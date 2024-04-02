Challenger Barletta, Barcellona, Florianopolis e Mexico City: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

Francesco Maestrelli ITA, 21-12-2002
CHALLENGER Barletta (🇮🇹 Italia) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Filip Cristian Jianu
vs [5] Stefano Travaglia
ATP Barletta
Filip Cristian Jianu
3
6
6
Stefano Travaglia [5]
6
3
0
Vincitore: Jianu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Cristian Jianu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 6-0
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
F. Cristian Jianu
3-0 → 4-0
S. Travaglia
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
F. Cristian Jianu
1-0 → 2-0
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Cristian Jianu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
F. Cristian Jianu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
S. Travaglia
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
F. Cristian Jianu
2-2 → 3-2
S. Travaglia
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
F. Cristian Jianu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
F. Cristian Jianu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Travaglia
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
F. Cristian Jianu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
F. Cristian Jianu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
F. Cristian Jianu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
S. Travaglia
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
F. Cristian Jianu
0-1 → 0-2
2. [1] Harold Mayot vs [Q] Kirill Kivattsev
ATP Barletta
Harold Mayot [1]•
40
0
Kirill Kivattsev
40
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Mayot
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
3. Marius Copil vs [2] Damir Dzumhur (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [8] Francesco Maestrelli vs Francesco Passaro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Andrea Guerrieri vs Timofey Skatov
ATP Barletta
Andrea Guerrieri•
0
4
6
0
Timofey Skatov
0
6
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Skatov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-4 → 6-4
A. Guerrieri
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
T. Skatov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
A. Guerrieri
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
T. Skatov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
A. Guerrieri
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
T. Skatov
15-0
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
A. Guerrieri
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
T. Skatov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Skatov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
A. Guerrieri
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
T. Skatov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Guerrieri
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Guerrieri
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Benjamin Bonzi vs Jiri Vesely
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [7] Nerman Fatic vs Riccardo Bonadio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Santiago Rodriguez Taverna vs Raul Brancaccio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Zdenek Kolar vs [Q] Carlos Gimeno Valero
ATP Barletta
Zdenek Kolar
6
6
Carlos Gimeno Valero
2
1
Vincitore: Kolar
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Gimeno Valero
5-1 → 6-1
C. Gimeno Valero
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
C. Gimeno Valero
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
C. Gimeno Valero
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Gimeno Valero
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
Z. Kolar
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
C. Gimeno Valero
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
C. Gimeno Valero
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
C. Gimeno Valero
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Q] Matthew Dellavedova vs [3] Filip Misolic
ATP Barletta
Matthew Dellavedova•
0
3
1
Filip Misolic [3]
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Dellavedova
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Dellavedova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
F. Misolic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-3 → 3-3
3. Nino Serdarusic vs [Q] Andrea Picchione
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Fabrizio Andaloro / Mariano Tammaro vs Niklas Schell / Mark Whitehouse
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Città del Messico (🇲🇽 Messico) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
ESTADIO – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Alex Hernandez
vs [Q] Skander Mansouri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Giovanni Fonio vs [SE] Nicolas Mejia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez vs Antoine Bellier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Thiago Agustin Tirante vs Federico Gaio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Goncalo Oliveira / Joshua Paris vs [4] Tristan Schoolkate / Adam Walton (non prima ore: 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
GRANDSTAND – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [8] Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Aidan Mayo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [SE] Matias Soto vs [3] Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Q] Gerard Campana Lee vs Murkel Dellien
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Ernesto Escobedo vs [6] Oliver Crawford
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Thomas Fancutt / Hunter Reese vs Omar Jasika / David Pichler (non prima ore: 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Alexis Galarneau vs [2] Adam Walton
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Goncalo Oliveira vs [Q] Alafia Ayeni
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [5] Beibit Zhukayev vs [Q] Benjamin Lock
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Elmar Ejupovic vs Juan Pablo Ficovich
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Barcelona (🇪🇸 Spagna) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
CENTRAL COURT – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [7] Billy Harris
vs [WC] Tristan McCormick
ATP Barcelona
Billy Harris [7]
6
6
Tristan McCormick
1
1
Vincitore: Harris
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. McCormick
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
5-1 → 6-1
B. Harris
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-1 → 5-1
T. McCormick
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-1 → 4-1
B. Harris
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
T. McCormick
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Harris
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
T. McCormick
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
T. McCormick
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
B. Harris
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Oriol Roca Batalla vs Michael Geerts (non prima ore: 11:00)
ATP Barcelona
Oriol Roca Batalla•
30
5
6
0
Michael Geerts
40
7
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
O. Roca Batalla
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Roca Batalla
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Geerts
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
M. Geerts
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
O. Roca Batalla
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
M. Geerts
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Geerts
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
O. Roca Batalla
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
M. Geerts
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Geerts
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. [WC] David Naharro vs Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Valentin Royer vs [Q] Ignacio Buse
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Lukas Neumayer vs [2/WC] Bernabe Zapata Miralles
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [WC] Sathi Reddy Chirala / Nick Hardt vs Karol Drzewiecki / Szymon Walkow
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Javier Barranco Cosano vs [Alt] Mathys Erhard
ATP Barcelona
Javier Barranco Cosano
15
6
6
Mathys Erhard•
15
4
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Barranco Cosano
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
M. Erhard
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
J. Barranco Cosano
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
J. Barranco Cosano
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Erhard
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
J. Barranco Cosano
2-2 → 3-2
M. Erhard
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Barranco Cosano
0-2 → 1-2
M. Erhard
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Barranco Cosano
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Erhard
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
J. Barranco Cosano
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
M. Erhard
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. Barranco Cosano
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
M. Erhard
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
J. Barranco Cosano
1-3 → 2-3
J. Barranco Cosano
1-1 → 1-2
J. Barranco Cosano
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [5] Vitaliy Sachko vs Tristan Lamasine (non prima ore: 11:00)
ATP Barcelona
Vitaliy Sachko [5]
15
6
6
0
Tristan Lamasine•
15
7
1
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Sachko
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
T. Lamasine
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
4-1 → 5-1
V. Sachko
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
V. Sachko
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
4*-1
5*-1
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
V. Sachko
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
6-5 → 6-6
V. Sachko
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
V. Sachko
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
V. Sachko
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
T. Lamasine
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Dennis Novak vs [Q] Lorenzo Giustino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [4/SE] Radu Albot vs Daniel Rincon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [Q] Gabriel Debru vs Iliyan Radulov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Alexander Merino / Christoph Negritu vs [3] Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Alejandro Moro Canas vs [6] Ivan Gakhov
ATP Barcelona
Alejandro Moro Canas
5
2
Ivan Gakhov [6]
7
6
Vincitore: Gakhov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Gakhov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
A. Moro Canas
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-4 → 2-5
I. Gakhov
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
I. Gakhov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Moro Canas
15-0
30-0
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Gakhov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
A. Moro Canas
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
I. Gakhov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-4 → 5-5
A. Moro Canas
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
I. Gakhov
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
A. Moro Canas
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
I. Gakhov
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
4-1 → 4-2
A. Moro Canas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
I. Gakhov
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-1 → 3-1
I. Gakhov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
2. [1] Quentin Halys vs [Alt] Nick Hardt (non prima ore: 11:00)
ATP Barcelona
Quentin Halys [1]•
40
5
6
3
Nick Hardt
40
7
1
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Q. Halys
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
N. Hardt
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Q. Halys
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
5-1 → 6-1
Q. Halys
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
3-1 → 4-1
N. Hardt
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
N. Hardt
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 1-1
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Hardt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
Q. Halys
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
N. Hardt
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
N. Hardt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
N. Hardt
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
N. Hardt
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
3. [Q] Oleksii Krutykh vs [3] Jesper de Jong
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Marco Cecchinato vs [Q] Miguel Damas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Henri Squire vs [Q] Carlos Taberner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Florianopolis (🇧🇷 Brasile) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
Quadra Central – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [WC] Pedro Boscardin Dias
vs [Q] Daniel Cukierman
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Alt] Eduardo Ribeiro vs Alvaro Guillen Meza (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Felipe Meligeni Alves vs [Alt] Gonzalo Villanueva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Carlos Sanchez Jover vs Orlando Luz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [SE] Adolfo Daniel Vallejo vs [4] Roman Andres Burruchaga
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [7] Enzo Couacaud vs [WC] Gustavo Ribeiro De Almeida (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Orlando Luz / Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva vs [WC] Joaquim Almeida / Daniel Rebelo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra 2 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [Q] Gabriel Roveri Sidney vs [Q] Lorenzo Joaquin Rodriguez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs [WC] Nicolas Zanellato
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [8] Liam Draxl vs Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Daniel Cukierman / Carlos Sanchez Jover vs Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida / Nicolas Zanellato
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra 3 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [Q] Mateo Barreiros Reyes vs [2] Francisco Comesana
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos vs [6] Geoffrey Blancaneaux
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Alexander Weis vs [5] Genaro Alberto Olivieri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Un torneo quello di Barcellona in cui cecchnato deve necessariamente fare almeno semi per non perdere troppo terreno dato che difende 90 punti di estoril