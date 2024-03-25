WTA 125 San Luis Potosi e Antalya: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

Nuria Brancaccio ITA, 24-06-2000
WTA 125 San Luis Potosi (Messico 🇲🇽), TDQ – 1° Turno Md terra battuta
Estadio – ore 17:00
Maria Fernanda Navarro Oliva
vs (6) Hailey Baptiste Non prima 20:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(5) Erika Andreeva vs Ana Sofia Sánchez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 8 – ore 17:00
(4) Xiaodi You vs Victoria Rodriguez Inizio 17:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(2) Carol Zhao vs Jessica Hinojosa Gomez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Laura Pigossi vs Dalila Jakupovic Non prima 20:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Astra Sharma vs Robin Montgomery
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lucrezia Stefanini / Katarina Zavatska vs Andrea Gamiz / Yuliana Lizarazo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 7 – ore 17:00
(3) Harmony Tan vs Nuria Brancaccio Inizio 17:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(1) Katarina Zavatska vs Anca Todoni
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tamara Zidansek vs Jule Niemeier Non prima 20:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Francesca Jones / Nadia Podoroska vs Maria Paulina Perez Garcia / Sofia Sewing
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(3) Irina Bara / (3) Dalila Jakupovic vs Anna Bondar / Tamara Zidansek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
WTA 125 Antalya (Turchia 🇹🇷) – TD Qualificazione, terra battuta
Centre – ore 09:00
(1) Elena-Gabriela Ruse
vs Berfu Cengiz Inizio 09:00
WTA Antalya 125
Elena-Gabriela Ruse [1]
0
6
7
0
Berfu Cengiz
0
0
5
0
Vincitore: Ruse
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Elena-Gabriela Ruse
6-5 → 7-5
Berfu Cengiz
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
Elena-Gabriela Ruse
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
Berfu Cengiz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
Elena-Gabriela Ruse
4-3 → 5-3
Elena-Gabriela Ruse
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
Berfu Cengiz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
Elena-Gabriela Ruse
2-1 → 2-2
Elena-Gabriela Ruse
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Berfu Cengiz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Elena-Gabriela Ruse
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 6-0
Berfu Cengiz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
Elena-Gabriela Ruse
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
Elena-Gabriela Ruse
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Berfu Cengiz
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
(2) Veronika Erjavec vs (7) Tena Lukas
WTA Antalya 125
Veronika Erjavec [2]
0
6
2
Tena Lukas [7]•
0
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Veronika Erjavec
1-4 → 2-4
Veronika Erjavec
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Tena Lukas
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Veronika Erjavec
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Tena Lukas
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Veronika Erjavec
5-0 → 6-0
Tena Lukas
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-0 → 5-0
Veronika Erjavec
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
Tena Lukas
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
Veronika Erjavec
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Tena Lukas
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
15-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Court 1 – ore 09:00
(3) Miriam Bulgaru vs Leyre Romero Gormaz Inizio 09:00
WTA Antalya 125
Miriam Bulgaru [3]•
40
4
7
2
Leyre Romero Gormaz
A
6
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Miriam Bulgaru
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
Leyre Romero Gormaz
2-0 → 2-1
Miriam Bulgaru
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Leyre Romero Gormaz
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1-1*
2-1*
3*-1
4*-1
5-1*
6-1*
6-6 → 7-6
Leyre Romero Gormaz
6-5 → 6-6
Miriam Bulgaru
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
Leyre Romero Gormaz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
Leyre Romero Gormaz
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Miriam Bulgaru
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Leyre Romero Gormaz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Miriam Bulgaru
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Leyre Romero Gormaz
2-1 → 2-2
Leyre Romero Gormaz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Leyre Romero Gormaz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
Miriam Bulgaru
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Leyre Romero Gormaz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
Leyre Romero Gormaz
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Miriam Bulgaru
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
Leyre Romero Gormaz
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Miriam Bulgaru
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Leyre Romero Gormaz
1-0 → 1-1
Miriam Bulgaru
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
(4) Katarzyna Kawa vs (5) Carole Monnet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
