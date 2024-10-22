Challenger Brest, Taipei 2, Curitiba, Playford e Sioux Falls: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Mattia Bellucci si ritira dal Challenger di Brest (LIVE)

Una battuta d’arresto per il tennis italiano arriva dal Challenger di Brest: Mattia Bellucci è stato costretto al ritiro dal torneo francese a causa di un affaticamento fisico.

Il giovane tennista italiano, che sta vivendo una stagione intensa, ha dovuto alzare bandiera bianca prima del suo match, citando come motivazione ufficiale l’affaticamento. Una decisione prudente che mira probabilmente a preservare la sua condizione fisica in vista dei prossimi impegni.

Il Challenger di Brest, torneo che si disputa sul veloce indoor, perde così uno dei suoi protagonisti. Gli appassionati italiani sperano di rivedere presto Bellucci in campo, magari già nei prossimi tornei in programma.

ATP Brest Filip Bergevi / Mick Veldheer Filip Bergevi / Mick Veldheer 40 7 2 Gregoire Jacq / Luca Sanchez • Gregoire Jacq / Luca Sanchez 40 6 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 G. Jacq / Sanchez 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 2-4 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-4 → 2-4 G. Jacq / Sanchez 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-3 → 1-4 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 1-3 G. Jacq / Sanchez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 0-1 → 0-2 G. Jacq / Sanchez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 5-1* 6*-1 6-6 → 7-6 G. Jacq / Sanchez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 G. Jacq / Sanchez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 5-4 → 5-5 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 G. Jacq / Sanchez 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 3-3 → 4-3 G. Jacq / Sanchez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 3-2 → 3-3 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 G. Jacq / Sanchez 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 3-1 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 G. Jacq / Sanchez 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Filip Bergevi/ Mick Veldheervs Gregoire Jacq/ Luca Sanchez

Zsombor Piros vs Titouan Droguet



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Abdullah Shelbayh vs Damir Dzumhur



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Carlos Taberner vs Gregoire Barrere (Non prima 16:30)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Max Hans Rehberg vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Non prima 18:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Manuel Guinard vs Jakub Paul



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 1 – ore 11:00

Alexey Vatutin vs Matteo Martineau



ATP Brest Alexey Vatutin • Alexey Vatutin 0 0 6 2 Matteo Martineau Matteo Martineau 0 6 4 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 A. Vatutin 2-1 M. Martineau 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 1-1 → 2-1 A. Vatutin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Martineau 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 df 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 A. Vatutin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 M. Martineau 30-0 40-0 ace 5-3 → 5-4 A. Vatutin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 M. Martineau 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-40 ace A-40 4-2 → 4-3 A. Vatutin 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 M. Martineau 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Vatutin 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 M. Martineau 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 A. Vatutin 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Martineau 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 0-6 A. Vatutin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-5 → 0-6 M. Martineau 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-4 → 0-5 A. Vatutin 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-3 → 0-4 M. Martineau 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-2 → 0-3 A. Vatutin 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 M. Martineau 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace ace 0-0 → 0-1

Otto Virtanen vs Arthur Gea



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexis Gautier vs Billy Harris



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joao Fonseca vs Kamil Majchrzak



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hugo Grenier vs Raphael Collignon



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Benjamin Hassan / David Vega Hernandez vs Daniel Cukierman / Johannes Ingildsen



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mateus Alvesvs Gonzalo Bueno

Orlando Luz vs Gustavo Heide (Non prima 16:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tristan Boyer vs Wilson Leite



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Felipe Meligeni Alves vs Pedro Sakamoto (Non prima 22:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Carlos Prado Angelo vs Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Quadra 1 – ore 15:00

Tomas Barrios Vera vs Gonzalo Villanueva



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luciano Emanuel Ambrogi vs Jaime Faria



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Pablo Ficovich vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Breno Braga / Victor Braga vs Fernando Romboli / Matias Soto (Non prima 20:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Quadra Pedro Amadeu – ore 15:00

Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva vs Alvaro Guillen Meza



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo vs Facundo Mena



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hady Habib vs Lautaro Midon



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Valerio Aboian / Franco Roncadelli vs Boris Arias / Federico Zeballos (Non prima 20:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

CHALLENGER Playford 2 🇦🇺 (Australia) – 1° Turno, cemento

CHALLENGER Taipei 2 🇹🇼 (Taiwan) – 1° Turno, cemento

ATP Taipei 2 Adam Walton [3] Adam Walton [3] 6 1 6 Antoine Escoffier Antoine Escoffier 4 6 1 Vincitore: Walton Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 A. Walton 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 5-1 → 6-1 A. Escoffier 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-1 → 5-1 A. Walton 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 A. Escoffier 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 A. Walton 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 A. Escoffier 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 1-0 → 2-0 A. Walton 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 A. Escoffier 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 1-5 → 1-6 A. Walton 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-30 1-4 → 1-5 A. Escoffier 15-0 30-0 1-3 → 1-4 A. Walton 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 A. Escoffier 0-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 0-2 → 0-3 A. Walton 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 A. Escoffier 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 A. Walton 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 A. Escoffier 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-3 → 5-4 A. Walton 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-3 → 5-3 A. Escoffier 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-2 → 4-3 A. Walton 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 A. Escoffier 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Walton 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 A. Escoffier 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 A. Walton 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Escoffier 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Adam Waltonvs Antoine Escoffier

Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong vs Kuan-Yi Lee



ATP Taipei 2 Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong 4 6 5 Kuan-Yi Lee Kuan-Yi Lee 6 1 7 Vincitore: Lee Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-7 M. Wei Kang Leong 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 K. Lee 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 5-5 → 5-6 M. Wei Kang Leong 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 K. Lee 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 M. Wei Kang Leong 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 K. Lee 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Wei Kang Leong 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 2-3 → 3-3 K. Lee 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 M. Wei Kang Leong 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 K. Lee 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 M. Wei Kang Leong 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 K. Lee 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 M. Wei Kang Leong 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 K. Lee 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 4-1 → 5-1 M. Wei Kang Leong 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 K. Lee 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 M. Wei Kang Leong 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 2-0 → 3-0 K. Lee 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 1-0 → 2-0 M. Wei Kang Leong 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 K. Lee 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 M. Wei Kang Leong 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 K. Lee 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 M. Wei Kang Leong 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 4-2 → 4-3 K. Lee 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 3-2 → 4-2 M. Wei Kang Leong 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 3-2 K. Lee 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Wei Kang Leong 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 1-1 → 2-1 K. Lee 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 M. Wei Kang Leong 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Maxime Janvier vs Ray Ho



ATP Taipei 2 Maxime Janvier Maxime Janvier 6 6 Ray Ho Ray Ho 1 2 Vincitore: Janvier Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 M. Janvier 15-0 ace 30-0 5-2 → 6-2 R. Ho 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-2 → 5-2 M. Janvier 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 3-2 → 4-2 R. Ho 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Janvier 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 R. Ho 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 1-1 → 1-2 M. Janvier 0-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 R. Ho 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 M. Janvier 15-0 30-0 5-1 → 6-1 R. Ho 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-0 → 5-1 M. Janvier 15-0 15-15 df 40-15 40-30 df 4-0 → 5-0 R. Ho 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 M. Janvier 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 R. Ho 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Janvier 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Tung-Lin Wu vs Gonzalo Oliveira



ATP Taipei 2 Tung-Lin Wu [8] Tung-Lin Wu [8] 0 4 2 Gonzalo Oliveira • Gonzalo Oliveira 0 6 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 G. Oliveira 2-1 T. Wu 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 G. Oliveira 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 T. Wu 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 G. Oliveira 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 T. Wu 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 3-5 → 4-5 G. Oliveira 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 T. Wu 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-4 → 3-4 G. Oliveira 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 2-3 → 2-4 T. Wu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 G. Oliveira 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 df 0-3 → 1-3 T. Wu 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 G. Oliveira 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 0-1 → 0-2 T. Wu 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Christopher Rungkat vs JiSung Nam / Joshua Paris (Non prima 12:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Rio Noguchi vs Benoit Paire



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 1 – ore 05:00

Mukund Sasikumar vs Thanapet Chanta



ATP Taipei 2 Thanapet Chanta Thanapet Chanta 6 2 0 Mukund Sasikumar Mukund Sasikumar 2 6 6 Vincitore: Sasikumar Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 0-6 T. Chanta 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-5 → 0-6 M. Sasikumar 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 0-4 → 0-5 T. Chanta 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-3 → 0-4 M. Sasikumar 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 T. Chanta 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 M. Sasikumar 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 T. Chanta 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 2-5 → 2-6 M. Sasikumar 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 T. Chanta 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 2-4 M. Sasikumar 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 T. Chanta 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 M. Sasikumar 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 T. Chanta 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Sasikumar 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 T. Chanta 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-2 → 6-2 M. Sasikumar 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 T. Chanta 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 M. Sasikumar 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-1 → 3-2 T. Chanta 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 M. Sasikumar 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 T. Chanta 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 M. Sasikumar 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 0-0 → 1-0

Coleman Wong vs Sanhui Shin



ATP Taipei 2 Coleman Wong [5] Coleman Wong [5] 6 3 6 Sanhui Shin Sanhui Shin 4 6 1 Vincitore: Wong Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 C. Wong 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 S. Shin 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 5-0 → 5-1 C. Wong 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-0 → 5-0 S. Shin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 C. Wong 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 2-0 → 3-0 S. Shin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 C. Wong 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 S. Shin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 C. Wong 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 S. Shin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 C. Wong 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-2 → 3-3 S. Shin 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 C. Wong 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 S. Shin 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 C. Wong 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 S. Shin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 C. Wong 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 5-4 → 6-4 S. Shin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 C. Wong 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 S. Shin 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 C. Wong 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 S. Shin 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 C. Wong 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 40-30 ace 1-2 → 2-2 S. Shin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 C. Wong 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 S. Shin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Kasidit Samrej vs Kaichi Uchida



ATP Taipei 2 Kasidit Samrej Kasidit Samrej 6 6 2 Kaichi Uchida Kaichi Uchida 7 4 6 Vincitore: Uchida Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 K. Samrej 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 K. Uchida 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 K. Samrej 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 2-3 → 2-4 K. Uchida 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 K. Samrej 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 df 1-2 → 2-2 K. Uchida 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 K. Samrej 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 K. Uchida 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 df A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 K. Samrej 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 K. Uchida 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 K. Samrej 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 4-3 → 5-3 K. Uchida 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 K. Samrej 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 ace 3-2 → 4-2 K. Uchida 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 K. Samrej 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 K. Uchida 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 K. Samrej 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 1-0 → 2-0 K. Uchida 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 4*-3 4*-4 4-5* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 K. Uchida 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 K. Samrej 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 K. Uchida 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 K. Samrej 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace ace 4-4 → 5-4 K. Uchida 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 K. Samrej 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 3-3 → 4-3 K. Uchida 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 K. Samrej 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 2-2 → 3-2 K. Uchida 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 K. Samrej 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 ace 1-1 → 2-1 K. Uchida 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-0 → 1-1 K. Samrej 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Anirudh Chandrasekar / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha vs Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi



ATP Taipei 2 Anirudh Chandrasekar / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha [4] • Anirudh Chandrasekar / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha [4] 30 7 0 Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi 40 6 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 A. Chandrasekar / Kaliyanda Poonacha 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 T. Matsui / Uesugi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* ace 3-3* 3*-4 3*-5 4-5* 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 6-6 → 7-6 T. Matsui / Uesugi 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 A. Chandrasekar / Kaliyanda Poonacha 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 T. Matsui / Uesugi 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 A. Chandrasekar / Kaliyanda Poonacha 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 T. Matsui / Uesugi 15-0 30-0 ace 40-15 ace 4-3 → 4-4 A. Chandrasekar / Kaliyanda Poonacha 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 T. Matsui / Uesugi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 A. Chandrasekar / Kaliyanda Poonacha 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 T. Matsui / Uesugi 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 A. Chandrasekar / Kaliyanda Poonacha 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 T. Matsui / Uesugi 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 1-0 → 1-1 A. Chandrasekar / Kaliyanda Poonacha 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Hiroki Moriya vs Chun-Hsin Tseng



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Saketh Myneni / Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Cristian Rodriguez / Matthew Christopher Romios



Il match deve ancora iniziare

CHALLENGER Sioux Falls 🇺🇸 (USA) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Aidan Mayovs Matthew Forbes

Martin Borisiouk vs Zachary Svajda



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexis Galarneau vs Cooper Woestendick



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Maks Kasnikowski vs Kyle Edmund



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Christopher Eubanks vs Keegan Smith (Non prima 00:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Borna Gojo vs Mitchell Krueger



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stadium 2 – ore 17:00

Liam Draxl vs Mark Lajal



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Eliot Spizzirri vs Andres Martin



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Govind Nanda vs Nishesh Basavareddy



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Murphy Cassone vs Antoine Ghibaudo



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Patrick Harper / Benjamin Sigouin vs Alex Lawson / Ethan Quinn



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tim Handel / Andre Ilagan vs Enzo Couacaud / Dmitry Popko



Il match deve ancora iniziare