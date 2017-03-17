Ranking ATP Live ATP, Copertina

Ranking ATP Live: Roger Federer al n.7 del mondo

17/03/2017 21:44 Nessun commento
Il ranking Live di Livetennis
Il ranking Live di Livetennis

Questo il ranking ATP aggiornato in tempo reale.

Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 18-03-17 00:04

N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
1, 0
Best: 1
Andy Murray
GBR, 1987.05.15
12005
12040
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
2
2, 0
Best: 1
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
8915
9825
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-1000 (W)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
3
3, 0
Best: 3
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
5465
5195
+360 (Semifinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
4
5, +1
Best: 4
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
4730
4730
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
5
4, -1
Best: 3
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
4480
5080
-
-600 (F)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
6
6, 0
Best: 1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
4145
4415
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-360 (SF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
7
10, +3
Best: 1
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
3665
3305
+360 (Semifinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-
8
9, +1
Best: 7
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
3465
3375
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
9
7, -2
Best: 6
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
3420
3590
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
10
8, -2
Best: 5
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
3310
3480
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
11
11, 0
Best: 6
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
3190
3280
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
12
12, 0
Best: 10
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
2975
3245
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-360 (SF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
13
13, 0
Best: 8
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
2960
2925
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
14
14, 0
Best: 4
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
2790
2835
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
15
15, 0
Best: 15
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
2456
2421
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
16
16, 0
Best: 13
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
2425
2255
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
17
18, +1
Best: 18
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
2375
2060
+360 (Semifinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
18
17, -1
Best: 13
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
2190
2190
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
19
23, +4
Best: 23
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
2025
1690
+360 (Semifinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
20
19, -1
Best: 7
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
1875
1920
+45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
21
20, -1
Best: 18
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
1850
1895
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
22
21, -1
Best: 14
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
1840
1875
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (QF)
Doha (02-01-2017)
23
22, -1
Best: 9
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
1715
1760
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
24
24, 0
Best: 24
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
1640
1640
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
25
25, 0
Best: 6
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
1495
1495
+45 (QF)
Estoril [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
26
26, 0
Best: 17
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
1445
1480
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
27
27, 0
Best: 21
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
1415
1415
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
28
28, 0
Best: 27
Gilles Muller
LUX, 1983.05.09
1390
1370
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
29
33, +4
Best: 19
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
1360
1190
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
30
29, -1
Best: 7
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
1325
1325
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
31
30, -1
Best: 16
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
1270
1270
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
32
31, -1
Best: 3
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
1265
1265
-
-
33
32, -1
Best: 30
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
1251
1216
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (Q2)
Beijing Q (03-10-2016)
34
35, +1
Best: 4
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
1175
1155
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
35
37, +2
Best: 28
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
1115
1100
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
36
34, -2
Best: 12
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
1090
1170
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
37
38, +1
Best: 35
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
1082
1077
+25 (Second Round), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Sydney (09-01-2017)
38
39, +1
Best: 12
Viktor Troicki
SRB, 1986.02.10
1075
1075
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
39
40, +1
Best: 18
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
1040
1040
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
40
43, +3
Best: 13
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
1025
980
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
41
36, -5
Best: 19
Marcel Granollers
ESP, 1986.04.12
973
1113
+10 (Second Round (Bye)), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-25 (R64), -125 (W)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Irving CH (14-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
42
44, +2
Best: 44
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
955
972
+10 (First Round), +8 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Sarasota CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -25 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Irving CH (14-03-2016)
43
41, -2
Best: 41
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
951
1016
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (W)
Drummondville CH (14-03-2016)
44
42, -2
Best: 17
Bernard Tomic
AUS, 1992.10.21
950
985
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
45
46, +1
Best: 40
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
948
933
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
46
48, +2
Best: 18
Florian Mayer
GER, 1983.10.05
913
913
-
-
47
45, -2
Best: 43
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
910
941
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
48
47, -1
Best: 33
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
908
923
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
49
50, +1
Best: 44
Steve Darcis
BEL, 1984.03.13
899
899
-
-
50
51, +1
Best: 8
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
895
895
-
-
51
60, +9
Best: 38
Donald Young
USA, 1989.07.23
881
801
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
52
52, 0
Best: 48
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
875
895
+25 (Second Round), +25 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-55 (F), -15 (QF)
Jonkoping CH (07-03-2016) , Kazan CH (14-03-2016)
53
53, 0
Best: 47
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
873
883
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-100 (W)
Guadalajara CH (14-03-2016)
54
56, +2
Best: 35
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
863
848
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
55
54, -1
Best: 37
Nicolas Mahut
FRA, 1982.01.21
855
870
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
56
57, +1
Best: 9
Nicolas Almagro
ESP, 1985.08.21
845
845
+10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
57
49, -8
Best: 33
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
840
905
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
58
70, +12
Best: 70
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
814
726
+98 (Fourth Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Traralgon CH (24-10-2016)
59
55, -4
Best: 53
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
807
868
+26 (First Round + Q.), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-90 (W), -7 (R16)
Guangzhou CH (14-03-2016) , Tallahassee CH (25-04-2016)
60
58, -2
Best: 57
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
807
826
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Kazan CH (14-03-2016)
61
66, +5
Best: 24
Martin Klizan
SVK, 1989.07.11
790
775
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
62
59, -3
Best: 33
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
780
815
+10 (First Round), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
63
63, 0
Best: 46
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
778
786
+25 (Second Round), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-33 (SF)
Jonkoping CH (07-03-2016)
64
65, +1
Best: 33
Yen-Hsun Lu
TPE, 1983.08.14
773
783
+10 (First Round), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-20 (R32)
Washington (18-07-2016)
65
61, -4
Best: 27
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
771
791
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
66
67, +1
Best: 67
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
769
754
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
67
64, -3
Best: 13
Alexandr Dolgopolov
UKR, 1988.11.07
765
785
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
68
62, -6
Best: 39
Andrey Kuznetsov
RUS, 1991.02.22
755
790
+10 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
69
68, -1
Best: 37
Carlos Berlocq
ARG, 1983.02.03
754
754
+15 (Quarterfinals (WC))
Buenos Aires (Eliminato)
-
70
69, -1
Best: 33
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
723
737
+0 (Round 1 Q), +6 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Bangkok CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Irving CH (14-03-2016)
71
71, 0
Best: 21
Thomaz Bellucci
BRA, 1987.12.30
721
721
+10 (First Round), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
72
72, 0
Best: 10
Juan Monaco
ARG, 1984.03.29
720
720
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
73
74, +1
Best: 68
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
712
713
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
74
79, +5
Best: 10
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
705
680
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
75
73, -2
Best: 39
Horacio Zeballos
ARG, 1985.04.27
704
714
+25 (Second Round), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-35 (SF)
Guadalajara CH (14-03-2016)
76
80, +4
Best: 25
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
700
670
+25 (Second Round), +25 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-10 (R64), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Mons CH (03-10-2016)
77
76, -1
Best: 63
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
686
709
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-33 (SF)
Zhuhai CH (07-03-2016)
78
75, -3
Best: 18
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
685
710
-
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
79
90, +11
Best: 46
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
671
618
+33 (Second Round + Q.), +45 (Semifinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving
-25 (R64), -0 (Q1)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Brisbane Q (02-01-2017)
80
82, +2
Best: 64
Dustin Brown
GER, 1984.12.08
671
651
+10 (First Round), +25 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving
-0 (R32), -15 (QF)
Dubai (27-02-2017) , Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
81
99, +18
Best: 65
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
670
593
+80 (Winner), +17 (Quarterfinals)
Zhuhai, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -10 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Beijing Q (03-10-2016)
82
77, -5
Best: 74
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
667
690
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-33 (SF)
Santiago CH (07-03-2016)
83
78, -5
Best: 29
Dudi Sela
ISR, 1985.04.04
663
686
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-33 (SF)
Guangzhou CH (14-03-2016)
84
85, +1
Best: 82
Rogerio Dutra Silva
BRA, 1984.02.03
653
628
+80 (Winner), +15 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago, Buenos Aires
-55 (F)
Santiago CH (07-03-2016)
85
106, +21
Best: 57
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
648
552
+106 (Fourth Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
86
87, +1
Best: 85
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
639
623
+26 (First Round + Q.), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-10 (Q2)
Vienna Q (24-10-2016)
87
84, -3
Best: 8
Mikhail Youzhny
RUS, 1982.06.25
631
631
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
88
81, -7
Best: 50
Stephane Robert
FRA, 1980.05.17
625
660
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-60 (F)
Guadalajara CH (14-03-2016)
89
95, +6
Best: 57
Gastao Elias
POR, 1990.11.24
606
604
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Jonkoping CH (07-03-2016)
90
89, -1
Best: 23
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
605
620
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
91
91, 0
Best: 43
Victor Estrella Burgos
DOM, 1980.08.02
604
614
-
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
92
92, 0
Best: 51
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
604
614
-
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
93
97, +4
Best: 8
Janko Tipsarevic
SRB, 1984.06.22
603
603
-
-
94
93, -1
Best: 91
Jared Donaldson
USA, 1996.10.09
598
609
+0 (Round 1 Q), +25 (Quarterfinals), +9 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Irving, Bordeaux CH [SUBENTRO]
-0 (R128), -45 (SF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Irving CH (14-03-2016)
95
94, -1
Best: 72
Adam Pavlasek
CZE, 1994.10.08
596
604
+0 (First Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Guangzhou CH (14-03-2016)
96
88, -8
Best: 78
Renzo Olivo
ARG, 1992.03.15
592
621
+10 (First Round), +0 (First Round), +4 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato), Barcelona [SUBENTRO]
-26 (R128), -17 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Drummondville CH (14-03-2016)
97
98, +1
Best: 8
Radek Stepanek
CZE, 1978.11.27
587
595
-
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (07-03-2016)
98
86, -12
Best: 86
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
586
626
+0 (First Round (WC)), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-25 (R64), -25 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Irving CH (14-03-2016)
99
83, -16
Best: 55
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
580
645
+25 (Second Round), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-90 (W)
Santiago CH (07-03-2016)
100
96, -4
Best: 78
Konstantin Kravchuk
RUS, 1985.02.23
577
604
+10 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-29 (SF), -8 (R16)
Kazan CH (14-03-2016) , Jonkoping CH (07-03-2016)
101
100, -1
Best: 100
Nicolas Kicker
ARG, 1992.08.16
574
574
+6 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-
102
103, +1
Best: 28
Santiago Giraldo
COL, 1987.11.27
573
557
+26 (First Round + Q.), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
103
102, -1
Best: 12
Paul-Henri Mathieu
FRA, 1982.01.12
558
558
-
-
BEST RANKING
104
111, +7
Best: 111
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
553
532
+26 (First Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Guangzhou CH (14-03-2016)
105
104, -1
Best: 104
Ernesto Escobedo
USA, 1996.07.04
551
556
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Guadalajara CH (14-03-2016)
106
107, +1
Best: 68
Gerald Melzer
AUT, 1990.07.13
548
548
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-
107
108, +1
Best: 82
James Duckworth
AUS, 1992.01.21
538
538
-
-
108
115, +7
Best: 82
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
536
511
+33 (Semifinals), +6 (Second Round)
Shenzhen, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (07-03-2016)
109
119, +10
Best: 85
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
536
492
+29 (Semifinals), +15 (Quarterfinals)
Buenos Aires, Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1), -0 (Q1)
Doha Q (02-01-2017) , Sao Paulo Q (27-02-2017)
110
110, 0
Best: 31
Sergiy Stakhovsky
UKR, 1986.01.06
534
534
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-
111
117, +6
Best: 25
Julien Benneteau
FRA, 1981.12.20
528
502
+26 (First Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Montpellier Q (06-02-2017)
112
114, +2
Best: 103
Norbert Gombos
SVK, 1990.08.13
514
512
+8 (Round 2 Q), +0 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Irving Q (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Kazan CH (14-03-2016)
113
101, -12
Best: 44
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
513
558
+10 (Second Round)
Irving (Eliminato)
-55 (F)
Guangzhou CH (14-03-2016)
114
112, -2
Best: 99
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 1993.07.19
511
527
+25 (Second Round (WC)), +0 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving Q (Eliminato)
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
115
109, -6
Best: 49
Illya Marchenko
UKR, 1987.09.08
507
534
+8 (Round 2 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-25 (R64), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Irving CH (14-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
116
123, +7
Best: 121
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
507
474
+41 (Second Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
117
105, -12
Best: 45
Aljaz Bedene
GBR, 1989.07.18
502
552
+25 (Quarterfinals), +10 (R32)
Irving, Winston-Salem [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -75 (F)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Irving CH (14-03-2016)
118
113, -5
Best: 60
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
501
526
-
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
119
129, +10
Best: 25
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
490
454
+61 (Third Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
120
120, 0
Best: 50
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
490
490
-
-
BEST RANKING
121
131, +10
Best: 130
Darian King
BAR, 1992.04.26
488
453
+41 (Second Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-6 (SF)
Greece F4 (11-04-2016)
122
116, -6
Best: 115
Stefan Kozlov
USA, 1998.02.01
482
509
+0 (First Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-27 (W)
Canada F2 (07-03-2016)
123
125, +2
Best: 69
Joao Souza
BRA, 1988.05.27
481
469
+15 (Quarterfinals), +15 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato), Buenos Aires (Eliminato)
-18 (QF), -0 (R32)
Puebla CH (07-03-2016) , Rio de Janeiro (20-02-2017)
124
121, -3
Best: 121
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 1990.05.30
479
487
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Santiago CH (07-03-2016)
125
122, -3
Best: 120
Arthur De Greef
BEL, 1992.03.27
478
478
+6 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-
126
136, +10
Best: 53
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
471
426
+45 (Third Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
127
139, +12
Best: 100
Luca Vanni
ITA, 1985.06.04
463
415
+33 (Semifinals), +15 (Quarterfinals)
Shenzhen, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (Q1)
Ortisei CH (07-11-2016) , Doha Q (02-01-2017)
128
128, 0
Best: 128
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
463
457
+6 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Buenos Aires 2 CH (10-10-2016)
129
118, -11
Best: 109
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
461
496
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (Round 2 Q), +6 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Irving Q (Eliminato), Shenzhen Q [SUBENTRO]
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
130
134, +4
Best: 111
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
460
435
+50 (Semifinals + Q.), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Irving, ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-25 (QF)
Irving CH (14-03-2016)
131
127, -4
Best: 95
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
460
460
+0 (First Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-
132
133, +1
Best: 109
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
451
444
+15 (Quarterfinals), +0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato), Buenos Aires (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Buenos Aires 2 CH (10-10-2016)
133
126, -7
Best: 56
Inigo Cervantes
ESP, 1989.11.30
450
465
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round), +10 (R64)
Santiago (Eliminato), Buenos Aires (Eliminato), ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
134
130, -4
Best: 53
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
444
454
+8 (Round 2 Q), +5 (First Round + Q.), +15 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato), Charlottesville CH [SUBENTRO]
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
135
124, -11
Best: 122
Peter Polansky
CAN, 1988.06.15
444
471
+0 (Round 1 Q), +7 (Second Round), +8 (SF), +8 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Drummondville (Eliminato), U.S.A. F18 [SUBENTRO], Granby CH [SUBENTRO]
-26 (R128), -17 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Drummondville CH (14-03-2016)
136
135, -1
Best: 135
Duckhee Lee
KOR, 1998.05.29
440
431
+17 (Quarterfinals), +0 (First Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
US Open Q (22-08-2016)
137
148, +11
Best: 79
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
435
394
+41 (Second Round + Q.), +0 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving Q (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
Vienna Q (24-10-2016)
138
137, -1
Best: 136
Quentin Halys
FRA, 1996.10.26
423
423
+7 (Second Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-
139
147, +8
Best: 68
Blaz Kavcic
SLO, 1987.03.05
422
395
+33 (Semifinals), +6 (Second Round)
Shenzhen, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Yokohama CH (27-02-2017)
140
138, -2
Best: 137
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
419
417
+8 (Round 2 Q), +0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Irving Q (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Kazan CH (14-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
141
152, +11
Best: 148
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
410
387
+17 (Quarterfinals), +6 (Second Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (-)
Koblenz CH (16-01-2017) , Sofia Q (06-02-2017)
142
154, +12
Best: 84
Ruben Bemelmans
BEL, 1988.01.14
409
386
+29 (Semifinals), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Drummondville, ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Kyoto CH (20-02-2017)
143
142, -1
Best: 62
Kenny De Schepper
FRA, 1987.05.29
408
408
-
-
144
143, -1
Best: 43
Grega Zemlja
SLO, 1986.09.29
407
408
+7 (R16)
Ilkley CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (R16)
Jonkoping CH (07-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
145
159, +14
Best: 154
Federico Gaio
ITA, 1992.03.05
403
377
+26 (First Round + Q.), +0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Koblenz CH (16-01-2017)
146
163, +17
Best: 137
Uladzimir Ignatik
BLR, 1990.07.14
402
375
+29 (Semifinals), +8 (Second Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-3 (QF), -7 (R16)
Czech Republic F4 (27-06-2016) , Casablanca CH (10-10-2016)
147
140, -7
Best: 47
Go Soeda
JPN, 1984.09.05
396
413
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Irving Q (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Guangzhou CH (14-03-2016)
148
149, +1
Best: 48
Daniel Gimeno-Traver
ESP, 1985.08.07
394
394
-
-
149
141, -8
Best: 21
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
393
409
+29 (Semifinals), +6 (Second Round)
Buenos Aires, Santiago (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
150
146, -4
Best: 58
Maximo Gonzalez
ARG, 1983.07.20
393
395
+6 (Second Round), +0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato), Buenos Aires (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Santiago CH (07-03-2016)
151
144, -7
Best: 135
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
388
405
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Irving Q (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Zhuhai CH (07-03-2016)
152
158, +6
Best: 118
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
387
378
+26 (First Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Jonkoping CH (07-03-2016)
153
151, -2
Best: 50
Ruben Ramirez Hidalgo
ESP, 1978.01.06
387
389
+15 (Quarterfinals), +0 (First Round)
Buenos Aires, Santiago (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Santiago CH (07-03-2016)
154
153, -1
Best: 98
Andrej Martin
SVK, 1989.09.20
386
386
-
-
155
132, -23
Best: 64
Tobias Kamke
GER, 1986.05.21
380
452
+8 (Round 2 Q), +0 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Irving Q (Eliminato)
-80 (W)
Kazan CH (14-03-2016)
156
157, +1
Best: 8
Jurgen Melzer
AUT, 1981.05.22
379
379
-
-
157
164, +7
Best: 136
Jan Satral
CZE, 1990.07.24
378
370
+8 (Second Round), +0 (First Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Bratislava CH (07-11-2016)
158
145, -13
Best: 39
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
375
395
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
159
162, +3
Best: 153
Mathias Bourgue
FRA, 1994.01.18
372
375
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round), +7 (R16), +6 (Q2)
Santiago (Eliminato), Buenos Aires (Eliminato), St. Remy CH [SUBENTRO], Marrakech Q [SUBENTRO]
-8 (R16), -8 (R16)
Santiago CH (07-03-2016) , Guadalajara CH (14-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
160
167, +7
Best: 164
Andrew Whittington
AUS, 1993.08.11
368
361
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
Australia F2 (29-02-2016)
161
166, +5
Best: 161
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
368
362
+7 (Second Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
U.S.A. F27 (08-08-2016)
162
155, -7
Best: 26
Lukas Rosol
CZE, 1985.07.24
367
384
+0 (Round 1 Q), +5 (First Round + Q.), +10 (R64), +8 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato), ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO], Segovia CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -25 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Irving CH (14-03-2016)
163
150, -13
Best: 35
Benjamin Becker
GER, 1981.06.16
365
390
+10 (Second Round (WC)), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Irving (Eliminato), ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-35 (SF)
Puebla CH (07-03-2016)
164
165, +1
Best: 43
Teymuraz Gabashvili
RUS, 1985.05.23
363
367
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round + Q.), +6 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato), St. Petersburg Q [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
165
160, -5
Best: 126
Marco Trungelliti
ARG, 1990.01.31
358
376
+8 (Round 2 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Buenos Aires (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
166
168, +2
Best: 68
Tim Smyczek
USA, 1987.12.30
356
357
+25 (Quarterfinals (WC)), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Irving, ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
167
156, -11
Best: 135
Vincent Millot
FRA, 1986.01.30
348
383
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round), +6 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Drummondville (Eliminato), Munich Q [SUBENTRO]
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
168
161, -7
Best: 98
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 1989.05.26
342
375
+48 (Final), +17 (Quarterfinals)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-90 (W), -8 (R16)
Zhuhai CH (07-03-2016) , Guangzhou CH (14-03-2016)
169
174, +5
Best: 169
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
337
337
+0 (First Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R64)
Washington (18-07-2016)
170
170, 0
Best: 143
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
333
340
+6 (Second Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2), -5 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (07-03-2016) , Irving CH (14-03-2016)
171
176, +5
Best: 60
Tatsuma Ito
JPN, 1988.05.18
332
332
+0 (First Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-
172
169, -3
Best: 10
Ernests Gulbis
LAT, 1988.08.30
330
340
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
173
172, -1
Best: 162
Enrique Lopez-Perez
ESP, 1991.06.03
328
340
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round), +6 (Q2)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato), Doha Q [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W)
China F3 (29-02-2016)
174
183, +9
Best: 82
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
326
320
+6 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
Australian Open Q (09-01-2017)
175
182, +7
Best: 22
Albert Montanes
ESP, 1980.11.26
323
323
-
-
176
173, -3
Best: 119
Dennis Novikov
USA, 1993.11.06
319
337
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-18 (QF), -8 (Q2)
Guadalajara CH (14-03-2016) , ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (07-03-2016)
177
175, -2
Best: 171
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 1995.04.11
318
335
+6 (Second Round), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-23 (QF)
Puebla CH (07-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
178
189, +11
Best: 186
Yasutaka Uchiyama
JPN, 1992.08.05
316
307
+9 (Second Round + Q.), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Toyota CH (14-11-2016)
BEST RANKING
179
185, +6
Best: 182
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
315
315
+0 (Round 1 Q (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-
180
184, +4
Best: 176
Marcelo Arevalo
ESA, 1990.10.17
314
316
+0 (Round 1 Q), +6 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Koblenz CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (07-03-2016)
181
180, -1
Best: 164
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 1992.05.23
312
325
-
-13 (R16)
Jonkoping CH (07-03-2016)
182
181, -1
Best: 162
Steven Diez
CAN, 1991.03.17
311
323
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round), +6 (SF)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato), Morocco F3 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W)
Spain F6 (29-02-2016)
183
188, +5
Best: 14
Jerzy Janowicz
POL, 1990.11.13
310
310
-
-0 (-)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
184
179, -5
Best: 56
Rajeev Ram
USA, 1984.03.18
308
325
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
185
178, -7
Best: 167
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
308
326
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-18 (QF)
Kazan CH (14-03-2016)
186
186, 0
Best: 72
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
KAZ, 1987.02.15
305
312
+8 (Second Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Kazan CH (14-03-2016)
187
177, -10
Best: 163
Noah Rubin
USA, 1996.02.21
301
327
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
188
187, -1
Best: 53
Sam Groth
AUS, 1987.10.19
300
310
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Drummondville (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
189
191, +2
Best: 191
Akira Santillan
JPN, 1997.05.22
294
294
-
-
190
203, +13
Best: 174
Joris De Loore
BEL, 1993.04.21
291
276
+15 (Quarterfinals), +0 (Round 3 Q)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Kyoto CH (20-02-2017)
191
193, +2
Best: 189
Mitchell Krueger
USA, 1994.01.12
291
293
+0 (Round 1 Q (WC)), +7 (R16), +7 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Tallahassee CH [SUBENTRO], Champaign CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (R16), -8 (Q2)
Drummondville CH (14-03-2016) , ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (07-03-2016)
192
195, +3
Best: 140
Di Wu
CHN, 1991.09.14
289
291
+0 (First Round (WC)), +0 (First Round), +6 (R16)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato), Bangkok CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (R16)
Guangzhou CH (14-03-2016)
193
202, +9
Best: 187
Christian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
289
277
+6 (Second Round), +6 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato), Buenos Aires (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R32)
Mohammedia CH (03-10-2016) , Santiago 2 CH (17-10-2016)
194
199, +5
Best: 187
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
286
286
-
-
195
192, -3
Best: 170
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
285
293
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Puebla CH (07-03-2016)
196
194, -2
Best: 190
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
282
292
+8 (Second Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-18 (QF)
Puebla CH (07-03-2016)
197
197, 0
Best: 52
Marco Chiudinelli
SUI, 1981.09.10
279
287
-
-8 (R16)
Guangzhou CH (14-03-2016)
198
196, -2
Best: 186
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
278
290
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round), +6 (SF)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato), Portugal F7 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W)
Tunisia F9 (07-03-2016)
199
205, +6
Best: 181
Tristan Lamasine
FRA, 1993.03.05
276
270
+0 (First Round), +29 (Semifinals)
Santiago (Eliminato), Buenos Aires
-17 (QF), -6 (R16)
Jonkoping CH (07-03-2016) , Kazan CH (14-03-2016)
200
190, -10
Best: 166
Agustin Velotti
ARG, 1992.05.24
274
299
+15 (Quarterfinals), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-40 (SF)
Puebla CH (07-03-2016)
