Ranking ATP Live: La situazione aggiornata in tempo reale. Rafael Nadal ritorna al n.2 del mondo

Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 07-06-17 18:29

N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
1, 0
Best: 1
Andy Murray
GBR, 1987.05.15
9530
10370
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-1200 (F)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
2
4, +2
Best: 1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
6005
5375
+720 (Semifinale)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
3
2, -1
Best: 1
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
5805
7445
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-2000 (W)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
4
3, -1
Best: 3
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
5695
5695
+720 (Semifinale)
Roland Garros
-720 (SF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
5
5, 0
Best: 1
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
4945
5035
-
-0 (-), -90 (SF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
6
6, 0
Best: 3
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
4450
4450
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
7
8, +1
Best: 6
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
4115
3765
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
8
7, -1
Best: 7
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
3985
4145
+720 (Semifinale), +90 (QF)
Roland Garros, Rotterdam [SUBENTRO]
-720 (SF), -250 (W)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
9
9, 0
Best: 4
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
3830
3650
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
10
10, 0
Best: 10
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
3070
3150
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
11
11, 0
Best: 5
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
3040
3120
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
12
13, +1
Best: 8
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
2980
2900
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
13
12, -1
Best: 10
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
2785
3055
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
14
14, 0
Best: 4
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
2570
2885
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
15
16, +1
Best: 6
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
2545
2365
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
16
17, +1
Best: 13
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
2365
2320
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
17
21, +4
Best: 18
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
2360
2045
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
18
15, -3
Best: 14
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
2335
2415
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
19
18, -1
Best: 13
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
2155
2155
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
20
19, -1
Best: 13
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
2110
2155
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
21
22, +1
Best: 9
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
1930
2020
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
22
20, -2
Best: 17
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
1885
2065
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
23
23, 0
Best: 19
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
1865
1865
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
24
24, 0
Best: 14
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
1730
1820
+45 (Secondo turno), +45 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Halle [SUBENTRO]
-90 (R32), -90 (SF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
25
26, +1
Best: 21
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
1645
1565
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
26
29, +3
Best: 13
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
1430
1350
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
27
28, +1
Best: 17
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
1425
1495
+10 (Primo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Nottingham [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -90 (SF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
28
27, -1
Best: 26
Gilles Muller
LUX, 1983.05.09
1425
1530
+10 (Primo turno), +45 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Washington [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -150 (F)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
29
25, -4
Best: 7
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
1335
1605
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
30
30, 0
Best: 4
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
1325
1325
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-), -90 (SF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
31
31, 0
Best: 30
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
1301
1311
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Kitzbühel (18-07-2016)
32
37, +5
Best: 7
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
1175
1085
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
33
36, +3
Best: 12
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
1115
1115
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
34
32, -2
Best: 6
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
1095
1200
+10 (Primo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Antwerp [SUBENTRO]
-90 (R32), -45 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
35
41, +6
Best: 34
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
1085
1005
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
36
34, -2
Best: 33
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
1083
1153
+45 (Secondo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Chengdu [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -125 (W)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016)
37
56, +19
Best: 10
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
1015
845
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
38
33, -5
Best: 3
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
1005
1185
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16), -45 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
39
53, +14
Best: 42
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
1005
896
+180 (Ottavi), +9 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Biella CH [SUBENTRO]
-45 (SF), -35 (SF)
Prostejov CH (30-05-2016) , Moscow CH (06-06-2016)
40
35, -5
Best: 12
Viktor Troicki
SRB, 1986.02.10
1000
1135
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
41
42, +1
Best: 42
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
993
998
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Ilkley CH (13-06-2016)
42
46, +4
Best: 33
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
983
948
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
43
49, +6
Best: 40
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
978
933
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
44
50, +6
Best: 24
Martin Klizan
SVK, 1989.07.11
970
925
+45 (Secondo turno), +10 (Second Round (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -0 (-)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (17-04-2017)
45
40, -5
Best: 33
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
966
1011
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
46
65, +19
Best: 39
Horacio Zeballos
ARG, 1985.04.27
963
793
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
47
39, -8
Best: 17
Bernard Tomic
AUS, 1992.10.21
945
1015
+10 (Primo turno), +10 (R64)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -45 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
48
45, -3
Best: 18
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
915
950
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
49
51, +2
Best: 38
Donald Young
USA, 1989.07.23
910
910
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
50
44, -6
Best: 18
Florian Mayer
GER, 1983.10.05
910
967
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -57 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
51
57, +6
Best: 35
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
885
840
+90 (Terzo turno), +25 (Quarterfinals)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov
-45 (R64), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016)
52
43, -9
Best: 16
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
885
990
+10 (Primo turno), +45 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Vienna [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -150 (F)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
53
47, -6
Best: 44
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
883
943
+10 (Primo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Metz [SUBENTRO]
-35 (R128), -55 (F)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Furth CH (30-05-2016)
54
63, +9
Best: 53
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
866
811
+90 (Terzo turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
55
38, -17
Best: 38
Steve Darcis
BEL, 1984.03.13
866
1016
+10 (Primo turno), +10 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Orleans CH [SUBENTRO]
-70 (R64), -100 (W)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
56
61, +5
Best: 21
Thomaz Bellucci
BRA, 1987.12.30
862
827
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
57
67, +10
Best: 51
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
861
781
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
58
55, -3
Best: 41
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
857
854
+10 (Primo turno), +0 (First Round (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton
-7 (R16)
Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
59
52, -7
Best: 45
Aljaz Bedene
GBR, 1989.07.18
853
898
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
60
59, -1
Best: 28
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
830
830
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
61
58, -3
Best: 8
Janko Tipsarevic
SRB, 1984.06.22
830
840
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -10 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016)
62
54, -8
Best: 27
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
811
871
+10 (Primo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Nottingham [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -45 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
63
62, -1
Best: 8
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
790
825
+10 (Primo turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
64
66, +2
Best: 57
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
760
782
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-32 (R16)
s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
65
68, +3
Best: 65
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
758
769
+10 (Primo turno), +10 (Q2)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), London / Queen's Club Q [SUBENTRO]
-16 (Q3), -15 (QF)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
66
64, -2
Best: 37
Carlos Berlocq
ARG, 1983.02.03
741
801
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
67
60, -7
Best: 33
Yen-Hsun Lu
TPE, 1983.08.14
740
828
+10 (Primo turno), +20 (R32), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Washington [SUBENTRO], Chengdu [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -80 (W), -48 (F)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Surbiton CH (06-06-2016) , Manchester CH (30-05-2016)
68
70, +2
Best: 58
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
732
748
-
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
69
72, +3
Best: 71
Jared Donaldson
USA, 1996.10.09
725
731
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
70
69, -1
Best: 9
Nicolas Almagro
ESP, 1985.08.21
710
755
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
71
79, +8
Best: 69
Rogerio Dutra Silva
BRA, 1984.02.05
708
673
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
72
71, -1
Best: 47
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
706
741
+10 (Primo turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
73
80, +7
Best: 33
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
704
669
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
74
82, +8
Best: 68
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
697
662
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
75
83, +8
Best: 18
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
686
651
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
76
75, -1
Best: 73
Ernesto Escobedo
USA, 1996.07.04
683
685
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-12 (R32)
s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
77
78, +1
Best: 73
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
678
674
+10 (Primo turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton
-6 (R16)
Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
78
87, +9
Best: 87
Nicolas Kicker
ARG, 1992.08.16
671
624
+45 (Secondo turno), +25 (Quarterfinals)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov
-15 (QF), -8 (R16)
Vicenza CH (23-05-2016) , Liberec CH (01-08-2016)
79
73, -6
Best: 39
Andrey Kuznetsov
RUS, 1991.02.22
670
705
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
80
74, -6
Best: 25
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
660
705
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
81
89, +8
Best: 13
Alexandr Dolgopolov
UKR, 1988.11.07
656
611
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
82
48, -34
Best: 37
Nicolas Mahut
FRA, 1982.01.21
650
935
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64), -250 (W)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
83
84, +1
Best: 25
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
634
638
+6 (Q2)
Chengdu Q [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
84
81, -3
Best: 57
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
634
669
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
85
91, +6
Best: 78
Renzo Olivo
ARG, 1992.03.15
632
593
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-6 (R32)
Lyon (22-05-2017)
86
86, 0
Best: 8
Mikhail Youzhny
RUS, 1982.06.25
595
624
+10 (Primo turno), +16 (Q2)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -45 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
87
90, +3
Best: 43
Victor Estrella Burgos
DOM, 1980.08.02
595
595
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
88
93, +5
Best: 92
Norbert Gombos
SVK, 1990.08.13
591
583
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Poprad Tatry CH (13-06-2016)
89
96, +7
Best: 66
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
565
565
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
90
76, -14
Best: 64
Dustin Brown
GER, 1984.12.08
565
685
+10 (Primo turno), +0 (First Round), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton, Metz [SUBENTRO]
-70 (R64), -80 (W)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Manchester CH (30-05-2016)
91
102, +11
Best: 85
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
561
544
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64), -8 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Furth CH (30-05-2016)
92
98, +6
Best: 25
Julien Benneteau
FRA, 1981.12.20
554
554
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
93
99, +6
Best: 65
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
554
554
+10 (Primo turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
94
95, +1
Best: 74
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
546
570
+45 (Secondo turno), +8 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Blois CH [SUBENTRO]
-60 (F), -17 (QF)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016) , Furth CH (30-05-2016)
95
92, -3
Best: 63
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
546
592
+10 (Primo turno), +0 (First Round), +18 (QF)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton, Nanchang CH [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -29 (SF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
96
94, -2
Best: 90
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
544
577
+35 (Primo turno + Q.), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton
-51 (F), -16 (Q3), -1 (R16)
Surbiton CH (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Romania F4 (23-05-2016)
97
104, +7
Best: 82
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
541
535
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
98
107, +9
Best: 28
Santiago Giraldo
COL, 1987.11.27
532
517
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -10 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016)
99
88, -11
Best: 81
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
523
613
+10 (Primo turno), +25 (Quarterfinals)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov
-35 (R128), -90 (W)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Furth CH (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
100
105, +5
Best: 104
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
517
527
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +8 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Blois CH [SUBENTRO]
-18 (QF)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
101
100, -1
Best: 29
Dudi Sela
ISR, 1985.04.04
515
545
+0 (First Round)
Surbiton
-10 (R128), -20 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
102
103, +1
Best: 98
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 1989.05.26
509
535
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
103
101, -2
Best: 55
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
506
544
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round), +9 (R16), +8 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato), Bordeaux CH [SUBENTRO], Scheveningen CH [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -10 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016)
104
77, -27
Best: 19
Marcel Granollers
ESP, 1986.04.12
505
675
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
105
113, +8
Best: 112
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
505
494
+0 (Primo turno (WC)), +25 (Quarterfinals)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov
-7 (R16), -7 (R16)
Champaign CH (14-11-2016) , Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
106
118, +12
Best: 111
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
501
483
+26 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Bastad CH (04-07-2016)
107
111, +4
Best: 47
Go Soeda
JPN, 1984.09.05
501
501
-
-
108
108, 0
Best: 57
Gastao Elias
POR, 1990.11.24
493
512
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Vicenza CH (23-05-2016)
109
110, +1
Best: 44
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
490
502
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton
-12 (R32)
s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
110
123, +13
Best: 31
Sergiy Stakhovsky
UKR, 1986.01.06
489
458
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.), +0 (First Round), +8 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton, Rennes CH [SUBENTRO]
-32 (R16), -15 (QF)
Stuttgart (06-06-2016) , Manchester CH (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
111
119, +8
Best: 118
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
487
479
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Madrid Q (08-05-2017)
112
116, +4
Best: 106
Darian King
BAR, 1992.04.26
486
486
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
113
117, +4
Best: 68
Blaz Kavcic
SLO, 1987.03.05
486
486
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
114
129, +15
Best: 78
Konstantin Kravchuk
RUS, 1985.02.23
485
446
+45 (Secondo turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton
-6 (Q2)
s-Hertogenbosch Q (06-06-2016)
115
115, 0
Best: 39
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
479
489
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
116
127, +11
Best: 120
Arthur De Greef
BEL, 1992.03.27
479
452
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
117
109, -8
Best: 108
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 1990.05.30
464
511
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-45 (SF), -10 (R16)
Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016)
118
121, +3
Best: 100
Luca Vanni
ITA, 1985.06.04
462
469
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (R16), -7 (R16)
Furth CH (30-05-2016) , Vicenza CH (23-05-2016)
119
125, +6
Best: 84
Ruben Bemelmans
BEL, 1988.01.14
457
458
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton, Portoroz CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
120
122, +2
Best: 49
Illya Marchenko
UKR, 1987.09.08
453
463
+0 (First Round)
Surbiton
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
121
112, -9
Best: 68
Gerald Melzer
AUT, 1990.07.13
451
495
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +0 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-35 (R128), -17 (QF), -8 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Furth CH (30-05-2016) , Prague CH (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
122
130, +8
Best: 128
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
449
446
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +6 (Second Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Poprad Tatry CH (13-06-2016)
123
139, +16
Best: 33
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
445
420
+10 (Primo turno), +25 (Quarterfinals)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov
-10 (R128), -0 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Winston-Salem (22-08-2016)
BEST RANKING
124
135, +11
Best: 135
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
443
432
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +48 (Final)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-35 (R128), -10 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016)
125
120, -5
Best: 12
Paul-Henri Mathieu
FRA, 1982.01.12
441
471
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64), -20 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
126
85, -41
Best: 46
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
440
630
+45 (Secondo turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -125 (W), -100 (W)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016) , Moscow CH (06-06-2016)
127
132, +5
Best: 122
Peter Polansky
CAN, 1988.06.15
434
433
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton
-7 (R16)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
128
137, +9
Best: 8
Jurgen Melzer
AUT, 1981.05.22
429
429
-
-
129
136, +7
Best: 82
James Duckworth
AUS, 1992.01.21
423
430
-
-7 (R16)
Manchester CH (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
130
149, +19
Best: 137
Uladzimir Ignatik
BLR, 1990.07.14
417
399
+25 (Quarterfinals), +8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (First Round)
Prostejov, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-8 (R16), -7 (R16)
Prague CH (06-06-2016) , Casablanca CH (10-10-2016)
131
106, -25
Best: 98
Andrej Martin
SVK, 1989.09.20
416
522
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-106 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
132
131, -1
Best: 130
Duckhee Lee
KOR, 1998.05.29
416
437
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round), +6 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton, Cherbourg CH [SUBENTRO]
-27 (W)
Japan F6 (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
133
143, +10
Best: 137
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
414
416
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-18 (QF)
Moscow CH (06-06-2016)
134
133, -1
Best: 53
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
412
432
+0 (First Round), +10 (R32)
Surbiton, Winston-Salem [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -20 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
135
126, -9
Best: 126
Quentin Halys
FRA, 1996.10.26
408
453
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
136
134, -2
Best: 95
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
407
432
+10 (Second Round), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Prostejov (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
137
151, +14
Best: 151
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
400
384
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton
-0 (R32)
Sarasota CH (17-04-2017)
138
114, -24
Best: 50
Stephane Robert
FRA, 1980.05.17
400
490
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64), -55 (F)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Prague CH (06-06-2016)
139
97, -42
Best: 72
Adam Pavlasek
CZE, 1994.10.08
399
565
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +10 (Second Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-61 (R64), -90 (W), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Prague CH (06-06-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016)
140
153, +13
Best: 23
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
397
372
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64), -20 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
141
142, +1
Best: 60
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
396
416
+10 (Primo turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton
-10 (R128), -20 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
142
150, +8
Best: 111
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
ESP, 1985.10.28
396
396
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
143
138, -5
Best: 99
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 1993.07.19
393
425
+35 (Primo turno + Q.), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Ilkley CH [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -29 (SF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
144
161, +17
Best: 136
Jan Satral
CZE, 1990.07.24
391
348
+29 (Semifinals), +16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Vicenza (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-2 (QF), -0 (Q1)
Czech Republic F3 (23-05-2016) , Marseille Q (20-02-2017)
145
148, +3
Best: 135
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
391
399
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +80 (Winner), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza, Prostejov (Eliminato)
-80 (F), -8 (R16), -8 (Q2)
Prostejov CH (30-05-2016) , Prague CH (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
146
141, -5
Best: 79
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
388
417
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton
-29 (SF), -16 (Q3)
Manchester CH (30-05-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
147
140, -7
Best: 69
Joao Souza
BRA, 1988.05.27
379
419
+10 (Second Round), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Prostejov (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-35 (SF), -15 (R16)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016)
148
154, +6
Best: 21
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
373
369
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +6 (Second Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -0 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Savannah CH (01-05-2017)
149
147, -2
Best: 62
Kenny De Schepper
FRA, 1987.05.29
372
401
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round), +6 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton, Metz Q [SUBENTRO]
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
150
144, -6
Best: 115
Stefan Kozlov
USA, 1998.02.01
367
411
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (First Round), +8 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton, Tiburon CH [SUBENTRO]
-45 (QF), -15 (QF)
s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016) , Vicenza CH (23-05-2016)
151
152, +1
Best: 109
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
361
376
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-33 (SF), -17 (QF)
Prague CH (06-06-2016) , Furth CH (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
152
187, +35
Best: 171
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 1995.04.11
360
293
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Vicenza CH (23-05-2016)
153
157, +4
Best: 135
Vincent Millot
FRA, 1986.01.30
358
358
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
154
155, +1
Best: 154
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
356
362
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +2 (QF)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Tunisia F3 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W), -6 (SF)
Tunisia F19 (16-05-2016) , Portugal F7 (23-05-2016)
155
164, +9
Best: 14
Jerzy Janowicz
POL, 1990.11.13
355
345
+10 (Primo turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-
156
128, -28
Best: 8
Radek Stepanek
CZE, 1978.11.27
354
446
-
-35 (R128), -57 (QF), -0 (-), -0 (-)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Stuttgart Q (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
157
159, +2
Best: 159
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 1991.12.18
351
351
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
158
162, +4
Best: 126
Marco Trungelliti
ARG, 1990.01.31
348
348
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
159
146, -13
Best: 43
Teymuraz Gabashvili
RUS, 1985.05.23
346
401
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
160
124, -36
Best: 109
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
345
458
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +0 (First Round), +0 (First Round), +8 (R16), +8 (R16), +6 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato), Buenos Aires 2 CH [SUBENTRO], Santiago 2 CH [SUBENTRO], Kitzbühel Q [SUBENTRO]
-80 (W), -45 (SF), -16 (Q3), -10 (R16)
Vicenza CH (23-05-2016) , Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016)
161
158, -3
Best: 146
Federico Gaio
ITA, 1992.03.05
345
353
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
162
165, +3
Best: 109
Mirza Basic
BIH, 1991.07.12
345
345
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
163
166, +3
Best: 143
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
344
344
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
164
169, +5
Best: 164
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 1992.11.11
339
339
-
-
165
145, -20
Best: 64
Tobias Kamke
GER, 1986.05.21
335
404
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (First Round), +6 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton, Eckental CH [SUBENTRO]
-35 (R128), -33 (SF), -15 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Furth CH (30-05-2016) , Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
166
168, +2
Best: 50
Ruben Ramirez Hidalgo
ESP, 1978.01.06
334
340
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-6 (SF)
Bulgaria F2 (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
167
175, +8
Best: 175
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 1991.09.10
334
315
+29 (Semifinals), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Vicenza (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-10 (SF)
Romania F4 (23-05-2016)
168
160, -8
Best: 58
Maximo Gonzalez
ARG, 1983.07.20
325
350
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-33 (SF)
Furth CH (30-05-2016)
169
167, -2
Best: 97
Kimmer Coppejans
BEL, 1994.02.07
323
344
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +6 (Q2), +6 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Antwerp Q [SUBENTRO], Guadalajara CH [SUBENTRO]
-18 (QF), -8 (Q2), -7 (R16)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Vicenza CH (23-05-2016)
170
170, 0
Best: 35
Benjamin Becker
GER, 1981.06.16
318
335
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 2 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -7 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Manchester CH (30-05-2016)
171
156, -15
Best: 140
Mathias Bourgue
FRA, 1994.01.18
307
358
+0 (Primo turno (WC)), +2 (QF)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Tunisia F26 [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -8 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
172
174, +2
Best: 119
Dennis Novikov
USA, 1993.11.06
301
315
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +5 (First Round + Q.)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton
-12 (R32), -8 (Q2), -7 (R16)
s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Manchester CH (30-05-2016)
173
207, +34
Best: 172
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
301
262
+35 (Primo turno + Q.), +10 (Second Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-5 (R32), -1 (R16)
Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016) , Canada F9 (19-09-2016)
174
173, -1
Best: 60
Tatsuma Ito
JPN, 1988.05.18
299
319
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
175
189, +14
Best: 183
Marc Polmans
AUS, 1997.05.02
296
290
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (Round 2 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-2 (QF)
Zimbabwe F3 (04-07-2016)
BEST RANKING
176
184, +8
Best: 179
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
295
295
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
177
163, -14
Best: 56
Inigo Cervantes
ESP, 1989.11.30
293
348
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -45 (SF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016)
178
181, +3
Best: 173
Yasutaka Uchiyama
JPN, 1992.08.05
293
300
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-15 (F)
Japan F6 (30-05-2016)
179
186, +7
Best: 143
Hiroki Moriya
JPN, 1990.10.16
293
293
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 3 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-
180
176, -4
Best: 176
Joao Domingues
POR, 1993.10.05
292
312
+6 (Second Round), +2 (QF)
Vicenza (Eliminato), Italy F15 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W), -10 (F)
Portugal F6 (16-05-2016) , Portugal F7 (23-05-2016)
181
177, -4
Best: 169
Mitchell Krueger
USA, 1994.01.12
292
312
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round), +0 (Round 2 Q), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato), Surbiton Q (Eliminato), Champaign CH [SUBENTRO]
-27 (W)
China F9 (30-05-2016)
182
183, +1
Best: 52
Marco Chiudinelli
SUI, 1981.09.10
289
295
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
s-Hertogenbosch Q (06-06-2016)
183
171, -12
Best: 53
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
289
332
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -29 (SF), -20 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Manchester CH (30-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
184
178, -6
Best: 48
Daniel Gimeno-Traver
ESP, 1985.08.07
287
310
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-15 (QF), -8 (Q2), -0 (R32)
Vicenza CH (23-05-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016)
185
206, +21
Best: 86
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
286
263
+15 (Quarterfinals (WC)), +8 (Qual 2 turno)
Vicenza (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (-)
Wroclaw CH (27-02-2017) , Sophia Antipolis Q (03-04-2017)
BEST RANKING
186
191, +5
Best: 191
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
285
285
-
-
187
179, -8
Best: 179
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
285
302
+1 (R16)
Netherlands F4 [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F), -8 (R16)
Tunisia F21 (30-05-2016) , Moscow CH (06-06-2016)
188
192, +4
Best: 163
Noah Rubin
USA, 1996.02.21
284
284
-
-
189
195, +6
Best: 68
Tim Smyczek
USA, 1987.12.30
284
276
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (Q3)
Bordeaux Q (15-05-2017)
190
185, -5
Best: 183
Soon Woo Kwon
KOR, 1997.12.02
284
293
+0 (R32)
Chengdu CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (SF), -1 (R16)
China F7 (16-05-2016) , China F8 (23-05-2016)
191
180, -11
Best: 160
Andrew Whittington
AUS, 1993.08.11
282
301
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round + Q.)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton
-18 (W), -1 (R16)
Guam F1 (23-05-2016) , Japan F6 (30-05-2016)
192
205, +13
Best: 191
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
281
264
+35 (Primo turno + Q.), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-18 (W)
Italy F12 (23-05-2016)
193
190, -3
Best: 182
Dmitry Popko
KAZ, 1996.10.24
280
290
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-18 (QF)
Moscow CH (06-06-2016)
194
193, -1
Best: 172
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
279
283
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +5 (First Round + Q.)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton
-8 (R16), -1 (R16)
Moscow CH (06-06-2016) , Italy F12 (23-05-2016)
195
202, +7
Best: 167
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
275
267
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Wroclaw CH (27-02-2017)
196
199, +3
Best: 196
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 1992.12.15
275
272
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +6 (Second Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-10 (R16), -1 (R16)
Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016) , Italy F6 (27-03-2017)
197
197, 0
Best: 191
Aldin Setkic
BIH, 1987.12.21
275
275
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
198
172, -26
Best: 172
Akira Santillan
JPN, 1997.05.22
271
321
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +5 (First Round + Q.), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton, Meerbusch CH [SUBENTRO]
-27 (W), -27 (W), -8 (SF)
China F8 (23-05-2016) , China F7 (16-05-2016) , China F9 (30-05-2016)
199
200, +1
Best: 197
Vaclav Safranek
CZE, 1994.05.20
269
269
+2 (QF), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
200
188, -12
Best: 50
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
265
290
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016)
201
210, +9
Best: 174
Joris De Loore
BEL, 1993.04.21
263
260
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
202
219, +17
Best: 206
Daniel Masur
GER, 1994.11.06
259
246
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-3 (QF)
Italy F23 (01-08-2016)
203
211, +8
Best: 153
Attila Balazs
HUN, 1988.12.27
258
258
-
-
204
201, -3
Best: 146
James McGee
IRL, 1987.06.10
255
268
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-13 (R16)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
205
214, +9
Best: 78
Blaz Rola
SLO, 1990.10.05
251
253
+3 (First Round + Q.), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Furth CH (30-05-2016)
206
208, +2
Best: 56
Rajeev Ram
USA, 1984.03.18
250
260
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -0 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
207
227, +20
Best: 220
Yannick Maden
GER, 1989.10.28
250
234
+18 (Winner)
Italy F15 Futures
-2 (QF)
Italy F11 (16-05-2016)
208
216, +8
Best: 169
Brydan Klein
GBR, 1989.12.31
250
250
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-
209
194, -15
Best: 26
Lukas Rosol
CZE, 1985.07.24
249
281
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 2 Q), +8 (R16), +6 (R16), +6 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton Q (Eliminato), Segovia CH [SUBENTRO], Koblenz CH [SUBENTRO], Marseille Q [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -25 (QF), -17 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016) , Prague CH (06-06-2016)
210
198, -12
Best: 51
Daniel Brands
GER, 1987.07.17
249
272
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-16 (Q3), -7 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Vicenza CH (23-05-2016)
211
218, +7
Best: 188
Miljan Zekic
SRB, 1988.07.12
249
247
+2 (QF + Q.), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Bosnia & Herzegovina F2 Futures (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Panama City CH (03-04-2017)
212
212, 0
Best: 181
Tristan Lamasine
FRA, 1993.03.05
248
256
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
213
274, +61
Best: 5
Tommy Robredo
ESP, 1982.05.01
247
192
+45 (Secondo turno), +10 (Second Round (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov
-0 (-), -0 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Rio de Janeiro (20-02-2017)
214
182, -32
Best: 162
Steven Diez
CAN, 1991.03.17
247
299
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-60 (F)
Moscow CH (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
215
223, +8
Best: 217
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
247
239
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +2 (QF)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Germany F16 [SUBENTRO]
-6 (SF), -4 (QF)
Czech Republic F2 (16-05-2016) , Romania F4 (23-05-2016)
216
215, -1
Best: 210
Gleb Sakharov
FRA, 1988.06.10
242
252
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (SF), -8 (R16)
Romania F4 (23-05-2016) , Prague CH (06-06-2016)
217
204, -13
Best: 199
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 1991.08.05
242
266
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +6 (SF), +6 (SF)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Italy F14 [SUBENTRO], Morocco F8 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W), -18 (W)
Croatia F7 (16-05-2016) , Italy F13 (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
218
266, +48
Best: 260
Benjamin Bonzi
FRA, 1996.06.09
241
198
+45 (Secondo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-2 (QF)
Netherlands F6 (22-08-2016)
219
221, +2
Best: 140
Di Wu
CHN, 1991.09.14
240
239
+8 (SF), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
China F9 Futures (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
220
222, +2
Best: 222
Blake Mott
AUS, 1996.04.21
239
239
+0 (First Round)
Vicenza (Eliminato)
-
221
203, -18
Best: 187
Christian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
237
267
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +6 (Second Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-18 (W), -18 (W)
Tunisia F20 (23-05-2016) , Tunisia F21 (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
222
225, +3
Best: 225
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 1996.05.12
236
236
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Prostejov Q (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
223
232, +9
Best: 227
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
234
229
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (Round 3 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Lexington CH (25-07-2016)
224
217, -7
Best: 176
Marcelo Arevalo
ESA, 1990.10.17
234
249
+10 (Second Round), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 2 Q)
Prostejov (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-25 (QF)
Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016)
225
224, -1
Best: 43
Grega Zemlja
SLO, 1986.09.29
231
239
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
226
196, -30
Best: 10
Juan Monaco
ARG, 1984.03.29
230
275
-
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
227
228, +1
Best: 108
John-Patrick Smith
AUS, 1989.01.24
230
231
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 1 Q), +6 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton Q (Eliminato), Brisbane Q [SUBENTRO]
-7 (R16)
Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
228
237, +9
Best: 148
Ze Zhang
CHN, 1990.07.04
226
225
+1 (R16)
China F9 Futures (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Beijing (03-10-2016)
229
238, +9
Best: 197
Jeremy Jahn
GER, 1990.04.05
225
225
+0 (R32)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato)
-
230
236, +6
Best: 220
Roberto Quiroz
ECU, 1992.02.23
223
226
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +5 (First Round + Q.), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton, Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-18 (W), -6 (SF)
Mexico F4 (23-05-2016) , Mexico F3 (16-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
231
242, +11
Best: 234
Petr Michnev
CZE, 1989.08.03
223
221
+5 (First Round + Q.), +2 (QF)
Prostejov (Eliminato), Czech Republic F3 Futures (Eliminato)
-3 (QF)
Czech Republic F4 (27-06-2016)
232
239, +7
Best: 195
Yannik Reuter
BEL, 1991.03.06
221
225
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-4 (QF)
Romania F4 (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
233
255, +22
Best: 248
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
220
205
+15 (Quarterfinals (WC))
Vicenza (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Italy F27 (29-08-2016)
234
220, -14
Best: 162
Enrique Lopez-Perez
ESP, 1991.06.03
220
245
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 3 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-25 (QF)
Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016)
235
234, -1
Best: 199
Calvin Hemery
FRA, 1995.01.28
220
227
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +1 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), France F13 [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
236
233, -3
Best: 221
Ricardo Ojeda Lara
ESP, 1993.01.26
218
228
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-18 (W)
Spain F15 (23-05-2016)
237
287, +50
Best: 211
Maxime Hamou
FRA, 1995.06.08
215
181
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
Tunisia F11 (20-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
238
271, +33
Best: 248
Maxime Janvier
FRA, 1996.10.18
215
194
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +5 (First Round + Q.)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-0 (Q3), -0 (R32)
Barletta Q (10-04-2017) , Italy F9 (17-04-2017)
239
209, -30
Best: 53
Sam Groth
AUS, 1987.10.19
215
260
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Q1)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Canada Q [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -20 (R16), -15 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016) , Manchester CH (30-05-2016)
240
243, +3
Best: 232
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
215
215
+0 (First Round (WC))
Surbiton
-
241
244, +3
Best: 231
Federico Coria
ARG, 1992.03.09
215
215
+3 (First Round + Q.)
Vicenza (Eliminato)
-
242
240, -2
Best: 228
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
214
224
+0 (Primo turno (WC)), +0 (Round 3 Q)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-10 (-)
Spain F14 (16-05-2016)
243
245, +2
Best: 88
Yuki Bhambri
IND, 1992.07.04
214
214
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton
-
244
213, -31
Best: 72
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
KAZ, 1987.02.15
214
256
+0 (R32)
Bergamo CH [SUBENTRO]
-18 (QF), -16 (Q3), -8 (R16)
Moscow CH (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Furth CH (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
245
246, +1
Best: 246
Brayden Schnur
CAN, 1995.07.04
213
213
-
-
246
247, +1
Best: 166
Agustin Velotti
ARG, 1992.05.24
213
213
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
247
269, +22
Best: 196
Ramkumar Ramanathan
IND, 1994.11.08
213
195
+18 (Winner), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Singapore F2 Futures, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Karshi CH (08-05-2017)
248
249, +1
Best: 210
Zhe Li
CHN, 1986.09.20
209
209
+8 (SF)
China F8 Futures (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
249
250, +1
Best: 250
Daniel Altmaier
GER, 1998.09.12
208
208
-
-
BEST RANKING
250
260, +10
Best: 253
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 1997.02.24
205
203
+2 (QF)
Turkey F21 Futures (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Mestre CH (22-05-2017)
251
259, +8
Best: 164
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 1992.05.23
203
203
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 3 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Prostejov Q (Eliminato)
-
252
235, -17
Best: 153
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 1987.12.27
203
227
+0 (R32)
Todi CH [SUBENTRO]
-16 (Q3), -8 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Furth CH (30-05-2016)
253
241, -12
Best: 118
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
201
221
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R16), -10 (R16), -8 (Q2)
Prostejov CH (30-05-2016) , Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
254
257, +3
Best: 219
Christopher O'Connell
AUS, 1994.06.03
201
205
+2 (QF)
Italy F14 [SUBENTRO]
-6 (SF)
Croatia F7 (16-05-2016)
255
252, -3
Best: 184
Kristijan Mesaros
CRO, 1988.07.02
199
207
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +2 (QF)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Croatia F9 [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F)
Bosnia & Herzegovina F2 (16-05-2016)
256
265, +9
Best: 183
Laurynas Grigelis
LTU, 1991.08.14
199
199
-
-
BEST RANKING
257
268, +11
Best: 264
Alexey Vatutin
RUS, 1992.10.27
197
197
-
-
258
258, 0
Best: 71
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
GER, 1990.10.09
196
204
+9 (Second Round + Q.)
Vicenza (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Prague CH (06-06-2016)
259
263, +4
Best: 179
Jose Hernandez-Fernandez
DOM, 1990.03.13
196
200
+0 (Round 3 Q)
Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-4 (QF)
Romania F4 (23-05-2016)
260
270, +10
Best: 117
Alexander Kudryavtsev
RUS, 1985.10.26
194
194
-
-
261
264, +3
Best: 94
Austin Krajicek
USA, 1990.06.16
194
200
-
-6 (Q2)
s-Hertogenbosch Q (06-06-2016)
262
254, -8
Best: 243
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
193
206
+10 (Final), +1 (R16)
Spain F15 Futures (Eliminato), Spain F16 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (-), -6 (SF)
Spain F14 (16-05-2016) , Spain F15 (23-05-2016)
263
226, -37
Best: 226
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 1996.02.01
192
235
+0 (R32)
Milan CH [SUBENTRO]
-25 (QF), -18 (W)
Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016) , Bosnia & Herzegovina F3 (23-05-2016)
264
272, +8
Best: 239
Omar Jasika
AUS, 1997.05.18
191
193
-
-2 (QF), -0 (Q3)
Croatia F7 (16-05-2016) , Furth Q (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
265
273, +8
Best: 273
Danilo Petrovic
SRB, 1992.01.24
191
193
-
-2 (QF)
Italy F13 (30-05-2016)
266
253, -13
Best: 253
Cem Ilkel
TUR, 1995.08.21
191
207
+0 (Q3)
Todi Q [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F), -6 (SF)
Turkey F21 (23-05-2016) , Turkey F20 (16-05-2016)
267
229, -38
Best: 184
Ti Chen
TPE, 1983.10.03
191
231
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +2 (QF)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Egypt F7 [SUBENTRO]
-27 (W), -15 (F)
Uzbekistan F4 (30-05-2016) , Uzbekistan F3 (23-05-2016)
268
275, +7
Best: 179
Yannick Mertens
BEL, 1987.06.25
190
192
+6 (R16)
Bangkok 2 CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
269
267, -2
Best: 153
Guilherme Clezar
BRA, 1992.12.31
189
197
+0 (R32)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Furth CH (30-05-2016)
270
261, -9
Best: 246
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
189
203
+6 (SF)
Czech Republic F3 Futures (Eliminato)
-18 (W), -2 (QF)
Ukraine F2 (16-05-2016) , Ukraine F3 (23-05-2016)
271
277, +6
Best: 269
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
IND, 1989.11.12
188
188
-
-
272
279, +7
Best: 236
Michael Linzer
AUT, 1989.11.02
186
186
+6 (SF)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
273
306, +33
Best: 301
Sanjar Fayziev
UZB, 1994.07.29
185
161
+27 (Winner)
Uzbekistan F3 Futures
-3 (QF)
Uzbekistan F3 (23-05-2016)
274
334, +60
Best: 157
Alexander Sarkissian
USA, 1990.04.03
185
143
+27 (Winner), +15 (Final)
China F9 Futures, China F8 Futures (Eliminato)
-0 (Q2), -0 (R32)
Irving Q (13-03-2017) , Leon CH (27-03-2017)
275
281, +6
Best: 61
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 1987.11.26
184
184
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton
-
276
282, +6
Best: 187
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
184
184
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-
277
262, -15
Best: 235
Zdenek Kolar
CZE, 1996.10.09
182
202
+2 (QF), +1 (R16)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato), Hungary F8 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W), -5 (R32)
Czech Republic F2 (16-05-2016) , Prague CH (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
278
289, +11
Best: 281
Marek Jaloviec
CZE, 1994.02.21
180
180
+0 (R32), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Czech Republic F3 Futures (Eliminato), Prostejov Q (Eliminato)
-
279
276, -3
Best: 202
Jonathan Eysseric
FRA, 1990.05.27
177
190
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-13 (R16)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
280
288, +8
Best: 270
Karim-Mohamed Maamoun
EGY, 1991.04.09
176
180
+2 (QF)
Egypt F27 [SUBENTRO]
-6 (SF)
Tunisia F20 (23-05-2016)
281
293, +12
Best: 213
Sekou Bangoura
USA, 1991.11.18
175
175
+0 (Round 3 Q)
Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
282
294, +12
Best: 288
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 1996.07.02
174
174
-
-
283
286, +3
Best: 159
Pedja Krstin
SRB, 1994.09.03
173
181
-
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
284
295, +11
Best: 286
Max Purcell
AUS, 1998.04.03
172
172
-
-
285
251, -34
Best: 77
Marsel Ilhan
TUR, 1987.06.11
172
207
-
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
286
292, +6
Best: 118
Andre Ghem
BRA, 1982.05.29
170
178
-
-8 (R16)
Moscow CH (06-06-2016)
287
290, +3
Best: 52
Brian Baker
USA, 1985.04.30
169
179
-
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
288
231, -57
Best: 159
Matteo Donati
ITA, 1995.02.28
169
229
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +15 (Quarterfinals (WC))
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-75 (F), -16 (Q3)
Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
289
299, +10
Best: 143
Maxime Authom
BEL, 1987.03.29
169
169
-
-
290
280, -10
Best: 272
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
169
186
+0 (R32), +1 (R16)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato), France F11 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W)
Bulgaria F3 (30-05-2016)
291
301, +10
Best: 145
Franko Skugor
CRO, 1987.09.20
167
167
+0 (Round 3 Q)
Prostejov Q (Eliminato)
-
292
300, +8
Best: 271
Joao Pedro Sorgi
BRA, 1993.10.18
167
168
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (Round 3 Q)
Vicenza Q (Eliminato), Prostejov Q (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
Argentina F7 (16-05-2016)
293
248, -45
Best: 179
Jordi Samper-Montana
ESP, 1990.04.05
167
210
+0 (R32)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato)
-35 (R128), -8 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
294
278, -16
Best: 65
Frank Dancevic
CAN, 1984.09.26
166
186
-
-18 (W), -2 (QF)
Bosnia & Herzegovina F2 (16-05-2016) , Bosnia & Herzegovina F4 (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
295
310, +15
Best: 305
N.Sriram Balaji
IND, 1990.03.18
165
158
+15 (Final)
Uzbekistan F3 Futures (Eliminato)
-8 (SF)
Uzbekistan F3 (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
296
342, +46
Best: 321
Yusuke Takahashi
JPN, 1997.10.17
165
139
+27 (Winner)
Japan F6 Futures
-1 (R16)
Vietnam F1 (25-07-2016)
297
298, +1
Best: 48
Alejandro Falla
COL, 1983.11.14
164
170
+0 (Round 2 Q), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Vicenza Q (Eliminato), Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
s-Hertogenbosch Q (06-06-2016)
298
291, -7
Best: 245
Clement Geens
BEL, 1996.03.11
164
179
+2 (QF), +1 (R16)
Tunisia F21 Futures (Eliminato), France F12 [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F), -8 (R16)
Czech Republic F2 (16-05-2016) , Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
299
311, +12
Best: 161
Albano Olivetti
FRA, 1991.11.24
163
157
+6 (SF)
Israel F8 Futures (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
Bergamo Q (20-02-2017)
300
309, +9
Best: 278
Takuto Niki
JPN, 1987.10.12
163
159
+3 (QF), +3 (QF)
Japan F6 Futures (Eliminato), China F8 Futures (Eliminato)
-2 (QF), -0 (Q3)
Guam F1 (23-05-2016) , Busan Q (15-05-2017)
BEST RANKING
301
357, +56
Best: 357
Marcos Giron
USA, 1993.07.24
161
131
+27 (Winner), +3 (QF)
China F8 Futures, China F9 Futures (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R32)
USA F39 (28-11-2016) , San Francisco CH (06-02-2017)
302
307, +5
Best: 2
Tommy Haas
GER, 1978.04.03
160
160
-
-
303
296, -7
Best: 296
Carlos Taberner
ESP, 1997.08.08
160
172
+2 (QF), +2 (QF)
Romania F8 [SUBENTRO], Spain F20 [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F), -6 (SF)
Tunisia F20 (23-05-2016) , Tunisia F19 (16-05-2016)
304
284, -20
Best: 250
Sadio Doumbia
FRA, 1990.09.12
159
183
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Prostejov Q (Eliminato)
-18 (W), -6 (SF)
Algeria F3 (23-05-2016) , Algeria F2 (16-05-2016)
305
283, -22
Best: 283
Edan Leshem
ISR, 1997.03.19
158
184
+1 (R16), +1 (R16)
Canada F4 [SUBENTRO], Canada F3 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W), -10 (F)
Israel F9 (30-05-2016) , Israel F7 (16-05-2016)
306
302, -4
Best: 183
Matthew Barton
AUS, 1991.12.18
157
165
-
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
307
312, +5
Best: 307
Marvin Netuschil
GER, 1991.07.02
157
157
-
-
BEST RANKING
308
315, +7
Best: 310
Evan King
USA, 1992.03.25
157
156
+10 (Final), +2 (QF)
Bosnia & Herzegovina F2 Futures (Eliminato), Puerto Rico F1 [SUBENTRO]
-8 (SF), -3 (QF)
China F8 (23-05-2016) , China F7 (16-05-2016)
309
303, -6
Best: 177
Axel Michon
FRA, 1990.12.16
155
163
-
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
310
338, +28
Best: 311
Dayne Kelly
AUS, 1990.07.23
155
140
+10 (Final), +6 (SF)
Singapore F1 Futures (Eliminato), Singapore F2 Futures (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -1 (R16)
Australia F3 (20-03-2017) , Hong Kong F1 (06-06-2016)
311
341, +30
Best: 223
Filip Peliwo
CAN, 1994.01.30
154
139
+18 (Winner)
Israel F8 Futures
-3 (QF)
China F8 (23-05-2016)
312
319, +7
Best: 193
Oriol Roca Batalla
ESP, 1993.04.30
154
154
-
-
313
344, +31
Best: 270
Kevin Krawietz
GER, 1992.01.24
153
138
+15 (Second Round + Q.)
Prostejov (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Wroclaw CH (27-02-2017)
314
316, +2
Best: 57
Michal Przysiezny
POL, 1984.02.16
152
155
-
-3 (R32)
Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
315
322, +7
Best: 259
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 1991.01.11
152
152
-
-
316
285, -31
Best: 207
Laurent Lokoli
FRA, 1994.10.18
151
183
+0 (Primo turno (WC)), +0 (R32)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), St. Remy CH [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W), -8 (Q2), -6 (SF)
Bosnia & Herzegovina F4 (30-05-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Bosnia & Herzegovina F3 (23-05-2016)
317
304, -13
Best: 186
Andrea Collarini
ARG, 1992.01.31
151
163
+2 (QF), +2 (QF)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato), Italy F14 Futures (Eliminato)
-10 (F), -6 (SF)
Argentina F7 (16-05-2016) , Argentina F8 (23-05-2016)
318
324, +6
Best: 166
Pedro Cachin
ARG, 1995.04.12
149
149
-
-
BEST RANKING
319
376, +57
Best: 376
Goncalo Oliveira
POR, 1995.02.17
149
124
+27 (Winner), +1 (R16)
Romania F2 Futures, Tunisia F21 Futures (Eliminato)
-2 (QF)
Tunisia F32 (14-11-2016)
320
256, -64
Best: 65
Pere Riba
ESP, 1988.04.07
146
205
-
-51 (F), -8 (R16)
Vicenza CH (23-05-2016) , Moscow CH (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
321
327, +6
Best: 323
Ivan Gakhov
RUS, 1996.11.04
146
146
+2 (QF)
Turkey F21 Futures (Eliminato)
-
322
308, -14
Best: 152
Luke Saville
AUS, 1994.01.02
144
159
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
323
353, +30
Best: 219
Gianni Mina
FRA, 1992.02.09
143
132
+10 (Final), +3 (QF)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato), Romania F2 Futures (Eliminato)
-2 (QF), -0 (R32)
Bulgaria F2 (23-05-2016) , Dominican Republic F3 (12-12-2016)
324
325, +1
Best: 182
Caio Zampieri
BRA, 1986.05.27
143
148
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Furth CH (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
325
332, +7
Best: 329
Mats Moraing
GER, 1992.06.20
143
144
+0 (Round 1 Q), +1 (R16)
Prostejov Q (Eliminato), Germany F8 [SUBENTRO]
-2 (QF)
Sweden F3 (16-05-2016)
326
330, +4
Best: 314
Alexandre Muller
FRA, 1997.02.01
143
145
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-2 (QF)
Algeria F2 (16-05-2016)
327
335, +8
Best: 245
Marc Giner
ESP, 1991.06.18
142
142
-
-
328
336, +8
Best: 161
Amir Weintraub
ISR, 1986.09.16
141
141
-
-
329
323, -6
Best: 318
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
140
151
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-10 (F), -1 (R16)
Czech Republic F3 (23-05-2016) , Czech Republic F2 (16-05-2016)
330
374, +44
Best: 163
Jan Mertl
CZE, 1982.01.03
139
125
+10 (Final), +10 (Final)
Czech Republic F3 Futures (Eliminato), Czech Republic F2 Futures (Eliminato)
-6 (SF), -0 (Q3)
Czech Republic F3 (23-05-2016) , Ostrava Q (01-05-2017)
331
470, +139
Best: 36
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 1985.10.08
138
78
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
332
345, +13
Best: 339
Botic Van de Zandschulp
NED, 1995.10.04
138
138
-
-
333
362, +29
Best: 212
Tomislav Brkic
BIH, 1990.03.09
138
130
+18 (Winner)
Bosnia & Herzegovina F2 Futures
-10 (R16)
Vicenza CH (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
334
346, +12
Best: 335
Mikael Torpegaard
DEN, 1994.05.08
137
137
-
-
335
320, -15
Best: 153
Aslan Karatsev
RUS, 1993.09.04
137
153
-
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
336
339, +3
Best: 332
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
137
139
-
-2 (-)
Spain F14 (16-05-2016)
337
337, 0
Best: 224
Yuya Kibi
JPN, 1986.07.23
137
141
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-3 (QF), -1 (R16)
Japan F6 (30-05-2016) , Guam F1 (23-05-2016)
338
340, +2
Best: 334
Sebastian Fanselow
GER, 1991.12.30
137
139
+0 (R32)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato)
-2 (QF)
Poland F2 (30-05-2016)
339
318, -21
Best: 236
Marc Sieber
GER, 1988.02.28
137
155
-
-18 (W)
Turkey F22 (30-05-2016)
340
333, -7
Best: 188
Nils Langer
GER, 1990.01.25
136
143
+1 (R16)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Prague CH (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
341
348, +7
Best: 345
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
135
135
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
342
371, +29
Best: 335
Raymond Sarmiento
USA, 1992.07.24
134
125
+10 (Final)
Singapore F2 Futures (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
China F9 (30-05-2016)
343
321, -22
Best: 259
Shuichi Sekiguchi
JPN, 1991.07.15
134
153
+1 (R16), +1 (R16)
Japan F6 Futures (Eliminato), Korea F5 [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F), -8 (SF), -3 (QF)
Guam F1 (23-05-2016) , Japan F6 (30-05-2016) , China F7 (16-05-2016)
344
351, +7
Best: 329
Lucas Miedler
AUT, 1996.06.21
132
134
-
-2 (QF)
Bosnia & Herzegovina F2 (16-05-2016)
345
352, +7
Best: 225
Philip Bester
CAN, 1988.10.06
132
132
-
-
BEST RANKING
346
354, +8
Best: 351
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 1994.04.29
132
132
+0 (Round 2 Q)
Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-
347
331, -16
Best: 259
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
131
144
-
-13 (R16)
Furth CH (30-05-2016)
348
314, -34
Best: 284
Juan Pablo Paz
ARG, 1995.01.04
131
156
+1 (R16)
Romania F7 [SUBENTRO]
-20 (F), -6 (SF)
Romania F4 (23-05-2016) , Romania F3 (16-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
349
359, +10
Best: 351
Christian Harrison
USA, 1994.05.29
129
130
-
-1 (R16)
Portugal F7 (23-05-2016)
350
367, +17
Best: 206
Enzo Couacaud
FRA, 1995.03.01
128
128
-
-
351
329, -22
Best: 215
Edward Corrie
GBR, 1988.02.21
128
145
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R16), -7 (R16)
Manchester CH (30-05-2016) , Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
352
365, +13
Best: 349
Alvaro Lopez San Martin
ESP, 1997.06.02
128
129
-
-1 (-)
Spain F14 (16-05-2016)
353
364, +11
Best: 116
David Guez
FRA, 1982.12.08
127
129
+6 (SF)
Spain F15 Futures (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
354
381, +27
Best: 290
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 1994.12.01
127
121
+6 (Second Round (WC))
Vicenza (Eliminato)
-0 (Q2)
Bergamo Q (20-02-2017)
355
368, +13
Best: 257
Roberto Ortega-Olmedo
ESP, 1991.04.30
127
127
+6 (SF)
Turkey F21 Futures (Eliminato)
-6 (SF)
Tunisia F21 (30-05-2016)
356
343, -13
Best: 261
Ivan Nedelko
RUS, 1986.05.12
127
139
+6 (SF)
Turkey F21 Futures (Eliminato)
-18 (W)
Ukraine F3 (23-05-2016)
357
297, -60
Best: 215
Emilio Gomez
ECU, 1991.11.28
126
170
+0 (R32)
Binghamton CH [SUBENTRO]
-40 (SF), -4 (QF)
Moscow CH (06-06-2016) , Romania F4 (23-05-2016)
358
377, +19
Best: 201
Dzmitry Zhyrmont
BLR, 1989.03.01
126
123
+8 (SF)
Uzbekistan F3 Futures (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Prague CH (06-06-2016)
359
369, +10
Best: 285
Michal Konecny
CZE, 1989.10.13
126
126
-
-
360
349, -11
Best: 118
Matteo Viola
ITA, 1987.07.07
125
135
-
-10 (F)
Italy F13 (30-05-2016)
361
358, -3
Best: 352
Alejandro Gomez
COL, 1991.08.14
124
131
+0 (R32)
U.S.A. F25 [SUBENTRO]
-6 (SF), -1 (R16)
Mexico F4 (23-05-2016) , Mexico F5 (30-05-2016)
362
361, -1
Best: 299
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 1985.01.03
124
130
+1 (R16), +1 (R16)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato), Italy F3 [SUBENTRO]
-6 (SF), -2 (QF)
Tunisia F21 (30-05-2016) , Tunisia F20 (23-05-2016)
363
378, +15
Best: 345
Maverick Banes
AUS, 1992.04.10
122
123
+1 (R16)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato)
-2 (QF)
Italy F13 (30-05-2016)
364
393, +29
Best: 189
Daniel Nguyen
USA, 1990.10.16
121
110
+18 (Winner)
Korea F1 Futures
-7 (R16)
Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
365
382, +17
Best: 235
Remi Boutillier
FRA, 1990.01.15
120
120
-
-
366
326, -40
Best: 185
Germain Gigounon
BEL, 1989.04.20
120
146
+1 (R16), +1 (R16)
Netherlands F4 [SUBENTRO], Greece F9 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W), -10 (F)
Bulgaria F2 (23-05-2016) , Bulgaria F3 (30-05-2016)
367
356, -11
Best: 327
Vladyslav Manafov
UKR, 1993.04.22
120
132
+3 (QF), +1 (R16)
Uzbekistan F3 Futures (Eliminato), Egypt F8 [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F), -6 (SF)
Ukraine F2 (16-05-2016) , Ukraine F3 (23-05-2016)
368
355, -13
Best: 324
Alexandar Lazov
BUL, 1990.07.09
118
132
+0 (R32), +1 (R16), +1 (R16)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato), Bulgaria F4 [SUBENTRO], Hungary F7 [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F), -6 (SF)
Bulgaria F1 (16-05-2016) , Bulgaria F2 (23-05-2016)
369
370, +1
Best: 306
Yaraslav Shyla
BLR, 1993.03.05
117
125
-
-8 (SF)
Uzbekistan F3 (23-05-2016)
370
384, +14
Best: 361
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 1996.06.18
117
118
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (Round 2 Q)
Vicenza Q (Eliminato), Prostejov Q (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
Italy F12 (23-05-2016)
371
388, +17
Best: 325
Facundo Mena
ARG, 1992.09.22
116
114
+3 (QF)
Romania F2 Futures (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
Argentina F9 (30-05-2016)
372
372, 0
Best: 174
Marko Tepavac
SRB, 1994.04.05
115
125
-
-10 (R16)
Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016)
373
347, -26
Best: 329
Mario Vilella Martinez
ESP, 1995.07.03
115
137
+1 (R16), +1 (R16)
Belgium F7 [SUBENTRO], Spain F38 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W), -6 (SF)
Algeria F2 (16-05-2016) , Algeria F3 (23-05-2016)
374
366, -8
Best: 177
Christian Lindell
SWE, 1991.11.20
115
129
+0 (R32)
Bastad CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2), -6 (SF)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Bosnia & Herzegovina F3 (23-05-2016)
375
406, +31
Best: 334
Sumit Nagal
IND, 1997.08.16
114
105
+1 (R16), +15 (Final + Q.)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato), Romania F2 Futures (Eliminato)
-5 (R32), -2 (QF)
Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016) , Czech Republic F2 (16-05-2016)
376
328, -48
Best: 195
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
113
145
+1 (R16)
Czech Republic F3 Futures (Eliminato)
-33 (SF)
Prague CH (06-06-2016)
377
407, +30
Best: 231
Frederico Ferreira Silva
POR, 1995.03.18
113
105
+8 (SF)
Romania F2 Futures (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Manerbio CH (22-08-2016)
378
390, +12
Best: 190
Jarmere Jenkins
USA, 1990.11.25
112
112
-
-
379
391, +12
Best: 367
Ivan Endara
ECU, 1988.03.04
112
112
-
-
380
373, -7
Best: 346
Gregoire Jacq
FRA, 1992.11.09
112
125
+3 (QF)
Romania F2 Futures (Eliminato)
-10 (F), -6 (SF)
Algeria F2 (16-05-2016) , Algeria F3 (23-05-2016)
381
375, -6
Best: 234
Maxime Chazal
FRA, 1993.04.24
112
124
+1 (R16), +1 (R16)
Turkey F21 Futures (Eliminato), France F12 [SUBENTRO]
-8 (R16), -6 (SF)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016) , Italy F13 (30-05-2016)
382
313, -69
Best: 29
Ivan Dodig
CRO, 1985.01.02
111
156
-
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
383
387, +4
Best: 186
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 1993.08.15
110
115
-
-5 (R32)
Prostejov CH (30-05-2016)
384
397, +13
Best: 322
Marcus Willis
GBR, 1990.10.09
108
108
+0 (Round 2 Q)
Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-
385
396, +11
Best: 368
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
ESP, 1997.01.12
108
109
+1 (R16)
Spain F18 [SUBENTRO]
-2 (QF)
Portugal F6 (16-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
386
398, +12
Best: 398
Jared Hiltzik
USA, 1994.07.08
108
108
-
-
BEST RANKING
387
399, +12
Best: 397
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 1998.09.09
107
107
-
-
388
392, +4
Best: 39
Marinko Matosevic
AUS, 1985.08.08
107
110
-
-3 (R32)
Manchester CH (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
389
466, +77
Best: 460
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
107
79
+10 (Final), +18 (Winner)
Turkey F21 Futures (Eliminato), Turkey F20 Futures
-
390
400, +10
Best: 114
Lamine Ouahab
MAR, 1984.12.22
107
107
-
-
391
401, +10
Best: 279
Jose Statham
NZL, 1987.04.25
107
107
-
-
BEST RANKING
392
404, +12
Best: 398
Jay Clarke
GBR, 1998.07.27
106
106
+0 (First Round (WC))
Surbiton
-
BEST RANKING
393
447, +54
Best: 447
Joao Monteiro
POR, 1993.12.27
106
88
+18 (Winner)
Spain F15 Futures
-0 (R32)
Portugal F7 (17-04-2017)
394
408, +14
Best: 370
Makoto Ochi
JPN, 1996.05.03
106
104
+6 (SF)
Korea F1 Futures (Eliminato)
-3 (QF), -1 (R16)
Japan F6 (30-05-2016) , China F7 (16-05-2016)
395
405, +10
Best: 255
Sam Barry
IRL, 1992.01.27
106
106
-
-
396
416, +20
Best: 132
Ante Pavic
CRO, 1989.03.07
105
99
+6 (SF + Q.)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato)
-0 (Q2)
Leon Q (27-03-2017)
397
385, -12
Best: 200
Yann Marti
SUI, 1988.06.07
104
117
-
-13 (R16)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
398
360, -38
Best: 191
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
104
130
+0 (Q1)
Wimbledon Q [SUBENTRO]
-18 (QF), -8 (Q2)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
399
476, +77
Best: 347
Markus Eriksson
SWE, 1989.11.29
104
76
+30 (Quarterfinals + Q.)
Prostejov
-2 (QF)
Sweden F3 (16-05-2016)
400
409, +9
Best: 314
Roman Safiullin
RUS, 1997.08.07
103
103
-
-
