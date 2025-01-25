ATP 250 Montpellier: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione con il programma di domani. C’è Matteo Gigante
ATP 250 Montpellier – Tabellone Qualificazione – indoor hard
(1) Aleksandar Kovacevic vs (Alt) Robin Bertrand
Dalibor Svrcina vs (7) Pablo Carreno Busta
(2) Matteo Gigante vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
Valentin Royer vs (8) Titouan Droguet
(3) Hugo Grenier vs Calvin Hemery
Alibek Kachmazov vs (5) Alejandro Moro Canas
(4) Terence Atmane vs (WC) Clement Chidekh
(WC) Benoit Paire vs (6) Constant Lestienne
Court Patrice Dominguez – ore 10:30
Hugo Grenier vs Calvin Hemery
Terence Atmane vs Clement Chidekh
Benoit Paire vs Constant Lestienne
Valentin Royer vs Titouan Droguet
Court 1 – ore 10:30
Alibek Kachmazov vs Alejandro Moro Canas
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Robin Bertrand
Dalibor Svrcina vs Pablo Carreno Busta
Matteo Gigante vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
