Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Hong Kong: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. In campo Lorenzo Musetti (LIVE)

03/01/2024 06:59 Nessun commento
Lorenzo Musetti nella foto - Foto Getty Images
Lorenzo Musetti nella foto - Foto Getty Images

ATP 250 🇭🇰 Hong Kong (Hong Kong) – 2° Turno, cemento

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Botic van de Zandschulp NED vs [WC] Juncheng Shang CHN
ATP Hong Kong
Botic van de Zandschulp
0
7
3
Juncheng Shang
0
6
2
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Frances Tiafoe USA vs Miomir Kecmanovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Emil Ruusuvuori FIN vs [2] Karen Khachanov (non prima ore: 11:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [6] Lorenzo Musetti ITA vs Pavel Kotov

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [3] Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs Julian Cash GBR / Robert Galloway USA

ATP Hong Kong
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul [3]
40
7
5
Julian Cash / Robert Galloway
40
6
6
Mostra dettagli

2. Pedro Cachin ARG / Francisco Cerundolo ARG vs [2] Marcelo Arevalo ESA / Mate Pavic CRO (non prima ore: 09:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Mackenzie McDonald USA / Botic van de Zandschulp NED vs [WC] Roman Andres Burruchaga ARG / Shintaro Mochizuki JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: