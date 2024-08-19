Us Open: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione. Passaro al secondo turno. Subito eliminati Andrea Vavassori e Andrea Pellegrino

Us Open 2024 - Qualificazioni

US Open (USA 🇺🇸) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento

Slam Us Open A. Parks [13] A. Parks [13] 6 6 L. Romero Gormaz L. Romero Gormaz 3 4 Vincitore: A. Parks Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 A. Parks 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 L. Romero Gormaz 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 A. Parks 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 L. Romero Gormaz 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Parks 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 L. Romero Gormaz 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 A. Parks 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 L. Romero Gormaz 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-2 → 1-2 A. Parks 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 L. Romero Gormaz 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 A. Parks 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 L. Romero Gormaz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 A. Parks 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 L. Romero Gormaz 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 A. Parks 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 L. Romero Gormaz 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 A. Parks A-40 1-1 → 2-1

A. Parksvs L. Romero Gormaz

D. Kudla vs R. Gasquet



Slam Us Open D. Kudla D. Kudla 4 5 R. Gasquet [23] R. Gasquet [23] 6 7 Vincitore: R. Gasquet Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-6 → 5-7 D. Kudla 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 5-6 R. Gasquet 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 5-5 D. Kudla 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 D. Kudla 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 D. Kudla 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 R. Gasquet 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 D. Kudla 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 D. Kudla 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 D. Kudla 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 D. Kudla 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 D. Kudla 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-1 → 3-2 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 D. Kudla 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 R. Gasquet 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 D. Kudla 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

D. Schwartzman vs A. Pellegrino



Slam Us Open D. Schwartzman D. Schwartzman 0 7 6 0 A. Pellegrino • A. Pellegrino 0 5 3 0 Vincitore: D. Schwartzman Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 A. Pellegrino 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 A. Pellegrino 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-3 → 5-3 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Pellegrino 15-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 A. Pellegrino 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 A. Pellegrino 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 A. Pellegrino 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 A. Pellegrino 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-3 → 5-4 A. Pellegrino 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-3 → 5-3 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 A. Pellegrino 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 A. Pellegrino 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 A. Pellegrino 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

E. Spizzirri vs G. Barrere



Slam Us Open E. Spizzirri E. Spizzirri 6 6 G. Barrere [29] G. Barrere [29] 3 2 Vincitore: E. Spizzirri Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 E. Spizzirri 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 E. Spizzirri 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 E. Spizzirri 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 G. Barrere 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 E. Spizzirri 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 G. Barrere 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 E. Spizzirri 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 G. Barrere 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 E. Spizzirri 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 G. Barrere 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 E. Spizzirri 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 G. Barrere 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 E. Spizzirri 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 G. Barrere 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 E. Spizzirri 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

M. Hontama vs A. Tikhonova



Slam Us Open M. Hontama [4] M. Hontama [4] 3 7 6 A. Tikhonova A. Tikhonova 6 5 1 Vincitore: M. Hontama Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 A. Tikhonova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-1 → 6-1 M. Hontama 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 A. Tikhonova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-0 → 4-1 M. Hontama 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 A. Tikhonova 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-0 → 3-0 M. Hontama 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 A. Tikhonova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 M. Hontama 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 6-5 → 7-5 A. Tikhonova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 M. Hontama 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 A. Tikhonova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 M. Hontama 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 A. Tikhonova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 M. Hontama 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 A. Tikhonova 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-3 → 2-3 M. Hontama 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 A. Tikhonova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 M. Hontama 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 A. Tikhonova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 M. Hontama 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 A. Tikhonova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 3-5 M. Hontama 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 A. Tikhonova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 M. Hontama 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 A. Tikhonova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 M. Hontama 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Tikhonova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Hontama 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

Slam Us Open J. Fearnley J. Fearnley 1 6 P. Jubb P. Jubb 6 7 Vincitore: P. Jubb Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 1*-1 1-2* 2-2* 2*-3 2*-4 2-5* 2-6* 6-6 → 6-7 J. Fearnley 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 P. Jubb 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 J. Fearnley 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 P. Jubb 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 J. Fearnley 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-3 → 4-4 P. Jubb 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 J. Fearnley 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 4-2 P. Jubb 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-0 → 4-1 J. Fearnley 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 P. Jubb 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 J. Fearnley 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 P. Jubb 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 J. Fearnley 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-5 → 1-6 P. Jubb 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 J. Fearnley 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 1-4

J. Fearnleyvs P. Jubb

H. Watson vs C. Ngounoue



Slam Us Open H. Watson H. Watson 0 6 6 0 C. Ngounoue • C. Ngounoue 0 1 1 0 Vincitore: H. Watson Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 C. Ngounoue 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 H. Watson 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 6-1 C. Ngounoue 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-1 → 5-1 H. Watson 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-0 → 4-1 C. Ngounoue 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 H. Watson 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 C. Ngounoue 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 H. Watson 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 C. Ngounoue 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-1 → 6-1 H. Watson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 C. Ngounoue 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 4-1 H. Watson 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 C. Ngounoue 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-0 → 3-0 H. Watson 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 C. Ngounoue 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

S. Wei vs S. Vickery



Slam Us Open S. Wei S. Wei 0 6 7 0 S. Vickery [24] • S. Vickery [24] 0 4 5 0 Vincitore: S. Wei Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 S. Vickery 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 S. Vickery 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 7-5 S. Wei 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 S. Vickery 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 S. Wei 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 S. Vickery 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 S. Wei 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 S. Vickery 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 S. Wei 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 S. Vickery 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-3 → 1-3 S. Wei 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-2 → 0-3 S. Vickery 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 S. Wei 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 S. Vickery 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 S. Wei 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 S. Vickery 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 S. Wei 0-15 0-30 4-2 → 4-3 S. Vickery 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 S. Wei 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 S. Vickery 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 S. Wei 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 S. Vickery 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 S. Wei 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

E. Quinn vs M. Janvier



Slam Us Open E. Quinn E. Quinn 0 6 6 0 M. Janvier • M. Janvier 0 1 0 0 Vincitore: E. Quinn Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 M. Janvier 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 E. Quinn 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-0 → 6-0 M. Janvier 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-0 → 5-0 E. Quinn 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 4-0 M. Janvier 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-0 → 3-0 E. Quinn 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 M. Janvier 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 E. Quinn 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 6-1 M. Janvier 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 E. Quinn 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 M. Janvier 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 E. Quinn 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 M. Janvier 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 E. Quinn 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

L. Gjorcheska vs J. Riera



Slam Us Open L. Gjorcheska • L. Gjorcheska 6 3 0 J. Riera [19] J. Riera [19] 7 6 0 Vincitore: J. Riera Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 L. Gjorcheska 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 J. Riera 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 L. Gjorcheska 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 J. Riera 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 L. Gjorcheska 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 J. Riera 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 L. Gjorcheska 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 J. Riera 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 L. Gjorcheska 15-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 J. Riera 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 1*-3 2-3* 2-4* 3*-4 4*-4 4-5* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 J. Riera 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-6 → 6-6 L. Gjorcheska 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 J. Riera 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 L. Gjorcheska 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-3 → 5-4 J. Riera 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 L. Gjorcheska 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 J. Riera 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 L. Gjorcheska 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 J. Riera 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 L. Gjorcheska 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 J. Riera 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 L. Gjorcheska 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Slam Us Open H. Mayot [11] H. Mayot [11] 0 6 6 0 T. Barrios Vera • T. Barrios Vera 0 3 2 0 Vincitore: H. Mayot Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 T. Barrios Vera 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 T. Barrios Vera 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 6-2 H. Mayot 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 T. Barrios Vera 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 H. Mayot 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 T. Barrios Vera 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 3-1 H. Mayot 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 T. Barrios Vera 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 H. Mayot 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 T. Barrios Vera 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-3 → 6-3 H. Mayot 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 T. Barrios Vera 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 H. Mayot 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 T. Barrios Vera 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 H. Mayot 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 T. Barrios Vera A-40 2-0 → 2-1

H. Mayotvs T. Barrios Vera

A. Urhobo vs P. Hon



Slam Us Open A. Urhobo A. Urhobo 3 6 3 P. Hon P. Hon 6 3 6 Vincitore: P. Hon Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 P. Hon 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 A. Urhobo 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 P. Hon 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 A. Urhobo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 P. Hon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 A. Urhobo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 P. Hon 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Urhobo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 P. Hon 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 A. Urhobo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 P. Hon 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-3 → 5-3 A. Urhobo 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 P. Hon 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 A. Urhobo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 P. Hon 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 A. Urhobo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 P. Hon 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Urhobo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 P. Hon 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 A. Urhobo 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 P. Hon 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 A. Urhobo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 P. Hon 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 A. Urhobo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 P. Hon 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Urhobo 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 P. Hon 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

M. Barthel vs S. Jang



Slam Us Open M. Barthel M. Barthel 7 5 2 S. Jang S. Jang 5 7 6 Vincitore: S. Jang Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 S. Jang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 M. Barthel 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 2-5 S. Jang 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 M. Barthel 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 S. Jang 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Barthel 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 S. Jang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Barthel 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 S. Jang 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 5-7 M. Barthel 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 S. Jang 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-5 → 5-5 M. Barthel 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 S. Jang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 M. Barthel 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 S. Jang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 M. Barthel 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 S. Jang 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Barthel 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 2-1 S. Jang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Barthel 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 S. Jang 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 M. Barthel 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 S. Jang 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 M. Barthel 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 S. Jang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 M. Barthel 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 4-3 S. Jang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 M. Barthel 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 S. Jang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Barthel 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Jang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Barthel 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

C. Garin vs C. Wong



Slam Us Open C. Garin [15] C. Garin [15] 6 6 3 C. Wong C. Wong 4 7 6 Vincitore: C. Wong Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 C. Garin 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 C. Wong 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 C. Wong 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-3 → 3-3 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 C. Wong 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 C. Garin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 C. Wong 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak *- 1*-0 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 2*-3 3*-3 3-4* 3-5* 4*-5 4*-6 6-6 → 6-7 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 C. Wong 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 C. Garin 15-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 C. Wong 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 C. Wong 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 C. Garin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 3-3 C. Wong 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 C. Wong 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 C. Wong 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 C. Wong 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 C. Wong 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 C. Wong 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 C. Garin 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 C. Wong 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 C. Garin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 C. Wong 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

L. Klein vs J. Fonseca



Slam Us Open L. Klein [9] L. Klein [9] 6 4 2 J. Fonseca J. Fonseca 4 6 6 Vincitore: J. Fonseca Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 J. Fonseca 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 2-6 L. Klein 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 J. Fonseca 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 L. Klein 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 J. Fonseca 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 L. Klein 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 J. Fonseca 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 L. Klein 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 J. Fonseca 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 L. Klein 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 J. Fonseca 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 L. Klein 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 J. Fonseca 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 L. Klein 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 J. Fonseca 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 L. Klein 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 J. Fonseca 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 L. Klein 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 J. Fonseca 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 L. Klein 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 J. Fonseca 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 L. Klein 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 J. Fonseca 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 L. Klein 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 3-2 J. Fonseca 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 L. Klein 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 J. Fonseca 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 L. Klein 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Court 11 – Ore: 17:00

D. Papamichail vs L. Chirico



Slam Us Open D. Papamichail D. Papamichail 6 2 6 L. Chirico L. Chirico 4 6 1 Vincitore: D. Papamichail Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 L. Chirico 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-1 → 6-1 D. Papamichail 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 L. Chirico 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 D. Papamichail 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 L. Chirico 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 2-1 D. Papamichail 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 L. Chirico 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 D. Papamichail 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 L. Chirico 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-4 → 2-5 D. Papamichail 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 L. Chirico 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 D. Papamichail 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 L. Chirico 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 D. Papamichail 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace ace 0-1 → 1-1 L. Chirico 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 D. Papamichail 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 L. Chirico 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 4-4 → 5-4 D. Papamichail 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 4-3 → 4-4 L. Chirico 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 D. Papamichail 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 L. Chirico 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 D. Papamichail 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 L. Chirico 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2

D. Rincon vs V. Gaubas



Slam Us Open D. Rincon D. Rincon 3 2 V. Gaubas V. Gaubas 6 6 Vincitore: V. Gaubas Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 V. Gaubas 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 D. Rincon 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 V. Gaubas 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-3 → 2-4 D. Rincon 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 2-2 → 2-3 V. Gaubas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 D. Rincon 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 V. Gaubas 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 1-0 → 1-1 D. Rincon 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 V. Gaubas 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-5 → 3-6 D. Rincon 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 V. Gaubas 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 D. Rincon 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 V. Gaubas 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 D. Rincon 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 V. Gaubas 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 D. Rincon 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 V. Gaubas 0-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

S. Waltert vs E. Bektas



Slam Us Open S. Waltert S. Waltert 6 6 E. Bektas [18] E. Bektas [18] 4 4 Vincitore: S. Waltert Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 S. Waltert 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 E. Bektas 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 S. Waltert 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 E. Bektas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 S. Waltert 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 ace 3-2 → 4-2 E. Bektas 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 3-1 → 3-2 S. Waltert 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 E. Bektas 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Waltert 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 E. Bektas 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 S. Waltert 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 5-4 → 6-4 E. Bektas 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 S. Waltert 15-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 ace 4-3 → 5-3 E. Bektas 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 S. Waltert 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 E. Bektas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 S. Waltert 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 3-0 → 3-1 E. Bektas 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 S. Waltert 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df ace 1-0 → 2-0 E. Bektas 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 0-0 → 1-0

T. Boyer vs J. De Loore



Slam Us Open T. Boyer T. Boyer 4 4 J. De Loore J. De Loore 6 6 Vincitore: J. De Loore Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 J. De Loore 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 T. Boyer 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 3-5 → 4-5 J. De Loore 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 3-5 T. Boyer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 ace 2-4 → 3-4 J. De Loore 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 T. Boyer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 J. De Loore 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 T. Boyer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 1-1 → 1-2 J. De Loore 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace A-40 1-0 → 1-1 T. Boyer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 J. De Loore 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 T. Boyer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 J. De Loore 0-15 15-15 ace 30-30 ace 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 T. Boyer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 J. De Loore 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 T. Boyer 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 J. De Loore 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 1-3 T. Boyer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A df 1-1 → 1-2 J. De Loore 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace ace 1-0 → 1-1 T. Boyer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

S. Shimabukuro vs G. Diallo



Slam Us Open S. Shimabukuro S. Shimabukuro 6 5 3 G. Diallo G. Diallo 4 7 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 G. Diallo 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df 40-A df 40-40 df ace 40-A df 40-40 df ace A-40 40-40 df ace A-40 40-40 df ace 40-A df 40-40 df ace A-40 3-5 → 3-6 S. Shimabukuro 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 G. Diallo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-3 → 3-4 S. Shimabukuro 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 G. Diallo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 S. Shimabukuro 0-15 15-15 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 G. Diallo 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 S. Shimabukuro 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 G. Diallo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 S. Shimabukuro 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 G. Diallo 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 S. Shimabukuro 0-15 df 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 G. Diallo 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 S. Shimabukuro 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 G. Diallo 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 3-4 S. Shimabukuro 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 G. Diallo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 2-3 S. Shimabukuro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 G. Diallo 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 S. Shimabukuro 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 G. Diallo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 S. Shimabukuro 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 G. Diallo 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 S. Shimabukuro 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 G. Diallo 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 S. Shimabukuro 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 G. Diallo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 2-2 → 2-3 S. Shimabukuro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 G. Diallo 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 S. Shimabukuro 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 G. Diallo 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1

Court 12 – Ore: 17:00

H. Chang vs L. Jeanjean



Slam Us Open H. Chang H. Chang 6 6 L. Jeanjean L. Jeanjean 1 3 Vincitore: H. Chang Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 H. Chang 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-3 → 6-3 L. Jeanjean 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 H. Chang 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 ace 4-2 → 5-2 L. Jeanjean 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 H. Chang 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 L. Jeanjean 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 H. Chang 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 df A-40 2-0 → 3-0 L. Jeanjean 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 H. Chang 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 L. Jeanjean 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 5-1 → 6-1 H. Chang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 L. Jeanjean 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 H. Chang 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 L. Jeanjean 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 H. Chang 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1

K. Rakhimova vs O. Selekhmeteva



Slam Us Open K. Rakhimova [1] K. Rakhimova [1] 6 6 O. Selekhmeteva O. Selekhmeteva 3 2 Vincitore: K. Rakhimova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 K. Rakhimova 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-2 → 6-2 O. Selekhmeteva 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-2 → 5-2 K. Rakhimova 15-0 30-0 30-15 3-2 → 4-2 O. Selekhmeteva 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 K. Rakhimova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 O. Selekhmeteva 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 K. Rakhimova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 O. Selekhmeteva 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 K. Rakhimova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 O. Selekhmeteva 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-3 → 5-3 K. Rakhimova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 O. Selekhmeteva 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 K. Rakhimova 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 O. Selekhmeteva 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 2-1 → 2-2 K. Rakhimova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 O. Selekhmeteva 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 K. Rakhimova 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

T. Tirante vs D. Popko



Slam Us Open T. Tirante [1] T. Tirante [1] 3 6 6 D. Popko D. Popko 6 1 2 Vincitore: T. Tirante Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 T. Tirante 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df ace 5-2 → 6-2 D. Popko 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 T. Tirante 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 T. Tirante 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-1 → 3-1 D. Popko 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 T. Tirante 15-0 15-15 30-15 0-1 → 1-1 D. Popko 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 T. Tirante 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 D. Popko 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A df 4-1 → 5-1 T. Tirante 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 D. Popko 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 T. Tirante 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 D. Popko 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 T. Tirante 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 D. Popko 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 3-5 → 3-6 T. Tirante 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 D. Popko 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 T. Tirante 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 D. Popko 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace A-40 ace 1-3 → 1-4 T. Tirante 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 0-3 → 1-3 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 T. Tirante 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

H. Grenier vs J. Varillas



Slam Us Open H. Grenier H. Grenier 6 6 J. Varillas J. Varillas 0 4 Vincitore: H. Grenier Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 H. Grenier 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 6-4 J. Varillas 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-3 → 5-4 H. Grenier 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 J. Varillas 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 H. Grenier 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 J. Varillas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 H. Grenier 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 1-2 → 2-2 J. Varillas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 H. Grenier 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Varillas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-0 H. Grenier 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 5-0 → 6-0 J. Varillas 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-0 → 5-0 H. Grenier 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 3-0 → 4-0 J. Varillas 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 H. Grenier 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 J. Varillas 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0

M. Bulgaru vs A. Konjuh



Slam Us Open M. Bulgaru M. Bulgaru 2 4 A. Konjuh A. Konjuh 6 6 Vincitore: A. Konjuh Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 M. Bulgaru 5-5 A. Konjuh 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 30-40 df 40-30 df 4-5 → 5-5 M. Bulgaru 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 4-4 → 4-5 A. Konjuh 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 3-4 → 4-4 M. Bulgaru 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 A. Konjuh 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 ace 2-3 → 3-3 M. Bulgaru 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 2-2 → 2-3 A. Konjuh 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df df 1-2 → 2-2 M. Bulgaru 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Konjuh 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Bulgaru 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 A. Konjuh 15-0 15-15 40-15 ace 2-5 → 2-6 M. Bulgaru 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 A. Konjuh 0-15 df 15-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 M. Bulgaru 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 A. Konjuh 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df df 1-2 → 2-2 M. Bulgaru 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 A. Konjuh 15-0 30-0 ace 0-1 → 0-2 M. Bulgaru 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

Slam Us Open V. Lepchenko V. Lepchenko 0 6 6 0 T. Zidansek • T. Zidansek 0 2 3 0 Vincitore: V. Lepchenko Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 T. Zidansek 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 T. Zidansek 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-3 → 6-3 V. Lepchenko 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 T. Zidansek 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 V. Lepchenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 T. Zidansek 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 V. Lepchenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 T. Zidansek 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 V. Lepchenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 T. Zidansek 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 V. Lepchenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 T. Zidansek 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 V. Lepchenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 4-2 T. Zidansek 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 V. Lepchenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1

V. Lepchenkovs T. Zidansek

J. de Jong vs G. Heide



Slam Us Open J. de Jong [6] J. de Jong [6] 0 6 6 0 G. Heide • G. Heide 0 3 0 0 Vincitore: J. de Jong Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 G. Heide 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 J. de Jong 30-0 40-0 5-0 → 6-0 G. Heide 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-0 → 5-0 J. de Jong 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 4-0 G. Heide 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 J. de Jong 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 G. Heide 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 J. de Jong 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 G. Heide 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 J. de Jong 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 G. Heide 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 J. de Jong 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 G. Heide 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 3-1 J. de Jong 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 2-1 G. Heide 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 J. de Jong 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

B. Paire vs C. Tseng



Slam Us Open B. Paire B. Paire 7 6 4 C. Tseng [20] C. Tseng [20] 6 7 6 Vincitore: C. Tseng Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 C. Tseng 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 C. Tseng 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 C. Tseng 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 2-4 B. Paire 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-3 → 1-4 C. Tseng 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 B. Paire 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 C. Tseng 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 0*-2 0-3* 0-4* 0*-5 0*-6 1-6* 2-6* 6-6 → 6-7 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 C. Tseng 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 B. Paire 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 C. Tseng 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 C. Tseng 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 C. Tseng 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 C. Tseng 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 C. Tseng 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 5*-2 6*-2 6-3* 6-6 → 7-6 C. Tseng 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 C. Tseng 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 B. Paire 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 C. Tseng 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 B. Paire 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 4-3 C. Tseng 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 C. Tseng 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 3-1 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 C. Tseng 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

R. Sramkova vs N. Stojanovic



Slam Us Open R. Sramkova [10] • R. Sramkova [10] 6 6 0 N. Stojanovic N. Stojanovic 3 4 0 Vincitore: R. Sramkova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 R. Sramkova 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 R. Sramkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 N. Stojanovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 R. Sramkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 N. Stojanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 R. Sramkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 N. Stojanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 R. Sramkova 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-0 → 3-1 N. Stojanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 R. Sramkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 N. Stojanovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 R. Sramkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 N. Stojanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 R. Sramkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 4-2 → 5-2 N. Stojanovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 R. Sramkova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 N. Stojanovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 R. Sramkova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 N. Stojanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 R. Sramkova 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1

D. Aiava vs G. Topalova



Slam Us Open D. Aiava • D. Aiava 6 6 0 G. Topalova G. Topalova 3 0 0 Vincitore: D. Aiava Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 D. Aiava 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 D. Aiava 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-0 → 6-0 G. Topalova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-0 → 5-0 D. Aiava 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 4-0 G. Topalova 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-0 → 3-0 D. Aiava 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 G. Topalova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 D. Aiava 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 G. Topalova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 D. Aiava 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 G. Topalova 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 D. Aiava 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 G. Topalova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 D. Aiava 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 G. Topalova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 D. Aiava 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Court 4 – Ore: 17:00

T. Gibson vs A. Zakharova



Slam Us Open T. Gibson T. Gibson 7 1 6 A. Zakharova [25] A. Zakharova [25] 6 6 3 Vincitore: T. Gibson Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 T. Gibson 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 A. Zakharova 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 4-3 → 5-3 T. Gibson 15-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 A. Zakharova 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 T. Gibson 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Zakharova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 T. Gibson 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 2-1 A. Zakharova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 T. Gibson 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 A. Zakharova 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 T. Gibson 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-5 → 1-5 A. Zakharova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-4 → 0-5 T. Gibson 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 df 0-3 → 0-4 A. Zakharova 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 0-2 → 0-3 T. Gibson 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 A. Zakharova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1-1* 2*-1 df 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* 6-4* 6-6 → 7-6 A. Zakharova 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 6-6 T. Gibson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 df 40-A df 5-5 → 5-6 A. Zakharova 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 T. Gibson 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 A. Zakharova 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 T. Gibson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 A. Zakharova 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace A-40 3-2 → 3-3 T. Gibson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Zakharova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 T. Gibson 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A df 1-1 → 1-2

M. Trungelliti vs M. Kukushkin



Slam Us Open M. Trungelliti M. Trungelliti 1 6 7 M. Kukushkin [19] M. Kukushkin [19] 6 4 6 Vincitore: M. Trungelliti Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* df 2*-1 3*-1 3-2* 4-2* 5*-2 6*-2 7-2* 7-3* 8*-3 8*-4 9-4* 9-5* 9*-6 6-6 → 7-6 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 M. Trungelliti 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 5-5 M. Trungelliti 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 M. Trungelliti 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. Trungelliti 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 3-1 → 3-2 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 3-0 → 3-1 M. Trungelliti 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 M. Trungelliti 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df ace 3-3 → 4-3 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 M. Trungelliti 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Trungelliti 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 Risultato 0-6 → 1-6 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 1-5 M. Trungelliti 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-5 → 1-5 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-4 → 0-5 M. Trungelliti 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 0-3 → 0-4 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 M. Trungelliti 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

F. Krajinovic vs J. Rodionov



Slam Us Open F. Krajinovic F. Krajinovic 4 2 J. Rodionov J. Rodionov 6 6 Vincitore: J. Rodionov Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 J. Rodionov 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-5 → 2-6 F. Krajinovic 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-5 → 2-5 J. Rodionov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 1-4 → 1-5 F. Krajinovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-3 → 1-4 J. Rodionov 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 F. Krajinovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 J. Rodionov 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 0-1 → 0-2 F. Krajinovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 J. Rodionov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df ace 4-5 → 4-6 F. Krajinovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 J. Rodionov 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 F. Krajinovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 J. Rodionov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-3 → 2-4 F. Krajinovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 J. Rodionov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-2 → 1-3 F. Krajinovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 J. Rodionov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 0-1 → 0-2 F. Krajinovic 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

L. Fruhvirtova vs K. Mladenovic



Slam Us Open L. Fruhvirtova L. Fruhvirtova 6 3 3 K. Mladenovic K. Mladenovic 3 6 6 Vincitore: K. Mladenovic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 L. Fruhvirtova 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 3-6 K. Mladenovic 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 3-5 L. Fruhvirtova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 K. Mladenovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 L. Fruhvirtova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 K. Mladenovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 ace 0-3 → 1-3 L. Fruhvirtova 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 K. Mladenovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 L. Fruhvirtova 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 K. Mladenovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 L. Fruhvirtova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 K. Mladenovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 2-4 → 3-4 L. Fruhvirtova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 K. Mladenovic 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 L. Fruhvirtova 15-0 ace 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 df 1-2 → 1-3 K. Mladenovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-1 → 1-2 L. Fruhvirtova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 0-1 → 1-1 K. Mladenovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 L. Fruhvirtova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 K. Mladenovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-3 → 5-3 L. Fruhvirtova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 K. Mladenovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 2-3 → 3-3 L. Fruhvirtova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 K. Mladenovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 2-1 → 2-2 L. Fruhvirtova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 K. Mladenovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 L. Fruhvirtova 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 6 – Ore: 17:00

V. Glozman vs Z. Bai



Slam Us Open V. Glozman V. Glozman 6 6 6 Z. Bai [17] Z. Bai [17] 1 7 2 Vincitore: V. Glozman Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 Z. Bai 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 6-2 V. Glozman 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 Z. Bai 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-1 → 4-2 V. Glozman 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 Z. Bai 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 V. Glozman 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 df 2-0 → 2-1 Z. Bai 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 V. Glozman 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 2-2* 3*-2 4*-2 4-3* 4-4* 4*-5 4*-6 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 V. Glozman 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 df 6-5 → 6-6 Z. Bai 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 6-5 V. Glozman 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 Z. Bai 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 V. Glozman 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 Z. Bai 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 V. Glozman 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 Z. Bai 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 V. Glozman 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 Z. Bai 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 V. Glozman 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 Z. Bai 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 V. Glozman 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 6-1 Z. Bai 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 V. Glozman 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 Z. Bai 40-A 2-1 → 3-1

A. Sasnovich vs H. Tan



Slam Us Open A. Sasnovich [2] A. Sasnovich [2] 6 6 H. Tan H. Tan 2 3 Vincitore: A. Sasnovich Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 H. Tan 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-30 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 A. Sasnovich 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 H. Tan 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 df 3-3 → 4-3 A. Sasnovich 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 H. Tan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 A. Sasnovich 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 2-2 H. Tan 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 A. Sasnovich 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 H. Tan 0-15 0-30 30-30 30-40 df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 A. Sasnovich 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 H. Tan 15-0 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 A. Sasnovich 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 5-0 → 5-1 H. Tan 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 4-0 → 5-0 A. Sasnovich 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 3-0 → 4-0 H. Tan 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 A. Sasnovich 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 H. Tan 0-30 0-40 df 0-0 → 1-0

J. Kovalik vs S. Hong



Slam Us Open J. Kovalik [14] J. Kovalik [14] 4 7 5 S. Hong S. Hong 6 6 7 Vincitore: S. Hong Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-7 J. Kovalik 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 S. Hong 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 S. Hong 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 4-5 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 S. Hong 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 S. Hong 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 J. Kovalik 15-0 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 S. Hong 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 J. Kovalik 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 df 1-0 → 1-1 S. Hong 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Risultato 7-5 → 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* df 3*-0 4*-0 5-0* 5-1* 5*-2 5*-3 5-4* 6-4* 6*-5 6*-6 df 7-6* 6-6 S. Hong 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 6-5 → 6-6 J. Kovalik 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 S. Hong 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 5-5 J. Kovalik 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 S. Hong 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 J. Kovalik 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 S. Hong 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 S. Hong 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 S. Hong 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 S. Hong 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 ace 3-5 → 4-5 S. Hong 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 J. Kovalik 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 S. Hong 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 1-3 → 2-3 S. Hong 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 S. Hong 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 J. Kovalik 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 0-0 → 0-1

F. Passaro vs A. Ritschard



Slam Us Open F. Passaro F. Passaro 5 6 6 A. Ritschard [31] A. Ritschard [31] 7 3 3 Vincitore: F. Passaro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 A. Ritschard 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A df 5-3 → 6-3 F. Passaro 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 A. Ritschard 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 F. Passaro 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-3 → 3-3 A. Ritschard 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 F. Passaro 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Ritschard 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 F. Passaro 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 A. Ritschard 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 F. Passaro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 A. Ritschard 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-3 → 5-3 F. Passaro 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 A. Ritschard 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 F. Passaro 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Ritschard 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 F. Passaro 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Ritschard 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 0-1 → 1-1 F. Passaro 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 A. Ritschard 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 F. Passaro 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 A. Ritschard 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 F. Passaro 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 A. Ritschard 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 F. Passaro 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Ritschard 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 F. Passaro 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Ritschard 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 F. Passaro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Ritschard 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 F. Passaro 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

A. Vavassori vs C. Hemery



Slam Us Open A. Vavassori • A. Vavassori 4 6 0 C. Hemery C. Hemery 6 7 0 Vincitore: C. Hemery Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 A. Vavassori 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 1*-3 1-4* 2-4* 3*-4 3*-5 4-5* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 C. Hemery 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 A. Vavassori 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 C. Hemery 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 A. Vavassori 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 C. Hemery 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Vavassori 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 C. Hemery 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 A. Vavassori 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 C. Hemery 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 A. Vavassori 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 C. Hemery 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 A. Vavassori 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 C. Hemery 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 A. Vavassori 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 C. Hemery 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 A. Vavassori 15-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 C. Hemery 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 A. Vavassori 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 C. Hemery 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 A. Vavassori 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 C. Hemery 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Vavassori 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Court 7 – Ore: 17:00

M. Damm vs S. Mochizuki



Slam Us Open M. Damm M. Damm 7 1 6 S. Mochizuki S. Mochizuki 6 6 7 Vincitore: S. Mochizuki Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* ace 1-1* 1*-2 ace 1*-3 df 2-3* ace 2-4* 2*-5 2*-6 3-6* 4-6* 4*-7 5*-7 ace 6-7* 6-8* 6*-9 7*-9 6-6 → 6-7 S. Mochizuki 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 5-6 → 6-6 M. Damm 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 S. Mochizuki 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 5-4 → 5-5 M. Damm 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 4-4 → 5-4 S. Mochizuki 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-3 → 4-4 M. Damm 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 S. Mochizuki 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 ace 3-2 → 3-3 M. Damm 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 S. Mochizuki 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 2-1 → 2-2 M. Damm 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 S. Mochizuki 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Damm 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 S. Mochizuki 15-0 30-0 ace 1-5 → 1-6 M. Damm 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-4 → 1-5 S. Mochizuki 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 M. Damm 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 S. Mochizuki 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-1 → 1-2 M. Damm 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 S. Mochizuki 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 1*-3 2-3* 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 ace 5-4* 6-4* df 6*-5 6*-6 6-7* df 7-7* 8*-7 6-6 → 7-6 S. Mochizuki 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 df df 5-6 → 6-6 M. Damm 0-15 df 15-15 ace 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 df 5-5 → 5-6 S. Mochizuki 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 ace 5-4 → 5-5 M. Damm 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 S. Mochizuki 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 4-3 → 4-4 M. Damm 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 3-3 → 4-3 S. Mochizuki 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace 3-2 → 3-3 M. Damm 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 ace 2-2 → 3-2 S. Mochizuki 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 1-2 → 2-2

M. Stoiana vs P. Kudermetova



Slam Us Open M. Stoiana M. Stoiana 7 7 P. Kudermetova P. Kudermetova 6 6 Vincitore: M. Stoiana Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 2*-2 3-2* 4-2* 4*-3 ace 5*-3 6-3* 6-6 → 7-6 P. Kudermetova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 6-5 → 6-6 M. Stoiana 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 P. Kudermetova 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 M. Stoiana 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 P. Kudermetova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 M. Stoiana 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 4-2 → 4-3 P. Kudermetova 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 M. Stoiana 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 P. Kudermetova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 3-0 → 3-1 M. Stoiana 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 P. Kudermetova 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Stoiana 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 2*-0 2-1* 2-2* 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* 5-3* 6*-3 df 6-6 → 7-6 M. Stoiana 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 P. Kudermetova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 M. Stoiana 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 P. Kudermetova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Stoiana 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 4-4 P. Kudermetova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Stoiana 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 P. Kudermetova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 2-3 M. Stoiana 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 P. Kudermetova 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 M. Stoiana 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 P. Kudermetova 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0

M. Mateas vs J. Teichmann



Slam Us Open M. Mateas M. Mateas 6 6 4 J. Teichmann J. Teichmann 3 7 6 Vincitore: J. Teichmann Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 J. Teichmann 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 M. Mateas 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 J. Teichmann 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 M. Mateas 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 J. Teichmann 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. Mateas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 J. Teichmann 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Mateas 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 J. Teichmann 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Mateas 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 0*-2 0-3* 0-4* 0*-5 1*-5 2-5* 3-5* 3*-6 4*-6 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 M. Mateas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 J. Teichmann 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 M. Mateas 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 J. Teichmann 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Mateas 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 4-4 J. Teichmann 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 df 3-3 → 3-4 M. Mateas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 J. Teichmann 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Mateas 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 2-1 → 2-2 J. Teichmann 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Mateas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 J. Teichmann 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 M. Mateas 0-15 15-15 15-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 J. Teichmann 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-3 → 5-3 M. Mateas 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 J. Teichmann 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 M. Mateas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 J. Teichmann 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 M. Mateas 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 J. Teichmann 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Mateas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

K. Penickova vs U. Arconada



Slam Us Open K. Penickova • K. Penickova 5 4 0 U. Arconada U. Arconada 7 6 0 Vincitore: U. Arconada Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 K. Penickova 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 U. Arconada 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 K. Penickova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 U. Arconada 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 K. Penickova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 U. Arconada 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 K. Penickova 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 2-3 U. Arconada 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 K. Penickova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 U. Arconada 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 K. Penickova 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 U. Arconada 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 5-7 K. Penickova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 U. Arconada 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 K. Penickova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 U. Arconada 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 K. Penickova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 U. Arconada 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 K. Penickova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 3-2 U. Arconada 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 K. Penickova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 2-1 U. Arconada 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 K. Penickova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

T. Droguet vs T. Atmane



Slam Us Open T. Droguet • T. Droguet 6 7 0 T. Atmane [18] T. Atmane [18] 3 6 0 Vincitore: T. Droguet Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 T. Droguet 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 1*-3 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 3*-5 4-5* 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 7-7* 8*-7 6-6 → 7-6 T. Atmane 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 T. Droguet 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 T. Atmane 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 T. Droguet 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 T. Atmane 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 T. Droguet 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 T. Atmane 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 T. Droguet 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-1 → 3-2 T. Atmane 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 T. Droguet 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 T. Atmane 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 T. Droguet 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 T. Atmane 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 T. Droguet 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 T. Atmane 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 T. Droguet 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 T. Atmane 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 T. Droguet 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 T. Atmane 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 T. Droguet 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 T. Atmane 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Court 8 – Ore: 17:00

L. Broady vs O. Virtanen



Slam Us Open L. Broady L. Broady 0 5 6 0 O. Virtanen [27] • O. Virtanen [27] 0 7 7 0 Vincitore: O. Virtanen Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 O. Virtanen 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 3*-0 3*-1 3-2* 4-2* 4*-3 5*-3 5-4* 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 7-7* 7*-8 6-6 → 6-7 O. Virtanen 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 L. Broady 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 O. Virtanen 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 L. Broady 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-3 → 5-4 O. Virtanen 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 L. Broady 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 O. Virtanen 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 L. Broady 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 O. Virtanen 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 3-1 L. Broady 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 2-1 O. Virtanen 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 O. Virtanen 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 5-7 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 O. Virtanen 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 L. Broady 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 5-4 O. Virtanen 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 L. Broady 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 O. Virtanen 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 O. Virtanen 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 L. Broady 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1

M. Bassols Ribera vs K. Kawa



Slam Us Open M. Bassols Ribera [12] M. Bassols Ribera [12] 6 6 K. Kawa K. Kawa 4 0 Vincitore: M. Bassols Ribera Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 K. Kawa 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-0 → 6-0 M. Bassols Ribera 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-0 → 5-0 K. Kawa 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 M. Bassols Ribera 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 K. Kawa 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Bassols Ribera 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 K. Kawa 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-4 → 6-4 M. Bassols Ribera 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 K. Kawa 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 M. Bassols Ribera 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 K. Kawa 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 M. Bassols Ribera 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 K. Kawa 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Bassols Ribera 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 K. Kawa 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Bassols Ribera 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

O. Danilovic vs X. Gao



Slam Us Open O. Danilovic [8] O. Danilovic [8] 6 4 4 X. Gao X. Gao 4 6 6 Vincitore: X. Gao Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 X. Gao 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 O. Danilovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 X. Gao 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 O. Danilovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 X. Gao 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 O. Danilovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-0 → 4-1 X. Gao 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-0 → 4-0 O. Danilovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 X. Gao 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 O. Danilovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 X. Gao 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 O. Danilovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 X. Gao 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 3-5 O. Danilovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-5 → 2-5 X. Gao 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 O. Danilovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-4 → 1-4 X. Gao 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 0-4 O. Danilovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-2 → 0-3 X. Gao 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 O. Danilovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 X. Gao 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 O. Danilovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 5-4 X. Gao 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 O. Danilovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 X. Gao 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 O. Danilovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 X. Gao 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 O. Danilovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 X. Gao 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 O. Danilovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

A. Bolsova vs E. Seidel



Slam Us Open A. Bolsova A. Bolsova 6 6 4 E. Seidel [28] E. Seidel [28] 1 7 6 Vincitore: E. Seidel Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 E. Seidel 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 A. Bolsova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 E. Seidel 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 A. Bolsova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 E. Seidel 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 A. Bolsova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 E. Seidel 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 A. Bolsova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 E. Seidel 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 1-1 A. Bolsova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak *- 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* 3*-2 4*-2 4-3* 4-4* 4*-5 5*-5 5-6* 6-6* 6*-7 6-6 → 6-7 A. Bolsova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 E. Seidel 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 A. Bolsova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 E. Seidel 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 A. Bolsova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 E. Seidel 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 A. Bolsova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 E. Seidel 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 A. Bolsova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 E. Seidel 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-2 → 1-2 A. Bolsova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 E. Seidel 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 A. Bolsova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 E. Seidel 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 A. Bolsova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 E. Seidel 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 A. Bolsova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 E. Seidel 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Bolsova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Court 9 – Ore: 17:00

L. Van Assche vs P. Cuevas



Slam Us Open L. Van Assche [10] L. Van Assche [10] 6 6 P. Cuevas P. Cuevas 2 1 Vincitore: L. Van Assche Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 P. Cuevas 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 5-1 → 6-1 L. Van Assche 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 L. Van Assche 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 P. Cuevas 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 L. Van Assche 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 P. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 L. Van Assche 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 L. Van Assche 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 L. Van Assche 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1

A. Moro Canas vs L. Tu



Slam Us Open A. Moro Canas A. Moro Canas 4 4 L. Tu L. Tu 6 6 Vincitore: L. Tu Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 L. Tu 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 A. Moro Canas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 L. Tu 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 A. Moro Canas 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 L. Tu 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 A. Moro Canas 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 L. Tu 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 A. Moro Canas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 L. Tu 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 A. Moro Canas 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 L. Tu 15-0 30-0 4-5 → 4-6 A. Moro Canas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 L. Tu 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 A. Moro Canas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 L. Tu 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 A. Moro Canas 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 L. Tu 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Moro Canas 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 L. Tu 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 A. Moro Canas 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

Z. Sonmez vs D. Galfi



Slam Us Open Z. Sonmez Z. Sonmez 6 6 D. Galfi [22] D. Galfi [22] 3 4 Vincitore: Z. Sonmez Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 D. Galfi 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 Z. Sonmez 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 D. Galfi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 Z. Sonmez 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 D. Galfi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 Z. Sonmez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 D. Galfi 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 Z. Sonmez 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 D. Galfi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Z. Sonmez 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 D. Galfi 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 Z. Sonmez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 D. Galfi 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 Z. Sonmez 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 D. Galfi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 Z. Sonmez 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 D. Galfi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 Z. Sonmez 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 D. Galfi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

A. Todoni vs N. Hibino



Slam Us Open A. Todoni [14] A. Todoni [14] 7 4 4 N. Hibino N. Hibino 5 6 6 Vincitore: N. Hibino Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 N. Hibino 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 A. Todoni 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 N. Hibino 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-5 → 3-5 A. Todoni 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 N. Hibino 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 A. Todoni 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 N. Hibino 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Todoni 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 N. Hibino 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Todoni 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 N. Hibino 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 A. Todoni 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 N. Hibino 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 A. Todoni 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 N. Hibino 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 A. Todoni 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 N. Hibino 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 A. Todoni 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 2-1 N. Hibino 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Todoni 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 N. Hibino 0-15 0-30 0-40 6-5 → 7-5 A. Todoni 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 N. Hibino 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 A. Todoni 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 5-4 N. Hibino 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 A. Todoni 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-1 → 5-2 N. Hibino 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-0 → 5-1 A. Todoni 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-0 → 5-0 N. Hibino 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-0 → 4-0 A. Todoni 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 N. Hibino 0-15 0-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Todoni 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Court 14 – Ore: 17:00

J. Faria vs L. Pouille



Slam Us Open J. Faria J. Faria 1 4 L. Pouille L. Pouille 6 6 Vincitore: L. Pouille Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 L. Pouille 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 J. Faria 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 J. Faria 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 J. Faria 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 J. Faria 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 L. Pouille 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Faria 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 J. Faria 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 J. Faria 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 L. Pouille 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3

D. Yevseyev vs A. Guillen Meza



Slam Us Open D. Yevseyev D. Yevseyev 0 6 6 0 A. Guillen Meza • A. Guillen Meza 0 0 1 0 Vincitore: D. Yevseyev Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 A. Guillen Meza 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 D. Yevseyev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 A. Guillen Meza 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 D. Yevseyev 15-0 15-15 15-40 4-0 → 4-1 A. Guillen Meza 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-0 → 4-0 D. Yevseyev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 A. Guillen Meza 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 D. Yevseyev 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-0 A. Guillen Meza 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-0 → 6-0 D. Yevseyev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-0 → 5-0 A. Guillen Meza 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 D. Yevseyev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 A. Guillen Meza 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 D. Yevseyev 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

G. Maristany Zuleta De vs S. Kartal



Slam Us Open G. Maristany Zuleta De Reales G. Maristany Zuleta De Reales 3 3 S. Kartal S. Kartal 6 6 Vincitore: S. Kartal Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6

H. Dellien vs V. Royer



Slam Us Open H. Dellien [8] H. Dellien [8] 3 4 V. Royer V. Royer 6 6 Vincitore: V. Royer Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 V. Royer 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 H. Dellien 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 V. Royer 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 H. Dellien 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 V. Royer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 H. Dellien 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 V. Royer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 H. Dellien 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 V. Royer 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 H. Dellien 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 V. Royer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 H. Dellien 15-0 30-0 2-5 → 3-5 V. Royer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 H. Dellien 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 V. Royer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 H. Dellien 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 V. Royer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 H. Dellien 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 V. Royer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Court 15 – Ore: 17:00

H. Squire vs R. Burruchaga



Slam Us Open H. Squire H. Squire 6 7 2 R. Burruchaga [22] R. Burruchaga [22] 7 6 6 Vincitore: R. Burruchaga Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 H. Squire 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 R. Burruchaga 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 H. Squire 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 R. Burruchaga 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 H. Squire 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 R. Burruchaga 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 H. Squire 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 R. Burruchaga 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 4*-3 4*-4 5-4* 5-5* 6*-5 6*-6 7-6* 6-6 → 7-6 R. Burruchaga 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 H. Squire 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 R. Burruchaga 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 H. Squire 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 R. Burruchaga 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 H. Squire 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 R. Burruchaga 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 H. Squire 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 R. Burruchaga 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 H. Squire 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 R. Burruchaga 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 H. Squire 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 0*-2 0-3* 0-4* 0*-5 0*-6 1-6* 6-6 → 6-7 H. Squire 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 R. Burruchaga 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 H. Squire 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 R. Burruchaga 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 H. Squire 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 R. Burruchaga 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 H. Squire 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 R. Burruchaga 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 H. Squire 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 R. Burruchaga 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 H. Squire 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1

F. Jorge vs M. Timofeeva



Slam Us Open F. Jorge F. Jorge 0 5 4 0 M. Timofeeva • M. Timofeeva 0 7 6 0 Vincitore: M. Timofeeva Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 M. Timofeeva 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 M. Timofeeva 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 F. Jorge 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 M. Timofeeva 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 F. Jorge 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 M. Timofeeva 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-3 → 3-3 F. Jorge 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 M. Timofeeva 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 F. Jorge 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Timofeeva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 F. Jorge 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 M. Timofeeva 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-6 → 5-7 F. Jorge 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 M. Timofeeva 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 F. Jorge 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 5-4 M. Timofeeva 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 F. Jorge 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 M. Timofeeva 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 F. Jorge 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 M. Timofeeva 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 F. Jorge 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 M. Timofeeva 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 1-1 F. Jorge 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

Y. Starodubtseva vs V. Jimenez Kasintseva



Slam Us Open Y. Starodubtseva • Y. Starodubtseva 6 6 0 V. Jimenez Kasintseva V. Jimenez Kasintseva 2 1 0 Vincitore: Y. Starodubtseva Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Y. Starodubtseva 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 V. Jimenez Kasintseva 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-1 → 6-1 Y. Starodubtseva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 V. Jimenez Kasintseva 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 Y. Starodubtseva 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-0 → 3-1 V. Jimenez Kasintseva 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 Y. Starodubtseva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 V. Jimenez Kasintseva 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 Y. Starodubtseva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 V. Jimenez Kasintseva 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 Y. Starodubtseva 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 V. Jimenez Kasintseva 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 3-2 Y. Starodubtseva 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 2-2 V. Jimenez Kasintseva 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Starodubtseva 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 V. Jimenez Kasintseva 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

R. Molleker vs Y. Hsu



Slam Us Open R. Molleker R. Molleker 6 4 5 Y. Hsu Y. Hsu 4 6 7 Vincitore: Y. Hsu Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-7 R. Molleker 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-6 → 5-7 Y. Hsu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 R. Molleker 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 Y. Hsu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 4-5 R. Molleker 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 Y. Hsu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 R. Molleker 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 Y. Hsu 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 R. Molleker 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 Y. Hsu 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 R. Molleker 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 Y. Hsu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 R. Molleker 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 Y. Hsu 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 R. Molleker 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 Y. Hsu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 R. Molleker 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 Y. Hsu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 R. Molleker 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 Y. Hsu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 R. Molleker 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Y. Hsu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 R. Molleker 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 Y. Hsu 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-4 → 5-4 R. Molleker 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-3 → 4-4 Y. Hsu 15-0 15-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 R. Molleker 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 Y. Hsu 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 R. Molleker 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 Y. Hsu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 R. Molleker 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Y. Hsu 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

Court 16 – Ore: 17:00

R. Albot vs J. Barranco Cosano



Slam Us Open R. Albot R. Albot 6 5 6 J. Barranco Cosano J. Barranco Cosano 1 7 4 Vincitore: R. Albot Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 J. Barranco Cosano 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 J. Barranco Cosano 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 J. Barranco Cosano 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 J. Barranco Cosano 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 J. Barranco Cosano 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 R. Albot 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-6 → 5-7 J. Barranco Cosano 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 J. Barranco Cosano 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 4-5 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 J. Barranco Cosano 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 J. Barranco Cosano 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 J. Barranco Cosano 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 J. Barranco Cosano 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 J. Barranco Cosano 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 J. Barranco Cosano 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 J. Barranco Cosano 40-30 1-0 → 1-1

V. Savinykh vs D. Snigur



Slam Us Open V. Savinykh V. Savinykh 0 4 4 0 D. Snigur [23] • D. Snigur [23] 0 6 6 0 Vincitore: D. Snigur Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 D. Snigur 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 V. Savinykh 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-5 → 4-6 D. Snigur 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-5 → 4-5 V. Savinykh 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 D. Snigur 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 3-4 V. Savinykh 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 D. Snigur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 V. Savinykh 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 1-2 → 2-2 D. Snigur 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 V. Savinykh 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 D. Snigur 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 V. Savinykh 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 D. Snigur 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 4-5 V. Savinykh 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 D. Snigur 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 V. Savinykh 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 3-3 D. Snigur 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 3-2 V. Savinykh 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 D. Snigur 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 V. Savinykh 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 D. Snigur 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

K. Jacquet vs T. van Rijthoven



Slam Us Open K. Jacquet K. Jacquet 0 6 7 0 T. van Rijthoven • T. van Rijthoven 0 2 5 0 Vincitore: K. Jacquet Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 T. van Rijthoven 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 T. van Rijthoven 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 K. Jacquet 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 T. van Rijthoven 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 5-5 K. Jacquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 T. van Rijthoven 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 K. Jacquet 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 T. van Rijthoven 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 K. Jacquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 T. van Rijthoven 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 K. Jacquet 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 T. van Rijthoven 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 K. Jacquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 T. van Rijthoven 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 6-2 K. Jacquet 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 T. van Rijthoven 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 K. Jacquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 T. van Rijthoven 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 K. Jacquet 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 T. van Rijthoven 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 K. Jacquet 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

E. Makarova vs S. Sierra

