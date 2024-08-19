Us Open 2024 - Qualificazioni ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione. Passaro al secondo turno. Subito eliminati Andrea Vavassori e Andrea Pellegrino

20/08/2024
US Open (USA 🇺🇸) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento

Stadium 17 – Ore: 17:00
A. Parks USA vs L. Romero Gormaz ESP
A. Parks [13]
6
6
L. Romero Gormaz
3
4
Vincitore: A. Parks
D. Kudla USA vs R. Gasquet FRA

D. Kudla
4
5
R. Gasquet [23]
6
7
Vincitore: R. Gasquet
D. Schwartzman ARG vs A. Pellegrino ITA

D. Schwartzman
0
7
6
0
A. Pellegrino
0
5
3
0
Vincitore: D. Schwartzman
E. Spizzirri USA vs G. Barrere FRA

E. Spizzirri
6
6
G. Barrere [29]
3
2
Vincitore: E. Spizzirri
M. Hontama JPN vs A. Tikhonova

M. Hontama [4]
3
7
6
A. Tikhonova
6
5
1
Vincitore: M. Hontama
Court 5 – Ore: 17:00
J. Fearnley GBR vs P. Jubb GBR
J. Fearnley
1
6
P. Jubb
6
7
Vincitore: P. Jubb
H. Watson GBR vs C. Ngounoue USA

H. Watson
0
6
6
0
C. Ngounoue
0
1
1
0
Vincitore: H. Watson
S. Wei CHN vs S. Vickery USA

S. Wei
0
6
7
0
S. Vickery [24]
0
4
5
0
Vincitore: S. Wei
E. Quinn USA vs M. Janvier FRA

E. Quinn
0
6
6
0
M. Janvier
0
1
0
0
Vincitore: E. Quinn
L. Gjorcheska MKD vs J. Riera ARG

L. Gjorcheska
6
3
0
J. Riera [19]
7
6
0
Vincitore: J. Riera
Court 10 – Ore: 17:00
H. Mayot FRA vs T. Barrios Vera CHI
H. Mayot [11]
0
6
6
0
T. Barrios Vera
0
3
2
0
Vincitore: H. Mayot
A. Urhobo USA vs P. Hon AUS

A. Urhobo
3
6
3
P. Hon
6
3
6
Vincitore: P. Hon
M. Barthel GER vs S. Jang KOR

M. Barthel
7
5
2
S. Jang
5
7
6
Vincitore: S. Jang
C. Garin CHI vs C. Wong HKG

C. Garin [15]
6
6
3
C. Wong
4
7
6
Vincitore: C. Wong
L. Klein SVK vs J. Fonseca BRA

L. Klein [9]
6
4
2
J. Fonseca
4
6
6
Vincitore: J. Fonseca
Court 11 – Ore: 17:00
D. Papamichail GRE vs L. Chirico USA

D. Papamichail
6
2
6
L. Chirico
4
6
1
Vincitore: D. Papamichail
D. Rincon ESP vs V. Gaubas LTU

D. Rincon
3
2
V. Gaubas
6
6
Vincitore: V. Gaubas
S. Waltert SUI vs E. Bektas USA

S. Waltert
6
6
E. Bektas [18]
4
4
Vincitore: S. Waltert
T. Boyer USA vs J. De Loore BEL

T. Boyer
4
4
J. De Loore
6
6
Vincitore: J. De Loore
S. Shimabukuro JPN vs G. Diallo CAN

S. Shimabukuro
6
5
3
G. Diallo
4
7
6
Court 12 – Ore: 17:00
H. Chang USA vs L. Jeanjean FRA

H. Chang
6
6
L. Jeanjean
1
3
Vincitore: H. Chang
K. Rakhimova vs O. Selekhmeteva

K. Rakhimova [1]
6
6
O. Selekhmeteva
3
2
Vincitore: K. Rakhimova
T. Tirante ARG vs D. Popko KAZ

T. Tirante [1]
3
6
6
D. Popko
6
1
2
Vincitore: T. Tirante
H. Grenier FRA vs J. Varillas PER

H. Grenier
6
6
J. Varillas
0
4
Vincitore: H. Grenier
M. Bulgaru ROU vs A. Konjuh CRO

M. Bulgaru
2
4
A. Konjuh
6
6
Vincitore: A. Konjuh
Court 13 – Ore: 17:00
V. Lepchenko USA vs T. Zidansek SLO
V. Lepchenko
0
6
6
0
T. Zidansek
0
2
3
0
Vincitore: V. Lepchenko
J. de Jong NED vs G. Heide BRA

J. de Jong [6]
0
6
6
0
G. Heide
0
3
0
0
Vincitore: J. de Jong
B. Paire FRA vs C. Tseng TPE

B. Paire
7
6
4
C. Tseng [20]
6
7
6
Vincitore: C. Tseng
R. Sramkova SVK vs N. Stojanovic SRB

R. Sramkova [10]
6
6
0
N. Stojanovic
3
4
0
Vincitore: R. Sramkova
D. Aiava AUS vs G. Topalova BUL

D. Aiava
6
6
0
G. Topalova
3
0
0
Vincitore: D. Aiava
Court 4 – Ore: 17:00
T. Gibson AUS vs A. Zakharova

T. Gibson
7
1
6
A. Zakharova [25]
6
6
3
Vincitore: T. Gibson
M. Trungelliti ARG vs M. Kukushkin KAZ

M. Trungelliti
1
6
7
M. Kukushkin [19]
6
4
6
Vincitore: M. Trungelliti
F. Krajinovic SRB vs J. Rodionov AUT

F. Krajinovic
4
2
J. Rodionov
6
6
Vincitore: J. Rodionov
L. Fruhvirtova CZE vs K. Mladenovic FRA

L. Fruhvirtova
6
3
3
K. Mladenovic
3
6
6
Vincitore: K. Mladenovic
Court 6 – Ore: 17:00
V. Glozman USA vs Z. Bai CHN

V. Glozman
6
6
6
Z. Bai [17]
1
7
2
Vincitore: V. Glozman
A. Sasnovich vs H. Tan FRA

A. Sasnovich [2]
6
6
H. Tan
2
3
Vincitore: A. Sasnovich
J. Kovalik SVK vs S. Hong KOR

J. Kovalik [14]
4
7
5
S. Hong
6
6
7
Vincitore: S. Hong
F. Passaro ITA vs A. Ritschard SUI

F. Passaro
5
6
6
A. Ritschard [31]
7
3
3
Vincitore: F. Passaro
A. Vavassori ITA vs C. Hemery FRA

A. Vavassori
4
6
0
C. Hemery
6
7
0
Vincitore: C. Hemery
Court 7 – Ore: 17:00
M. Damm USA vs S. Mochizuki JPN

M. Damm
7
1
6
S. Mochizuki
6
6
7
Vincitore: S. Mochizuki
M. Stoiana USA vs P. Kudermetova

M. Stoiana
7
7
P. Kudermetova
6
6
Vincitore: M. Stoiana
M. Mateas USA vs J. Teichmann SUI

M. Mateas
6
6
4
J. Teichmann
3
7
6
Vincitore: J. Teichmann
K. Penickova USA vs U. Arconada USA

K. Penickova
5
4
0
U. Arconada
7
6
0
Vincitore: U. Arconada
T. Droguet FRA vs T. Atmane FRA

T. Droguet
6
7
0
T. Atmane [18]
3
6
0
Vincitore: T. Droguet
Court 8 – Ore: 17:00
L. Broady GBR vs O. Virtanen FIN

L. Broady
0
5
6
0
O. Virtanen [27]
0
7
7
0
Vincitore: O. Virtanen
M. Bassols Ribera ESP vs K. Kawa POL

M. Bassols Ribera [12]
6
6
K. Kawa
4
0
Vincitore: M. Bassols Ribera
O. Danilovic SRB vs X. Gao CHN

O. Danilovic [8]
6
4
4
X. Gao
4
6
6
Vincitore: X. Gao
A. Bolsova ESP vs E. Seidel GER

A. Bolsova
6
6
4
E. Seidel [28]
1
7
6
Vincitore: E. Seidel
Court 9 – Ore: 17:00
L. Van Assche FRA vs P. Cuevas URU

L. Van Assche [10]
6
6
P. Cuevas
2
1
Vincitore: L. Van Assche
A. Moro Canas ESP vs L. Tu AUS

A. Moro Canas
4
4
L. Tu
6
6
Vincitore: L. Tu
Z. Sonmez TUR vs D. Galfi HUN

Z. Sonmez
6
6
D. Galfi [22]
3
4
Vincitore: Z. Sonmez
A. Todoni ROU vs N. Hibino JPN

A. Todoni [14]
7
4
4
N. Hibino
5
6
6
Vincitore: N. Hibino
Court 14 – Ore: 17:00
J. Faria POR vs L. Pouille FRA

J. Faria
1
4
L. Pouille
6
6
Vincitore: L. Pouille
D. Yevseyev KAZ vs A. Guillen Meza ECU

D. Yevseyev
0
6
6
0
A. Guillen Meza
0
0
1
0
Vincitore: D. Yevseyev
G. Maristany Zuleta De ESP vs S. Kartal GBR

G. Maristany Zuleta De Reales
3
3
S. Kartal
6
6
Vincitore: S. Kartal
H. Dellien BOL vs V. Royer FRA

H. Dellien [8]
3
4
V. Royer
6
6
Vincitore: V. Royer
Court 15 – Ore: 17:00
H. Squire GER vs R. Burruchaga ARG

H. Squire
6
7
2
R. Burruchaga [22]
7
6
6
Vincitore: R. Burruchaga
F. Jorge POR vs M. Timofeeva

F. Jorge
0
5
4
0
M. Timofeeva
0
7
6
0
Vincitore: M. Timofeeva
Y. Starodubtseva UKR vs V. Jimenez Kasintseva AND

Y. Starodubtseva
6
6
0
V. Jimenez Kasintseva
2
1
0
Vincitore: Y. Starodubtseva
R. Molleker GER vs Y. Hsu TPE

R. Molleker
6
4
5
Y. Hsu
4
6
7
Vincitore: Y. Hsu
Court 16 – Ore: 17:00
R. Albot MDA vs J. Barranco Cosano ESP

R. Albot
6
5
6
J. Barranco Cosano
1
7
4
Vincitore: R. Albot
V. Savinykh vs D. Snigur UKR

V. Savinykh
0
4
4
0
D. Snigur [23]
0
6
6
0
Vincitore: D. Snigur
K. Jacquet FRA vs T. van Rijthoven NED

K. Jacquet
0
6
7
0
T. van Rijthoven
0
2
5
0
Vincitore: K. Jacquet
E. Makarova vs S. Sierra ARG

E. Makarova
4
3
0
S. Sierra
6
6
0
Vincitore: S. Sierra
Hellover (Guest) 20-08-2024 08:13

Quindi ha superato il turno solo passaro.
Il passaro solitario

 15
Sottile 20-08-2024 08:07

Scritto da Az67
Linda fruhvirtova futura campionessa, ha perso da mladenovic….senza parole.

Futura campionessa secondo GAZ….

 14
Az67 (Guest) 20-08-2024 07:45

Linda fruhvirtova futura campionessa, ha perso da mladenovic….senza parole.

 13
La forza dei Giovani!!! (Guest) 20-08-2024 04:54

Passaro ha onorato e bene la sua presenza , gioco in evoluzione molto positiva!!
Quel mediocre commentatore di Supertennis mi ha meravigliato con commenti inappropriati veramente strano parteggiare per chi poi ha perso
Complimenti a PASSARO avrà la possibilità di sfidare il francese e chissà!!!!

 12
andre92 (Guest) 20-08-2024 00:12

@ MAURO (#4177640)

pellegrino sempre stato un giocatore senza tattica e senza senso

 11
Bagel (Guest) 19-08-2024 22:34

L’esperienza é sufficiente per l’ombra del passato del Peque. Niente da fare per il Pelle.

 10
+1: Vasco92, il capitano
MAURO (Guest) 19-08-2024 22:01

Scritto da Taxi Driver
Cuevas
Pais
Schwarzmann
Che disastro vederli ancora in giro….a sto punto facessero “giocare” Kyrgos e Tomic

Pensa come e’ messo Pellegrino che le sta buscando da Schwartzman

 9
+1: Sottile
-1: Matte
A muso duro (Guest) 19-08-2024 21:43

Scritto da Az67
Però nessuno mi ha ancora spiegato perché pellegrino predilige la canotte tamarre. Mi sa che dovrò chiederlo a lui , quando lo incontro ….

Risaltano i pettorali

 8
Az67 (Guest) 19-08-2024 21:41

Però nessuno mi ha ancora spiegato perché pellegrino predilige la canotte tamarre. Mi sa che dovrò chiederlo a lui , quando lo incontro ….

 7
Purple Rain 19-08-2024 21:11

Scritto da Taxi Driver
Cuevas
Pais
Schwarzmann
Che disastro vederli ancora in giro….a sto punto facessero “giocare” Kyrgos e Tomic

L’enfant du pays…

 6
Vasco92 19-08-2024 21:08

US Open su Supertennis…
🙂 🙂

 5
Simona (Guest) 19-08-2024 20:34

Scritto da Taxi Driver
Cuevas
Pais
Schwarzmann
Che disastro vederli ancora in giro….a sto punto facessero “giocare” Kyrgos e Tomic

Pais ?

 4
Taxi Driver 19-08-2024 20:07

Cuevas
Pais
Schwarzmann

Che disastro vederli ancora in giro….a sto punto facessero “giocare” Kyrgos e Tomic

 3
-1: Adrianooo, Vasco92, brunodalla
Italo (Guest) 19-08-2024 18:31

Pablo Cuevas?
Ma non si era ritirato da più di 4anni? A che titolo può giocare le quali?

 2
+1: Aio051174, Taxi Driver, gio60
-1: Adrianooo
Betafasan 19-08-2024 18:20

Dovrebbero evitare di far disputare certi incontri vergognosi: cuevas è un bye,non ha classifica.

 1
+1: Aio051174, Taxi Driver
-1: Adrianooo