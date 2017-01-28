Challenger Dallas: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione. Nessuna presenza italiana. Si rivede Korolev
Challenger Dallas CH | Indoor | $125.000
(1) Sarmiento, Raymond vs Bye
(WC) Poling, Karl vs Salisbury, Joe
Smith, Roy vs Johnson, Eric
Carter, Andrew vs (7) Gomez, Lucas
(2) Galan, Daniel Elahi vs Bye
Renard, Lucas vs Chang, Jonathan
(WC) Korinek, Andrew vs Xia, Zihao
Bye vs (6) Harrison, Christian
(3) Gomez, Alejandro vs Bye
Korolev, Evgeny vs Ignat, Dragos Constantin
King, Kevin vs Gray, Alastair
(WC) Brown, Alexander vs (8) Bambridge, Luke
(4) Uchida, Kaichi vs Bye
Hach Verdugo, Hans vs Lammons, Nathaniel
Vinsant, Shane vs Molchanov, Denys
Bye vs (5) Rungkat, Christopher
