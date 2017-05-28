Roland Garros 2017 Copertina, WTA

Roland Garros: I risultati Live dei giocatori italiani (In campo due azzurre)

28/05/2017 09:59 2 commenti
Roberta Vinci classe 1983, n.33 del mondo
Roberta Vinci classe 1983, n.33 del mondo

FRA Primo Turno

Court 2 – 11:00 AM
Monica Puig PUR vs (31)Roberta Vinci ITA (0-2)

GS Roland Garros
M. Puig
40
1
R. Vinci [31]
30
1
Mostra dettagli

Puig PUR – Vinci ITA
Sep 27, 1993 Birthday: Feb 18, 1983
23 years Age: 34 years
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico Country: Italy Italy
41 Current rank: 33
27 (Sep 26, 2016) Highest rank: 7 (Jun 27, 2016)
420 Total matches: 863
$1 806 655 Prize money: $11 374 729
1 225 Points: 1 490
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


Court 1 – 11:00 AM
3. Camila Giorgi ITA vs Oceane Dodin FRA (0-0)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dodin FRA – Giorgi ITA
Oct 24, 1996 Birthday: Dec 30, 1991
20 years Age: 25 years
France France Country: Italy Italy
57 Current rank: 99
55 (May 15, 2017) Highest rank: 30 (Aug 03, 2015)
295 Total matches: 426
$0 Prize money: $2 050 638
1 082 Points: 600
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

TAG: , , ,

2 commenti

Papero 28-05-2017 10:17

Direi un 50/50 per la Giorgi (come al solito direte) e un 60/40 per la Vinci.

 2
Replica | Quota |
Papero 28-05-2017 10:04

Forza ragazze!!

 1
Replica | Quota |