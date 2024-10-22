Challenger Brest, Taipei 2, Curitiba, Playford e Sioux Falls: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Mattia Bellucci si ritira dal Challenger di Brest (LIVE)

Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Una battuta d’arresto per il tennis italiano arriva dal Challenger di Brest: Mattia Bellucci è stato costretto al ritiro dal torneo francese a causa di un affaticamento fisico.
Il giovane tennista italiano, che sta vivendo una stagione intensa, ha dovuto alzare bandiera bianca prima del suo match, citando come motivazione ufficiale l’affaticamento. Una decisione prudente che mira probabilmente a preservare la sua condizione fisica in vista dei prossimi impegni.
Il Challenger di Brest, torneo che si disputa sul veloce indoor, perde così uno dei suoi protagonisti. Gli appassionati italiani sperano di rivedere presto Bellucci in campo, magari già nei prossimi tornei in programma.

CHALLENGER Brest 🇫🇷 (Francia) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Court central – ore 11:00
Filip Bergevi SWE / Mick Veldheer NED vs Gregoire Jacq FRA / Luca Sanchez FRA
ATP Brest
Filip Bergevi / Mick Veldheer
40
7
2
Gregoire Jacq / Luca Sanchez
40
6
4
Mostra dettagli

Zsombor Piros HUN vs Titouan Droguet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Abdullah Shelbayh JOR vs Damir Dzumhur BIH

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Carlos Taberner ESP vs Gregoire Barrere FRA (Non prima 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Max Hans Rehberg GER vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Manuel Guinard FRA vs Jakub Paul SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 11:00
Alexey Vatutin RUS vs Matteo Martineau FRA

ATP Brest
Alexey Vatutin
0
0
6
2
Matteo Martineau
0
6
4
1
Mostra dettagli

Otto Virtanen FIN vs Arthur Gea FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexis Gautier FRA vs Billy Harris GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joao Fonseca BRA vs Kamil Majchrzak POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hugo Grenier FRA vs Raphael Collignon BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Benjamin Hassan LBN / David Vega Hernandez ESP vs Daniel Cukierman ISR / Johannes Ingildsen DEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare







CHALLENGER Curitiba 🇧🇷 (Brasile) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Quadra Central – ore 15:00
Mateus Alves BRA vs Gonzalo Bueno PER
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Orlando Luz BRA vs Gustavo Heide BRA (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tristan Boyer USA vs Wilson Leite BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Felipe Meligeni Alves BRA vs Pedro Sakamoto BRA (Non prima 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Carlos Prado Angelo BOL vs Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Quadra 1 – ore 15:00
Tomas Barrios Vera CHI vs Gonzalo Villanueva ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luciano Emanuel Ambrogi ARG vs Jaime Faria POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Breno Braga BRA / Victor Braga BRA vs Fernando Romboli BRA / Matias Soto CHI (Non prima 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Quadra Pedro Amadeu – ore 15:00
Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA vs Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo PAR vs Facundo Mena ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hady Habib LBN vs Lautaro Midon ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Valerio Aboian ARG / Franco Roncadelli URU vs Boris Arias BOL / Federico Zeballos BOL (Non prima 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Playford 2 🇦🇺 (Australia) – 1° Turno, cemento






CHALLENGER Taipei 2 🇹🇼 (Taiwan) – 1° Turno, cemento

Center Court – ore 05:00
Adam Walton AUS vs Antoine Escoffier FRA
ATP Taipei 2
Adam Walton [3]
6
1
6
Antoine Escoffier
4
6
1
Vincitore: Walton
Mostra dettagli

Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong MAS vs Kuan-Yi Lee TPE

ATP Taipei 2
Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong
4
6
5
Kuan-Yi Lee
6
1
7
Vincitore: Lee
Mostra dettagli

Maxime Janvier FRA vs Ray Ho TPE

ATP Taipei 2
Maxime Janvier
6
6
Ray Ho
1
2
Vincitore: Janvier
Mostra dettagli

Tung-Lin Wu TPE vs Gonzalo Oliveira VEN

ATP Taipei 2
Tung-Lin Wu [8]
0
4
2
Gonzalo Oliveira
0
6
1
Mostra dettagli

Cheng-Peng Hsieh TPE / Christopher Rungkat INA vs JiSung Nam KOR / Joshua Paris GBR (Non prima 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Rio Noguchi JPN vs Benoit Paire FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 05:00
Mukund Sasikumar IND vs Thanapet Chanta THA

ATP Taipei 2
Thanapet Chanta
6
2
0
Mukund Sasikumar
2
6
6
Vincitore: Sasikumar
Mostra dettagli

Coleman Wong HKG vs Sanhui Shin KOR

ATP Taipei 2
Coleman Wong [5]
6
3
6
Sanhui Shin
4
6
1
Vincitore: Wong
Mostra dettagli

Kasidit Samrej THA vs Kaichi Uchida JPN

ATP Taipei 2
Kasidit Samrej
6
6
2
Kaichi Uchida
7
4
6
Vincitore: Uchida
Mostra dettagli

Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha IND vs Toshihide Matsui JPN / Kaito Uesugi JPN

ATP Taipei 2
Anirudh Chandrasekar / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha [4]
30
7
0
Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi
40
6
1
Mostra dettagli

Hiroki Moriya JPN vs Chun-Hsin Tseng TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Saketh Myneni IND / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs Cristian Rodriguez COL / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Sioux Falls 🇺🇸 (USA) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Stadium 1 – ore 17:00
Aidan Mayo USA vs Matthew Forbes USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Martin Borisiouk BLR vs Zachary Svajda USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexis Galarneau CAN vs Cooper Woestendick USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Maks Kasnikowski POL vs Kyle Edmund GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Christopher Eubanks USA vs Keegan Smith USA (Non prima 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Borna Gojo CRO vs Mitchell Krueger USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Stadium 2 – ore 17:00
Liam Draxl CAN vs Mark Lajal EST

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Eliot Spizzirri USA vs Andres Martin USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Govind Nanda USA vs Nishesh Basavareddy USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Murphy Cassone USA vs Antoine Ghibaudo FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Patrick Harper AUS / Benjamin Sigouin CAN vs Alex Lawson USA / Ethan Quinn USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tim Handel GER / Andre Ilagan USA vs Enzo Couacaud FRA / Dmitry Popko KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

ospite1 (Guest) 22-10-2024 11:16

Tre LL a Brest

 2
italo (Guest) 22-10-2024 10:33

Scelta giustissima che lo prserva da infortuni.
La top 100 arriverà con la trasferta in sol levante

 1
+1: walden