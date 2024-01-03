ATP 250 Hong Kong: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. In campo Lorenzo Musetti (LIVE)

Lorenzo Musetti nella foto - Foto Getty Images
ATP 250 🇭🇰 Hong Kong (Hong Kong) – 2° Turno, cemento
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Botic van de Zandschulp
vs [WC] Juncheng Shang
ATP Hong Kong
Botic van de Zandschulp
0
7
3
Juncheng Shang•
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. van de Zandschulp
2-2 → 3-2
B. van de Zandschulp
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
J. Shang
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
B. van de Zandschulp
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
ace
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
B. van de Zandschulp
6-5 → 6-6
J. Shang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
5-5 → 6-5
B. van de Zandschulp
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
J. Shang
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
B. van de Zandschulp
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
B. van de Zandschulp
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
J. Shang
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
B. van de Zandschulp
1-2 → 2-2
J. Shang
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
B. van de Zandschulp
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Shang
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [3] Frances Tiafoe vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Emil Ruusuvuori vs [2] Karen Khachanov (non prima ore: 11:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [6] Lorenzo Musetti vs Pavel Kotov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [3] Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Julian Cash / Robert Galloway
ATP Hong Kong
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul [3]•
40
7
5
Julian Cash / Robert Galloway
40
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
J. Cash / Galloway
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 5-6
S. Doumbia / Reboul
4-5 → 5-5
J. Cash / Galloway
4-4 → 4-5
S. Doumbia / Reboul
3-4 → 4-4
J. Cash / Galloway
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
S. Doumbia / Reboul
2-3 → 3-3
J. Cash / Galloway
2-2 → 2-3
S. Doumbia / Reboul
1-2 → 2-2
J. Cash / Galloway
1-1 → 1-2
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-1 → 1-1
J. Cash / Galloway
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
J. Cash / Galloway
6-5 → 6-6
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
J. Cash / Galloway
5-4 → 5-5
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
J. Cash / Galloway
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
S. Doumbia / Reboul
3-3 → 4-3
J. Cash / Galloway
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Cash / Galloway
2-1 → 2-2
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Cash / Galloway
1-0 → 1-1
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 1-0
2. Pedro Cachin / Francisco Cerundolo vs [2] Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic (non prima ore: 09:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Mackenzie McDonald / Botic van de Zandschulp vs [WC] Roman Andres Burruchaga / Shintaro Mochizuki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
