrare stabile nei venti…deve fare p.ti pesanti nei 250..tra i 18 best non puo' avere nessun 45 p.ti ma almeno solo 90..forza Fabio (anche in considerazione dei -360 sul cemento usa)

 7
FognaFabio (Guest) 15-02-2018 18:59

Esordio complicatissimo

 6
Barabba (Guest) 15-02-2018 18:37

Fognini, l'ItalTennis sei tu. Vola.

 5
Elios (Guest) 15-02-2018 18:31

Cavolo. Chi se lo guarda alle 1 di notte??!!? Potevano metterlo nella sessione pomeridiana.

 4
Mick 15-02-2018 18:16

Scritto da Giuliano da Viareggio
Ritengo che il Fogna in questo torneo possa fare molto bene….però intanto cominciamo a vincere questa partita tanto per prendere confidenza con la terra rossa…..

Rischia di avere qui un tabellone molto più tosto rispetto a Rio che è un 500. Mayer- Monfils – Thiem.

 3
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 15-02-2018 18:02

Ritengo che il Fogna in questo torneo possa fare molto bene….però intanto cominciamo a vincere questa partita tanto per prendere confidenza con la terra rossa…..

 2
Pierre herme he Picasso of pastry (Guest) 15-02-2018 17:50

Leonardo Mayer e' sempre una brutta gatta da pelare….match che presenta delle insidie anche perche' Fabio esordisce sul rosso dopo l outdoor australiano e il w end nipponico

 1
