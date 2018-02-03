Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Launceston e Budapest: Primo Turno Qualificazioni Italiani. Liam Caruana Ok. Avanzano anche Bega e Pellegrino. Fuori Baldi

03/02/2018 17:40 28 commenti
Liam Caruana nella foto
Liam Caruana nella foto

Challenger Launceston e Budapest: Primo Turno Qualificazioni Italiani. Liam Caruana Ok. Avanzano anche Bega e Pellegrino.

AUS Challenger Launceston | Cemento | $75.000
1TQ Romios AUS – Caruana ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 00:00

CH Launceston
Matthew Christopher Romios
4
4
Liam Caruana [5]
6
6
Vincitore: L. CARUANA
Mostra dettagli

01:18:25
6 Aces 4
2 Double Faults 1
60% 1st Serve % 63%
31/49 (63%) 1st Serve Points Won 26/33 (79%)
12/32 (38%) 2nd Serve Points Won 9/19 (47%)
9/13 (69%) Break Points Saved 0/2 (0%)
10 Service Games Played 10
7/33 (21%) 1st Return Points Won 18/49 (37%)
10/19 (53%) 2nd Return Points Won 20/32 (63%)
2/2 (100%) Break Points Won 4/13 (31%)
10 Return Games Played 10
43/81 (53%) Total Service Points Won 35/52 (67%)
17/52 (33%) Total Return Points Won 38/81 (47%)
60/133 (45%) Total Points Won 73/133 (55%)

Romios AUS – Caruana ITA
1386. Singles ranking 386.
29. 3. 1999 Birthdate 22. 1. 1998
right Plays right

In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno quali
[WC] Benjamin Barnett AUS vs Gianni Mina FRA

CH Launceston
Benjamin Barnett
1
1
Gianni Mina
6
6
Vincitore: G. MINA
Mostra dettagli



HUN Challenger Budapest| Indoor | e64.000
1TQ Escoffier FRA – Bega ITA (0-1) ore 09:30

CH Budapest
Antoine Escoffier
3
5
Alessandro Bega [6]
6
7
Vincitore: A. BEGA
Mostra dettagli

01:13:48
6 Aces 0
2 Double Faults 4
59% 1st Serve % 66%
20/33 (61%) 1st Serve Points Won 24/42 (57%)
13/23 (57%) 2nd Serve Points Won 15/22 (68%)
2/6 (33%) Break Points Saved 2/4 (50%)
10 Service Games Played 11
18/42 (43%) 1st Return Points Won 13/33 (39%)
7/22 (32%) 2nd Return Points Won 10/23 (43%)
2/4 (50%) Break Points Won 4/6 (67%)
11 Return Games Played 10
33/56 (59%) Total Service Points Won 39/64 (61%)
25/64 (39%) Total Return Points Won 23/56 (41%)
58/120 (48%) Total Points Won 62/120 (52%)

Escoffier FRA – Bega ITA
373 ATP rankings 342
29. 2. 1992 Birthdate 11. 1. 1991
right Plays right

In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno quali
Jurabek Karimov UZB vs Marc Sieber GER

CH Budapest
Jurabek Karimov
1
3
Marc Sieber
6
6
Vincitore: M. SIEBER
Mostra dettagli



HUN Challenger Budapest| Indoor | e64.000
1TQ Baldi ITA – Hampel AUT (0-0) ore 13:00

CH Budapest
Filippo Baldi
6
7
1
Lenny Hampel
7
5
6
Vincitore: L. HAMPEL
Mostra dettagli

02:19:54
2 Aces 7
4 Double Faults 4
62% 1st Serve % 58%
45/66 (68%) 1st Serve Points Won 45/59 (76%)
21/41 (51%) 2nd Serve Points Won 23/43 (53%)
9/12 (75%) Break Points Saved 7/9 (78%)
15 Service Games Played 16
14/59 (24%) 1st Return Points Won 21/66 (32%)
20/43 (47%) 2nd Return Points Won 20/41 (49%)
2/9 (22%) Break Points Won 3/12 (25%)
16 Return Games Played 15
66/107 (62%) Total Service Points Won 68/102 (67%)
34/102 (33%) Total Return Points Won 41/107 (38%)
100/209 (48%) Total Points Won 109/209 (52%)

Baldi ITA – Hampel AUT
379 ATP rankings 368
10. 1. 1996 Birthdate 24. 12. 1996
right Plays right

In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno quali
(Alt) Diarra, Gibril AUT vs Jahn, Jeremy GER

CH Budapest
Gibril Diarra
6
4
2
Jeremy Jahn
3
6
6
Vincitore: J. JAHN
Mostra dettagli



HUN Challenger Budapest| Indoor | e64.000
1TQ Godry HUN – Pellegrino ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 09:30

CH Budapest
Levente Godry
2
3
Andrea Pellegrino [8]
6
6
Vincitore: A. PELLEGRINO
Mostra dettagli

01:05:35
2 Aces 4
8 Double Faults 5
63% 1st Serve % 56%
17/33 (52%) 1st Serve Points Won 26/33 (79%)
7/19 (37%) 2nd Serve Points Won 10/26 (38%)
2/7 (29%) Break Points Saved 1/3 (33%)
8 Service Games Played 9
7/33 (21%) 1st Return Points Won 16/33 (48%)
16/26 (62%) 2nd Return Points Won 12/19 (63%)
2/3 (67%) Break Points Won 5/7 (71%)
9 Return Games Played 8
24/52 (46%) Total Service Points Won 36/59 (61%)
23/59 (39%) Total Return Points Won 28/52 (54%)
47/111 (42%) Total Points Won 64/111 (58%)

Godry HUN – Pellegrino ITA
1553 ATP rankings 353
17. 4. 1992 Birthdate 23. 3. 1997
right Plays right

In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno quali
Hiroki Moriya JPN vs Aslan Karatsev RUS

CH Budapest
Hiroki Moriya
2
4
Aslan Karatsev
6
6
Vincitore: A. KARATSEV
Mostra dettagli

TAG: , , , , , , ,

28 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

fabio (Guest) 03-02-2018 21:57

@ Gabriele da Firenze (#2026038)

Liam Brady

 28
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
fabio (Guest) 03-02-2018 21:56

@ perugino doc (#2026245)

jenny la tennista :mrgreen:

 27
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
ealesia (Guest) 03-02-2018 20:21

Per come la
Vedo io è già tanto che baldi ha vinto un set….

 26
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Paky 71 (Guest) 03-02-2018 19:16

Forza Filippo…dai è solo la prima uscita…comunque Hampel era avversario ostico, si sapeva.

 25
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Von Magren (Guest) 03-02-2018 18:54

Scritto da baruz

Scritto da perugino doc
io ve lo dico,larry è forte.

Larry Bird?

e’ il tuo questo compito Larry?

 24
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Gian50 03-02-2018 17:12

ahi ahi 0-2 nel terzo brutto inizio

 23
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
perugino doc (Guest) 03-02-2018 17:09

Scritto da Federer.Forever

Scritto da Federer-Quinzi 0-6 0-5 ritiro

Scritto da Fai2
Streaming dda Budapest??

Le qualificazioni non si possono vedere nei Challenger, in quasi tutti

Hai un nick fantastico

direi più demenziale

 22
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Federer.Forever 03-02-2018 16:54

Scritto da Federer-Quinzi 0-6 0-5 ritiro

Scritto da Fai2
Streaming dda Budapest??

Le qualificazioni non si possono vedere nei Challenger, in quasi tutti

Hai un nick fantastico 😛 😎 😮

 21
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Gian50 03-02-2018 16:38

sarebbe bello se vincesse anche Baldi 4 su 4 che superano il turno.Tra l’altro mi sta molto simpatico come persona

 20
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Gualtiero
perugino doc (Guest) 03-02-2018 15:45

Scritto da baruz

Scritto da perugino doc
io ve lo dico,larry è forte.

Larry Bird?

lenny

 19
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
baruz (Guest) 03-02-2018 15:33

Scritto da perugino doc
io ve lo dico,larry è forte.

Larry Bird?

 18
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
perugino doc (Guest) 03-02-2018 14:59

io ve lo dico,lenny è forte.

 17
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
pibla 03-02-2018 14:03

Comunque che sfiga Caruana a Burnie; torneo da 75.000, entra in tabellone dopo tre turni di quali e becca al primo turno quello che poi vincerà il torneo, lottandoci punto a punto, poteva fare un sacco di punti…

 16
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Elios (Guest) 03-02-2018 12:38

Bravi bega e pellegrino. Ora forza Baldi.

 15
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Spider 99 (Guest) 03-02-2018 12:15

Pellegrino vince facile ma l’avversario era ben poca cosa. Match di baldi non semplice.Bravo Bega.

 14
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Federer-Quinzi 0-6 0-5 ritiro (Guest) 03-02-2018 11:01

Scritto da Fai2
Streaming dda Budapest??

Le qualificazioni non si possono vedere nei Challenger, in quasi tutti

 13
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fai2 (Guest) 03-02-2018 10:01

Streaming dda Budapest??

 12
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Luca96 03-02-2018 09:57

Bravo Liam e ora forza Pellegrino,Baldi e Bega 😉

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Dyba21 03-02-2018 08:45

Robert ha vinto il challenger in Australia e dire che è stato sul punto di capitolare contro Liam

 10
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Sottile 03-02-2018 08:31

Caruana deve impegnarsi di più se vuole far fuori anche Gianni Mina’

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
gido 03-02-2018 07:57

Scritto da Djokernole99
@ Djokernole99 (#2026020)
Liam* …

bello Liamo … fa molto “figlio dei fiori” …

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Spider 99 (Guest) 03-02-2018 07:39

Tornano Baldi e Pellegrino, due fra i nostri giovani più interessante. Forza ragazzi, quest’anno dobbiamo entrare nei 180/200.

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
ibson 03-02-2018 07:39

Intanto robert ha vinto agevolmente il torneo di burnie. Un peccato che liam non sia riuscito a passare contro il francese

 6
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: clipo, giuly97top10
Gabriele da Firenze 03-02-2018 06:57

Bravo Liam, anche se con inaspettata fatica…

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Antonio (Guest) 03-02-2018 03:48

Un po di fatica ma ce l abbiamo fatta! Bravo Liam! Speriamo di superare queste quali

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Djokernole99 (Guest) 03-02-2018 03:38

@ Djokernole99 (#2026020)

Liam* …

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Djokernole99 (Guest) 03-02-2018 03:38

Buona la prima per Liamo 😉

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Campa (Guest) 03-02-2018 03:35

Nello spot di Caruana:

CATARINA B. KOBELT 75 64
ELLIS B. ZHURBIN 67 64 62

Per me il più forte qui è il classe 99 australiano in ascesa ELLIS

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!