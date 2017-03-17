Ranking ATP Live: Roger Federer al n.7 del mondo

Il ranking Live di Livetennis
Questo il ranking ATP aggiornato in tempo reale.
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 18-03-17 00:04
Andy Murray
GBR, 1987.05.15
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-1000 (W)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
+360 (Semifinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
-600 (F)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-360 (SF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
+360 (Semifinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-360 (SF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
17
18, +1
Best: 18
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
+360 (Semifinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
19
23, +4
Best: 23
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
+360 (Semifinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
+45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (QF)
Doha (02-01-2017)
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
+45 (QF)
Estoril [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Gilles Muller
LUX, 1983.05.09
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (Q2)
Beijing Q (03-10-2016)
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
+25 (Second Round),
+0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Sydney (09-01-2017)
Viktor Troicki
SRB, 1986.02.10
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Marcel Granollers
ESP, 1986.04.12
+10 (Second Round (Bye)), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-25 (R64), -125 (W)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Irving CH (14-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
42
44, +2
Best: 44
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
+10 (First Round), +8 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Sarasota CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -25 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Irving CH (14-03-2016)
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (W)
Drummondville CH (14-03-2016)
Bernard Tomic
AUS, 1992.10.21
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Florian Mayer
GER, 1983.10.05
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Steve Darcis
BEL, 1984.03.13
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
Donald Young
USA, 1989.07.23
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
+25 (Second Round), +25 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-55 (F), -15 (QF)
Jonkoping CH (07-03-2016) , Kazan CH (14-03-2016)
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-100 (W)
Guadalajara CH (14-03-2016)
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Nicolas Mahut
FRA, 1982.01.21
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Nicolas Almagro
ESP, 1985.08.21
+10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
58
70, +12
Best: 70
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
+98 (Fourth Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Traralgon CH (24-10-2016)
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
+26 (First Round + Q.), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-90 (W), -7 (R16)
Guangzhou CH (14-03-2016) , Tallahassee CH (25-04-2016)
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Kazan CH (14-03-2016)
Martin Klizan
SVK, 1989.07.11
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
+10 (First Round),
+10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
+25 (Second Round),
+0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving (Eliminato)
-33 (SF)
Jonkoping CH (07-03-2016)
Yen-Hsun Lu
TPE, 1983.08.14
+10 (First Round),
+10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving (Eliminato)
-20 (R32)
Washington (18-07-2016)
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
66
67, +1
Best: 67
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Alexandr Dolgopolov
UKR, 1988.11.07
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Andrey Kuznetsov
RUS, 1991.02.22
+10 (First Round),
+0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Carlos Berlocq
ARG, 1983.02.03
+15 (Quarterfinals (WC))
Buenos Aires (Eliminato)
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
+0 (Round 1 Q), +6 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Bangkok CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Irving CH (14-03-2016)
Thomaz Bellucci
BRA, 1987.12.30
+10 (First Round),
+10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Juan Monaco
ARG, 1984.03.29
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Horacio Zeballos
ARG, 1985.04.27
+25 (Second Round),
+0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving (Eliminato)
-35 (SF)
Guadalajara CH (14-03-2016)
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
+25 (Second Round), +25 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-10 (R64), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Mons CH (03-10-2016)
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-33 (SF)
Zhuhai CH (07-03-2016)
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
+33 (Second Round + Q.), +45 (Semifinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving
-25 (R64), -0 (Q1)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Brisbane Q (02-01-2017)
Dustin Brown
GER, 1984.12.08
+10 (First Round), +25 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving
-0 (R32), -15 (QF)
Dubai (27-02-2017) , Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
+80 (Winner), +17 (Quarterfinals)
Zhuhai, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -10 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Beijing Q (03-10-2016)
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-33 (SF)
Santiago CH (07-03-2016)
Dudi Sela
ISR, 1985.04.04
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-33 (SF)
Guangzhou CH (14-03-2016)
Rogerio Dutra Silva
BRA, 1984.02.03
+80 (Winner),
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago
, Buenos Aires
-55 (F)
Santiago CH (07-03-2016)
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
+106 (Fourth Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
+26 (First Round + Q.),
+10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving (Eliminato)
-10 (Q2)
Vienna Q (24-10-2016)
Mikhail Youzhny
RUS, 1982.06.25
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Stephane Robert
FRA, 1980.05.17
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-60 (F)
Guadalajara CH (14-03-2016)
Gastao Elias
POR, 1990.11.24
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Jonkoping CH (07-03-2016)
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Victor Estrella Burgos
DOM, 1980.08.02
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Janko Tipsarevic
SRB, 1984.06.22
Jared Donaldson
USA, 1996.10.09
+0 (Round 1 Q), +25 (Quarterfinals), +9 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Irving, Bordeaux CH [SUBENTRO]
-0 (R128), -45 (SF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Irving CH (14-03-2016)
Adam Pavlasek
CZE, 1994.10.08
+0 (First Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Guangzhou CH (14-03-2016)
Renzo Olivo
ARG, 1992.03.15
+10 (First Round),
+0 (First Round), +4 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving (Eliminato), Barcelona [SUBENTRO]
-26 (R128), -17 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Drummondville CH (14-03-2016)
Radek Stepanek
CZE, 1978.11.27
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (07-03-2016)
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
+0 (First Round (WC)), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-25 (R64), -25 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Irving CH (14-03-2016)
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
+25 (Second Round),
+0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving (Eliminato)
-90 (W)
Santiago CH (07-03-2016)
Konstantin Kravchuk
RUS, 1985.02.23
+10 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-29 (SF), -8 (R16)
Kazan CH (14-03-2016) , Jonkoping CH (07-03-2016)
Nicolas Kicker
ARG, 1992.08.16
+6 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
Santiago Giraldo
COL, 1987.11.27
+26 (First Round + Q.),
+0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Paul-Henri Mathieu
FRA, 1982.01.12
BEST RANKING
104
111, +7
Best: 111
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
+26 (First Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Guangzhou CH (14-03-2016)
Ernesto Escobedo
USA, 1996.07.04
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Guadalajara CH (14-03-2016)
Gerald Melzer
AUT, 1990.07.13
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
James Duckworth
AUS, 1992.01.21
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
+33 (Semifinals),
+6 (Second Round)
Shenzhen
, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (07-03-2016)
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
+29 (Semifinals), +15 (Quarterfinals)
Buenos Aires, Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1), -0 (Q1)
Doha Q (02-01-2017) , Sao Paulo Q (27-02-2017)
Sergiy Stakhovsky
UKR, 1986.01.06
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato) , Irving (Eliminato)
Julien Benneteau
FRA, 1981.12.20
+26 (First Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Montpellier Q (06-02-2017)
Norbert Gombos
SVK, 1990.08.13
+8 (Round 2 Q),
+0 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Irving Q (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Kazan CH (14-03-2016)
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
+10 (Second Round)
Irving (Eliminato)
-55 (F)
Guangzhou CH (14-03-2016)
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 1993.07.19
+25 (Second Round (WC)),
+0 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving Q (Eliminato)
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Illya Marchenko
UKR, 1987.09.08
+8 (Round 2 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-25 (R64), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Irving CH (14-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
116
123, +7
Best: 121
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
+41 (Second Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
Aljaz Bedene
GBR, 1989.07.18
+25 (Quarterfinals), +10 (R32)
Irving, Winston-Salem [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -75 (F)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Irving CH (14-03-2016)
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
+61 (Third Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
BEST RANKING
121
131, +10
Best: 130
Darian King
BAR, 1992.04.26
+41 (Second Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-6 (SF)
Greece F4 (11-04-2016)
Stefan Kozlov
USA, 1998.02.01
+0 (First Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-27 (W)
Canada F2 (07-03-2016)
Joao Souza
BRA, 1988.05.27
+15 (Quarterfinals), +15 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato), Buenos Aires (Eliminato)
-18 (QF), -0 (R32)
Puebla CH (07-03-2016) , Rio de Janeiro (20-02-2017)
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 1990.05.30
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Santiago CH (07-03-2016)
Arthur De Greef
BEL, 1992.03.27
+6 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
+45 (Third Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Luca Vanni
ITA, 1985.06.04
+33 (Semifinals), +15 (Quarterfinals)
Shenzhen, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (Q1)
Ortisei CH (07-11-2016) , Doha Q (02-01-2017)
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
+6 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Buenos Aires 2 CH (10-10-2016)
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (Round 2 Q), +6 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato) , Irving Q (Eliminato), Shenzhen Q [SUBENTRO]
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
+50 (Semifinals + Q.),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Irving
, ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-25 (QF)
Irving CH (14-03-2016)
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
+0 (First Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
+15 (Quarterfinals),
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
, Buenos Aires (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Buenos Aires 2 CH (10-10-2016)
Inigo Cervantes
ESP, 1989.11.30
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round), +10 (R64)
Santiago (Eliminato) , Buenos Aires (Eliminato), ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
+8 (Round 2 Q), +5 (First Round + Q.), +15 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato) , Irving (Eliminato), Charlottesville CH [SUBENTRO]
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Peter Polansky
CAN, 1988.06.15
+0 (Round 1 Q), +7 (Second Round), +8 (SF), +8 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato) , Drummondville (Eliminato), U.S.A. F18 [SUBENTRO], Granby CH [SUBENTRO]
-26 (R128), -17 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Drummondville CH (14-03-2016)
Duckhee Lee
KOR, 1998.05.29
+17 (Quarterfinals),
+0 (First Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
US Open Q (22-08-2016)
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
+41 (Second Round + Q.),
+0 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving Q (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
Vienna Q (24-10-2016)
Quentin Halys
FRA, 1996.10.26
+7 (Second Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
Blaz Kavcic
SLO, 1987.03.05
+33 (Semifinals),
+6 (Second Round)
Shenzhen
, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Yokohama CH (27-02-2017)
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
+8 (Round 2 Q),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Irving Q (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Kazan CH (14-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
141
152, +11
Best: 148
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
+17 (Quarterfinals), +6 (Second Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (-)
Koblenz CH (16-01-2017) , Sofia Q (06-02-2017)
Ruben Bemelmans
BEL, 1988.01.14
+29 (Semifinals),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Drummondville
, ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Kyoto CH (20-02-2017)
Kenny De Schepper
FRA, 1987.05.29
Grega Zemlja
SLO, 1986.09.29
+7 (R16)
Ilkley CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (R16)
Jonkoping CH (07-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
145
159, +14
Best: 154
Federico Gaio
ITA, 1992.03.05
+26 (First Round + Q.),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Koblenz CH (16-01-2017)
Uladzimir Ignatik
BLR, 1990.07.14
+29 (Semifinals), +8 (Second Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-3 (QF), -7 (R16)
Czech Republic F4 (27-06-2016) , Casablanca CH (10-10-2016)
+0 (Round 1 Q),
+0 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Irving Q (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Guangzhou CH (14-03-2016)
Daniel Gimeno-Traver
ESP, 1985.08.07
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
+29 (Semifinals),
+6 (Second Round)
Buenos Aires
, Santiago (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Maximo Gonzalez
ARG, 1983.07.20
+6 (Second Round),
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
, Buenos Aires (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Santiago CH (07-03-2016)
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
+0 (Round 1 Q),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Irving Q (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Zhuhai CH (07-03-2016)
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
+26 (First Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Jonkoping CH (07-03-2016)
Ruben Ramirez Hidalgo
ESP, 1978.01.06
+15 (Quarterfinals),
+0 (First Round)
Buenos Aires
, Santiago (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Santiago CH (07-03-2016)
Andrej Martin
SVK, 1989.09.20
Tobias Kamke
GER, 1986.05.21
+8 (Round 2 Q),
+0 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Irving Q (Eliminato)
-80 (W)
Kazan CH (14-03-2016)
Jurgen Melzer
AUT, 1981.05.22
Jan Satral
CZE, 1990.07.24
+8 (Second Round),
+0 (First Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Bratislava CH (07-11-2016)
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Mathias Bourgue
FRA, 1994.01.18
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round), +7 (R16), +6 (Q2)
Santiago (Eliminato) , Buenos Aires (Eliminato), St. Remy CH [SUBENTRO], Marrakech Q [SUBENTRO]
-8 (R16), -8 (R16)
Santiago CH (07-03-2016) , Guadalajara CH (14-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
160
167, +7
Best: 164
Andrew Whittington
AUS, 1993.08.11
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
Australia F2 (29-02-2016)
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
+7 (Second Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
U.S.A. F27 (08-08-2016)
Lukas Rosol
CZE, 1985.07.24
+0 (Round 1 Q), +5 (First Round + Q.), +10 (R64), +8 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato) , Irving (Eliminato), ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO], Segovia CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -25 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016) , Irving CH (14-03-2016)
Benjamin Becker
GER, 1981.06.16
+10 (Second Round (WC)),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Irving (Eliminato)
, ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-35 (SF)
Puebla CH (07-03-2016)
Teymuraz Gabashvili
RUS, 1985.05.23
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round + Q.), +6 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato) , Irving (Eliminato), St. Petersburg Q [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Marco Trungelliti
ARG, 1990.01.31
+8 (Round 2 Q),
+0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Buenos Aires (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Tim Smyczek
USA, 1987.12.30
+25 (Quarterfinals (WC)),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Irving
, ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Vincent Millot
FRA, 1986.01.30
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round), +6 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato) , Drummondville (Eliminato), Munich Q [SUBENTRO]
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 1989.05.26
+48 (Final), +17 (Quarterfinals)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-90 (W), -8 (R16)
Zhuhai CH (07-03-2016) , Guangzhou CH (14-03-2016)
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
+0 (First Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R64)
Washington (18-07-2016)
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
+6 (Second Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2), -5 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (07-03-2016) , Irving CH (14-03-2016)
Tatsuma Ito
JPN, 1988.05.18
+0 (First Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
Ernests Gulbis
LAT, 1988.08.30
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Enrique Lopez-Perez
ESP, 1991.06.03
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round), +6 (Q2)
Zhuhai (Eliminato) , Shenzhen (Eliminato), Doha Q [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W)
China F3 (29-02-2016)
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
+6 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
Australian Open Q (09-01-2017)
Albert Montanes
ESP, 1980.11.26
Dennis Novikov
USA, 1993.11.06
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-18 (QF), -8 (Q2)
Guadalajara CH (14-03-2016) , ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (07-03-2016)
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 1995.04.11
+6 (Second Round),
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-23 (QF)
Puebla CH (07-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
178
189, +11
Best: 186
Yasutaka Uchiyama
JPN, 1992.08.05
+9 (Second Round + Q.),
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Toyota CH (14-11-2016)
BEST RANKING
179
185, +6
Best: 182
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
+0 (Round 1 Q (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
Marcelo Arevalo
ESA, 1990.10.17
+0 (Round 1 Q), +6 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Koblenz CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (07-03-2016)
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 1992.05.23
-13 (R16)
Jonkoping CH (07-03-2016)
Steven Diez
CAN, 1991.03.17
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round), +6 (SF)
Zhuhai (Eliminato) , Shenzhen (Eliminato), Morocco F3 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W)
Spain F6 (29-02-2016)
Jerzy Janowicz
POL, 1990.11.13
-0 (-)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Rajeev Ram
USA, 1984.03.18
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
+0 (First Round),
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-18 (QF)
Kazan CH (14-03-2016)
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
KAZ, 1987.02.15
+8 (Second Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Kazan CH (14-03-2016)
Noah Rubin
USA, 1996.02.21
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
Sam Groth
AUS, 1987.10.19
+0 (Round 1 Q),
+0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Drummondville (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (07-03-2016)
BEST RANKING
189
191, +2
Best: 191
Akira Santillan
JPN, 1997.05.22
Joris De Loore
BEL, 1993.04.21
+15 (Quarterfinals),
+0 (Round 3 Q)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Kyoto CH (20-02-2017)
Mitchell Krueger
USA, 1994.01.12
+0 (Round 1 Q (WC)), +7 (R16), +7 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Tallahassee CH [SUBENTRO], Champaign CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (R16), -8 (Q2)
Drummondville CH (14-03-2016) , ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (07-03-2016)
+0 (First Round (WC)), +0 (First Round), +6 (R16)
Zhuhai (Eliminato) , Shenzhen (Eliminato), Bangkok CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (R16)
Guangzhou CH (14-03-2016)
Christian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
+6 (Second Round), +6 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato), Buenos Aires (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R32)
Mohammedia CH (03-10-2016) , Santiago 2 CH (17-10-2016)
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
+0 (First Round),
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Puebla CH (07-03-2016)
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
+8 (Second Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-18 (QF)
Puebla CH (07-03-2016)
Marco Chiudinelli
SUI, 1981.09.10
-8 (R16)
Guangzhou CH (14-03-2016)
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round), +6 (SF)
Zhuhai (Eliminato) , Shenzhen (Eliminato), Portugal F7 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W)
Tunisia F9 (07-03-2016)
Tristan Lamasine
FRA, 1993.03.05
+0 (First Round), +29 (Semifinals)
Santiago (Eliminato), Buenos Aires
-17 (QF), -6 (R16)
Jonkoping CH (07-03-2016) , Kazan CH (14-03-2016)
Agustin Velotti
ARG, 1992.05.24
+15 (Quarterfinals),
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-40 (SF)
Puebla CH (07-03-2016)
