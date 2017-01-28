Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Dallas: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione. Nessuna presenza italiana. Si rivede Korolev

28/01/2017 09:15 Nessun commento
Evgeny Korolev nella foto
Evgeny Korolev nella foto

Challenger Dallas: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione. Nessuna presenza italiana.

USA Challenger Dallas CH | Indoor | $125.000
(1) Sarmiento, Raymond USA vs Bye
(WC) Poling, Karl USA vs Salisbury, Joe GBR
Smith, Roy USA vs Johnson, Eric USA
Carter, Andrew USA vs (7) Gomez, Lucas MEX

(2) Galan, Daniel Elahi COL vs Bye
Renard, Lucas SWE vs Chang, Jonathan USA
(WC) Korinek, Andrew USA vs Xia, Zihao CHN
Bye vs (6) Harrison, Christian USA

(3) Gomez, Alejandro COL vs Bye
Korolev, Evgeny RUS vs Ignat, Dragos Constantin ROU
King, Kevin USA vs Gray, Alastair GBR
(WC) Brown, Alexander USA vs (8) Bambridge, Luke GBR

(4) Uchida, Kaichi JPN vs Bye
Hach Verdugo, Hans MEX vs Lammons, Nathaniel USA
Vinsant, Shane USA vs Molchanov, Denys UKR
Bye vs (5) Rungkat, Christopher INA

TAG: ,

Lascia un commento