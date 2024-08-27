Us Open: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1. Djokovic illumina la notte di New York. Out Martina Trevisan

Sotto le luci della Arthur Ashe, con il tetto chiuso per la minaccia di pioggia, Novak Djokovic ha dato il via alla sua campagna allo US Open 2024 con una prestazione convincente. Il numero due del mondo ha sconfitto il moldavo Radu Albot con il punteggio di 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 in 2 ore e 8 minuti di gioco.

La sessione serale dell’Arthur Ashe ha fatto da cornice perfetta per il debutto del campione serbo. Fin dai primi scambi, Djokovic ha mostrato il suo caratteristico controllo del gioco, anche se c’è ancora margine di miglioramento in vista dei turni successivi.

Nonostante un buon inizio al servizio di Albot, Djokovic ha presto preso il comando delle operazioni. Il suo gioco versatile ha messo in mostra tutto il suo repertorio: slice, dritti inside-out, rovesci lungolinea e drop shot hanno lasciato Albot in costante difficoltà. Il moldavo ha cercato di resistere da fondo campo, ma la varietà tattica di Nole si è rivelata troppo da gestire.

Nel secondo set, anche se per un momento sembrava che la partita potesse equilibrarsi, Djokovic ha alzato il ritmo, dominando con il suo dritto e lasciando poche chance all’avversario. Nonostante alcuni errori non forzati da entrambe le parti, il serbo ha dimostrato la sua abilità nel fare la differenza nei momenti chiave.

Il terzo set ha visto delle palle break mancate del moldavo ad inizio set, ma ciò non ha scosso la fiducia di Djokovic. Il campione ha continuato a spingere, mostrando un’ottima propensione a salire a rete e a chiudere gli scambi con autorità. La precisione al servizio è stata un’arma fondamentale per sigillare la vittoria per 6 a 4.

Con questa vittoria, Djokovic si prepara ad affrontare il connazionale Laslo Djere al secondo turno. Le aspettative sono alte per il 24 volte campione Slam, che punta a conquistare il suo quarto titolo a New York.

Una giornata amara per Martina Trevisan agli Us Open, la toscana, è stata eliminata al primo turno del prestigioso torneo americano, cedendo all’americana Taylor Townsend con il punteggio di 62 75.

La partita ha visto una Trevisan in difficoltà fin dall’inizio, incapace di imporre il proprio gioco contro un’avversaria determinata e sostenuta dal pubblico di casa. Il primo set è scivolato via rapidamente, con l’americana che ha dominato il campo lasciando poco spazio di manovra all’azzurra.

Nel secondo set, nonostante un tentativo di reazione, Trevisan non è riuscita a ribaltare le sorti dell’incontro. La toscana ha pagato un rendimento altalenante, specialmente nella seconda metà del parziale, dove è incappata in un numero crescente di errori gratuiti quando era avanti per 5 a 3 e mancando anche una palla set sul servizio dell’americana.

Costretta a giocare lontano dalle righe dai potenti colpi della Townsend, Trevisan ha faticato a trovare la giusta misura, permettendo all’americana di rimanere sempre in partita anche nei momenti più delicati con Taylor che piazzava dal 3 a 5 un parziale di 4 game consecutivi e vincendo l’incontro per 7 a 5.

La Townsend ha dimostrato grande freddezza, restando aggrappata a un set che avrebbe potuto sfuggirle di mano. La sua prestazione è stata impreziosita da 5 ace e, soprattutto, da una notevole efficacia in risposta sulla seconda di servizio dell’italiana, dove ha conquistato quasi il 70% dei punti.

Questa sconfitta rappresenta una parziale delusione per Trevisan, che sperava di poter fare un percorso più lungo in questo US Open. L’americana, invece, può ora guardare con fiducia al secondo turno, dove affronterà la spagnola Paula Badosa.

Statistiche 🇮🇹 M. Trevisan 🇺🇸 T. Townsend Ace 1 6 Doppi falli 6 3 Percentuale prime di servizio 58% (45/78) 58% (45/77) Punti vinti con la prima 53% (24/45) 67% (30/45) Punti vinti con la seconda 42% (14/33) 53% (17/32) Punti vinti a rete 85% (11/13) 40% (6/15) Palle break convertite 18% (2/11) 50% (5/10) Punti vinti in risposta 39% (30/77) 51% (40/78) Vincenti 18 21 Errori non forzati 30 28 Punti totali vinti 68 87

Slam Us Open B. Shelton [13] B. Shelton [13] 6 6 6 D. Thiem D. Thiem 4 2 2 Vincitore: B. Shelton Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 D. Thiem 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 B. Shelton 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 D. Thiem 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 B. Shelton 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 3-1 → 4-1 D. Thiem 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 B. Shelton 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 B. Shelton 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 D. Thiem 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 B. Shelton 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A df 40-40 df 40-A df 40-40 df 40-A df 40-40 df A-40 4-1 → 4-2 B. Shelton 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 3-1 B. Shelton 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A df 1-0 → 2-0 B. Shelton 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 B. Shelton 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 D. Thiem 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 B. Shelton 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 D. Thiem 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 B. Shelton 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 D. Thiem 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 B. Shelton 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 B. Shelton 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

B. Sheltonvs D. Thiem

V. Gracheva vs C. Gauff



Slam Us Open V. Gracheva V. Gracheva 2 0 C. Gauff [3] C. Gauff [3] 6 6 Vincitore: C. Gauff Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 0-6 C. Gauff 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 ace 0-5 → 0-6 V. Gracheva 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df df 0-4 → 0-5 C. Gauff 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 0-4 V. Gracheva 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 0-2 → 0-3 C. Gauff 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 V. Gracheva 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 C. Gauff 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 df ace 2-5 → 2-6 V. Gracheva 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 C. Gauff 0-15 df 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 V. Gracheva 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 C. Gauff 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 ace 1-2 → 1-3 V. Gracheva 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 1-1 → 1-2 C. Gauff 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 1-0 → 1-1 V. Gracheva 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00

C. Burel vs S. Stephens



Slam Us Open C. Burel C. Burel 0 7 7 S. Stephens S. Stephens 6 5 5 Vincitore: C. Burel Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 S. Stephens 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 C. Burel 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 S. Stephens 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 C. Burel 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 4-4 → 4-5 S. Stephens 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 4-4 C. Burel 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 S. Stephens 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 C. Burel 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 S. Stephens 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 C. Burel 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-2 → 1-2 S. Stephens 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 C. Burel 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 S. Stephens 0-15 0-30 0-40 6-5 → 7-5 C. Burel 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 5-5 → 6-5 S. Stephens 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 5-5 S. Stephens 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 C. Burel 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 S. Stephens 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 1-4 → 2-4 C. Burel 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 1-4 S. Stephens 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-3 → 1-3 C. Burel 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-2 → 0-3 S. Stephens 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 C. Burel 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 0-6 S. Stephens 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-5 → 0-6 C. Burel 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-4 → 0-5 S. Stephens 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 0-4 C. Burel 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-2 → 0-3 S. Stephens 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 C. Burel 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

R. Albot vs N. Djokovic



Slam Us Open R. Albot R. Albot 2 2 4 N. Djokovic [2] N. Djokovic [2] 6 6 6 Vincitore: N. Djokovic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 N. Djokovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 R. Albot 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 3-3 → 3-4 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 3-2 → 3-3 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 N. Djokovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 df A-40 40-40 ace df A-40 ace 2-1 → 2-2 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 N. Djokovic 0-15 df 15-15 ace 15-30 df 30-30 ace 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 N. Djokovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-5 → 2-6 R. Albot 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-3 → 2-4 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 N. Djokovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 N. Djokovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 2-6 R. Albot 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 N. Djokovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 2-3 → 2-4 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 N. Djokovic 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace ace 2-1 → 2-2 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00

Q. Zheng vs A. Anisimova



Slam Us Open Q. Zheng [7] Q. Zheng [7] 4 6 6 A. Anisimova A. Anisimova 6 4 2 Vincitore: Q. Zheng Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 Q. Zheng 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-2 → 6-2 A. Anisimova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 Q. Zheng 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-2 → 4-2 A. Anisimova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 Q. Zheng 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 3-0 → 3-1 A. Anisimova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 Q. Zheng 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 A. Anisimova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 Q. Zheng 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 A. Anisimova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 Q. Zheng 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 4-3 → 5-3 A. Anisimova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 Q. Zheng 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 A. Anisimova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 Q. Zheng 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 1-2 → 2-2 A. Anisimova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 Q. Zheng 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 A. Anisimova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 Q. Zheng 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 A. Anisimova 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 4-5 Q. Zheng 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 A. Anisimova 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 df 1-5 → 2-5 Q. Zheng 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 A. Anisimova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-3 → 1-4 Q. Zheng 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 A. Anisimova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 Q. Zheng 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 A. Anisimova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

C. Ugo Carabelli vs T. Fritz



Slam Us Open C. Ugo Carabelli C. Ugo Carabelli 5 1 2 T. Fritz [12] T. Fritz [12] 7 6 6 Vincitore: T. Fritz Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-5 → 2-6 C. Ugo Carabelli 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace ace 2-3 → 2-4 C. Ugo Carabelli 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 2-3 T. Fritz 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 C. Ugo Carabelli 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 C. Ugo Carabelli 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-5 → 1-6 C. Ugo Carabelli 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-5 → 1-5 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 0-4 → 0-5 C. Ugo Carabelli 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 0-3 → 0-4 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 C. Ugo Carabelli 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 T. Fritz 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 C. Ugo Carabelli 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 T. Fritz 15-0 40-0 ace 5-5 → 5-6 C. Ugo Carabelli 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-5 → 4-5 C. Ugo Carabelli 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-3 → 3-4 C. Ugo Carabelli 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 C. Ugo Carabelli 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 T. Fritz 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 1-1 → 1-2 C. Ugo Carabelli 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

M. Keys vs K. Siniakova



Slam Us Open M. Keys [14] M. Keys [14] 6 6 K. Siniakova K. Siniakova 4 1 Vincitore: M. Keys Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 K. Siniakova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 5-1 → 6-1 M. Keys 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 5-1 K. Siniakova 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 M. Keys 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 K. Siniakova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 1-1 → 2-1 M. Keys 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 K. Siniakova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 M. Keys 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 5-4 → 6-4 K. Siniakova 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 M. Keys 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 K. Siniakova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 M. Keys 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 K. Siniakova 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 df 2-2 → 3-2 M. Keys 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 K. Siniakova 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Keys 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 K. Siniakova 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

Slam Us Open A. Kovacevic A. Kovacevic 4 3 6 5 F. Tiafoe [20] F. Tiafoe [20] 6 6 4 7 Vincitore: F. Tiafoe Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 5-7 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 5-6 → 5-7 A. Kovacevic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 F. Tiafoe 15-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 5-5 A. Kovacevic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 4-4 → 5-4 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 40-30 ace 4-3 → 4-4 A. Kovacevic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 A. Kovacevic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 40-30 df 2-2 → 3-2 F. Tiafoe 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 A. Kovacevic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 A. Kovacevic 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 F. Tiafoe 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 A. Kovacevic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Kovacevic 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace ace 3-3 → 4-3 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-2 → 3-3 A. Kovacevic 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Kovacevic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 2-1 F. Tiafoe 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Kovacevic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 F. Tiafoe 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 A. Kovacevic 15-0 ace 15-15 df 40-15 ace ace 2-5 → 3-5 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 A. Kovacevic 15-40 2-3 → 2-4 F. Tiafoe 15-0 ace 2-2 → 2-3 A. Kovacevic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 ace 1-2 → 2-2 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 A. Kovacevic 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 F. Tiafoe 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Kovacevic 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 4-5 → 4-6 F. Tiafoe 15-0 ace 15-15 40-15 ace ace 4-4 → 4-5 A. Kovacevic 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 ace ace 3-4 → 4-4 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-3 → 3-4 A. Kovacevic 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace ace 2-3 → 3-3 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 2-3 A. Kovacevic 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 A. Kovacevic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

A. Kovacevicvs F. Tiafoe

P. Hon vs A. Sabalenka



Slam Us Open P. Hon P. Hon 3 3 A. Sabalenka [2] A. Sabalenka [2] 6 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 A. Sabalenka 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 P. Hon 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 A. Sabalenka 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 P. Hon 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 A. Sabalenka 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 2-3 P. Hon 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Sabalenka 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 P. Hon 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. Sabalenka 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 P. Hon 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 A. Sabalenka 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 P. Hon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 2-4 → 3-4 A. Sabalenka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 P. Hon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 A. Sabalenka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 P. Hon 15-0 30-0 30-15 ace 0-2 → 1-2 A. Sabalenka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 P. Hon 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

Grandstand – Ore: 17:00

M. Marterer vs A. Zverev



Slam Us Open M. Marterer M. Marterer 2 7 3 2 A. Zverev [4] A. Zverev [4] 6 6 6 6 Vincitore: A. Zverev Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 2-6 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 M. Marterer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 A. Zverev 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 2-3 → 2-4 M. Marterer 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 df 2-2 → 2-3 A. Zverev 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 M. Marterer 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 M. Marterer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 M. Marterer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-5 → 3-5 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-4 → 2-5 M. Marterer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 A. Zverev 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 df 1-3 → 1-4 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-1* 1-1* df 2*-1 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 ace 5-4* 5-5* 6*-5 df 6-6 → 7-6 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 M. Marterer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 5-5 → 6-5 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-4 → 5-5 M. Marterer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 4-3 → 4-4 M. Marterer 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 A. Zverev 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 M. Marterer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 ace 2-1 → 2-2 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace ace 1-1 → 2-1 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 2-5 → 2-6 M. Marterer 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 2-5 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace ace 1-2 → 1-3 M. Marterer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 M. Marterer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

V. Golubic vs P. Badosa



Slam Us Open V. Golubic V. Golubic 0 3 P. Badosa [26] P. Badosa [26] 6 6 Vincitore: P. Badosa Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 P. Badosa 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-5 → 3-6 V. Golubic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 P. Badosa 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 2-4 → 2-5 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 P. Badosa 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 1-3 → 2-3 V. Golubic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 P. Badosa 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-1 → 1-2 V. Golubic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 P. Badosa 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 0-6 V. Golubic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-5 → 0-6 P. Badosa 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-4 → 0-5 V. Golubic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 0-3 → 0-4 P. Badosa 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-2 → 0-3 V. Golubic 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 P. Badosa 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

G. Monfils vs D. Schwartzman



Slam Us Open G. Monfils G. Monfils 6 6 6 6 D. Schwartzman D. Schwartzman 7 2 2 1 Vincitore: G. Monfils Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-1 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-1 → 6-1 G. Monfils 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 4-1 → 5-1 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 4-1 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 4-0 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 2-0 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 G. Monfils 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 5-2 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 4-1 → 5-1 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 G. Monfils 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 2-1 → 3-1 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 G. Monfils 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 40-30 ace 40-40 ace 1-0 → 2-0 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-2 → 6-2 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 5-2 G. Monfils 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 4-1 → 5-1 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 G. Monfils 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 A-40 ace 2-1 → 3-1 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 G. Monfils 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 0*-4 1-4* 1-5* 1*-6 2*-6 6-6 → 6-7 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 G. Monfils 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 4-4 → 5-4 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 G. Monfils 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-3 → 4-3 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 G. Monfils 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

V. Azarenka vs Y. Starodubtseva



Slam Us Open V. Azarenka [20] V. Azarenka [20] 3 6 6 Y. Starodubtseva Y. Starodubtseva 6 1 1 Vincitore: V. Azarenka Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 Y. Starodubtseva 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-1 → 6-1 V. Azarenka 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 5-1 Y. Starodubtseva 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 V. Azarenka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 Y. Starodubtseva 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 V. Azarenka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Y. Starodubtseva 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 V. Azarenka 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 Y. Starodubtseva 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-1 → 5-1 V. Azarenka 15-0 3-1 → 4-1 Y. Starodubtseva 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 V. Azarenka 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Starodubtseva 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 V. Azarenka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 Y. Starodubtseva 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 3-5 → 3-6 V. Azarenka 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 Y. Starodubtseva 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 V. Azarenka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-4 → 2-4 Y. Starodubtseva 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 0-4 → 1-4 V. Azarenka 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-3 → 0-4 Y. Starodubtseva 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 V. Azarenka 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 Y. Starodubtseva 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Stadium 17 – Ore: 17:00

Y. Wang vs M. Sakkari



Slam Us Open Y. Wang Y. Wang 0 6 0 M. Sakkari [9] • M. Sakkari [9] 0 2 0 Vincitore: Y. Wang per ritiro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 M. Sakkari 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 Y. Wang 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 M. Sakkari 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 5-2 Y. Wang 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-1 → 5-1 M. Sakkari 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 Y. Wang 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-1 → 3-1 M. Sakkari 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 Y. Wang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 M. Sakkari 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

C. Ruud vs Y. Bu



Slam Us Open C. Ruud [8] C. Ruud [8] 7 6 6 Y. Bu Y. Bu 6 2 2 Vincitore: C. Ruud Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 Y. Bu 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-2 → 5-2 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 3-2 → 4-2 Y. Bu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-1 → 3-2 C. Ruud 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 Y. Bu 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 df 1-0 → 1-1 Y. Bu 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-2 → 6-2 Y. Bu 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 5-2 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 5-1 Y. Bu 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-1 → 4-1 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 Y. Bu 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-0 → 2-1 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 ace 1-0 → 2-0 Y. Bu 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 5-1* 5*-2 ace 6*-2 ace 6-6 → 7-6 Y. Bu 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 6-5 → 6-6 C. Ruud 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 5-5 → 6-5 Y. Bu 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 5-5 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 Y. Bu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 ace 4-3 → 4-4 C. Ruud 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 3-3 → 4-3 Y. Bu 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 3-2 → 3-3 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 Y. Bu 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 2-2 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 Y. Bu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

M. Trevisan vs T. Townsend



Slam Us Open M. Trevisan M. Trevisan 2 5 T. Townsend T. Townsend 6 7 Vincitore: T. Townsend Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 M. Trevisan 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 5-6 → 5-7 T. Townsend 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 M. Trevisan 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-4 → 5-5 T. Townsend 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 M. Trevisan 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 4-3 → 5-3 T. Townsend 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 ace 40-A df 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace 40-A df 40-40 ace A-40 ace 4-2 → 4-3 M. Trevisan 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 T. Townsend 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 M. Trevisan 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 T. Townsend 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 M. Trevisan 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 T. Townsend 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 M. Trevisan 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 ace 40-40 df 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 T. Townsend 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 M. Trevisan 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 T. Townsend 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 M. Trevisan 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 T. Townsend 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Trevisan 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 1-1 T. Townsend 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

H. Rune vs B. Nakashima



Slam Us Open H. Rune [15] H. Rune [15] 2 1 4 B. Nakashima B. Nakashima 6 6 6 Vincitore: B. Nakashima Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 B. Nakashima 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 H. Rune 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 H. Rune 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 B. Nakashima 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 3-2 → 3-3 H. Rune 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 H. Rune 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 B. Nakashima 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 B. Nakashima 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 40-A df 40-40 ace A-40 1-5 → 1-6 H. Rune 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 B. Nakashima 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 H. Rune 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-2 → 0-3 H. Rune 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 0-1 → 0-2 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 H. Rune 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-5 → 2-6 B. Nakashima 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 2-4 → 2-5 H. Rune 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 B. Nakashima 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 H. Rune 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-2 → 2-2 B. Nakashima 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 H. Rune 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 B. Nakashima 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

Court 5 – Ore: 17:00

E. Svitolina vs M. Carle



Slam Us Open E. Svitolina [27] E. Svitolina [27] 3 6 6 M. Carle M. Carle 6 3 4 Vincitore: E. Svitolina Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 E. Svitolina 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 E. Svitolina 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 5-3 → 5-4 M. Carle 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 E. Svitolina 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 M. Carle 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 3-2 → 4-2 E. Svitolina 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 M. Carle 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 E. Svitolina 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Carle 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 E. Svitolina 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 M. Carle 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 5-3 → 6-3 E. Svitolina 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 5-3 M. Carle 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 E. Svitolina 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 5-1 M. Carle 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 3-1 → 4-1 E. Svitolina 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Carle 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df df 1-1 → 2-1 E. Svitolina 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 M. Carle 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 E. Svitolina 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df df 3-5 → 3-6 M. Carle 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-5 → 3-5 E. Svitolina 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 M. Carle 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-4 → 2-4 E. Svitolina 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 M. Carle 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 E. Svitolina 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Carle 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-0 → 1-1 E. Svitolina 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

A. Rublev vs T. Seyboth Wild



Slam Us Open A. Rublev [6] A. Rublev [6] 6 7 7 T. Seyboth Wild T. Seyboth Wild 3 6 5 Vincitore: A. Rublev Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 7-5 T. Seyboth Wild 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 df 5-5 → 6-5 A. Rublev 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 4-4 → 4-5 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 3-4 → 4-4 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 T. Seyboth Wild 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Rublev 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 1-2 → 2-2 T. Seyboth Wild 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 T. Seyboth Wild 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 ace 4-1* 4-2* 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* 6-6 → 7-6 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 T. Seyboth Wild 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 4-4 → 5-4 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 A. Rublev 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 3-3 → 4-3 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 3-2 → 3-3 A. Rublev 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Rublev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-1 → 2-1 T. Seyboth Wild 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 T. Seyboth Wild 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 A. Rublev 15-0 ace 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 df 0-0 → 0-1

K. Jacquet vs G. Dimitrov



Slam Us Open K. Jacquet K. Jacquet 3 4 2 G. Dimitrov [9] G. Dimitrov [9] 6 6 6 Vincitore: G. Dimitrov Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 K. Jacquet 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 G. Dimitrov 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-4 → 2-5 K. Jacquet 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 1-3 → 1-4 K. Jacquet 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 G. Dimitrov 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 0-2 → 0-3 K. Jacquet 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 G. Dimitrov 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 K. Jacquet 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 G. Dimitrov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 K. Jacquet 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 G. Dimitrov 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 K. Jacquet 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 G. Dimitrov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 K. Jacquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 G. Dimitrov 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 K. Jacquet 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 G. Dimitrov 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 K. Jacquet 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 3-5 → 3-6 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 3-5 K. Jacquet 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 G. Dimitrov 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace 2-3 → 2-4 K. Jacquet 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 G. Dimitrov 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 ace 2-1 → 2-2 K. Jacquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 K. Jacquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

B. Krejcikova vs M. Bassols Ribera



Slam Us Open B. Krejcikova [8] B. Krejcikova [8] 7 6 M. Bassols Ribera M. Bassols Ribera 6 2 Vincitore: B. Krejcikova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 M. Bassols Ribera 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 ace 5-2 → 6-2 B. Krejcikova 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 4-2 → 5-2 M. Bassols Ribera 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 B. Krejcikova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 M. Bassols Ribera 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 B. Krejcikova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Bassols Ribera 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 B. Krejcikova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 0*-2 df 1-2* 2-2* 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* 6-2* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 B. Krejcikova 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 M. Bassols Ribera 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 B. Krejcikova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 M. Bassols Ribera 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 B. Krejcikova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 M. Bassols Ribera 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 B. Krejcikova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 M. Bassols Ribera 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-3 → 2-3 B. Krejcikova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 1-2 → 1-3 M. Bassols Ribera 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 B. Krejcikova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 1-0 → 1-1 M. Bassols Ribera 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 0-0 → 1-0

Court 10 – Ore: 17:00

U. Humbert vs T. Monteiro



Slam Us Open U. Humbert [17] U. Humbert [17] 6 6 6 T. Monteiro T. Monteiro 3 4 4 Vincitore: U. Humbert Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 5-4 → 6-4 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 ace 3-2 → 4-2 T. Monteiro 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 3-1 → 3-2 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 T. Monteiro 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-0 → 2-1 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace ace 1-0 → 2-0 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 T. Monteiro 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 4-4 → 5-4 U. Humbert 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 T. Monteiro 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-3 → 1-3 T. Monteiro 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 U. Humbert 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 0-1 → 0-2 T. Monteiro 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-3 → 6-3 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 U. Humbert 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 T. Monteiro 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-2 → 4-2 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 2-2 → 3-2 T. Monteiro 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 2-1 → 2-2 U. Humbert 0-15 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 T. Monteiro 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

O. Dodin vs A. Kalinina



Slam Us Open O. Dodin O. Dodin 1 6 1 A. Kalinina A. Kalinina 6 3 6 Vincitore: A. Kalinina Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 A. Kalinina 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 O. Dodin 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-5 → 1-5 A. Kalinina 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-4 → 0-5 O. Dodin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 0-3 → 0-4 A. Kalinina 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 40-30 df 0-2 → 0-3 O. Dodin 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A df 0-1 → 0-2 A. Kalinina 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 O. Dodin 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 A. Kalinina 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 5-2 → 5-3 O. Dodin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 5-1 → 5-2 A. Kalinina 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 5-0 → 5-1 O. Dodin 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 5-0 A. Kalinina 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 O. Dodin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 A. Kalinina 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 O. Dodin 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 A. Kalinina 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-5 → 1-6 O. Dodin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 1-4 → 1-5 A. Kalinina 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-3 → 1-4 O. Dodin 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 A. Kalinina 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 O. Dodin 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 ace 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. Kalinina 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

G. Mpetshi Perricard vs T. Etcheverry



Slam Us Open G. Mpetshi Perricard G. Mpetshi Perricard 4 2 3 T. Etcheverry T. Etcheverry 6 6 6 Vincitore: T. Etcheverry Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 G. Mpetshi Perricard 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 T. Etcheverry 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 3-5 G. Mpetshi Perricard 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 ace 2-4 → 3-4 T. Etcheverry 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 G. Mpetshi Perricard 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 T. Etcheverry 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 G. Mpetshi Perricard 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-1 → 2-1 T. Etcheverry 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 G. Mpetshi Perricard 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 T. Etcheverry 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 G. Mpetshi Perricard 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 ace 2-4 → 2-5 T. Etcheverry 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 2-3 → 2-4 G. Mpetshi Perricard 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 2-2 → 2-3 T. Etcheverry 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 2-2 G. Mpetshi Perricard 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 T. Etcheverry 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 G. Mpetshi Perricard 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 T. Etcheverry 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 G. Mpetshi Perricard 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 ace 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 T. Etcheverry 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 G. Mpetshi Perricard 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 T. Etcheverry 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 3-2 → 3-3 G. Mpetshi Perricard 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace 2-2 → 3-2 T. Etcheverry 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 G. Mpetshi Perricard 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 ace ace 1-1 → 2-1 T. Etcheverry 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 G. Mpetshi Perricard 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

A. Bogdan vs A. Rus



Slam Us Open A. Bogdan A. Bogdan 4 6 A. Rus A. Rus 6 7 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 3-4* 4-4* 4*-5 4*-6 5-6* ace 6-6 → 6-7 A. Bogdan 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 A. Rus 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 A. Bogdan 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 A. Rus 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 A. Bogdan 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 A. Rus 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 A. Bogdan 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 A. Rus 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 2-3 A. Bogdan 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 A. Rus 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 0-2 → 0-3 A. Bogdan 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 A. Rus 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Bogdan 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 A. Rus 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 4-5 A. Bogdan 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 A. Rus 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 A. Bogdan 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 A. Rus 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 2-3 A. Bogdan 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Rus 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 1-2 A. Bogdan 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Rus 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 0-0 → 0-1

Court 11 – Ore: 17:00

J. Shang vs A. Bublik



Slam Us Open J. Shang J. Shang 6 3 5 6 6 A. Bublik [27] A. Bublik [27] 4 6 7 3 4 Vincitore: J. Shang Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-4 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 A. Bublik 15-0 40-0 ace ace 5-3 → 5-4 J. Shang 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A df 3-3 → 4-3 J. Shang 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 J. Shang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 J. Shang 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Bublik 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-3 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 J. Shang 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 5-1 → 5-2 A. Bublik 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 5-0 → 5-1 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-0 → 5-0 A. Bublik 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 3-0 → 4-0 J. Shang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-7 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 5-6 → 5-7 J. Shang 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 4-5 → 5-5 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 A. Bublik 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 J. Shang 15-0 40-0 ace 2-4 → 3-4 A. Bublik 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-3 → 2-4 J. Shang 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Bublik 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace A-40 2-1 → 2-2 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 J. Shang 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace ace 3-3 → 3-4 J. Shang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 2-2 → 2-3 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 J. Shang 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 A. Bublik 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 df 4-4 → 5-4 J. Shang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-4 → 4-4 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 J. Shang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 A. Bublik 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 2-2 → 2-3 J. Shang 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Bublik 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 1-1 → 1-2 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

P. Stearns vs L. Tsurenko



Slam Us Open P. Stearns P. Stearns 6 7 L. Tsurenko L. Tsurenko 1 5 Vincitore: P. Stearns Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 P. Stearns 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 7-5 L. Tsurenko 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 5-5 → 6-5 P. Stearns 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 L. Tsurenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 4-4 → 4-5 P. Stearns 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 L. Tsurenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 P. Stearns 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 L. Tsurenko 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 3-2 P. Stearns 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 L. Tsurenko 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 1-2 P. Stearns 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 df 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 L. Tsurenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 P. Stearns 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 5-1 → 6-1 L. Tsurenko 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 P. Stearns 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 L. Tsurenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 P. Stearns 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 L. Tsurenko 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 1-0 → 2-0 P. Stearns 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 1-0

C. Eubanks vs A. Rinderknech



Slam Us Open C. Eubanks C. Eubanks 4 6 6 3 6 A. Rinderknech A. Rinderknech 6 4 3 6 7 Vincitore: A. Rinderknech Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-1* 0-2* ace 0*-3 1*-3 2-3* 2-4* ace 2*-5 3*-5 4-5* 4-6* 5*-6 6*-6 ace 6-7* 6-8* 6*-9 7*-9 ace 8-9* 6-6 → 6-7 A. Rinderknech 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 C. Eubanks 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 5-5 → 6-5 A. Rinderknech 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 C. Eubanks 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 A. Rinderknech 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 4-3 → 4-4 A. Rinderknech 0-15 15-15 3-2 C. Eubanks 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Rinderknech 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 C. Eubanks 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Rinderknech 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 C. Eubanks 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 3-6 A. Rinderknech 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 C. Eubanks 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-5 → 3-5 A. Rinderknech 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 C. Eubanks 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 A. Rinderknech 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 C. Eubanks 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-3 → 1-3 A. Rinderknech 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 C. Eubanks 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 A. Rinderknech 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 C. Eubanks 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-3 → 6-3 A. Rinderknech 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 C. Eubanks 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-2 → 5-2 A. Rinderknech 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 4-1 → 4-2 C. Eubanks 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 ace 3-1 → 4-1 A. Rinderknech 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 C. Eubanks 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Rinderknech 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 C. Eubanks 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 A. Rinderknech 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 C. Eubanks 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 df 4-4 → 5-4 A. Rinderknech 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 df 4-3 → 4-4 C. Eubanks 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Rinderknech 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 C. Eubanks 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 2-2 → 3-2 A. Rinderknech 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 C. Eubanks 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Rinderknech 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 1-0 → 1-1 C. Eubanks 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Rinderknech 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 4-5 → 4-6 C. Eubanks 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 df df 4-4 → 4-5 A. Rinderknech 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 4-3 → 4-4 C. Eubanks 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 A. Rinderknech 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-2 → 3-3 C. Eubanks 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Rinderknech 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 C. Eubanks 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 A. Rinderknech 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 C. Eubanks 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

L. Sun vs L. Bronzetti



Slam Us Open L. Sun • L. Sun 0 3 0 L. Bronzetti L. Bronzetti 0 6 0 Vincitore: L. Bronzetti per ritiro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 L. Sun 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 L. Bronzetti 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 3-5 → 3-6 L. Sun 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A df 3-4 → 3-5 L. Bronzetti 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 L. Sun 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 L. Bronzetti 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 L. Sun 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 L. Bronzetti 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 L. Sun 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 L. Bronzetti 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Court 12 – Ore: 17:00

D. Vekic vs K. Birrell



Slam Us Open D. Vekic [24] D. Vekic [24] 6 6 K. Birrell K. Birrell 4 4 Vincitore: D. Vekic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 D. Vekic 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 K. Birrell 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 D. Vekic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 K. Birrell 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 D. Vekic 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 df 3-2 → 3-3 K. Birrell 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 D. Vekic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 K. Birrell 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-0 → 2-1 D. Vekic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 K. Birrell 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 D. Vekic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 5-4 → 6-4 K. Birrell 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 D. Vekic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 K. Birrell 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 D. Vekic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 K. Birrell 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 D. Vekic 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 K. Birrell 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 D. Vekic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 K. Birrell 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

A. Popyrin vs S. Kwon



Slam Us Open A. Popyrin [28] A. Popyrin [28] 7 6 6 S. Kwon S. Kwon 5 2 3 Vincitore: A. Popyrin Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 A. Popyrin 0-15 df 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 4-3 → 5-3 S. Kwon 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 S. Kwon 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-2 → 2-3 A. Popyrin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-2 → 2-2 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 S. Kwon 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 4-2 → 5-2 A. Popyrin 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 ace 3-2 → 4-2 S. Kwon 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 A. Popyrin 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 S. Kwon 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 40-A df 1-1 → 2-1 A. Popyrin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 7-5 S. Kwon 0-15 df 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 5-5 → 6-5 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace ace 4-5 → 5-5 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 df A-40 4-4 → 4-5 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 4-3 → 4-4 S. Kwon 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 3-3 → 4-3 A. Popyrin 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 2-3 → 3-3 S. Kwon 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-2 → 2-3 A. Popyrin 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 S. Kwon 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 S. Kwon 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

F. Cerundolo vs S. Ofner



Slam Us Open F. Cerundolo [29] F. Cerundolo [29] 5 6 6 6 S. Ofner S. Ofner 7 4 4 2 Vincitore: F. Cerundolo Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-2 F. Cerundolo 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 S. Ofner 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 F. Cerundolo 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 S. Ofner 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 F. Cerundolo 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 S. Ofner 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 2-0 → 2-1 F. Cerundolo 15-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 S. Ofner 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 F. Cerundolo 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 S. Ofner 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 F. Cerundolo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 S. Ofner 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 F. Cerundolo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 3-2 → 4-2 S. Ofner 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 F. Cerundolo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 1-2 → 2-2 S. Ofner 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-1 → 1-2 F. Cerundolo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 S. Ofner 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 F. Cerundolo 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 5-4 → 6-4 S. Ofner 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 ace 5-3 → 5-4 F. Cerundolo 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 4-3 → 5-3 S. Ofner 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 3-3 → 4-3 F. Cerundolo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 2-3 → 3-3 S. Ofner 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 2-3 F. Cerundolo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 S. Ofner 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 F. Cerundolo 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 0-1 → 0-2 S. Ofner 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 F. Cerundolo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 S. Ofner 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 F. Cerundolo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 S. Ofner 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 F. Cerundolo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 S. Ofner 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 F. Cerundolo 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 S. Ofner 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 F. Cerundolo 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 df 40-30 ace 0-3 → 1-3 S. Ofner 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 df 40-15 ace 0-2 → 0-3 F. Cerundolo 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 df 0-1 → 0-2 S. Ofner 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

M. Kessler vs M. Kostyuk



Slam Us Open M. Kessler M. Kessler 2 3 M. Kostyuk [19] M. Kostyuk [19] 6 6 Vincitore: M. Kostyuk Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 M. Kostyuk 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 M. Kessler 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 3-4 → 3-5 M. Kostyuk 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 M. Kessler 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. Kostyuk 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-1 → 3-2 M. Kessler 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 M. Kostyuk 0-15 15-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 M. Kessler 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Kostyuk 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 M. Kessler 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 M. Kostyuk 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 M. Kessler 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 M. Kostyuk 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 M. Kessler 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 M. Kostyuk 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Kessler 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 M. Kostyuk 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1

Court 13 – Ore: 17:00

H. Grenier vs M. Krueger



Slam Us Open H. Grenier H. Grenier 6 3 4 5 M. Krueger M. Krueger 4 6 6 7 Vincitore: M. Krueger Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 5-7 M. Krueger 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 5-7 H. Grenier 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 5-5 → 5-6 M. Krueger 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 H. Grenier 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Krueger 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 H. Grenier 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 ace ace 3-3 → 4-3 M. Krueger 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 H. Grenier 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Krueger 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 H. Grenier 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 1-1 → 2-1 M. Krueger 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 H. Grenier 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 M. Krueger 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-5 → 4-6 H. Grenier 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 df 4-4 → 4-5 M. Krueger 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 4-4 H. Grenier 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-4 → 3-4 M. Krueger 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-3 → 2-4 H. Grenier 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 1-3 → 2-3 M. Krueger 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-2 → 1-3 H. Grenier 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 1-1 → 1-2 M. Krueger 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 H. Grenier 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 M. Krueger 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 3-5 → 3-6 H. Grenier 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 2-5 → 3-5 M. Krueger 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 H. Grenier 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 M. Krueger 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 H. Grenier 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 M. Krueger 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 0-2 → 1-2 H. Grenier 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 0-1 → 0-2 M. Krueger 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 H. Grenier 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 M. Krueger 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-3 → 5-4 H. Grenier 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 4-3 → 5-3 M. Krueger 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 H. Grenier 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-2 → 4-2 M. Krueger 0-15 df 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 H. Grenier 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 ace 2-1 → 3-1 M. Krueger 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 H. Grenier 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Krueger 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 0-0 → 1-0

T. Korpatsch vs M. Uchijima



Slam Us Open T. Korpatsch T. Korpatsch 6 3 4 M. Uchijima M. Uchijima 3 6 6 Vincitore: M. Uchijima Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 M. Uchijima 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 T. Korpatsch 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 M. Uchijima 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 T. Korpatsch 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 M. Uchijima 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 T. Korpatsch 0-15 0-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Uchijima 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 2-2 T. Korpatsch 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 1-1 → 1-2 M. Uchijima 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 T. Korpatsch 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 M. Uchijima 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 T. Korpatsch 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 2-5 → 3-5 M. Uchijima 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-5 → 2-5 T. Korpatsch 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 M. Uchijima 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 T. Korpatsch 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 0-3 → 1-3 M. Uchijima 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 T. Korpatsch 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 M. Uchijima 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 T. Korpatsch 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 M. Uchijima 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 4-3 → 5-3 T. Korpatsch 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 4-2 → 4-3 M. Uchijima 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 T. Korpatsch 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 M. Uchijima 0-15 0-30 0-40 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 T. Korpatsch 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 M. Uchijima 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 T. Korpatsch 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

A. Tomljanovic vs A. Li



Slam Us Open A. Tomljanovic A. Tomljanovic 6 6 A. Li A. Li 4 4 Vincitore: A. Tomljanovic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 A. Li 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 A. Li 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 A. Li 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Li 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 0-2 → 1-2 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace df 40-A 40-40 ace df A-40 40-40 ace df A-40 40-40 ace df 40-A 40-40 ace df A-40 40-40 ace df A-40 40-40 ace df 40-A df 40-40 ace df 40-A df 0-1 → 0-2 A. Li 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 A. Li 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 A. Li 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 A. Li 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Li 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A df df 1-0 → 1-1 A. Li 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

L. Djere vs J. Struff



Slam Us Open L. Djere L. Djere 6 6 6 6 6 J. Struff J. Struff 7 1 7 4 2 Vincitore: L. Djere Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-2 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 4-2 → 5-2 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 3-2 → 4-2 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df ace 2-1 → 3-1 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 df A-40 2-0 → 2-1 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 1-0 → 2-0 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-4 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 5-4 → 6-4 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 L. Djere 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 4-4 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 2-2 → 2-3 L. Djere 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 2-1 → 2-2 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 L. Djere 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 1-0 → 1-1 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-1* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 3-2* df 4-2* 5*-2 df 6*-2 6-3* df 6-4* 6*-5 6*-6 df 7-6* 7-7* 7*-8 6-6 → 6-7 J. Struff 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 L. Djere 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 J. Struff 30-0 ace 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 L. Djere 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-3 → 4-3 J. Struff 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace 3-2 → 3-3 L. Djere 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 df 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 L. Djere 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-2 → 1-2 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 5-1 → 6-1 L. Djere 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 4-1 → 5-1 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 4-1 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 3-0 → 4-0 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-0 → 3-0 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 2*-2 df 3-2* 4-2* 4*-3 7*-8 6-6 → 6-7 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 L. Djere 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 J. Struff 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 L. Djere 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 2-1 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

Court 4 – Ore: 17:00

D. Stricker vs F. Comesana



Slam Us Open D. Stricker D. Stricker 6 3 6 3 F. Comesana F. Comesana 4 6 7 6 Vincitore: F. Comesana Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 3-6 F. Comesana 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 D. Stricker 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 F. Comesana 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 D. Stricker 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 F. Comesana 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 1-3 → 1-4 D. Stricker 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 df 1-2 → 1-3 F. Comesana 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 D. Stricker 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 F. Comesana 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 1-0* ace 1-1* 1*-2 1*-3 2-3* 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 4-5* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 F. Comesana 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 D. Stricker 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 F. Comesana 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 5-4 → 5-5 D. Stricker 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-4 → 5-4 F. Comesana 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 D. Stricker 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 4-2 → 4-3 F. Comesana 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 D. Stricker 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 F. Comesana 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 3-1 D. Stricker 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace A-40 ace 1-1 → 2-1 F. Comesana 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 D. Stricker 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 F. Comesana 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 3-5 → 3-6 D. Stricker 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 df 3-4 → 3-5 F. Comesana 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 ace 3-3 → 3-4 D. Stricker 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 F. Comesana 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 D. Stricker 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 F. Comesana 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 D. Stricker 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 0-1 → 1-1 F. Comesana 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 D. Stricker 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 6-4 F. Comesana 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 df 4-4 → 5-4 D. Stricker 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 F. Comesana 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 D. Stricker 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 F. Comesana 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 2-3 D. Stricker 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 F. Comesana 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 D. Stricker 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 F. Comesana 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

T. Maria vs S. Sierra



Slam Us Open T. Maria T. Maria 6 6 S. Sierra S. Sierra 2 3 Vincitore: T. Maria Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 T. Maria 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 S. Sierra 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 T. Maria 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-1 → 5-2 S. Sierra 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 5-0 → 5-1 T. Maria 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 5-0 S. Sierra 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 T. Maria 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 2-0 → 3-0 S. Sierra 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 T. Maria 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 S. Sierra 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 T. Maria 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 S. Sierra 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 T. Maria 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 S. Sierra 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 2-1 → 3-1 T. Maria 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 S. Sierra 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 T. Maria 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

V. Kudermetova vs E. Mertens



Slam Us Open V. Kudermetova V. Kudermetova 6 4 3 E. Mertens [33] E. Mertens [33] 3 6 6 Vincitore: E. Mertens Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 V. Kudermetova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-5 → 3-6 E. Mertens 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 V. Kudermetova 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 E. Mertens 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 V. Kudermetova 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 E. Mertens 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 V. Kudermetova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 E. Mertens 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 V. Kudermetova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 E. Mertens 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 V. Kudermetova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 E. Mertens 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 V. Kudermetova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 E. Mertens 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 V. Kudermetova 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 2-3 E. Mertens 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-1 → 2-2 V. Kudermetova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 E. Mertens 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 V. Kudermetova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 E. Mertens 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 5-3 → 6-3 V. Kudermetova 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-2 → 5-3 E. Mertens 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 4-2 → 5-2 V. Kudermetova 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 E. Mertens 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 V. Kudermetova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 E. Mertens 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 V. Kudermetova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 E. Mertens 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 0-0 → 1-0

S. Baez vs L. Darderi



Slam Us Open S. Baez [21] S. Baez [21] 6 6 6 7 L. Darderi L. Darderi 4 7 0 6 Vincitore: S. Baez Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-1* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* ace 5*-2 5*-3 5-4* 6-4* 6-6 → 7-6 L. Darderi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-6 → 6-6 S. Baez 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 5-5 → 5-6 L. Darderi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 S. Baez 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 L. Darderi 15-15 ace 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 4-4 S. Baez 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 L. Darderi 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 S. Baez 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 L. Darderi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-2 → 1-3 S. Baez 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 L. Darderi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df ace 1-0 → 1-1 S. Baez 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-0 L. Darderi 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A df 5-0 → 6-0 S. Baez 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 4-0 → 5-0 L. Darderi 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 S. Baez 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 L. Darderi 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 S. Baez 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 2*-3 ace 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 3*-6 6-6 → 6-7 S. Baez 5-6 → 6-6 L. Darderi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 S. Baez 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 L. Darderi 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 4-5 S. Baez 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace ace 3-4 → 4-4 L. Darderi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 S. Baez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 L. Darderi 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 S. Baez 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 ace 1-2 → 2-2 L. Darderi 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 S. Baez 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 L. Darderi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 S. Baez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 L. Darderi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 S. Baez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 L. Darderi 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 S. Baez 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 L. Darderi 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 S. Baez 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 L. Darderi 0-15 15-15 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 S. Baez 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 L. Darderi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

Court 6 – Ore: 17:00

J. Niemeier vs D. Yastremska



Slam Us Open J. Niemeier J. Niemeier 6 6 6 D. Yastremska [32] D. Yastremska [32] 4 7 4 Vincitore: J. Niemeier Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 D. Yastremska 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 J. Niemeier 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 D. Yastremska 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 40-30 ace 4-3 → 4-4 J. Niemeier 0-15 0-30 0-40 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 D. Yastremska 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 J. Niemeier 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 D. Yastremska 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 2-1 → 3-1 J. Niemeier 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 D. Yastremska 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Niemeier 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak *- 1*-0 1*-1 1-2* df 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 2-5* 2-6* 3*-6 6-6 → 6-7 J. Niemeier 0-15 0-30 0-40 df df 6-5 → 6-6 D. Yastremska 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df df 5-5 → 6-5 J. Niemeier 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 D. Yastremska 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 3-5 → 4-5 J. Niemeier 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-4 → 3-5 D. Yastremska 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 J. Niemeier 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 D. Yastremska 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 J. Niemeier 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 D. Yastremska 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 J. Niemeier 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 D. Yastremska 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 J. Niemeier 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A df 40-40 ace A-40 5-4 → 6-4 D. Yastremska 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 5-3 → 5-4 J. Niemeier 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 D. Yastremska 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 J. Niemeier 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 D. Yastremska 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 J. Niemeier 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 1-2 → 2-2 D. Yastremska 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 J. Niemeier 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A df 40-40 df A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 D. Yastremska 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

M. Fucsovics vs J. Lehecka



Slam Us Open M. Fucsovics M. Fucsovics 0 6 4 3 0 J. Lehecka [32] • J. Lehecka [32] 0 1 6 6 3 Vincitore: J. Lehecka per ritiro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 J. Lehecka 0-3 M. Fucsovics 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 df 0-2 → 0-3 J. Lehecka 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 df 15-40 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 J. Lehecka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 J. Lehecka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 J. Lehecka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 J. Lehecka 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-2 → 0-3 M. Fucsovics 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-1 → 0-2 J. Lehecka 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 M. Fucsovics 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 J. Lehecka 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 J. Lehecka 0-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 M. Fucsovics 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 J. Lehecka 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Fucsovics 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 1-2 → 2-2 J. Lehecka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-1 → 1-2 M. Fucsovics 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace ace 0-1 → 1-1 J. Lehecka 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 5-1 → 6-1 J. Lehecka 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-1 → 4-1 J. Lehecka 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 J. Lehecka 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 1-0 → 2-0 M. Fucsovics 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

R. Hijikata vs A. Davidovich Fokina



Slam Us Open R. Hijikata R. Hijikata 7 3 6 6 A. Davidovich Fokina A. Davidovich Fokina 6 6 4 3 Vincitore: R. Hijikata Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-3 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 R. Hijikata 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 R. Hijikata 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 1-3 → 2-3 R. Hijikata 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 1-2 R. Hijikata 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 R. Hijikata 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 R. Hijikata 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 4-3 → 4-4 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 4-2 → 4-3 R. Hijikata 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 R. Hijikata 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 3-1 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 R. Hijikata 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 R. Hijikata 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 3-5 → 3-6 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 R. Hijikata 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-3 → 2-4 R. Hijikata 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 R. Hijikata 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 df 1-1 → 1-2 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 R. Hijikata 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* 4*-1 5*-1 6-1* 6-6 → 7-6 R. Hijikata 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-5 → 5-6 R. Hijikata 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 R. Hijikata 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-4 → 4-4 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 R. Hijikata 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 ace 2-3 → 3-3 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 R. Hijikata 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 df 0-2 → 1-2 R. Hijikata 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A df df 0-1 → 0-2 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

E. Alexandrova vs V. Tomova



Slam Us Open E. Alexandrova [29] E. Alexandrova [29] 6 6 7 V. Tomova V. Tomova 7 0 5 Vincitore: E. Alexandrova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 V. Tomova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 E. Alexandrova 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 V. Tomova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 E. Alexandrova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 V. Tomova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 E. Alexandrova 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-3 → 4-3 V. Tomova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 E. Alexandrova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 2-2 → 2-3 V. Tomova 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 1-2 → 2-2 E. Alexandrova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 V. Tomova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 E. Alexandrova 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 V. Tomova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 df 5-0 → 6-0 E. Alexandrova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 5-0 V. Tomova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 E. Alexandrova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-0 → 3-0 V. Tomova 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 E. Alexandrova 0-15 df 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 3-4* 4-4* 4*-5 4*-6 6-6 → 6-7 E. Alexandrova 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 V. Tomova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-5 → 5-6 E. Alexandrova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 V. Tomova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 E. Alexandrova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 V. Tomova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 E. Alexandrova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-3 → 3-3 V. Tomova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 E. Alexandrova 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 E. Alexandrova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 V. Tomova 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 7 – Ore: 17:00

J. Cristian vs D. Kasatkina



Slam Us Open J. Cristian J. Cristian 2 4 D. Kasatkina [12] D. Kasatkina [12] 6 6 Vincitore: D. Kasatkina Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 D. Kasatkina 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 J. Cristian 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 D. Kasatkina 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 3-4 → 4-4 J. Cristian 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 D. Kasatkina 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 J. Cristian 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 2-2 → 2-3 D. Kasatkina 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 J. Cristian 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 0-2 → 1-2 D. Kasatkina 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 J. Cristian 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 D. Kasatkina 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 2-6 J. Cristian 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 df 2-4 → 2-5 D. Kasatkina 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 J. Cristian 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 D. Kasatkina 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 J. Cristian 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 D. Kasatkina 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Cristian 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

A. Ramos-Vinolas vs M. Berrettini



Slam Us Open A. Ramos-Vinolas A. Ramos-Vinolas 6 2 3 M. Berrettini M. Berrettini 7 6 6 Vincitore: M. Berrettini Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 M. Berrettini 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 1-3 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 df 0-1 → 0-2 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 2-5* 2-6* ace 6-6 → 6-7 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 M. Berrettini 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 5-5 → 5-6 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 M. Berrettini 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 2-3 → 2-4 M. Berrettini 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 1-2 → 2-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 ace ace 1-1 → 1-2 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 df 0-0 → 0-1

R. Opelka vs L. Musetti



Slam Us Open R. Opelka R. Opelka 6 6 1 5 L. Musetti [18] L. Musetti [18] 7 1 6 7 Vincitore: L. Musetti Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 5-7 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 R. Opelka 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 5-6 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 R. Opelka 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 ace 40-40 df 40-A df 5-3 → 5-4 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 R. Opelka 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 L. Musetti 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 R. Opelka 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 L. Musetti 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 R. Opelka 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 df 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 L. Musetti 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 1-5 → 1-6 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 0-5 → 1-5 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-4 → 0-5 R. Opelka 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 0-3 → 0-4 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 R. Opelka 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 ace 0-1 → 0-2 L. Musetti 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 R. Opelka 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 5-1 → 6-1 L. Musetti 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A df 4-1 → 5-1 R. Opelka 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 3-1 → 4-1 L. Musetti 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 R. Opelka 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 L. Musetti 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 R. Opelka 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 0*-2 0-3* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 2-5* df 3-5* 3*-6 6-6 → 6-7 R. Opelka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 L. Musetti 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 R. Opelka 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-4 → 4-4 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-3 → 3-4 R. Opelka 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 2-3 → 3-3 L. Musetti 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 2-2 → 2-3 R. Opelka 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 R. Opelka 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 0-1 → 1-1 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1

E. Navarro vs A. Blinkova



Slam Us Open E. Navarro [13] E. Navarro [13] 6 6 A. Blinkova A. Blinkova 1 1 Vincitore: E. Navarro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 A. Blinkova 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 5-1 → 6-1 E. Navarro 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 A. Blinkova 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-1 → 4-1 E. Navarro 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 A. Blinkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 2-0 → 2-1 E. Navarro 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 A. Blinkova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 E. Navarro 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 A. Blinkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 E. Navarro 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 A. Blinkova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 E. Navarro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Blinkova 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A df 0-1 → 1-1 E. Navarro 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

Slam Us Open E. Andreeva E. Andreeva 6 7 Y. Yuan Y. Yuan 3 6 Vincitore: E. Andreeva Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 0*-2 df 1-2* ace 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* 5*-4 5*-5 6-5* 6-6* 6*-7 7*-7 8-7* 6-6 → 7-6 E. Andreeva 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 Y. Yuan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 E. Andreeva 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 Y. Yuan 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 E. Andreeva 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 Y. Yuan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 3-3 → 3-4 E. Andreeva 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 Y. Yuan 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 E. Andreeva 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-1 → 3-1 Y. Yuan 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 E. Andreeva 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 1-0 → 2-0 Y. Yuan 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 E. Andreeva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 ace 5-3 → 6-3 Y. Yuan 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 E. Andreeva 15-0 ace 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-1 → 5-2 Y. Yuan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-0 → 5-1 E. Andreeva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 5-0 Y. Yuan 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 E. Andreeva 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 Y. Yuan 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 E. Andreeva 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

E. Andreeva vs Y. Yuan

G. Minnen vs M. Frech



Slam Us Open G. Minnen G. Minnen 7 7 M. Frech M. Frech 5 5 Vincitore: G. Minnen Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 M. Frech 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 G. Minnen 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Frech 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 G. Minnen 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 M. Frech 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 G. Minnen 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 M. Frech 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 G. Minnen 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 4-0 → 4-1 M. Frech 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 G. Minnen 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 M. Frech 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 G. Minnen 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 M. Frech 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 G. Minnen 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Frech 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 G. Minnen 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 M. Frech 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 G. Minnen 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 M. Frech 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 G. Minnen 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 3-2 M. Frech 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 G. Minnen 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 M. Frech 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 G. Minnen 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 0-0 → 0-1

Y. Nishioka vs M. Kecmanovic



Slam Us Open Y. Nishioka • Y. Nishioka 40 6 6 7 5 0 M. Kecmanovic M. Kecmanovic A 7 2 5 7 1 Vincitore: M. Kecmanovic per ritiro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 5-7 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-6 → 5-7 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df ace A-40 40-40 df ace 40-A df 5-4 → 5-5 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 5-3 → 5-4 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 3-1 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 2-1 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 ace 1-0 → 2-0 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 7-5 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 Y. Nishioka 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 3-5 → 4-5 Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 Y. Nishioka 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-1 → 3-1 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 df 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 df A-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 1*-3 1-4* 1-5* 1*-6 2*-6 6-6 → 6-7 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-6 → 6-6 Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 5-6 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 M. Kecmanovic 0-1 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

A. Cazaux vs P. Carreno Busta



Slam Us Open A. Cazaux A. Cazaux 6 6 6 P. Carreno Busta P. Carreno Busta 1 3 3 Vincitore: A. Cazaux Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 A. Cazaux 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 4-3 → 5-3 A. Cazaux 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 A. Cazaux 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 2-2 → 2-3 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 1-2 → 2-2 A. Cazaux 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Cazaux 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-3 → 6-3 A. Cazaux 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 A. Cazaux 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 3-2 → 4-2 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 A. Cazaux 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 A. Cazaux 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 df 4-1 A. Cazaux 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 df 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 2-1 → 3-1 A. Cazaux 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 A. Cazaux 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Court 14 – Ore: 17:00

L. Nardi vs R. Bautista Agut



Slam Us Open L. Nardi L. Nardi 5 6 6 R. Bautista Agut R. Bautista Agut 7 7 7 Vincitore: R. Bautista Agut Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-1* df 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 2-3* 2-4* ace 2*-5 3*-5 4-5* 4-6* 5*-6 6-6 → 6-7 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 L. Nardi 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-5 → 6-5 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 L. Nardi 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 5-3 → 5-4 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-2 → 5-3 L. Nardi 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df df 3-2 → 4-2 L. Nardi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 1-2 → 2-2 L. Nardi 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 df A-40 0-1 → 0-2 L. Nardi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak *- 1*-0 2*-0 2-1* df 2-2* 2*-3 ace 2*-4 2-5* 3-5* 3*-6 df 6-6 → 6-7 L. Nardi 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 6-6 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 5-5 → 6-5 L. Nardi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 ace 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 L. Nardi 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 L. Nardi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 L. Nardi 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 L. Nardi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 L. Nardi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 5-6 → 5-7 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 L. Nardi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 4-5 → 5-5 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 L. Nardi 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 L. Nardi 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 ace 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 1-3 → 2-3 L. Nardi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-3 → 1-3 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 L. Nardi 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

M. Joint vs L. Siegemund



Slam Us Open M. Joint M. Joint 6 7 L. Siegemund L. Siegemund 4 5 Vincitore: M. Joint Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 L. Siegemund 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 M. Joint 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 L. Siegemund 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 M. Joint 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-3 → 5-4 L. Siegemund 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 M. Joint 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-1 → 5-2 L. Siegemund 15-0 30-0 40-15 5-0 → 5-1 M. Joint 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 5-0 L. Siegemund 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 M. Joint 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 L. Siegemund 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 1-0 → 2-0 M. Joint 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 L. Siegemund 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 M. Joint 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 L. Siegemund 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-3 → 4-4 M. Joint 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 L. Siegemund 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 M. Joint 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 3-2 L. Siegemund 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Joint 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 L. Siegemund 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Joint 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

A. Shevchenko vs D. Koepfer



Slam Us Open A. Shevchenko A. Shevchenko 6 7 5 6 D. Koepfer D. Koepfer 3 5 7 2 Vincitore: A. Shevchenko Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-2 A. Shevchenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 5-2 A. Shevchenko 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 D. Koepfer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 4-1 A. Shevchenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 4-0 D. Koepfer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 A. Shevchenko 0-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace A-40 ace 1-0 → 2-0 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-7 A. Shevchenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 A. Shevchenko 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-4 → 5-5 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 df 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 A. Shevchenko 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 D. Koepfer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 A. Shevchenko 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 A. Shevchenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 D. Koepfer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Shevchenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 A. Shevchenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 6-5 → 7-5 D. Koepfer 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 A. Shevchenko 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 5-4 → 5-5 D. Koepfer 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 4-4 → 5-4 A. Shevchenko 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 A. Shevchenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 A. Shevchenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Shevchenko 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 D. Koepfer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 A. Shevchenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-3 → 6-3 D. Koepfer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 5-2 → 5-3 A. Shevchenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 D. Koepfer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 A. Shevchenko 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 2-1 → 3-1 A. Shevchenko 15-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 df 1-1 → 2-1 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Shevchenko 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

J. Grabher vs E. Ruse



Slam Us Open J. Grabher J. Grabher 2 4 E. Ruse E. Ruse 6 6 Vincitore: E. Ruse Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 E. Ruse 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 J. Grabher 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 E. Ruse 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 3-4 → 3-5 J. Grabher 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 E. Ruse 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 2-3 → 2-4 J. Grabher 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 E. Ruse 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 J. Grabher 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 1-2 E. Ruse 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Grabher 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 E. Ruse 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 J. Grabher 2-4 → 2-5 E. Ruse 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 J. Grabher 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 E. Ruse 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 J. Grabher 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 E. Ruse 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 J. Grabher 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 0-0 → 0-1

Court 15 – Ore: 17:00

D. Parry vs X. Wang



Slam Us Open D. Parry D. Parry 7 7 X. Wang X. Wang 6 6 Vincitore: D. Parry Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak *- 1*-0 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* df 3*-2 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* 5*-4 df 5*-5 6-5* df 6-6 → 7-6 D. Parry 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 X. Wang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 D. Parry 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 4-5 → 5-5 X. Wang 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 4-5 D. Parry 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 X. Wang 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 D. Parry 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 X. Wang 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-3 → 2-3 D. Parry 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 X. Wang 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 D. Parry 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 X. Wang 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 ace ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 1-0* ace 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 5*-2 df 6*-2 6-6 → 7-6 X. Wang 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 D. Parry 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 X. Wang 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 D. Parry 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-4 → 5-4 X. Wang 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-3 → 4-4 D. Parry 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-3 → 4-3 X. Wang 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 D. Parry 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 X. Wang 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 3-0 → 3-1 D. Parry 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-0 → 3-0 X. Wang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df 40-A df 1-0 → 2-0 D. Parry 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

P. Martinez vs M. Kasnikowski



Slam Us Open P. Martinez P. Martinez 6 6 6 3 7 M. Kasnikowski M. Kasnikowski 7 1 2 6 6 Vincitore: P. Martinez Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak *- 1*-0 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 3*-2 4*-2 4-3* 5-3* 5*-4 6*-4 6-5* df 7-5* 8*-5 8*-6 9-6* 6-6 → 7-6 P. Martinez 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 6-5 → 6-6 M. Kasnikowski 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 5-5 → 6-5 P. Martinez 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 M. Kasnikowski 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 P. Martinez 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 M. Kasnikowski 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 P. Martinez 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 M. Kasnikowski 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 2-3 P. Martinez 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 M. Kasnikowski 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 P. Martinez 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Kasnikowski 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 3-6 P. Martinez 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 M. Kasnikowski 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 P. Martinez 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 M. Kasnikowski 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-3 → 2-4 P. Martinez 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 M. Kasnikowski 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 P. Martinez 15-0 30-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Kasnikowski 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 P. Martinez 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 M. Kasnikowski 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-2 → 6-2 P. Martinez 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 M. Kasnikowski 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-2 → 4-2 P. Martinez 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 M. Kasnikowski 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 P. Martinez 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 2-1 M. Kasnikowski 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 P. Martinez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 M. Kasnikowski 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-1 → 6-1 P. Martinez 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 4-1 → 5-1 M. Kasnikowski 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-1 → 4-1 P. Martinez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Kasnikowski 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 P. Martinez 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Kasnikowski 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-1* 0-2* ace 1*-2 df 1*-3 df 2-3* 2-4* 3*-4 3*-5 df 4-5* 4-6* 5*-6 6*-6 6-7* 6-6 → 6-7 M. Kasnikowski 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 P. Martinez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 5-5 → 6-5 M. Kasnikowski 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 P. Martinez 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 M. Kasnikowski 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 P. Martinez 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 M. Kasnikowski 0-15 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 P. Martinez 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 M. Kasnikowski 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 P. Martinez 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Kasnikowski 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 P. Martinez 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0

M. Linette vs I. Jovic



Slam Us Open M. Linette M. Linette 4 3 I. Jovic I. Jovic 6 6 Vincitore: I. Jovic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 3-5 → 3-6 I. Jovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 I. Jovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 M. Linette 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 3-2 I. Jovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 I. Jovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Linette 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 I. Jovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 I. Jovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 I. Jovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 M. Linette 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 1-3 → 2-3 I. Jovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 M. Linette 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 I. Jovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 1-1 M. Linette 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1

S. Nagal vs T. Griekspoor



Slam Us Open S. Nagal S. Nagal 1 3 6 T. Griekspoor T. Griekspoor 6 6 7 Vincitore: T. Griekspoor Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 2-2* 2*-3 ace 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* ace 5*-4 6*-4 6-5* 6-6* 6*-7 ace 6-6 → 6-7 S. Nagal 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 6-5 → 6-6 T. Griekspoor 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 S. Nagal 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 T. Griekspoor 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 S. Nagal 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 T. Griekspoor 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 S. Nagal 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 T. Griekspoor 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 2-3 S. Nagal 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 S. Nagal 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 T. Griekspoor 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 S. Nagal 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 3-5 → 3-6 T. Griekspoor 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 S. Nagal 30-0 40-0 ace 2-4 → 3-4 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 S. Nagal 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 2-2 S. Nagal 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 S. Nagal 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 T. Griekspoor 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 S. Nagal 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 1-4 → 1-5 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 1-3 → 1-4 S. Nagal 1-2 → 1-3 T. Griekspoor 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 0-2 → 1-2 S. Nagal 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1

Court 16 – Ore: 17:00

J. Choinski vs R. Carballes Baena



Slam Us Open J. Choinski J. Choinski 2 3 7 7 3 R. Carballes Baena R. Carballes Baena 6 6 5 6 6 Vincitore: R. Carballes Baena Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 3-6 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 J. Choinski 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace 2-5 → 3-5 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 J. Choinski 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 J. Choinski 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 R. Carballes Baena 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 J. Choinski 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-1 → 0-2 R. Carballes Baena 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 1*-3 2-3* 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 5-4* 6-4* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 6-5 → 6-6 J. Choinski 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 J. Choinski 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 R. Carballes Baena 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 J. Choinski 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 3-3 → 4-3 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 3-3 J. Choinski 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 R. Carballes Baena 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 J. Choinski 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 df 1-1 → 1-2 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 J. Choinski 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 R. Carballes Baena 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 J. Choinski 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 R. Carballes Baena 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 J. Choinski 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 5-4 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 4-3 → 4-4 J. Choinski 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 R. Carballes Baena 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 2-3 → 3-3 J. Choinski 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 J. Choinski 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 R. Carballes Baena 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 J. Choinski 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-5 → 3-6 J. Choinski 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 ace 3-3 → 3-4 J. Choinski 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-3 → 3-3 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 J. Choinski 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Choinski 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 J. Choinski 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-4 → 2-5 J. Choinski 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-4 → 2-4 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-3 → 1-4 J. Choinski 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 J. Choinski 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A df 40-40 df A-40 0-0 → 0-1

A. Muller vs A. Walton



Slam Us Open A. Muller A. Muller 3 7 6 6 A. Walton A. Walton 6 6 3 4 Vincitore: A. Muller Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-4 A. Muller 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 A. Walton 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 A. Muller 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 A. Walton 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 A. Muller 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 2-3 → 3-3 A. Walton 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 A. Muller 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 A. Walton 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Muller 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 A. Walton 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 A. Muller 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 A. Walton 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 A. Muller 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Walton 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 A. Muller 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Walton 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Muller 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-2 → 1-2 A. Walton 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 A. Muller 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 0*-2 0-3* 1-3* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* ace 5-3* 6*-3 6*-4 6-5* 6-6* 6*-7 7*-7 ace 8-7* df 6-6 → 7-6 A. Muller 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 5-6 → 6-6 A. Walton 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 5-5 → 5-6 A. Muller 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-5 → 5-5 A. Walton 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 A. Muller 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 A. Walton 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 A. Walton 3-3 A. Muller 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 A. Walton 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 A. Muller 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 A. Walton 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Muller 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 A. Walton 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 A. Muller 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 3-5 → 3-6 A. Walton 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace ace 3-4 → 3-5 A. Muller 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-4 → 3-4 A. Walton 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 A. Muller 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 A. Walton 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 A. Muller 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Walton 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 A. Muller 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 1-0

C. Paquet vs H. Dart

