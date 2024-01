Australian Open: Il programma completo della prima giornata di Qualificazione (08 Gennaio 2024). Sono 11 gli azzurri in campo

Australian Open 2024 - Order of Play

Questo il programma della prima giornata delle qualificazioni degli Australian Open in programma da questa notte alle ore 24 italiane.

**Kia Arena**

*Day session – From 00:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: J. Kovalik 🇸🇰 vs M. Bellucci 🇮🇹

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: A. Rodionova 🇦🇺 7 vs L. Jeanjean 🇫🇷

*Day session – Not before 03:00 CET*

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: R. Zarazua 🇲🇽 2 vs J. Fourlis 🇦🇺

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: D. Goffin 🇧🇪 8 vs S. Travaglia 🇮🇹

*Day session – Not before 06:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕕 Scheduled: M. Gigante 🇮🇹 vs D. Sweeny 🇦🇺 WC

—

**1573 Arena**

*Day session – From 00:00 CET*

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: A. Korneeva 🇷🇺 vs S. Vickery 🇺🇸 31

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: H. Jones 🇦🇺 WC vs C. Ugo Carabelli 🇦🇷 31

*Day session – Not before 03:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: Q. Halys 🇫🇷 1 vs A. Dougaz 🇹🇳

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: B. Fruhvirtova 🇨🇿 10 vs P. Hule 🇦🇺 WC

—

**Court 3**

*Day session – From 00:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: T. Tirante 🇦🇷 16 vs K. Coppejans 🇧🇪

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: T. Lukas 🇭🇷 vs I. Popovic 🇦🇺 WC

*Day session – Not before 03:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: D. Schwartzman 🇦🇷 11 vs D. Kudla 🇺🇸

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: P. Herbert 🇫🇷 vs R. Burruchaga 🇦🇷

*Day session – Not before 06:00 CET*

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕕 Scheduled: A. Raina 🇮🇳 vs J. Bouzas Maneiro 🇪🇸

**Court 5**

*Day session – From 00:00 CET*

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: E. Arango 🇨🇴 9 vs K. Sebov 🇨🇦

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: M. Mmoh 🇺🇸 5 vs F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 🇧🇷

*Day session – Not before 03:00 CET*

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: E. Andreeva 🇷🇺 5 vs K. Mcphee 🇦🇺 WC

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: P. Llamas Ruiz 🇪🇸 vs G. Diallo 🇫🇷 29

*Day session – Not before 06:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕕 Scheduled: L. Nardi 🇮🇹 13 vs F. Maestrelli 🇮🇹

—

**Court 6**

*Day session – From 00:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: J. Cerundolo 🇦🇷 15 vs T. Atmane 🇫🇷

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: A. Bondar 🇭🇺 11 vs S. Hsieh 🇹🇼

*Day session – Not before 03:00 CET*

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: C. Paquet 🇫🇷 vs D. Aiava 🇦🇺

*Day session – Not before 06:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕕 Scheduled: J. de Loore 🇧🇪 vs L. Tu 🇺🇸

—

**Court 7**

*Day session – From 00:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: Y. Shimizu 🇯🇵 vs F. Comesana 🇦🇷 17

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: M. Uchijima 🇯🇵 vs E. Makarova 🇷🇺

*Day session – Not before 03:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: M. Trungelliti 🇦🇷 vs L. Klein 🇸🇰

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: T. Gibson 🇦🇺 WC vs A. Mitu 🇷🇴

*Day session – Not before 06:00 CET*

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕕 Scheduled: P. Hon 🇦🇺 vs E. Jones 🇬🇧 WC

—

**Court 8**

*Day session – From 00:00 CET*

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: L. Tararudee 🇹🇭 vs J. Ponchet 🇫🇷 23

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: R. Bonadio 🇮🇹 vs P. Marinkov 🇦🇺 WC

*Day session – Not before 03:00 CET*

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: P. Kudermetova 🇷🇺 vs C. Martinez Cirez 🇪🇸

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: P. Cuevas 🇺🇾 vs G. Zeppieri 🇮🇹 26

*Day session – Not before 06:00 CET*

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕕 Scheduled: H. Sakatsume 🇯🇵 vs S. Bejlek 🇨🇿 22

—

**Court 11**

*Day session – From 00:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: E. Nava 🇺🇸 vs L. Darderi 🇮🇹 21

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: S. Janicijevic 🇷🇸 vs C. Monnet 🇫🇷

*Day session – Not before 03:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: S. Napolitano 🇮🇹 vs R. Albot 🇲🇩 23

– Intentionally Blank

*Day session – Not before 06:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕕 Scheduled: Z. Kolar 🇨🇿 vs Z. Bergs 🇧🇪 22

**Court 12**

*Day session – From 00:00 CET*

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: Y. Yang 🇨🇳 vs R. Marino 🇨🇦

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: R. Brancaccio 🇮🇹 vs J. De Jong 🇳🇱

*Day session – Not before 03:00 CET*

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: J. Niemeier 🇩🇪 vs A. Tikhonova 🇷🇺

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: D. Dzumhur 🇧🇦 vs T. Skatov 🇰🇿

*Day session – Not before 06:00 CET*

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕕 Scheduled: S. Lansere 🇷🇺 vs D. Galfi 🇭🇺 29

—

**Court 13**

*Day session – From 00:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: I. Marchenko 🇺🇦 vs N. Fatic 🇧🇦

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: U. Blanchet 🇫🇷 vs D. Ajdukovic 🇭🇷

*Day session – Not before 03:00 CET*

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: A. Robbe 🇫🇷 vs J. Teichmann 🇨🇭 20

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: S. Fung 🇭🇰 vs J. Riera 🇪🇸 25

—

**Court 14**

*Day session – From 00:00 CET*

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: A. Bolsova 🇪🇸 vs Y. Bonaventure 🇧🇪

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: D. Prizmic 🇭🇷 vs M. Navone 18 🇺🇸

*Day session – Not before 03:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: I. Gakhov 🇷🇺 vs R. Molleker 🇩🇪

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: S. Sierra 🇲🇽 vs E. Jacquemot 🇫🇷

—

**Court 15**

*Day session – From 00:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: O. Virtanen 🇫🇮 vs A. Vavassori 🇮🇹

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: I. Bara 🇷🇴 vs Y. Hatouka 🇧🇾

*Day session – Not before 03:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: A. Ritschard 🇺🇸 vs C. Tabur 🇫🇷

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: S. Waltert 🇨🇭 vs P. Marcinko 🇭🇷

—

**Court 16**

*Day session – From 00:00 CET*

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: Y. Ma 🇨🇳 vs M. Bulgaru 🇷🇴

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: F. Ferro 🇫🇷 vs R. Sramkova 🇸🇰 21

*Day session – Not before 03:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: R. Peniston 🇬🇧 vs E. Ymer 🇸🇪

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

–

🕒 Scheduled: B. Harris 🇿🇦 vs D. Kuzmanov 🇧🇬

—

**Court 17**

*Day session – From 00:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: T. Wu 🇦🇺 vs M. Valkusz 🇭🇺

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕛 Scheduled: V. Erjavec 🇸🇮 vs E. Lys 🇩🇪 26

*Day session – Not before 03:00 CET*

– Men’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: B. Paire 🇫🇷 12 vs J. Marie 🇺🇸

– Women’s Qualifying Singles • Round 1

– 🕒 Scheduled: M. Bassols Ribera 🇪🇸 4 vs T. Wurth 🇳🇱