ATP Quito, Sofia e Montpellier: I risultati con il Live dettagliato dei Quarti di Finale. Stan Wawrinka in semifinale

Risultati dal circuito ATP
Dopo la vittoria in tre set di ieri, Stan Wawrinka ha superato Viktor Troicki (67) nei quarti di finale del torneo di ATP 250 di Sofia con i parziali di 6-1 7-6 (7/3). Per il 32enne si tratta di un altro passo importante verso il completo recupero dall’infortunio che lo ha tenuto lontano dai campi per sei mesi.
L’entrata è stata più che ottima per l’elvetico, che grazie a due break consecutivi non ha lasciato scampo al serbo chiudendo la prima frazione con un perentorio 6-1. Il secondo set è stato invece più combattuto, ed ha visto l’ex numero tre al mondo avere al meglio al tie-break.
ATP Quito 250 | Terra | $501.345 – Quarti di Finale
Center Court – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Roberto Carballes Baena vs [8] Nicolas Jarry
ATP Quito
Roberto Carballes Baena
3
6
7
Nicolas Jarry [8]
6
2
6
Vincitore: R. CARBALLES BAENA
2. [Q] Andrej Martin vs [WC] Corentin Moutet
ATP Quito
Andrej Martin
6
6
Corentin Moutet
3
4
Vincitore: A. MARTIN
3. Thiago Monteiro vs [3] Gael Monfils
ATP Quito
Thiago Monteiro
6
2
6
Gael Monfils [3]
4
6
4
Vincitore: T. MONTEIRO
4. Gerald Melzer vs [2] Albert Ramos-Vinolas (non prima ore: 00:30)
ATP Quito
Gerald Melzer
2
4
Albert Ramos-Vinolas [2]
6
6
Vincitore: A. RAMOS-VINOLAS
5. [WC] Dorian Descloix / Gael Monfils vs Nicolas Jarry / Hans Podlipnik-Castillo
ATP Quito
Dorian Descloix / Gael Monfils
0
0
Nicolas Jarry / Hans Podlipnik-Castillo•
0
0
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Austin Krajicek / Jackson Withrow vs Alessandro Motti / Stefano Travaglia
ATP Quito
Austin Krajicek / Jackson Withrow
6
7
Alessandro Motti / Stefano Travaglia
4
6
Vincitori: KRAJICEK / WITHROW
ATP Sofia 250 | Indoor | e501.345 – Quarti di Finale
CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Marius Copil vs [3] Gilles Muller
ATP Sofia
Marius Copil
6
6
Gilles Muller [3]
4
4
Vincitore: M. COPIL
2. [Q] Jozef Kovalik vs Marcos Baghdatis
ATP Sofia
Jozef Kovalik
7
6
Marcos Baghdatis
6
4
Vincitore: J. KOVALIK
3. [3] Nicholas Monroe / John-Patrick Smith vs [2] Nikola Mektic / Alexander Peya
ATP Sofia
Nicholas Monroe / John-Patrick Smith [3]
2
4
Nikola Mektic / Alexander Peya [2]
6
6
Vincitori: MEKTIC / PEYA
4. [1] Stan Wawrinka vs [6] Viktor Troicki (non prima ore: 17:00)
ATP Sofia
Stan Wawrinka [1]
6
7
Viktor Troicki [6]
1
6
Vincitore: S. WAWRINKA
5. [Q] Mirza Basic vs Maximilian Marterer
ATP Sofia
Mirza Basic
6
4
6
Maximilian Marterer
4
6
3
Vincitore: M. BASIC
ATP Montpellier 250 | Indoor | e501.345 – Quarti di Finale
Court Patrice Dominguez – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Sander Arends / Antonio Sancic vs [4] Ben Mclachlan / Hugo Nys
ATP Montpellier
Sander Arends / Antonio Sancic
6
2
6
Ben Mclachlan / Hugo Nys [4]
4
6
10
Vincitori: MCLACHLAN / NYS
2. [1] David Goffin vs Karen Khachanov (non prima ore: 14:00)
ATP Montpellier
David Goffin [1]
6
6
Karen Khachanov
4
4
Vincitore: D. GOFFIN
3. [4] Damir Dzumhur vs [5] Richard Gasquet
ATP Montpellier
Damir Dzumhur [4]
4
2
Richard Gasquet [5]
6
6
Vincitore: R. GASQUET
4. [6] Andrey Rublev vs [3] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (non prima ore: 19:00)
ATP Montpellier
Andrey Rublev [6]
4
6
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga [3]
6
7
Vincitore: J. TSONGA
5. Benoit Paire vs [2/WC] Lucas Pouille (non prima ore: 20:30)
ATP Montpellier
Benoit Paire
1
4
Lucas Pouille [2]
6
6
Vincitore: L. POUILLE
@ albcors84 (#2030098)
Da Quito a ny e stasera o domattina e poi in campo. Mah
39 anni???? Ma in singolare ha mai avuto un ranking decente ??
Sfatata anche la piagnucolante italiana convinzione che Muller fosse imbattibile. Doppio 6-4 dal “Por Marius”
Ottimo e adesso v Stetone a giocare le quali a New York;-)
Non era una battuta? 😯
Scusate….. 🙁
MOTTI È 1979!!..
Streaming per Motti Travaglia?
@ Rodolfo (#2030066)
Non ne sono sicuro, ma credo che Motti sia più vecchio di Bolelli
Eh si, tanto Motti è giovane… 😀
Bravo Marius Copil !
Quando lascia Bolelli Travaglia-Motti in Davis !!!
Rublev ha perso tutti i suoi tre challenge nel primo game che, peraltro, ha anche perso 😕
Sono molto contento per Stan! Ora è il favorito per la vittoria del torneo 😉
Davvero fortunato stan che arrivato in Bulgaria senza grosse pretese e solo per riacquistare il ritmo partita ora ha grosse chances di vittoria finale! Penso che lo stan attuale basti per battere quelli che rimangono. Un titolo darebbe grande fiducia allo svizzero dopo un AO da cui è uscito davvero con tanti dubbi sul futuro prossimo
Motti/Travaglia in campo oggi per conquistare la finale…forzaaa!!!
Qualcuno ieri diceva seppino aveva perso con il futuro vincitore del torneo. …
…il quale si guadagna anche lo SE per Rotterdam!
Speriamo che nessun Francese vinca a Montpellier. Forza Goffin.
Grande il nostro rumeno Marius copil che estromette Gilles muller e arriva in semifinale senza perdere un set!!!
@ Ali (#2029706)
Dove i nostri italiani hanno fatto un figurone…
@ Ali (#2029706)
Si proprio wawrinka
Montpellier unico torneo di valore atp.. gli altri 2 quasi Challenger