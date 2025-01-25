Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Montpellier: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione con il programma di domani. C’è Matteo Gigante

25/01/2025 18:53 Nessun commento
Matteo Gigante nella foto - Foto Getty Images
Matteo Gigante nella foto - Foto Getty Images

FRA ATP 250 Montpellier – Tabellone Qualificazione – indoor hard
(1) Aleksandar Kovacevic USA vs (Alt) Robin Bertrand FRA
Dalibor Svrcina CZE vs (7) Pablo Carreno Busta ESP

(2) Matteo Gigante ITA vs Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO
Valentin Royer FRA vs (8) Titouan Droguet FRA

(3) Hugo Grenier FRA vs Calvin Hemery FRA
Alibek Kachmazov RUS vs (5) Alejandro Moro Canas ESP

(4) Terence Atmane FRA vs (WC) Clement Chidekh FRA
(WC) Benoit Paire FRA vs (6) Constant Lestienne FRA

Court Patrice Dominguez – ore 10:30
Hugo Grenier FRA vs Calvin Hemery FRA
Terence Atmane FRA vs Clement Chidekh FRA
Benoit Paire FRA vs Constant Lestienne FRA
Valentin Royer FRA vs Titouan Droguet FRA

Court 1 – ore 10:30
Alibek Kachmazov RUS vs Alejandro Moro Canas ESP
Aleksandar Kovacevic USA vs Robin Bertrand FRA
Dalibor Svrcina CZE vs Pablo Carreno Busta ESP
Matteo Gigante ITA vs Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO

TAG: ,