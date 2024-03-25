WTA 125 Copertina, WTA

WTA 125 San Luis Potosi e Antalya: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

25/03/2024 09:51 Nessun commento
Nuria Brancaccio ITA, 24-06-2000
WTA 125 San Luis Potosi (Messico 🇲🇽), TDQ – 1° Turno Md terra battuta

Estadio – ore 17:00
Maria Fernanda Navarro Oliva MEX vs (6) Hailey Baptiste USA Non prima 20:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare

(5) Erika Andreeva RUS vs Ana Sofia Sánchez MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 8 – ore 17:00
(4) Xiaodi You CHN vs Victoria Rodriguez MEX Inizio 17:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(2) Carol Zhao CAN vs Jessica Hinojosa Gomez MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Laura Pigossi BRA vs Dalila Jakupovic SLO Non prima 20:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Astra Sharma AUS vs Robin Montgomery USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lucrezia Stefanini ITA / Katarina Zavatska UKR vs Andrea Gamiz VEN / Yuliana Lizarazo COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 7 – ore 17:00
(3) Harmony Tan FRA vs Nuria Brancaccio ITA Inizio 17:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(1) Katarina Zavatska UKR vs Anca Todoni ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tamara Zidansek SLO vs Jule Niemeier GER Non prima 20:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Francesca Jones GBR / Nadia Podoroska ARG vs Maria Paulina Perez Garcia COL / Sofia Sewing USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(3) Irina Bara ROU / (3) Dalila Jakupovic SLO vs Anna Bondar HUN / Tamara Zidansek SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare







WTA 125 Antalya (Turchia 🇹🇷) – TD Qualificazione, terra battuta

Centre – ore 09:00
(1) Elena-Gabriela Ruse ROU vs Berfu Cengiz TUR Inizio 09:00
WTA Antalya 125
Elena-Gabriela Ruse [1]
0
6
7
0
Berfu Cengiz
0
0
5
0
Vincitore: Ruse
Mostra dettagli

(2) Veronika Erjavec SLO vs (7) Tena Lukas CRO

WTA Antalya 125
Veronika Erjavec [2]
0
6
2
Tena Lukas [7]
0
0
5
Mostra dettagli



Court 1 – ore 09:00
(3) Miriam Bulgaru ROU vs Leyre Romero Gormaz ESP Inizio 09:00

WTA Antalya 125
Miriam Bulgaru [3]
40
4
7
2
Leyre Romero Gormaz
A
6
6
1
Mostra dettagli

(4) Katarzyna Kawa POL vs (5) Carole Monnet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

