ATP Quito, Sofia e Montpellier: I risultati con il Live dettagliato dei Quarti di Finale. Stan Wawrinka in semifinale

Dopo la vittoria in tre set di ieri, Stan Wawrinka ha superato Viktor Troicki (67) nei quarti di finale del torneo di ATP 250 di Sofia con i parziali di 6-1 7-6 (7/3). Per il 32enne si tratta di un altro passo importante verso il completo recupero dall’infortunio che lo ha tenuto lontano dai campi per sei mesi.

L’entrata è stata più che ottima per l’elvetico, che grazie a due break consecutivi non ha lasciato scampo al serbo chiudendo la prima frazione con un perentorio 6-1. Il secondo set è stato invece più combattuto, ed ha visto l’ex numero tre al mondo avere al meglio al tie-break.

ATP Quito 250 | Terra | $501.345 – Quarti di Finale

Center Court – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)

1. [Q] Roberto Carballes Baena vs [8] Nicolas Jarry



2. [Q] Andrej Martin vs [WC] Corentin Moutet



3. Thiago Monteiro vs [3] Gael Monfils



4. Gerald Melzer vs [2] Albert Ramos-Vinolas (non prima ore: 00:30)



5. [WC] Dorian Descloix / Gael Monfils vs Nicolas Jarry / Hans Podlipnik-Castillo



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)

1. Austin Krajicek / Jackson Withrow vs Alessandro Motti / Stefano Travaglia



ATP Sofia 250 | Indoor | e501.345 – Quarti di Finale

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)

1. Marius Copil vs [3] Gilles Muller



2. [Q] Jozef Kovalik vs Marcos Baghdatis



3. [3] Nicholas Monroe / John-Patrick Smith vs [2] Nikola Mektic / Alexander Peya



4. [1] Stan Wawrinka vs [6] Viktor Troicki (non prima ore: 17:00)



5. [Q] Mirza Basic vs Maximilian Marterer



ATP Montpellier 250 | Indoor | e501.345 – Quarti di Finale

Court Patrice Dominguez – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)

1. Sander Arends / Antonio Sancic vs [4] Ben Mclachlan / Hugo Nys



2. [1] David Goffin vs Karen Khachanov (non prima ore: 14:00)



3. [4] Damir Dzumhur vs [5] Richard Gasquet



4. [6] Andrey Rublev vs [3] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (non prima ore: 19:00)



5. Benoit Paire vs [2/WC] Lucas Pouille (non prima ore: 20:30)

