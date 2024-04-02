Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Barletta, Barcellona, Florianopolis e Mexico City: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

02/04/2024 08:39 1 commento
Francesco Maestrelli ITA, 21-12-2002

CHALLENGER Barletta (🇮🇹 Italia) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Filip Cristian Jianu ROU vs [5] Stefano Travaglia ITA
ATP Barletta
Filip Cristian Jianu
3
6
6
Stefano Travaglia [5]
6
3
0
Vincitore: Jianu
2. [1] Harold Mayot FRA vs [Q] Kirill Kivattsev

ATP Barletta
Harold Mayot [1]
40
0
Kirill Kivattsev
40
0
3. Marius Copil ROU vs [2] Damir Dzumhur BIH (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [8] Francesco Maestrelli ITA vs Francesco Passaro ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Andrea Guerrieri ITA vs Timofey Skatov KAZ

ATP Barletta
Andrea Guerrieri
0
4
6
0
Timofey Skatov
0
6
4
0
2. [4] Benjamin Bonzi FRA vs Jiri Vesely CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [7] Nerman Fatic BIH vs Riccardo Bonadio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG vs Raul Brancaccio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Zdenek Kolar CZE vs [Q] Carlos Gimeno Valero ESP

ATP Barletta
Zdenek Kolar
6
6
Carlos Gimeno Valero
2
1
Vincitore: Kolar
2. [Q] Matthew Dellavedova AUS vs [3] Filip Misolic AUT

ATP Barletta
Matthew Dellavedova
0
3
1
Filip Misolic [3]
0
6
2
3. Nino Serdarusic CRO vs [Q] Andrea Picchione ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Fabrizio Andaloro ITA / Mariano Tammaro ITA vs Niklas Schell GER / Mark Whitehouse GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Città del Messico (🇲🇽 Messico) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

ESTADIO – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Alex Hernandez MEX vs [Q] Skander Mansouri TUN
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Giovanni Fonio ITA vs [SE] Nicolas Mejia COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez MEX vs Antoine Bellier SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG vs Federico Gaio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Goncalo Oliveira POR / Joshua Paris GBR vs [4] Tristan Schoolkate AUS / Adam Walton AUS (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



GRANDSTAND – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [8] Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI vs Aidan Mayo USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [SE] Matias Soto CHI vs [3] Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Gerard Campana Lee KOR vs Murkel Dellien BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Ernesto Escobedo MEX vs [6] Oliver Crawford GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Thomas Fancutt AUS / Hunter Reese USA vs Omar Jasika AUS / David Pichler AUT (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CANCHA 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Alexis Galarneau CAN vs [2] Adam Walton AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Goncalo Oliveira POR vs [Q] Alafia Ayeni USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [5] Beibit Zhukayev KAZ vs [Q] Benjamin Lock ZIM

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Elmar Ejupovic GER vs Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Barcelona (🇪🇸 Spagna) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

CENTRAL COURT – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [7] Billy Harris GBR vs [WC] Tristan McCormick USA
ATP Barcelona
Billy Harris [7]
6
6
Tristan McCormick
1
1
Vincitore: Harris
2. Oriol Roca Batalla ESP vs Michael Geerts BEL (non prima ore: 11:00)

ATP Barcelona
Oriol Roca Batalla
30
5
6
0
Michael Geerts
40
7
3
1
3. [WC] David Naharro ESP vs Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Valentin Royer FRA vs [Q] Ignacio Buse PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Lukas Neumayer AUT vs [2/WC] Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [WC] Sathi Reddy Chirala IND / Nick Hardt DOM vs Karol Drzewiecki POL / Szymon Walkow POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Javier Barranco Cosano ESP vs [Alt] Mathys Erhard FRA

ATP Barcelona
Javier Barranco Cosano
15
6
6
Mathys Erhard
15
4
5
2. [5] Vitaliy Sachko UKR vs Tristan Lamasine FRA (non prima ore: 11:00)

ATP Barcelona
Vitaliy Sachko [5]
15
6
6
0
Tristan Lamasine
15
7
1
0
3. Dennis Novak AUT vs [Q] Lorenzo Giustino ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [4/SE] Radu Albot MDA vs Daniel Rincon ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [Q] Gabriel Debru FRA vs Iliyan Radulov BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Alexander Merino PER / Christoph Negritu GER vs [3] Jakob Schnaitter GER / Mark Wallner GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Alejandro Moro Canas ESP vs [6] Ivan Gakhov

ATP Barcelona
Alejandro Moro Canas
5
2
Ivan Gakhov [6]
7
6
Vincitore: Gakhov
2. [1] Quentin Halys FRA vs [Alt] Nick Hardt DOM (non prima ore: 11:00)

ATP Barcelona
Quentin Halys [1]
40
5
6
3
Nick Hardt
40
7
1
2
3. [Q] Oleksii Krutykh UKR vs [3] Jesper de Jong NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Marco Cecchinato ITA vs [Q] Miguel Damas ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Henri Squire GER vs [Q] Carlos Taberner ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Florianopolis (🇧🇷 Brasile) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Quadra Central – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [WC] Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA vs [Q] Daniel Cukierman ISR
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Alt] Eduardo Ribeiro BRA vs Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Felipe Meligeni Alves BRA vs [Alt] Gonzalo Villanueva ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Quadra 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Carlos Sanchez Jover ESP vs Orlando Luz BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [SE] Adolfo Daniel Vallejo PAR vs [4] Roman Andres Burruchaga ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [7] Enzo Couacaud FRA vs [WC] Gustavo Ribeiro De Almeida BRA (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Orlando Luz BRA / Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA vs [WC] Joaquim Almeida BRA / Daniel Rebelo BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Quadra 2 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [Q] Gabriel Roveri Sidney BRA vs [Q] Lorenzo Joaquin Rodriguez ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG vs [WC] Nicolas Zanellato BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [8] Liam Draxl CAN vs Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Daniel Cukierman ISR / Carlos Sanchez Jover ESP vs Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida BRA / Nicolas Zanellato BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Quadra 3 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [Q] Mateo Barreiros Reyes BRA vs [2] Francisco Comesana ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos BRA vs [6] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Alexander Weis ITA vs [5] Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

max90 (Guest) 02-04-2024 10:24

Un torneo quello di Barcellona in cui cecchnato deve necessariamente fare almeno semi per non perdere troppo terreno dato che difende 90 punti di estoril

 1
