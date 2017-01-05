Combined Brisbane ATP, Copertina, WTA

Combined Brisbane: Risultati Day 5. Esce di scena Angelique Kerber, n.1 del mondo

05/01/2017
Risultati dal torneo di Brisbane
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dal torneo Combined di Brisbane.

AUS Combined Brisbane | Cemento | 2° Turno M – Quarti di Finale F

Pat Rafter Arena – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Alizé Cornet FRA vs [2] Dominika Cibulkova SVK

WTA Brisbane
Alizé Cornet
6
7
Dominika Cibulkova [2]
3
5
Vincitore: A. CORNET
2. [5] Svetlana Kuznetsova RUS vs [4] Garbiñe Muguruza ESP

WTA Brisbane
Svetlana Kuznetsova [5]
5
4
Garbiñe Muguruza [4]
7
6
Vincitore: G. MUGURUZA
3. [1] Milos Raonic CAN vs Diego Schwartzman ARG

ATP Brisbane
Milos Raonic [1]
6
6
Diego Schwartzman
3
2
Vincitore: M. RAONIC
4. [1] Angelique Kerber GER vs [6] Elina Svitolina UKR (non prima ore: 10:00)

WTA Brisbane
Angelique Kerber [1]
4
6
3
Elina Svitolina [6]
6
3
6
Vincitore: E. SVITOLINA
5. Mischa Zverev GER vs [5] Rafael Nadal ESP

ATP Brisbane
Mischa Zverev
15
1
0
Rafael Nadal [5]
0
6
2
Show Court 1 – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Nicolas Mahut FRA vs [7] Grigor Dimitrov BUL

ATP Brisbane
Nicolas Mahut
2
4
Grigor Dimitrov [7]
6
6
Vincitore: G. DIMITROV
2. [4] Dominic Thiem AUT vs [WC] Sam Groth AUS

ATP Brisbane
Dominic Thiem [4]
7
6
Sam Groth
6
3
Vincitore: D. THIEM
3. [1] Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA / Nicolas Mahut FRA vs [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS / Jordan Thompson AUS

ATP Brisbane
Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Nicolas Mahut [1]
6
4
7
Thanasi Kokkinakis / Jordan Thompson
1
6
10
Vincitori: KOKKINAKIS / THOMPSON
4. [3] Karolina Pliskova CZE vs [8] Roberta Vinci ITA (non prima ore: 07:30)

WTA Brisbane
Karolina Pliskova [3]
3
6
6
Roberta Vinci [8]
6
2
2
Vincitore: K. PLISKOVA
Show Court 2 – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [O] Irina Falconi USA / Shelby Rogers USA vs [3] Abigail Spears USA / Katarina Srebotnik SLO

WTA Brisbane
Irina Falconi / Shelby Rogers
1
6
Abigail Spears / Katarina Srebotnik [3]
6
7
Vincitori: SPEARS / SREBOTNIK
2. [4] Andreja Klepac SLO / María José Martínez Sánchez ESP vs Su-Wei Hsieh TPE / Laura Siegemund GER

WTA Brisbane
Andreja Klepac / María José Martínez Sánchez [4]
7
2
2
Su-Wei Hsieh / Laura Siegemund
6
6
10
Vincitori: HSIEH / SIEGEMUND
mauro (Guest) 05-01-2017 13:05

Scritto da pietro2006
RAFA SEI VITA!!! VAMOS CON LA 5 VITTORIA STAGIONALE!!!!

E’ UFFICIALE. E’ TORNATO IL SFL (SUPERFENOMENOLEGGENDARIO)

 11
Gabriele da Firenze 05-01-2017 12:35

Scritto da Giuseppespartano
Bravo dimitrov, oltre ad essere bellissimo dai, continua a scalare la classica anche in questo inizio di 2017. Ora bella partita contro thiem.

Scontro fra belli :-)

10
Lazzu 05-01-2017 12:26

Fuori l’insopportabile tedesca.
Speriamo Serena si riprenda presto il posto che le spetta

 9
Varco74 (Guest) 05-01-2017 12:15

Fuori anche la Kerber!

 8
Mirko P. (Guest) 05-01-2017 10:23

Finalmente posso riammirare il mio bellissimo Grigor! *.*

 7
marypierce 05-01-2017 09:33

Scritto da Giuseppespartano
Bravo dimitrov, oltre ad essere bellissimo dai, continua a scalare la classica anche in questo inizio di 2017. Ora bella partita contro thiem.

Quoto quotissimo :mrgreen:

6
Giuseppespartano (Guest) 05-01-2017 08:46

Bravo dimitrov, oltre ad essere bellissimo :-) dai, continua a scalare la classica anche in questo inizio di 2017. Ora bella partita contro thiem.

 5
Massimo (Guest) 05-01-2017 08:20

Primo set portato a casa!

 4
Massimo Rech (Guest) 05-01-2017 07:44

Vai Robertina!

 3
Robyyyyy (Guest) 05-01-2017 02:06

Corner b. Cibulkova
Kuznestova b. Muguruza
Raonic b. Schwartzman
Svitolina b. Kerber
Nadal b. Zverev
Dimitrov b. Mahut
Thiem b. Groth
Vinci b. Pliskova

 2
pietro2006 05-01-2017 01:58

RAFA SEI VITA!!! VAMOS CON LA 5 VITTORIA STAGIONALE!!!!

 1
