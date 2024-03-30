Miami 1000 | Hard | $8995555 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani in Campo: I risultati completi ATP-WTA-Challenger dI Sabato 30 Marzo 2024
30/03/2024 08:39 Nessun commento
Masters 1000 Miami – hard
Domani in campo Jannik Sinner nella finale contro Grigor Dimitrov.
Challenger Napoli – terra
SF Passaro – Nardi (0-0) ore 15:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Sao Leopoldo – terra
SF Blancaneaux/Couacaud – Draxl/Weis (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 16:00
ATP Sao Leopoldo
Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Enzo Couacaud•
0
7
1
Liam Draxl / Alexander Weis
30
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Blancaneaux / Couacaud
0-15
0-30
1-1
L. Draxl / Weis
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
G. Blancaneaux / Couacaud
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
7-6
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
4*-1
5*-1
5-2*
5-3*
6*-3
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
G. Blancaneaux / Couacaud
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-6 → 6-6
L. Draxl / Weis
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
5-5 → 5-6
G. Blancaneaux / Couacaud
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-5 → 5-5
L. Draxl / Weis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
G. Blancaneaux / Couacaud
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-4 → 4-4
L. Draxl / Weis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
G. Blancaneaux / Couacaud
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
L. Draxl / Weis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
G. Blancaneaux / Couacaud
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
L. Draxl / Weis
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
G. Blancaneaux / Couacaud
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
L. Draxl / Weis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
WTA 250 Bogota – terra
Q1 Osuigwe – Brancaccio 4 incontro dalle 16:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
San Luis Potosi 125
SF Podoroska – Cocciaretto ore 00:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Antalya 125
Winner Babos /Zvonareva – Moratelli /Rosatello 2 incontro dalle 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
