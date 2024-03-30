Italiani in Campo ATP, Challenger, Copertina, WTA

Italiani in Campo: I risultati completi ATP-WTA-Challenger dI Sabato 30 Marzo 2024

30/03/2024
Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06
USA Masters 1000 Miami – hard
Domani in campo Jannik Sinner nella finale contro Grigor Dimitrov.



ITA Challenger Napoli – terra
SF Passaro ITA – Nardi ITA (0-0) ore 15:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare




BRA Challenger Sao Leopoldo – terra
SF Blancaneaux/Couacaud FRA FRA – Draxl/Weis CAN ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 16:00
ATP Sao Leopoldo
Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Enzo Couacaud
0
7
1
Liam Draxl / Alexander Weis
30
6
1
Mostra dettagli



COL WTA 250 Bogota – terra
Q1 Osuigwe USA – Brancaccio ITA 4 incontro dalle 16:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare




MEX San Luis Potosi 125
SF Podoroska ARG – Cocciaretto ITA ore 00:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare




TUR Antalya 125
Winner Babos HUN/Zvonareva RUS – Moratelli ITA/Rosatello ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare

