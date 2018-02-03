Challenger Launceston e Budapest: Primo Turno Qualificazioni Italiani. Liam Caruana Ok. Avanzano anche Bega e Pellegrino. Fuori Baldi

Challenger Launceston e Budapest: Primo Turno Qualificazioni Italiani. Liam Caruana Ok. Avanzano anche Bega e Pellegrino.
Challenger Launceston | Cemento | $75.000
1TQ Romios – Caruana (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 00:00
01:18:25
CH Launceston
Matthew Christopher Romios
4
4
Liam Caruana [5]
6
6
Vincitore: L. CARUANA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Christopher Romios
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
L. Caruana
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
M. Christopher Romios
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
L. Caruana
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
M. Christopher Romios
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
L. Caruana
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
M. Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
M. Christopher Romios
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Christopher Romios
4-5 → 4-6
M. Christopher Romios
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-5 → 3-5
M. Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
M. Christopher Romios
1-2 → 2-2
L. Caruana
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
M. Christopher Romios
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
L. Caruana
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
6 Aces 4
2 Double Faults 1
60% 1st Serve % 63%
31/49 (63%) 1st Serve Points Won 26/33 (79%)
12/32 (38%) 2nd Serve Points Won 9/19 (47%)
9/13 (69%) Break Points Saved 0/2 (0%)
10 Service Games Played 10
7/33 (21%) 1st Return Points Won 18/49 (37%)
10/19 (53%) 2nd Return Points Won 20/32 (63%)
2/2 (100%) Break Points Won 4/13 (31%)
10 Return Games Played 10
43/81 (53%) Total Service Points Won 35/52 (67%)
17/52 (33%) Total Return Points Won 38/81 (47%)
60/133 (45%) Total Points Won 73/133 (55%)
Romios – Caruana
1386. Singles ranking 386.
29. 3. 1999 Birthdate 22. 1. 1998
right Plays right
In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno quali
[WC] Benjamin Barnett vs Gianni Mina
CH Launceston
Benjamin Barnett
1
1
Gianni Mina
6
6
Vincitore: G. MINA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Barnett
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
df
1-3 → 1-4
G. Mina
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
B. Barnett
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Mina
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
B. Barnett
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-4 → 1-5
B. Barnett
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
G. Mina
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Challenger Budapest| Indoor | e64.000
1TQ Escoffier – Bega (0-1) ore 09:30
01:13:48
CH Budapest
Antoine Escoffier
3
5
Alessandro Bega [6]
6
7
Vincitore: A. BEGA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Escoffier
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
df
5-5 → 5-6
A. Escoffier
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
A. Escoffier
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Escoffier
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bega
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Bega
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Escoffier
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
A. Escoffier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
6 Aces 0
2 Double Faults 4
59% 1st Serve % 66%
20/33 (61%) 1st Serve Points Won 24/42 (57%)
13/23 (57%) 2nd Serve Points Won 15/22 (68%)
2/6 (33%) Break Points Saved 2/4 (50%)
10 Service Games Played 11
18/42 (43%) 1st Return Points Won 13/33 (39%)
7/22 (32%) 2nd Return Points Won 10/23 (43%)
2/4 (50%) Break Points Won 4/6 (67%)
11 Return Games Played 10
33/56 (59%) Total Service Points Won 39/64 (61%)
25/64 (39%) Total Return Points Won 23/56 (41%)
58/120 (48%) Total Points Won 62/120 (52%)
Escoffier – Bega
373 ATP rankings 342
29. 2. 1992 Birthdate 11. 1. 1991
right Plays right
In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno quali
Jurabek Karimov vs Marc Sieber
CH Budapest
Jurabek Karimov
1
3
Marc Sieber
6
6
Vincitore: M. SIEBER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Sieber
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
J. Karimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
M. Sieber
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Sieber
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
J. Karimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Sieber
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
J. Karimov
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
M. Sieber
15-0
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Sieber
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Challenger Budapest| Indoor | e64.000
1TQ Baldi – Hampel (0-0) ore 13:00
02:19:54
CH Budapest
Filippo Baldi
6
7
1
Lenny Hampel
7
5
6
Vincitore: L. HAMPEL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Hampel
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
F. Baldi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
L. Hampel
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
F. Baldi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 0-2
L. Hampel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Hampel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
L. Hampel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
F. Baldi
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
F. Baldi
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
F. Baldi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
L. Hampel
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
2-4*
df
2*-5
ace
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
F. Baldi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
L. Hampel
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
F. Baldi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
L. Hampel
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 4-4
F. Baldi
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
F. Baldi
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
2 Aces 7
4 Double Faults 4
62% 1st Serve % 58%
45/66 (68%) 1st Serve Points Won 45/59 (76%)
21/41 (51%) 2nd Serve Points Won 23/43 (53%)
9/12 (75%) Break Points Saved 7/9 (78%)
15 Service Games Played 16
14/59 (24%) 1st Return Points Won 21/66 (32%)
20/43 (47%) 2nd Return Points Won 20/41 (49%)
2/9 (22%) Break Points Won 3/12 (25%)
16 Return Games Played 15
66/107 (62%) Total Service Points Won 68/102 (67%)
34/102 (33%) Total Return Points Won 41/107 (38%)
100/209 (48%) Total Points Won 109/209 (52%)
Baldi – Hampel
379 ATP rankings 368
10. 1. 1996 Birthdate 24. 12. 1996
right Plays right
In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno quali
(Alt) Diarra, Gibril vs Jahn, Jeremy
CH Budapest
Gibril Diarra
6
4
2
Jeremy Jahn
3
6
6
Vincitore: J. JAHN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Diarra
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
J. Jahn
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Diarra
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
J. Jahn
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
G. Diarra
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
1-3 → 2-3
J. Jahn
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 0-2
G. Diarra
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Diarra
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
4-3 → 5-3
J. Jahn
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
G. Diarra
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
3-2 → 4-2
J. Jahn
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Diarra
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Jahn
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Challenger Budapest| Indoor | e64.000
1TQ Godry – Pellegrino (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 09:30
01:05:35
CH Budapest
Levente Godry
2
3
Andrea Pellegrino [8]
6
6
Vincitore: A. PELLEGRINO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Pellegrino
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
L. Godry
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
A. Pellegrino
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
A. Pellegrino
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
L. Godry
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-2 → 1-3
A. Pellegrino
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Godry
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-5 → 2-6
L. Godry
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-40
40-40
0-5 → 1-5
L. Godry
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
df
0-3 → 0-4
A. Pellegrino
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
L. Godry
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
2 Aces 4
8 Double Faults 5
63% 1st Serve % 56%
17/33 (52%) 1st Serve Points Won 26/33 (79%)
7/19 (37%) 2nd Serve Points Won 10/26 (38%)
2/7 (29%) Break Points Saved 1/3 (33%)
8 Service Games Played 9
7/33 (21%) 1st Return Points Won 16/33 (48%)
16/26 (62%) 2nd Return Points Won 12/19 (63%)
2/3 (67%) Break Points Won 5/7 (71%)
9 Return Games Played 8
24/52 (46%) Total Service Points Won 36/59 (61%)
23/59 (39%) Total Return Points Won 28/52 (54%)
47/111 (42%) Total Points Won 64/111 (58%)
Godry – Pellegrino
1553 ATP rankings 353
17. 4. 1992 Birthdate 23. 3. 1997
right Plays right
In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno quali
Hiroki Moriya vs Aslan Karatsev
CH Budapest
Hiroki Moriya
2
4
Aslan Karatsev
6
6
Vincitore: A. KARATSEV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Moriya
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
A. Karatsev
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
A. Karatsev
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
H. Moriya
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
A. Karatsev
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
A. Karatsev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Moriya
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
A. Karatsev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
H. Moriya
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
H. Moriya
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
H. Moriya
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Karatsev
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
@ Gabriele da Firenze (#2026038)
Liam Brady
@ perugino doc (#2026245)
jenny la tennista
Per come la
Vedo io è già tanto che baldi ha vinto un set….
Forza Filippo…dai è solo la prima uscita…comunque Hampel era avversario ostico, si sapeva.
e’ il tuo questo compito Larry?
ahi ahi 0-2 nel terzo brutto inizio
direi più demenziale
Hai un nick fantastico 😛 😎 😮
sarebbe bello se vincesse anche Baldi 4 su 4 che superano il turno.Tra l’altro mi sta molto simpatico come persona
lenny
Larry Bird?
io ve lo dico,lenny è forte.
Comunque che sfiga Caruana a Burnie; torneo da 75.000, entra in tabellone dopo tre turni di quali e becca al primo turno quello che poi vincerà il torneo, lottandoci punto a punto, poteva fare un sacco di punti…
Bravi bega e pellegrino. Ora forza Baldi.
Pellegrino vince facile ma l’avversario era ben poca cosa. Match di baldi non semplice.Bravo Bega.
Le qualificazioni non si possono vedere nei Challenger, in quasi tutti
Streaming dda Budapest??
Bravo Liam e ora forza Pellegrino,Baldi e Bega 😉
Robert ha vinto il challenger in Australia e dire che è stato sul punto di capitolare contro Liam
Caruana deve impegnarsi di più se vuole far fuori anche Gianni Mina’
bello Liamo … fa molto “figlio dei fiori” …
Tornano Baldi e Pellegrino, due fra i nostri giovani più interessante. Forza ragazzi, quest’anno dobbiamo entrare nei 180/200.
Intanto robert ha vinto agevolmente il torneo di burnie. Un peccato che liam non sia riuscito a passare contro il francese
Bravo Liam, anche se con inaspettata fatica…
Un po di fatica ma ce l abbiamo fatta! Bravo Liam! Speriamo di superare queste quali
@ Djokernole99 (#2026020)
Liam* …
Buona la prima per Liamo 😉
Nello spot di Caruana:
CATARINA B. KOBELT 75 64
ELLIS B. ZHURBIN 67 64 62
Per me il più forte qui è il classe 99 australiano in ascesa ELLIS