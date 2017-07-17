ATP Umag 250 | Terra | e482.060 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Fabio Fognini al n.27 ATP. Best ranking per Thomas Fabbiano, Stefano Travaglia e Salvatore Caruso
17/07/2017
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (17-07-2017)
27
Best: 13
▲
2
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1475
Punti
24
Tornei
34
Best: 33
▼
-1
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
1223
Punti
32
Tornei
81
Best: 18
▲
6
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
626
Punti
24
Tornei
86
Best: 86
▲
5
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
602
Punti
21
Tornei
104
Best: 99
▼
-1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
520
Punti
20
Tornei
105
Best: 82
▼
-3
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
519
Punti
26
Tornei
116
Best: 100
▲
5
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
474
Punti
25
Tornei
146
Best: 146
▲
9
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
384
Punti
30
Tornei
176
Best: 176
▲
24
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
309
Punti
31
Tornei
181
Best: 152
▼
-23
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
286
Punti
23
Tornei
182
Best: 165
▼
-14
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
286
Punti
33
Tornei
205
Best: 146
▼
-43
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
255
Punti
22
Tornei
229
Best: 229
▲
7
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
225
Punti
17
Tornei
230
Best: 36
▲
83
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
224
Punti
9
Tornei
239
Best: 204
▼
-10
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
212
Punti
29
Tornei
258
Best: 240
▼
-15
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
196
Punti
18
Tornei
296
Best: 159
▲
1
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
164
Punti
19
Tornei
297
Best: 153
▼
-37
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
164
Punti
29
Tornei
320
Best: 118
▼
-8
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
146
Punti
21
Tornei
328
Best: 259
▲
6
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
141
Punti
30
Tornei
379
Best: 259
▼
-5
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
112
Punti
18
Tornei
389
Best: 290
▼
-31
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
108
Punti
22
Tornei
434
Best: 430
▼
-4
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
91
Punti
27
Tornei
446
Best: 299
▼
-71
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
88
Punti
24
Tornei
455
Best: 421
▼
-24
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
85
Punti
22
Tornei
458
Best: 355
▲
3
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
84
Punti
28
Tornei
486
Best: 292
▼
-20
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
75
Punti
17
Tornei
508
Best: 456
▲
33
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
69
Punti
21
Tornei
509
Best: 472
▼
-5
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
69
Punti
21
Tornei
522
Best: 327
▲
9
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
66
Punti
25
Tornei
543
Best: 543
▲
30
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
60
Punti
34
Tornei
553
Best: 484
▲
17
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
57
Punti
18
Tornei
554
Best: 554
▲
50
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
57
Punti
25
Tornei
565
Best: 563
▲
11
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
53
Punti
13
Tornei
567
Best: 566
▲
14
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
53
Punti
28
Tornei
591
Best: 384
▼
-49
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
48
Punti
20
Tornei
597
Best: 282
▼
-4
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
47
Punti
23
Tornei
608
Best: 25
▲
14
Filippo Volandri
ITA, 05-09-1981
44
Punti
8
Tornei
615
Best: 598
▲
3
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
44
Punti
25
Tornei
616
Best: 616
▲
5
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
44
Punti
29
Tornei
621
Best: 617
▲
6
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
43
Punti
29
Tornei
630
Best: 591
▲
9
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
41
Punti
17
Tornei
636
Best: 472
▲
18
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
41
Punti
31
Tornei
637
Best: 344
▲
10
Francisco Bahamonde
ITA, 07-11-1996
40
Punti
8
Tornei
642
Best: 230
▲
13
Alberto Brizzi
ITA, 26-03-1984
39
Punti
9
Tornei
688
Best: 465
▼
-25
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
33
Punti
28
Tornei
697
Best: 697
▲
15
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
32
Punti
30
Tornei
703
Best: 450
▲
16
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
31
Punti
22
Tornei
742
Best: 665
▲
37
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
28
Punti
22
Tornei
744
Best: 713
▼
-19
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
28
Punti
23
Tornei
749
Best: 629
--
0
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
27
Punti
8
Tornei
766
Best: 267
▲
5
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
25
Punti
5
Tornei
774
Best: 590
▼
-76
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
25
Punti
17
Tornei
779
Best: 556
▲
1
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
25
Punti
25
Tornei
818
Best: 793
▼
-12
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
21
Punti
19
Tornei
843
Best: 178
▲
9
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
19
Punti
7
Tornei
875
Best: 526
▲
274
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
17
Punti
21
Tornei
896
Best: 806
▲
11
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
16
Punti
17
Tornei
914
Best: 870
▼
-44
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
15
Punti
17
Tornei
916
Best: 743
▲
13
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
15
Punti
26
Tornei
927
Best: 888
▼
-7
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
14
Punti
14
Tornei
963
Best: 901
▼
-3
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
12
Punti
7
Tornei
969
Best: 903
▼
-47
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
12
Punti
15
Tornei
976
Best: 976
▲
28
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
12
Punti
21
Tornei
1017
Best: 1005
▲
4
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
10
Punti
9
Tornei
1023
Best: 1008
▲
1
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
10
Punti
10
Tornei
1033
Best: 1019
▲
1
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1034
Best: 988
▲
1
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
10
Punti
16
Tornei
1099
Best: 949
▲
7
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
8
Punti
16
Tornei
1101
Best: 1004
▲
12
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
8
Punti
17
Tornei
1125
Best: 464
▼
-271
Francesco Picco
ITA, 01-01-1991
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1126
Best: 1126
▲
185
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1156
Best: 1028
▼
-5
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
7
Punti
17
Tornei
1180
Best: 664
▼
-87
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1183
Best: 912
▲
156
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1189
Best: 835
▼
-17
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1194
Best: 1165
▼
-7
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1195
Best: 1168
▼
-3
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1201
Best: 1173
▲
1
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
6
Punti
18
Tornei
1204
Best: 908
▼
-51
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
6
Punti
21
Tornei
1252
Best: 1252
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1302
Best: 809
▼
-74
Francesco Garzelli
ITA, 05-04-1991
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1312
Best: 1283
▼
-4
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1317
Best: 949
▼
-6
Manuel Mazzella
ITA, 24-12-1991
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1327
Best: 1327
▲
98
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1334
Best: 1312
▼
-6
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1337
Best: 1337
▼
-13
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1347
Best: 1315
▼
-5
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1383
Best: 1383
▼
-2
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1398
Best: 1363
▼
-10
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1412
Best: 798
▲
36
Alessandro Colella
ITA, 10-02-1992
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1412
Best: 1383
▼
-12
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1426
Best: 1312
▲
19
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1428
Best: 1428
▼
-3
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1440
Best: 1440
▼
-19
Laerte Di Falco
ITA, 24-12-1986
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1440
Best: 430
▼
-180
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1472
Best: 854
▼
-128
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1487
Best: 1455
▲
9
Roberto Livi
ITA, 23-02-1994
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1506
Best: 1473
▲
6
Gianluca Bergomi
ITA, 15-01-1993
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1506
Best: 667
▼
-291
Matteo Fago
ITA, 14-10-1987
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1506
Best: 1506
▲
6
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1534
Best: 1497
▼
-2
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1588
Best: 1588
--
0
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1592
Best: 1592
▲
2
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1592
Best: 715
▲
2
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1624
Best: 1552
▼
-34
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1637
Best: 1402
▼
-199
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1678
Best: 1643
▼
-3
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1678
Best: 1678
--
0
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1678
Best: 1643
▼
-3
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1678
Best: 1678
▼
-3
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1678
Best: 980
▼
-3
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1678
Best: 1643
▼
-3
Riccardo Stiglich
ITA, 03-09-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1783
Best: 1783
▲
95
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1783
Best: 1749
▲
1
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1783
Best: 1783
▲
95
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1783
Best: 1783
▲
1
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1783
Best: 1783
--
0
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1783
Best: 1749
▲
1
Daniele Pepe
ITA, 12-07-1993
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1783
Best: 1749
▲
1
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1873
Best: 1873
▲
5
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1873
Best: 1762
▲
5
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1873
Best: 1873
▲
138
Tommaso Lago
ITA, 09-04-1992
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1873
Best: 1835
▲
5
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1956
Best: 1920
▲
2
Daniele Catini
ITA, 18-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2002
Best: 1980
▲
9
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2002
Best: 1920
▲
9
Michele Longo
ITA, 04-08-1990
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2002
Best: 1942
▲
9
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2038
Best: 2038
▼
-80
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2038
Best: 842
▼
-403
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2038
Best: 2038
▼
-27
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2064
Best: 2064
▲
28
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2064
Best: 1621
▼
-411
Daniele Spinnato
ITA, 09-05-1992
1
Punti
7
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani
4 commenti
Si ma un Seppi anche al 70% e’ cmq piu forte di Thomas , secondo me a fine anno Seppi ( se recupera a livello fisico ) gli sta ancora davanti.
Per chi sta’ dietro vedo in ascesa Napolitano mentre a Vanni usciranno tanti punti con ben 3 vittorie challenger da Agosto a Novembre
Cek e Giannessi possono stare nei 100 come puntata non continuativamente.
Thomas a un passo da diventare n3 in Italia! Chapeau.
grande Thomas!
davvero sfortunato nel sorteggio.
Eppure quei break e quei set point con Querrey!
Mannaggia…che peccato!
Dai, vogliamo vedere presto altri Ns giocatori in top100, almeno una puntatina 😉