ATP 250 Montpellier: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione con il programma di domani. C’è Matteo Gigante

ATP 250 Montpellier – Tabellone Qualificazione – indoor hard

(1) Aleksandar Kovacevic vs (Alt) Robin Bertrand

Dalibor Svrcina vs (7) Pablo Carreno Busta

(2) Matteo Gigante vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Valentin Royer vs (8) Titouan Droguet

(3) Hugo Grenier vs Calvin Hemery

Alibek Kachmazov vs (5) Alejandro Moro Canas

(4) Terence Atmane vs (WC) Clement Chidekh

(WC) Benoit Paire vs (6) Constant Lestienne

Court 1 – ore 10:30

Alibek Kachmazov vs Alejandro Moro Canas

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Robin Bertrand

Dalibor Svrcina vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Matteo Gigante vs Nikoloz Basilashvili