Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024

M25 Santa Margherita di Pula 25000 – 1st Round

Alessandro Spadola vs Alberto Bronzetti Non prima delle 10:30



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Oleksandr Ovcharenko vs Noah Perfetti Non prima delle 10:30



Il match deve ancora iniziare

[1] Gianluca Mager vs Tommaso Compagnucci Non prima delle 10:30



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Niccolo Catini vs Luciano Carraro 2 incontro dalle 10:30



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Yanaki Milev vs Alexander Weis Non prima delle 10:30



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gabriele Maria Noce vs Gabriele Pennaforti ore 09:30



ITF S. Margherita di Pula G. Noce G. Noce 0 G. Pennaforti G. Pennaforti 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 0-0

Gilles Arnaud Bailly vs [3] Lorenzo Giustino Non prima delle 10:30



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gabriele Piraino vs Gianluca Cadenasso 2 incontro dalle 10:30



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M25 Kampala 25000 – 2nd Round, 1st Round

Kiruthik Kalyaan as vs [14] Andrea Motta Non prima delle 11:00



Il match deve ancora iniziare

[6] Matteo Covato vs Vincent Van den honert ore 10:00



ITF Kampala M. Covato M. Covato 2 6 10 V. Van den Honert V. Van den Honert 6 3 6 Vincitore: M. Covato Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 10-6 V. Van den Honert 0-1 df 0-2 0-3 0-4 df 1-4 1-5 2-5 2-6 3-6 4-6 5-6 5-7 6-7 6-8 6-9 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 M. Covato 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 V. Van den Honert 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 M. Covato 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 4-2 → 5-2 V. Van den Honert 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 ace 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 M. Covato 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 V. Van den Honert 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 M. Covato 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 V. Van den Honert 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Covato 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 V. Van den Honert 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 M. Covato 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 1-5 → 2-5 V. Van den Honert 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 M. Covato 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 0-4 → 1-4 V. Van den Honert 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 0-3 → 0-4 M. Covato 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-2 → 0-3 V. Van den Honert 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 M. Covato 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

[1] Maan Kesharwani vs Filippo Callerio Non prima delle 11:00



ITF Kampala M. Kesharwani • M. Kesharwani 0 0 F. Callerio F. Callerio 15 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 M. Kesharwani 0-15 0-3 F. Callerio 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 M. Kesharwani 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 F. Callerio 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

M15 Monastir 15000 – 3rd Round Q

Cristian Campese vs Miles Jones ore 10:00



ITF Monastir C. Campese • C. Campese 0 0 M. Jones M. Jones 0 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 C. Campese 0-0

M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – 3rd Round Q

Sacha Merzetti vs [14] Kyle Rae 2 incontro dalle 10:00



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Matt Kleiman vs [11] Ludovico Vaccari 2 incontro dalle 10:00



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M15 Grodzisk Mazowiecki 15000 – 3rd Round Q

[4] Gian Matias Di natale vs Maximilian Oezcelik 2 incontro dalle 10:00

