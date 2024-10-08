Italiani nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024

08/10/2024 08:38 1 commento
Gabriele Pennaforti nella foto
Gabriele Pennaforti nella foto

ITA M25 Santa Margherita di Pula 25000 – 1st Round
Alessandro Spadola ITA vs Alberto Bronzetti ITA Non prima delle 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Oleksandr Ovcharenko UKR vs Noah Perfetti ITA Non prima delle 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[1] Gianluca Mager ITA vs Tommaso Compagnucci ITA Non prima delle 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Niccolo Catini ITA vs Luciano Carraro ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Yanaki Milev BUL vs Alexander Weis ITA Non prima delle 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gabriele Maria Noce ITA vs Gabriele Pennaforti ITA ore 09:30

ITF S. Margherita di Pula
G. Noce
0
G. Pennaforti
0
Gilles Arnaud Bailly BEL vs [3] Lorenzo Giustino ITA Non prima delle 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gabriele Piraino ITA vs Gianluca Cadenasso ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare



UGA M25 Kampala 25000 – 2nd Round, 1st Round
Kiruthik Kalyaan as IND vs [14] Andrea Motta ITA Non prima delle 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[6] Matteo Covato ITA vs Vincent Van den honert NED ore 10:00

ITF Kampala
M. Covato
2
6
10
V. Van den Honert
6
3
6
Vincitore: M. Covato
[1] Maan Kesharwani IND vs Filippo Callerio ITA Non prima delle 11:00

ITF Kampala
M. Kesharwani
0
0
F. Callerio
15
3
TUN M15 Monastir 15000 – 3rd Round Q
Cristian Campese ITA vs Miles Jones USA ore 10:00

ITF Monastir
C. Campese
0
0
M. Jones
0
0
EGY M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – 3rd Round Q
Sacha Merzetti ITA vs [14] Kyle Rae GBR 2 incontro dalle 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Matt Kleiman USA vs [11] Ludovico Vaccari ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



POL M15 Grodzisk Mazowiecki 15000 – 3rd Round Q
[4] Gian Matias Di natale ITA vs Maximilian Oezcelik GER 2 incontro dalle 10:00

ITF Grodzisk Mazowiecki
G. Di Natale
0
M. Oezcelik
0
1 commento

Ozzastru (Guest) 08-10-2024 09:57

Ma Carboni è infortunato?

 1
