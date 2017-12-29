Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Noumea e Playford: I Tabelloni di Qualificazione. Liam Caruana n.4 del seeding a Noumea

29/12/2017 11:56 10 commenti
Liam Caruana nella foto
FRA Challenger Noumea CH | Cemento | $75.000
(1) Puetz, Tim GER vs (WC) Goh, Steven AUS
(PR) Skadarka, Stefan AUS vs (7) Kobelt, Peter USA

(2) Gonzalez, Alejandro COL vs Nys, Hugo FRA
Lammons, Nathaniel USA vs (6) Przysiezny, Michal POL

(3) Benchetrit, Elliot FRA vs Delaney, Jake AUS
(WC) Debrosse, Pierre FRA vs (8) Piros, Zsombor HUN

(4) Caruana, Liam ITA vs (WC) Cuc, Danut AUS
Lawson, Alex USA vs (5) Barry, Sam IRL

WANARO N’GODRELA – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [4] Liam Caruana ITA vs [WC] Danut Cuc AUS
2. [1] Tim Puetz GER vs [WC] Steven Goh AUS
3. [3] Elliot Benchetrit FRA vs Jake Delaney AUS

ANNE MARIE MORAULT – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Alex Lawson USA vs [5] Sam Barry IRL
2. [2] Alejandro Gonzalez COL vs Hugo Nys FRA
3. Nathaniel Lammons USA vs [6] Michal Przysiezny POL

COURT 7 – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [WC] Pierre Debrosse FRA vs [8] Zsombor Piros HUN
2. [PR] Stefan Skadarka AUS vs [7] Peter Kobelt USA

AUS Challenger Playford CH | Cemento | $75.000
(1) Kamke, Tobias GER vs Bye
De Waard, Steven AUS vs Grenier, Hugo FRA
Harris, Andrew AUS vs Babanine, Alexander AUS
Romios, Matthew Christopher AUS vs (5) Mousley, Bradley AUS

(2) Kelly, Dayne AUS vs Bye
(WC) Van Rensburg, Sean AUS vs (WC) Douglas, Oliver AUS
(WC) Cavrak, Ken AUS vs Saville, Luke AUS
(WC) Longhurst, Sam AUS vs (6) Kubler, Jason AUS

(3) Klein, Brydan GBR vs Bye
O’Connell, Christopher AUS vs (WC) Bosnjak, Mislav AUS
(WC) Norodom, Stefan AUS vs Bourchier, Harry AUS
Eshmade, Nathan AUS vs (8) Matosevic, Marinko AUS

(4) Banes, Maverick AUS vs Bataljin, Lawrence AUS
Pasha, Nathan USA vs Vukic, Aleksandar AUS
Barton, Matthew AUS vs Korda, Sebastian USA
Bangoura, Sekou USA vs (7) Dancevic, Frank CAN

Sottile 29-12-2017 14:54

Pericolo irlandese per Caruana

boris (Guest) 29-12-2017 14:51

ottima scelta di Liam…un bell’inizio di stagione sarebbe utile per convinzione e classifica.

FognaFabio 29-12-2017 14:51

Scritto da oscaro
Caruana vince torneo facile

Tab.qualificzione forse si

boris (Guest) 29-12-2017 14:51

ottima scelta di Liam…un bell’inizio di stagione sarebbe utile per convinzione e classifica.

Gabriele da Firenze 29-12-2017 14:49

Caruana che forte… 🙂

Mithra 29-12-2017 14:41

Scritto da oscaro
Caruana vince torneo facile

Forse non ti è chiaro che questo è il tabellone di qualificazione.

clipo 29-12-2017 13:36

Grande ad affrontare questa trsferta, potrebbe portare bei punti

oscaro 29-12-2017 13:18

Caruana vince torneo facile

SoloTitano (Guest) 29-12-2017 12:14

Quest’anno addirittura 2 turni a Noumea 🙂
Il richiamo twitter ha avuto effetto!

ilsempreverde (Guest) 29-12-2017 12:07

Caruana, condizione permettendo, non dovrebbe avere problemi. Il primo avversario è come un bye, al secondo ed ultimo turno troverà Barry, battuto da Balzerani qualche mese fa o Lawson, un buon doppista senza classifica in singolo. Ad ogni modo meglio Barry di Piros.

