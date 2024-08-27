Us Open 2024 - Day 1 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1. Djokovic illumina la notte di New York. Out Martina Trevisan

27/08/2024 08:10 286 commenti
Novak Djokovic classe 1987, n.2 del mondo - Foto Getty Images
Novak Djokovic classe 1987, n.2 del mondo - Foto Getty Images

Sotto le luci della Arthur Ashe, con il tetto chiuso per la minaccia di pioggia, Novak Djokovic ha dato il via alla sua campagna allo US Open 2024 con una prestazione convincente. Il numero due del mondo ha sconfitto il moldavo Radu Albot con il punteggio di 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 in 2 ore e 8 minuti di gioco.
La sessione serale dell’Arthur Ashe ha fatto da cornice perfetta per il debutto del campione serbo. Fin dai primi scambi, Djokovic ha mostrato il suo caratteristico controllo del gioco, anche se c’è ancora margine di miglioramento in vista dei turni successivi.
Nonostante un buon inizio al servizio di Albot, Djokovic ha presto preso il comando delle operazioni. Il suo gioco versatile ha messo in mostra tutto il suo repertorio: slice, dritti inside-out, rovesci lungolinea e drop shot hanno lasciato Albot in costante difficoltà. Il moldavo ha cercato di resistere da fondo campo, ma la varietà tattica di Nole si è rivelata troppo da gestire.

Nel secondo set, anche se per un momento sembrava che la partita potesse equilibrarsi, Djokovic ha alzato il ritmo, dominando con il suo dritto e lasciando poche chance all’avversario. Nonostante alcuni errori non forzati da entrambe le parti, il serbo ha dimostrato la sua abilità nel fare la differenza nei momenti chiave.
Il terzo set ha visto delle palle break mancate del moldavo ad inizio set, ma ciò non ha scosso la fiducia di Djokovic. Il campione ha continuato a spingere, mostrando un’ottima propensione a salire a rete e a chiudere gli scambi con autorità. La precisione al servizio è stata un’arma fondamentale per sigillare la vittoria per 6 a 4.
Con questa vittoria, Djokovic si prepara ad affrontare il connazionale Laslo Djere al secondo turno. Le aspettative sono alte per il 24 volte campione Slam, che punta a conquistare il suo quarto titolo a New York.

Una giornata amara per Martina Trevisan agli Us Open, la toscana, è stata eliminata al primo turno del prestigioso torneo americano, cedendo all’americana Taylor Townsend con il punteggio di 62 75.
La partita ha visto una Trevisan in difficoltà fin dall’inizio, incapace di imporre il proprio gioco contro un’avversaria determinata e sostenuta dal pubblico di casa. Il primo set è scivolato via rapidamente, con l’americana che ha dominato il campo lasciando poco spazio di manovra all’azzurra.

Nel secondo set, nonostante un tentativo di reazione, Trevisan non è riuscita a ribaltare le sorti dell’incontro. La toscana ha pagato un rendimento altalenante, specialmente nella seconda metà del parziale, dove è incappata in un numero crescente di errori gratuiti quando era avanti per 5 a 3 e mancando anche una palla set sul servizio dell’americana.
Costretta a giocare lontano dalle righe dai potenti colpi della Townsend, Trevisan ha faticato a trovare la giusta misura, permettendo all’americana di rimanere sempre in partita anche nei momenti più delicati con Taylor che piazzava dal 3 a 5 un parziale di 4 game consecutivi e vincendo l’incontro per 7 a 5.
La Townsend ha dimostrato grande freddezza, restando aggrappata a un set che avrebbe potuto sfuggirle di mano. La sua prestazione è stata impreziosita da 5 ace e, soprattutto, da una notevole efficacia in risposta sulla seconda di servizio dell’italiana, dove ha conquistato quasi il 70% dei punti.
Questa sconfitta rappresenta una parziale delusione per Trevisan, che sperava di poter fare un percorso più lungo in questo US Open. L’americana, invece, può ora guardare con fiducia al secondo turno, dove affronterà la spagnola Paula Badosa.

Statistiche 🇮🇹 M. Trevisan 🇺🇸 T. Townsend
Ace 1 6
Doppi falli 6 3
Percentuale prime di servizio 58% (45/78) 58% (45/77)
Punti vinti con la prima 53% (24/45) 67% (30/45)
Punti vinti con la seconda 42% (14/33) 53% (17/32)
Punti vinti a rete 85% (11/13) 40% (6/15)
Palle break convertite 18% (2/11) 50% (5/10)
Punti vinti in risposta 39% (30/77) 51% (40/78)
Vincenti 18 21
Errori non forzati 30 28
Punti totali vinti 68 87

US Open (USA 🇺🇸) – 1° Turno, cemento

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
B. Shelton USA vs D. Thiem AUT
Slam Us Open
B. Shelton [13]
6
6
6
D. Thiem
4
2
2
Vincitore: B. Shelton
Mostra dettagli

V. Gracheva FRA vs C. Gauff USA

Slam Us Open
V. Gracheva
2
0
C. Gauff [3]
6
6
Vincitore: C. Gauff
Mostra dettagli

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00
C. Burel FRA vs S. Stephens USA

Slam Us Open
C. Burel
0
7
7
S. Stephens
6
5
5
Vincitore: C. Burel
Mostra dettagli

R. Albot MDA vs N. Djokovic SRB

Slam Us Open
R. Albot
2
2
4
N. Djokovic [2]
6
6
6
Vincitore: N. Djokovic
Mostra dettagli



Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00
Q. Zheng CHN vs A. Anisimova USA

Slam Us Open
Q. Zheng [7]
4
6
6
A. Anisimova
6
4
2
Vincitore: Q. Zheng
Mostra dettagli

C. Ugo Carabelli ARG vs T. Fritz USA

Slam Us Open
C. Ugo Carabelli
5
1
2
T. Fritz [12]
7
6
6
Vincitore: T. Fritz
Mostra dettagli

M. Keys USA vs K. Siniakova CZE

Slam Us Open
M. Keys [14]
6
6
K. Siniakova
4
1
Vincitore: M. Keys
Mostra dettagli

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 01:00
A. Kovacevic USA vs F. Tiafoe USA
Slam Us Open
A. Kovacevic
4
3
6
5
F. Tiafoe [20]
6
6
4
7
Vincitore: F. Tiafoe
Mostra dettagli

P. Hon AUS vs A. Sabalenka

Slam Us Open
P. Hon
3
3
A. Sabalenka [2]
6
6
Mostra dettagli



Grandstand – Ore: 17:00
M. Marterer GER vs A. Zverev GER

Slam Us Open
M. Marterer
2
7
3
2
A. Zverev [4]
6
6
6
6
Vincitore: A. Zverev
Mostra dettagli

V. Golubic SUI vs P. Badosa ESP

Slam Us Open
V. Golubic
0
3
P. Badosa [26]
6
6
Vincitore: P. Badosa
Mostra dettagli

G. Monfils FRA vs D. Schwartzman ARG

Slam Us Open
G. Monfils
6
6
6
6
D. Schwartzman
7
2
2
1
Vincitore: G. Monfils
Mostra dettagli

V. Azarenka vs Y. Starodubtseva UKR

Slam Us Open
V. Azarenka [20]
3
6
6
Y. Starodubtseva
6
1
1
Vincitore: V. Azarenka
Mostra dettagli



Stadium 17 – Ore: 17:00
Y. Wang CHN vs M. Sakkari GRE

Slam Us Open
Y. Wang
0
6
0
M. Sakkari [9]
0
2
0
Vincitore: Y. Wang per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

C. Ruud NOR vs Y. Bu CHN

Slam Us Open
C. Ruud [8]
7
6
6
Y. Bu
6
2
2
Vincitore: C. Ruud
Mostra dettagli

M. Trevisan ITA vs T. Townsend USA

Slam Us Open
M. Trevisan
2
5
T. Townsend
6
7
Vincitore: T. Townsend
Mostra dettagli

H. Rune DEN vs B. Nakashima USA

Slam Us Open
H. Rune [15]
2
1
4
B. Nakashima
6
6
6
Vincitore: B. Nakashima
Mostra dettagli



Court 5 – Ore: 17:00
E. Svitolina UKR vs M. Carle ARG

Slam Us Open
E. Svitolina [27]
3
6
6
M. Carle
6
3
4
Vincitore: E. Svitolina
Mostra dettagli

A. Rublev vs T. Seyboth Wild BRA

Slam Us Open
A. Rublev [6]
6
7
7
T. Seyboth Wild
3
6
5
Vincitore: A. Rublev
Mostra dettagli

K. Jacquet FRA vs G. Dimitrov BUL

Slam Us Open
K. Jacquet
3
4
2
G. Dimitrov [9]
6
6
6
Vincitore: G. Dimitrov
Mostra dettagli

B. Krejcikova CZE vs M. Bassols Ribera ESP

Slam Us Open
B. Krejcikova [8]
7
6
M. Bassols Ribera
6
2
Vincitore: B. Krejcikova
Mostra dettagli



Court 10 – Ore: 17:00
U. Humbert FRA vs T. Monteiro BRA

Slam Us Open
U. Humbert [17]
6
6
6
T. Monteiro
3
4
4
Vincitore: U. Humbert
Mostra dettagli

O. Dodin FRA vs A. Kalinina UKR

Slam Us Open
O. Dodin
1
6
1
A. Kalinina
6
3
6
Vincitore: A. Kalinina
Mostra dettagli

G. Mpetshi Perricard FRA vs T. Etcheverry ARG

Slam Us Open
G. Mpetshi Perricard
4
2
3
T. Etcheverry
6
6
6
Vincitore: T. Etcheverry
Mostra dettagli

A. Bogdan ROU vs A. Rus NED

Slam Us Open
A. Bogdan
4
6
A. Rus
6
7
Mostra dettagli



Court 11 – Ore: 17:00
J. Shang CHN vs A. Bublik KAZ

Slam Us Open
J. Shang
6
3
5
6
6
A. Bublik [27]
4
6
7
3
4
Vincitore: J. Shang
Mostra dettagli

P. Stearns USA vs L. Tsurenko UKR

Slam Us Open
P. Stearns
6
7
L. Tsurenko
1
5
Vincitore: P. Stearns
Mostra dettagli

C. Eubanks USA vs A. Rinderknech FRA

Slam Us Open
C. Eubanks
4
6
6
3
6
A. Rinderknech
6
4
3
6
7
Vincitore: A. Rinderknech
Mostra dettagli

L. Sun NZL vs L. Bronzetti ITA

Slam Us Open
L. Sun
0
3
0
L. Bronzetti
0
6
0
Vincitore: L. Bronzetti per ritiro
Mostra dettagli



Court 12 – Ore: 17:00
D. Vekic CRO vs K. Birrell AUS

Slam Us Open
D. Vekic [24]
6
6
K. Birrell
4
4
Vincitore: D. Vekic
Mostra dettagli

A. Popyrin AUS vs S. Kwon KOR

Slam Us Open
A. Popyrin [28]
7
6
6
S. Kwon
5
2
3
Vincitore: A. Popyrin
Mostra dettagli

F. Cerundolo ARG vs S. Ofner AUT

Slam Us Open
F. Cerundolo [29]
5
6
6
6
S. Ofner
7
4
4
2
Vincitore: F. Cerundolo
Mostra dettagli

M. Kessler USA vs M. Kostyuk UKR

Slam Us Open
M. Kessler
2
3
M. Kostyuk [19]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Kostyuk
Mostra dettagli



Court 13 – Ore: 17:00
H. Grenier FRA vs M. Krueger USA

Slam Us Open
H. Grenier
6
3
4
5
M. Krueger
4
6
6
7
Vincitore: M. Krueger
Mostra dettagli

T. Korpatsch GER vs M. Uchijima JPN

Slam Us Open
T. Korpatsch
6
3
4
M. Uchijima
3
6
6
Vincitore: M. Uchijima
Mostra dettagli

A. Tomljanovic AUS vs A. Li USA

Slam Us Open
A. Tomljanovic
6
6
A. Li
4
4
Vincitore: A. Tomljanovic
Mostra dettagli

L. Djere SRB vs J. Struff GER

Slam Us Open
L. Djere
6
6
6
6
6
J. Struff
7
1
7
4
2
Vincitore: L. Djere
Mostra dettagli



Court 4 – Ore: 17:00
D. Stricker SUI vs F. Comesana ARG

Slam Us Open
D. Stricker
6
3
6
3
F. Comesana
4
6
7
6
Vincitore: F. Comesana
Mostra dettagli

T. Maria GER vs S. Sierra ARG

Slam Us Open
T. Maria
6
6
S. Sierra
2
3
Vincitore: T. Maria
Mostra dettagli

V. Kudermetova vs E. Mertens BEL

Slam Us Open
V. Kudermetova
6
4
3
E. Mertens [33]
3
6
6
Vincitore: E. Mertens
Mostra dettagli

S. Baez ARG vs L. Darderi ITA

Slam Us Open
S. Baez [21]
6
6
6
7
L. Darderi
4
7
0
6
Vincitore: S. Baez
Mostra dettagli



Court 6 – Ore: 17:00
J. Niemeier GER vs D. Yastremska UKR

Slam Us Open
J. Niemeier
6
6
6
D. Yastremska [32]
4
7
4
Vincitore: J. Niemeier
Mostra dettagli

M. Fucsovics HUN vs J. Lehecka CZE

Slam Us Open
M. Fucsovics
0
6
4
3
0
J. Lehecka [32]
0
1
6
6
3
Vincitore: J. Lehecka per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

R. Hijikata AUS vs A. Davidovich Fokina ESP

Slam Us Open
R. Hijikata
7
3
6
6
A. Davidovich Fokina
6
6
4
3
Vincitore: R. Hijikata
Mostra dettagli

E. Alexandrova vs V. Tomova BUL

Slam Us Open
E. Alexandrova [29]
6
6
7
V. Tomova
7
0
5
Vincitore: E. Alexandrova
Mostra dettagli



Court 7 – Ore: 17:00
J. Cristian ROU vs D. Kasatkina

Slam Us Open
J. Cristian
2
4
D. Kasatkina [12]
6
6
Vincitore: D. Kasatkina
Mostra dettagli

A. Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs M. Berrettini ITA

Slam Us Open
A. Ramos-Vinolas
6
2
3
M. Berrettini
7
6
6
Vincitore: M. Berrettini
Mostra dettagli

R. Opelka USA vs L. Musetti ITA

Slam Us Open
R. Opelka
6
6
1
5
L. Musetti [18]
7
1
6
7
Vincitore: L. Musetti
Mostra dettagli

E. Navarro USA vs A. Blinkova

Slam Us Open
E. Navarro [13]
6
6
A. Blinkova
1
1
Vincitore: E. Navarro
Mostra dettagli




Court 8 – Ore: 17:00
E. Andreeva vs Y. Yuan CHN
Slam Us Open
E. Andreeva
6
7
Y. Yuan
3
6
Vincitore: E. Andreeva
Mostra dettagli

G. Minnen BEL vs M. Frech POL

Slam Us Open
G. Minnen
7
7
M. Frech
5
5
Vincitore: G. Minnen
Mostra dettagli

Y. Nishioka JPN vs M. Kecmanovic SRB

Slam Us Open
Y. Nishioka
40
6
6
7
5
0
M. Kecmanovic
A
7
2
5
7
1
Vincitore: M. Kecmanovic per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

A. Cazaux FRA vs P. Carreno Busta ESP

Slam Us Open
A. Cazaux
6
6
6
P. Carreno Busta
1
3
3
Vincitore: A. Cazaux
Mostra dettagli



Court 14 – Ore: 17:00
L. Nardi ITA vs R. Bautista Agut ESP

Slam Us Open
L. Nardi
5
6
6
R. Bautista Agut
7
7
7
Vincitore: R. Bautista Agut
Mostra dettagli

M. Joint AUS vs L. Siegemund GER

Slam Us Open
M. Joint
6
7
L. Siegemund
4
5
Vincitore: M. Joint
Mostra dettagli

A. Shevchenko KAZ vs D. Koepfer GER

Slam Us Open
A. Shevchenko
6
7
5
6
D. Koepfer
3
5
7
2
Vincitore: A. Shevchenko
Mostra dettagli

J. Grabher AUT vs E. Ruse ROU

Slam Us Open
J. Grabher
2
4
E. Ruse
6
6
Vincitore: E. Ruse
Mostra dettagli



Court 15 – Ore: 17:00
D. Parry FRA vs X. Wang CHN

Slam Us Open
D. Parry
7
7
X. Wang
6
6
Vincitore: D. Parry
Mostra dettagli

P. Martinez ESP vs M. Kasnikowski POL

Slam Us Open
P. Martinez
6
6
6
3
7
M. Kasnikowski
7
1
2
6
6
Vincitore: P. Martinez
Mostra dettagli

M. Linette POL vs I. Jovic USA

Slam Us Open
M. Linette
4
3
I. Jovic
6
6
Vincitore: I. Jovic
Mostra dettagli

S. Nagal IND vs T. Griekspoor NED

Slam Us Open
S. Nagal
1
3
6
T. Griekspoor
6
6
7
Vincitore: T. Griekspoor
Mostra dettagli



Court 16 – Ore: 17:00
J. Choinski GBR vs R. Carballes Baena ESP

Slam Us Open
J. Choinski
2
3
7
7
3
R. Carballes Baena
6
6
5
6
6
Vincitore: R. Carballes Baena
Mostra dettagli

A. Muller FRA vs A. Walton AUS

Slam Us Open
A. Muller
3
7
6
6
A. Walton
6
6
3
4
Vincitore: A. Muller
Mostra dettagli

C. Paquet FRA vs H. Dart GBR

Slam Us Open
C. Paquet
1
2
H. Dart
6
6
Vincitore: H. Dart
Mostra dettagli

