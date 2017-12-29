Challenger Noumea e Playford: I Tabelloni di Qualificazione. Liam Caruana n.4 del seeding a Noumea

Challenger Noumea CH | Cemento | $75.000

(1) Puetz, Tim vs (WC) Goh, Steven

(PR) Skadarka, Stefan vs (7) Kobelt, Peter

(2) Gonzalez, Alejandro vs Nys, Hugo

Lammons, Nathaniel vs (6) Przysiezny, Michal

(3) Benchetrit, Elliot vs Delaney, Jake

(WC) Debrosse, Pierre vs (8) Piros, Zsombor

(4) Caruana, Liam vs (WC) Cuc, Danut

Lawson, Alex vs (5) Barry, Sam

WANARO N’GODRELA – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)

1. [4] Liam Caruana vs [WC] Danut Cuc

2. [1] Tim Puetz vs [WC] Steven Goh

3. [3] Elliot Benchetrit vs Jake Delaney

ANNE MARIE MORAULT – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)

1. Alex Lawson vs [5] Sam Barry

2. [2] Alejandro Gonzalez vs Hugo Nys

3. Nathaniel Lammons vs [6] Michal Przysiezny

COURT 7 – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)

1. [WC] Pierre Debrosse vs [8] Zsombor Piros

2. [PR] Stefan Skadarka vs [7] Peter Kobelt

Challenger Playford CH | Cemento | $75.000

(1) Kamke, Tobias vs Bye

De Waard, Steven vs Grenier, Hugo

Harris, Andrew vs Babanine, Alexander

Romios, Matthew Christopher vs (5) Mousley, Bradley

(2) Kelly, Dayne vs Bye

(WC) Van Rensburg, Sean vs (WC) Douglas, Oliver

(WC) Cavrak, Ken vs Saville, Luke

(WC) Longhurst, Sam vs (6) Kubler, Jason

(3) Klein, Brydan vs Bye

O’Connell, Christopher vs (WC) Bosnjak, Mislav

(WC) Norodom, Stefan vs Bourchier, Harry

Eshmade, Nathan vs (8) Matosevic, Marinko

(4) Banes, Maverick vs Bataljin, Lawrence

Pasha, Nathan vs Vukic, Aleksandar

Barton, Matthew vs Korda, Sebastian

Bangoura, Sekou vs (7) Dancevic, Frank