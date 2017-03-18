Masters 1000 Indian Wells 1000 | Cemento | $6.993.450 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Combined Indian Wells: Il programma delle finali
18/03/2017 22:50 Nessun commento
STADIUM 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [8] Svetlana Kuznetsova vs [14] Elena Vesnina
2. [3] Stan Wawrinka vs [9] Roger Federer (non prima ore: 21:00)
TAG: Masters 1000 Indian Wells, Masters 1000 Indian Wells 2017, WTA Indian Wells, WTA Indian Wells 2017
