Combined Brisbane: Risultati Day 5. Esce di scena Angelique Kerber, n.1 del mondo

Risultati dal torneo di Brisbane
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dal torneo Combined di Brisbane.
Combined Brisbane | Cemento | 2° Turno M – Quarti di Finale F
Pat Rafter Arena – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Alizé Cornet vs [2] Dominika Cibulkova
WTA Brisbane
Alizé Cornet
6
7
Dominika Cibulkova [2]
3
5
Vincitore: A. CORNET
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Cornet
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
D. Cibulkova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
D. Cibulkova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
A. Cornet
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
df
5-2 → 5-3
A. Cornet
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
4-1 → 4-2
D. Cibulkova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
A. Cornet
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 3-1
D. Cibulkova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
A. Cornet
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
D. Cibulkova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Cornet
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
D. Cibulkova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
A. Cornet
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
D. Cibulkova
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Cornet
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Cornet
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [5] Svetlana Kuznetsova vs [4] Garbiñe Muguruza
WTA Brisbane
Svetlana Kuznetsova [5]
5
4
Garbiñe Muguruza [4]
7
6
Vincitore: G. MUGURUZA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Muguruza
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
S. Kuznetsova
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
G. Muguruza
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
S. Kuznetsova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
G. Muguruza
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
S. Kuznetsova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 2-3
G. Muguruza
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
S. Kuznetsova
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Kuznetsova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Kuznetsova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
G. Muguruza
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
G. Muguruza
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
G. Muguruza
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
S. Kuznetsova
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
G. Muguruza
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Kuznetsova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
G. Muguruza
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Kuznetsova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. [1] Milos Raonic vs Diego Schwartzman
ATP Brisbane
Milos Raonic [1]
6
6
Diego Schwartzman
3
2
Vincitore: M. RAONIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Raonic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-2 → 6-2
M. Raonic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
4-1 → 5-1
D. Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
M. Raonic
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Raonic
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
M. Raonic
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
D. Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Raonic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
4. [1] Angelique Kerber vs [6] Elina Svitolina (non prima ore: 10:00)
WTA Brisbane
Angelique Kerber [1]
4
6
3
Elina Svitolina [6]
6
3
6
Vincitore: E. SVITOLINA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Kerber
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
E. Svitolina
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
3-3 → 3-4
A. Kerber
15-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
E. Svitolina
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. Kerber
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
E. Svitolina
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Kerber
15-0
30-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-3 → 6-3
E. Svitolina
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
A. Kerber
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
E. Svitolina
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Svitolina
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 4-6
A. Kerber
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
A. Kerber
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
E. Svitolina
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
E. Svitolina
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
A. Kerber
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
A. Kerber
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
5. Mischa Zverev vs [5] Rafael Nadal
ATP Brisbane
Mischa Zverev•
15
1
0
Rafael Nadal [5]
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Nadal
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
M. Zverev
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Nadal
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-5 → 1-6
M. Zverev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
R. Nadal
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Show Court 1 – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Nicolas Mahut vs [7] Grigor Dimitrov
ATP Brisbane
Nicolas Mahut
2
4
Grigor Dimitrov [7]
6
6
Vincitore: G. DIMITROV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Dimitrov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
N. Mahut
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
N. Mahut
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
3-3 → 3-4
G. Dimitrov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
N. Mahut
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
N. Mahut
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
G. Dimitrov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Mahut
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
N. Mahut
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
2. [4] Dominic Thiem vs [WC] Sam Groth
ATP Brisbane
Dominic Thiem [4]
7
6
Sam Groth
6
3
Vincitore: D. THIEM
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Groth
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
S. Groth
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
3-2 → 3-3
D. Thiem
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
S. Groth
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
D. Thiem
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. Thiem
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
D. Thiem
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
S. Groth
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
4-4 → 4-5
D. Thiem
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
D. Thiem
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
D. Thiem
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Groth
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
3. [1] Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Nicolas Mahut vs [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis / Jordan Thompson
ATP Brisbane
Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Nicolas Mahut [1]
6
4
7
Thanasi Kokkinakis / Jordan Thompson
1
6
10
Vincitori: KOKKINAKIS / THOMPSON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Herbert / Mahut
0-1
1-1
1-2
ace
1-3
2-3
3-3
3-4
4-4
5-4
5-5
5-6
6-6
6-7
6-8
7-8
7-9
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Kokkinakis / Thompson
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
4-5 → 4-6
P. Herbert / Mahut
3-5 → 4-5
T. Kokkinakis / Thompson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
P. Herbert / Mahut
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 3-4
T. Kokkinakis / Thompson
2-3 → 2-4
P. Herbert / Mahut
1-3 → 2-3
T. Kokkinakis / Thompson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
P. Herbert / Mahut
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
T. Kokkinakis / Thompson
0-1 → 0-2
P. Herbert / Mahut
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Kokkinakis / Thompson
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
P. Herbert / Mahut
4-1 → 5-1
T. Kokkinakis / Thompson
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
P. Herbert / Mahut
2-1 → 3-1
T. Kokkinakis / Thompson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
P. Herbert / Mahut
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-1 → 1-1
T. Kokkinakis / Thompson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
4. [3] Karolina Pliskova vs [8] Roberta Vinci (non prima ore: 07:30)
WTA Brisbane
Karolina Pliskova [3]
3
6
6
Roberta Vinci [8]
6
2
2
Vincitore: K. PLISKOVA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Vinci
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Vinci
15-0
15-15
40-15
40-40
df
5-2 → 6-2
K. Pliskova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-A
40-40
ace
4-2 → 5-2
R. Vinci
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
K. Pliskova
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
K. Pliskova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
R. Vinci
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Pliskova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
R. Vinci
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
K. Pliskova
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-4 → 2-4
R. Vinci
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
K. Pliskova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Vinci
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
K. Pliskova
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
R. Vinci
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Show Court 2 – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [O] Irina Falconi / Shelby Rogers vs [3] Abigail Spears / Katarina Srebotnik
WTA Brisbane
Irina Falconi / Shelby Rogers
1
6
Abigail Spears / Katarina Srebotnik [3]
6
7
Vincitori: SPEARS / SREBOTNIK
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
ace
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
A. Spears / Srebotnik
6-5 → 6-6
I. Falconi / Rogers
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
A. Spears / Srebotnik
5-4 → 5-5
I. Falconi / Rogers
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
A. Spears / Srebotnik
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
I. Falconi / Rogers
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Spears / Srebotnik
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
I. Falconi / Rogers
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
A. Spears / Srebotnik
3-0 → 3-1
I. Falconi / Rogers
2-0 → 3-0
A. Spears / Srebotnik
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
I. Falconi / Rogers
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Spears / Srebotnik
1-5 → 1-6
I. Falconi / Rogers
1-4 → 1-5
A. Spears / Srebotnik
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
I. Falconi / Rogers
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Spears / Srebotnik
1-1 → 1-2
I. Falconi / Rogers
0-1 → 1-1
A. Spears / Srebotnik
0-0 → 0-1
2. [4] Andreja Klepac / María José Martínez Sánchez vs Su-Wei Hsieh / Laura Siegemund
WTA Brisbane
Andreja Klepac / María José Martínez Sánchez [4]
7
2
2
Su-Wei Hsieh / Laura Siegemund
6
6
10
Vincitori: HSIEH / SIEGEMUND
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Hsieh / Siegemund
1-0
2-0
3-0
4-0
5-0
5-1
6-1
7-1
8-1
9-1
9-2
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Klepac / José Martínez Sánchez
2-5 → 2-6
S. Hsieh / Siegemund
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-4 → 2-5
A. Klepac / José Martínez Sánchez
1-4 → 2-4
S. Hsieh / Siegemund
1-3 → 1-4
A. Klepac / José Martínez Sánchez
1-2 → 1-3
S. Hsieh / Siegemund
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Klepac / José Martínez Sánchez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Hsieh / Siegemund
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
df
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6*-6
6-7*
7-7*
8*-7
6-6 → 7-6
S. Hsieh / Siegemund
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
A. Klepac / José Martínez Sánchez
5-5 → 6-5
S. Hsieh / Siegemund
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
4-5 → 5-5
A. Klepac / José Martínez Sánchez
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-4 → 4-5
S. Hsieh / Siegemund
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-4 → 4-4
A. Klepac / José Martínez Sánchez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
S. Hsieh / Siegemund
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Klepac / José Martínez Sánchez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
S. Hsieh / Siegemund
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
A. Klepac / José Martínez Sánchez
1-1 → 1-2
S. Hsieh / Siegemund
1-0 → 1-1
A. Klepac / José Martínez Sánchez
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
