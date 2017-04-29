Italiani in Campo Copertina

Italiani in campo nel circuito ATP-WTA-Challenger: 30 Aprile 2017

29/04/2017 21:42 Nessun commento
Salvatore Caruso nella foto
POR ATP 250 Estoril – Terra
TDQ De Schepper FRA – Caruso ITA (0-0) ore 14:00


TUR ATP 250 Istanbul – Terra
TDQ Grigelis LTU – Bellotti ITA (2-0) ore 11:00


CZE WTA Int. Prague – Terra
2TQ Barthel GER – Paolini ITA (0-0) ore 12:00


MAR WTA Int. Rabat – Terra
2TQ Trevisan ITA – Stojanovic SRB (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00


ITA Challenger Francavilla – Terra
F Sousa POR – Giannessi ITA (1-2) ore 15:00

