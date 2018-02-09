Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Quito, Sofia e Montpellier: I risultati con il Live dettagliato dei Quarti di Finale. Stan Wawrinka in semifinale

09/02/2018 18:59 23 commenti
Dopo la vittoria in tre set di ieri, Stan Wawrinka ha superato Viktor Troicki (67) nei quarti di finale del torneo di ATP 250 di Sofia con i parziali di 6-1 7-6 (7/3). Per il 32enne si tratta di un altro passo importante verso il completo recupero dall’infortunio che lo ha tenuto lontano dai campi per sei mesi.

L’entrata è stata più che ottima per l’elvetico, che grazie a due break consecutivi non ha lasciato scampo al serbo chiudendo la prima frazione con un perentorio 6-1. Il secondo set è stato invece più combattuto, ed ha visto l’ex numero tre al mondo avere al meglio al tie-break.

ECU ATP Quito 250 | Terra | $501.345 – Quarti di Finale

Center Court – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Roberto Carballes Baena ESP vs [8] Nicolas Jarry CHI

ATP Quito
Roberto Carballes Baena
3
6
7
Nicolas Jarry [8]
6
2
6
Vincitore: R. CARBALLES BAENA


2. [Q] Andrej Martin SVK vs [WC] Corentin Moutet FRA

ATP Quito
Andrej Martin
6
6
Corentin Moutet
3
4
Vincitore: A. MARTIN


3. Thiago Monteiro BRA vs [3] Gael Monfils FRA

ATP Quito
Thiago Monteiro
6
2
6
Gael Monfils [3]
4
6
4
Vincitore: T. MONTEIRO


4. Gerald Melzer AUT vs [2] Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP (non prima ore: 00:30)

ATP Quito
Gerald Melzer
2
4
Albert Ramos-Vinolas [2]
6
6
Vincitore: A. RAMOS-VINOLAS


5. [WC] Dorian Descloix FRA / Gael Monfils FRA vs Nicolas Jarry CHI / Hans Podlipnik-Castillo CHI

ATP Quito
Dorian Descloix / Gael Monfils
0
0
Nicolas Jarry / Hans Podlipnik-Castillo
0
0



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Austin Krajicek USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs Alessandro Motti ITA / Stefano Travaglia ITA

ATP Quito
Austin Krajicek / Jackson Withrow
6
7
Alessandro Motti / Stefano Travaglia
4
6
Vincitori: KRAJICEK / WITHROW




BUL ATP Sofia 250 | Indoor | e501.345 – Quarti di Finale

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Marius Copil ROU vs [3] Gilles Muller LUX

ATP Sofia
Marius Copil
6
6
Gilles Muller [3]
4
4
Vincitore: M. COPIL


2. [Q] Jozef Kovalik SVK vs Marcos Baghdatis CYP

ATP Sofia
Jozef Kovalik
7
6
Marcos Baghdatis
6
4
Vincitore: J. KOVALIK


3. [3] Nicholas Monroe USA / John-Patrick Smith AUS vs [2] Nikola Mektic CRO / Alexander Peya AUT

ATP Sofia
Nicholas Monroe / John-Patrick Smith [3]
2
4
Nikola Mektic / Alexander Peya [2]
6
6
Vincitori: MEKTIC / PEYA


4. [1] Stan Wawrinka SUI vs [6] Viktor Troicki SRB (non prima ore: 17:00)

ATP Sofia
Stan Wawrinka [1]
6
7
Viktor Troicki [6]
1
6
Vincitore: S. WAWRINKA


5. [Q] Mirza Basic BIH vs Maximilian Marterer GER

ATP Sofia
Mirza Basic
6
4
6
Maximilian Marterer
4
6
3
Vincitore: M. BASIC




FRA ATP Montpellier 250 | Indoor | e501.345 – Quarti di Finale

Court Patrice Dominguez – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Sander Arends NED / Antonio Sancic CRO vs [4] Ben Mclachlan JPN / Hugo Nys FRA

ATP Montpellier
Sander Arends / Antonio Sancic
6
2
6
Ben Mclachlan / Hugo Nys [4]
4
6
10
Vincitori: MCLACHLAN / NYS


2. [1] David Goffin BEL vs Karen Khachanov RUS (non prima ore: 14:00)

ATP Montpellier
David Goffin [1]
6
6
Karen Khachanov
4
4
Vincitore: D. GOFFIN


3. [4] Damir Dzumhur BIH vs [5] Richard Gasquet FRA

ATP Montpellier
Damir Dzumhur [4]
4
2
Richard Gasquet [5]
6
6
Vincitore: R. GASQUET


4. [6] Andrey Rublev RUS vs [3] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA (non prima ore: 19:00)

ATP Montpellier
Andrey Rublev [6]
4
6
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga [3]
6
7
Vincitore: J. TSONGA


5. Benoit Paire FRA vs [2/WC] Lucas Pouille FRA (non prima ore: 20:30)

ATP Montpellier
Benoit Paire
1
4
Lucas Pouille [2]
6
6
Vincitore: L. POUILLE


Tomax (Guest) 09-02-2018 23:02

@ albcors84 (#2030098)

Da Quito a ny e stasera o domattina e poi in campo. Mah

 23
23
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Spider 99 (Guest) 09-02-2018 22:55

Scritto da albcors84
MOTTI È 1979!!..

39 anni???? Ma in singolare ha mai avuto un ranking decente ??

 22
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Angiolo (Guest) 09-02-2018 22:29

Sfatata anche la piagnucolante italiana convinzione che Muller fosse imbattibile. Doppio 6-4 dal “Por Marius”

 21
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
albcors84 (Guest) 09-02-2018 21:26

Ottimo e adesso v Stetone a giocare le quali a New York;-)

 20
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Miiiiiiii 09-02-2018 21:13

Scritto da Rodolfo

Scritto da albcors84
MOTTI È 1979!!..

Scusate…..

Non era una battuta? 😯

 19
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Rodolfo 09-02-2018 21:00

Scritto da albcors84
MOTTI È 1979!!..

Scusate….. 🙁

 18
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
albcors84 (Guest) 09-02-2018 20:44

MOTTI È 1979!!..

 17
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Andika (Guest) 09-02-2018 20:38

Streaming per Motti Travaglia?

 16
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
mitch (Guest) 09-02-2018 20:17

@ Rodolfo (#2030066)

Non ne sono sicuro, ma credo che Motti sia più vecchio di Bolelli

 15
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
keope77 (Guest) 09-02-2018 20:15

Scritto da Rodolfo
Quando lascia Bolelli Travaglia-Motti in Davis !!!

Eh si, tanto Motti è giovane… 😀

 14
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
adriano_ro 09-02-2018 20:15

Bravo Marius Copil !

 13
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Rodolfo 09-02-2018 19:32

Quando lascia Bolelli Travaglia-Motti in Davis !!!

 12
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
I CUBI DI RUBIK 09-02-2018 19:21

Rublev ha perso tutti i suoi tre challenge nel primo game che, peraltro, ha anche perso 😕

 11
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ken_Rosewall
Luca96 09-02-2018 19:01

Sono molto contento per Stan! Ora è il favorito per la vittoria del torneo 😉

 10
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
RafaNadal9900 09-02-2018 18:39

Davvero fortunato stan che arrivato in Bulgaria senza grosse pretese e solo per riacquistare il ritmo partita ora ha grosse chances di vittoria finale! Penso che lo stan attuale basti per battere quelli che rimangono. Un titolo darebbe grande fiducia allo svizzero dopo un AO da cui è uscito davvero con tanti dubbi sul futuro prossimo

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
isa (Guest) 09-02-2018 17:51

Motti/Travaglia in campo oggi per conquistare la finale…forzaaa!!!

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tony71 (Guest) 09-02-2018 15:53

Qualcuno ieri diceva seppino aveva perso con il futuro vincitore del torneo. …

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
keope77 (Guest) 09-02-2018 14:54

Scritto da Dani
Grande il nostro rumeno Marius copil che estromette Gilles muller e arriva in semifinale senza perdere un set!!!

…il quale si guadagna anche lo SE per Rotterdam!

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Spider 99 (Guest) 09-02-2018 14:37

Speriamo che nessun Francese vinca a Montpellier. Forza Goffin.

 5
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ken_Rosewall
Dani (Guest) 09-02-2018 13:24

Grande il nostro rumeno Marius copil che estromette Gilles muller e arriva in semifinale senza perdere un set!!!

 4
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: adriano_ro
Moreno (Guest) 09-02-2018 12:47

@ Ali (#2029706)
Dove i nostri italiani hanno fatto un figurone…

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Anonimos (Guest) 09-02-2018 11:37

@ Ali (#2029706)

Si proprio wawrinka

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Ali (Guest) 09-02-2018 09:13

Montpellier unico torneo di valore atp.. gli altri 2 quasi Challenger

 1
Replica | Quota | -3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: ffedee, Fede-rer, Miiiiiiii