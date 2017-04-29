ATP Budapest 250 | Terra | e482.060 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani in Campo Copertina
Italiani in campo nel circuito ATP-WTA-Challenger: 30 Aprile 2017
29/04/2017 21:42 Nessun commento
ATP 250 Estoril – Terra
TDQ De Schepper – Caruso (0-0) ore 14:00
ATP 250 Istanbul – Terra
TDQ Grigelis – Bellotti (2-0) ore 11:00
WTA Int. Prague – Terra
2TQ Barthel – Paolini (0-0) ore 12:00
WTA Int. Rabat – Terra
2TQ Trevisan – Stojanovic (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00
Challenger Francavilla – Terra
F Sousa – Giannessi (1-2) ore 15:00
TAG: Italiani in campo
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit