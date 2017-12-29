Challenger Noumea e Playford: I Tabelloni di Qualificazione. Liam Caruana n.4 del seeding a Noumea
Challenger Noumea CH | Cemento | $75.000
(1) Puetz, Tim vs (WC) Goh, Steven
(PR) Skadarka, Stefan vs (7) Kobelt, Peter
(2) Gonzalez, Alejandro vs Nys, Hugo
Lammons, Nathaniel vs (6) Przysiezny, Michal
(3) Benchetrit, Elliot vs Delaney, Jake
(WC) Debrosse, Pierre vs (8) Piros, Zsombor
(4) Caruana, Liam vs (WC) Cuc, Danut
Lawson, Alex vs (5) Barry, Sam
WANARO N’GODRELA – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [4] Liam Caruana vs [WC] Danut Cuc
2. [1] Tim Puetz vs [WC] Steven Goh
3. [3] Elliot Benchetrit vs Jake Delaney
ANNE MARIE MORAULT – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Alex Lawson vs [5] Sam Barry
2. [2] Alejandro Gonzalez vs Hugo Nys
3. Nathaniel Lammons vs [6] Michal Przysiezny
COURT 7 – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [WC] Pierre Debrosse vs [8] Zsombor Piros
2. [PR] Stefan Skadarka vs [7] Peter Kobelt
Challenger Playford CH | Cemento | $75.000
(1) Kamke, Tobias vs Bye
De Waard, Steven vs Grenier, Hugo
Harris, Andrew vs Babanine, Alexander
Romios, Matthew Christopher vs (5) Mousley, Bradley
(2) Kelly, Dayne vs Bye
(WC) Van Rensburg, Sean vs (WC) Douglas, Oliver
(WC) Cavrak, Ken vs Saville, Luke
(WC) Longhurst, Sam vs (6) Kubler, Jason
(3) Klein, Brydan vs Bye
O’Connell, Christopher vs (WC) Bosnjak, Mislav
(WC) Norodom, Stefan vs Bourchier, Harry
Eshmade, Nathan vs (8) Matosevic, Marinko
(4) Banes, Maverick vs Bataljin, Lawrence
Pasha, Nathan vs Vukic, Aleksandar
Barton, Matthew vs Korda, Sebastian
Bangoura, Sekou vs (7) Dancevic, Frank
Pericolo irlandese per Caruana
ottima scelta di Liam…un bell’inizio di stagione sarebbe utile per convinzione e classifica.
Tab.qualificzione forse si
Caruana che forte… 🙂
Forse non ti è chiaro che questo è il tabellone di qualificazione.
Grande ad affrontare questa trsferta, potrebbe portare bei punti
Caruana vince torneo facile
Quest’anno addirittura 2 turni a Noumea 🙂
Il richiamo twitter ha avuto effetto!
Caruana, condizione permettendo, non dovrebbe avere problemi. Il primo avversario è come un bye, al secondo ed ultimo turno troverà Barry, battuto da Balzerani qualche mese fa o Lawson, un buon doppista senza classifica in singolo. Ad ogni modo meglio Barry di Piros.