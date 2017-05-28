Roland Garros: I risultati Live dei giocatori italiani (In campo due azzurre)
Primo Turno
Court 2 – 11:00 AM
Monica Puig vs (31)Roberta Vinci (0-2)
Puig – Vinci
Sep 27, 1993 Birthday: Feb 18, 1983
23 years Age: 34 years
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico Country: Italy Italy
41 Current rank: 33
27 (Sep 26, 2016) Highest rank: 7 (Jun 27, 2016)
420 Total matches: 863
$1 806 655 Prize money: $11 374 729
1 225 Points: 1 490
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 1 – 11:00 AM
3. Camila Giorgi vs Oceane Dodin (0-0)
Dodin – Giorgi
Oct 24, 1996 Birthday: Dec 30, 1991
20 years Age: 25 years
France France Country: Italy Italy
57 Current rank: 99
55 (May 15, 2017) Highest rank: 30 (Aug 03, 2015)
295 Total matches: 426
$0 Prize money: $2 050 638
1 082 Points: 600
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Direi un 50/50 per la Giorgi (come al solito direte) e un 60/40 per la Vinci.
Forza ragazze!!