Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024

Gabriele Pennaforti nella foto
M25 Santa Margherita di Pula 25000 – 1st Round
Alessandro Spadola vs Alberto Bronzetti Non prima delle 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Oleksandr Ovcharenko vs Noah Perfetti Non prima delle 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
[1] Gianluca Mager vs Tommaso Compagnucci Non prima delle 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Niccolo Catini vs Luciano Carraro 2 incontro dalle 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Yanaki Milev vs Alexander Weis Non prima delle 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gabriele Maria Noce vs Gabriele Pennaforti ore 09:30
ITF S. Margherita di Pula
G. Noce
0
G. Pennaforti
0
Gilles Arnaud Bailly vs [3] Lorenzo Giustino Non prima delle 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gabriele Piraino vs Gianluca Cadenasso 2 incontro dalle 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M25 Kampala 25000 – 2nd Round, 1st Round
Kiruthik Kalyaan as vs [14] Andrea Motta Non prima delle 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
[6] Matteo Covato vs Vincent Van den honert ore 10:00
ITF Kampala
M. Covato
2
6
10
V. Van den Honert
6
3
6
Vincitore: M. Covato
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
V. Van den Honert
0-1
df
0-2
0-3
0-4
df
1-4
1-5
2-5
2-6
3-6
4-6
5-6
5-7
6-7
6-8
6-9
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Covato
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
V. Van den Honert
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-2 → 5-3
M. Covato
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
4-2 → 5-2
V. Van den Honert
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
M. Covato
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
V. Van den Honert
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
V. Van den Honert
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Covato
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Van den Honert
2-5 → 2-6
M. Covato
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
V. Van den Honert
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
M. Covato
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-4 → 1-4
V. Van den Honert
0-3 → 0-4
V. Van den Honert
0-1 → 0-2
[1] Maan Kesharwani vs Filippo Callerio Non prima delle 11:00
ITF Kampala
M. Kesharwani•
0
0
F. Callerio
15
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Callerio
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
M15 Monastir 15000 – 3rd Round Q
Cristian Campese vs Miles Jones ore 10:00
ITF Monastir
C. Campese•
0
0
M. Jones
0
0
M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – 3rd Round Q
Sacha Merzetti vs [14] Kyle Rae 2 incontro dalle 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Matt Kleiman vs [11] Ludovico Vaccari 2 incontro dalle 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Grodzisk Mazowiecki 15000 – 3rd Round Q
[4] Gian Matias Di natale vs Maximilian Oezcelik 2 incontro dalle 10:00
ITF Grodzisk Mazowiecki
G. Di Natale
0
M. Oezcelik
0
1 commento
Ma Carboni è infortunato?