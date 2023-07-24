Hamburg 500 | Clay | e1831515 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Lorenzo Musetti perde due posti. Matteo Berrettini cinque
24/07/2023 07:47 9 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (24-07-2023)
8
Best: 8
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
3975
Punti
23
Tornei
18
Best: 15
▼
-2
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
1880
Punti
27
Tornei
37
Best: 6
▼
-5
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1112
Punti
19
Tornei
43
Best: 21
▼
-1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1025
Punti
29
Tornei
76
Best: 72
▼
-1
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
771
Punti
29
Tornei
96
Best: 16
▼
-1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
619
Punti
29
Tornei
119
Best: 115
▼
-2
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
544
Punti
26
Tornei
134
Best: 128
▼
-1
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
482
Punti
19
Tornei
137
Best: 9
▼
-9
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
462
Punti
20
Tornei
147
Best: 121
▼
-3
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
419
Punti
26
Tornei
148
Best: 133
--
0
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
417
Punti
31
Tornei
149
Best: 108
▼
-6
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
417
Punti
24
Tornei
154
Best: 126
▼
-7
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
394
Punti
23
Tornei
171
Best: 108
▼
-15
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
343
Punti
29
Tornei
175
Best: 142
▼
-2
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
336
Punti
26
Tornei
192
Best: 164
▼
-3
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
310
Punti
32
Tornei
209
Best: 192
▲
9
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
282
Punti
24
Tornei
213
Best: 124
--
0
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
278
Punti
24
Tornei
221
Best: 60
▲
4
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
267
Punti
32
Tornei
235
Best: 168
▼
-1
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
254
Punti
25
Tornei
236
Best: 84
▼
-1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
254
Punti
29
Tornei
237
Best: 223
▼
-1
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
254
Punti
31
Tornei
243
Best: 149
▼
-34
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
244
Punti
27
Tornei
244
Best: 136
▲
2
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
239
Punti
21
Tornei
246
Best: 62
▲
2
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
236
Punti
27
Tornei
260
Best: 127
▼
-4
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
220
Punti
32
Tornei
274
Best: 76
▼
-16
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
201
Punti
23
Tornei
294
Best: 276
▼
-5
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
183
Punti
27
Tornei
305
Best: 301
▼
-4
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
174
Punti
29
Tornei
312
Best: 152
▲
36
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
167
Punti
22
Tornei
327
Best: 313
▼
-6
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
161
Punti
31
Tornei
403
Best: 383
▲
28
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
113
Punti
27
Tornei
424
Best: 404
▲
8
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
107
Punti
25
Tornei
429
Best: 352
▼
-9
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
104
Punti
25
Tornei
431
Best: 387
▼
-1
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
103
Punti
30
Tornei
433
Best: 433
▲
19
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
102
Punti
31
Tornei
441
Best: 309
▼
-1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
98
Punti
18
Tornei
445
Best: 389
▼
-3
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
96
Punti
15
Tornei
447
Best: 436
▼
-2
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
96
Punti
27
Tornei
472
Best: 471
▲
6
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
88
Punti
22
Tornei
496
Best: 478
▼
-2
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
79
Punti
23
Tornei
500
Best: 488
▲
5
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
78
Punti
19
Tornei
527
Best: 437
▲
2
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
70
Punti
28
Tornei
539
Best: 321
▲
2
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
66
Punti
18
Tornei
555
Best: 531
▼
-4
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
64
Punti
25
Tornei
565
Best: 159
▼
-2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
61
Punti
12
Tornei
568
Best: 509
▼
-59
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
61
Punti
28
Tornei
605
Best: 595
▼
-3
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
53
Punti
20
Tornei
607
Best: 150
▼
-1
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
52
Punti
5
Tornei
609
Best: 605
▼
-4
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
52
Punti
24
Tornei
613
Best: 153
▼
-1
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
51
Punti
19
Tornei
614
Best: 536
▼
-1
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
51
Punti
19
Tornei
644
Best: 614
▼
-1
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
46
Punti
29
Tornei
650
Best: 473
▼
-3
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
45
Punti
18
Tornei
659
Best: 599
▲
14
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
44
Punti
22
Tornei
692
Best: 685
▼
-5
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
39
Punti
24
Tornei
697
Best: 697
▲
56
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
38
Punti
24
Tornei
735
Best: 462
▲
1
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
33
Punti
19
Tornei
740
Best: 717
▼
-8
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
32
Punti
15
Tornei
779
Best: 18
▼
-4
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
28
Punti
4
Tornei
784
Best: 469
▼
-17
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
28
Punti
15
Tornei
788
Best: 788
▲
7
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
28
Punti
22
Tornei
808
Best: 808
--
0
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
25
Punti
17
Tornei
829
Best: 819
▲
6
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
23
Punti
6
Tornei
830
Best: 827
▼
-3
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
23
Punti
10
Tornei
847
Best: 635
▼
-96
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
21
Punti
23
Tornei
849
Best: 489
--
0
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
21
Punti
27
Tornei
852
Best: 159
▼
-1
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
20
Punti
6
Tornei
854
Best: 811
▼
-1
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
20
Punti
7
Tornei
862
Best: 862
▲
2
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
20
Punti
22
Tornei
863
Best: 580
▲
2
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
20
Punti
25
Tornei
873
Best: 861
▲
3
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
19
Punti
18
Tornei
889
Best: 852
▼
-27
Alexandr Binda
ITA, 22-09-2001
18
Punti
14
Tornei
896
Best: 793
▼
-30
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
18
Punti
29
Tornei
899
Best: 301
▼
-6
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
17
Punti
4
Tornei
907
Best: 608
▼
-7
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
17
Punti
14
Tornei
924
Best: 860
▼
-2
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
16
Punti
22
Tornei
956
Best: 955
▲
3
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
14
Punti
12
Tornei
966
Best: 854
▲
1
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
14
Punti
21
Tornei
974
Best: 760
▲
4
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
13
Punti
14
Tornei
983
Best: 671
▲
2
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
12
Punti
2
Tornei
1017
Best: 1017
▲
4
Carlo Alberto Fossati
ITA, 25-01-1999
11
Punti
8
Tornei
1031
Best: 941
▲
23
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
11
Punti
15
Tornei
1076
Best: 1064
▲
6
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
9
Punti
11
Tornei
1080
Best: 1070
▲
7
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
9
Punti
12
Tornei
1085
Best: 1027
▲
5
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 17-06-1998
9
Punti
15
Tornei
1104
Best: 613
▼
-59
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
8
Punti
6
Tornei
1109
Best: 1049
▲
7
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
8
Punti
10
Tornei
1122
Best: 1050
▲
7
Elio Jose Ribeiro Lago
ITA, 31-12-1997
8
Punti
17
Tornei
1124
Best: 1033
▼
-65
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
8
Punti
18
Tornei
1128
Best: 903
▼
-209
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
8
Punti
19
Tornei
1139
Best: 1124
▲
6
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
7
Punti
5
Tornei
1144
Best: 757
▲
10
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
7
Punti
7
Tornei
1150
Best: 1131
▲
4
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1161
Best: 994
▲
8
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1166
Best: 1166
▲
8
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
7
Punti
14
Tornei
1167
Best: 1146
▲
3
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
7
Punti
14
Tornei
1174
Best: 522
▲
10
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
6
Punti
5
Tornei
1180
Best: 967
▼
-136
Lorenzo Bresciani
ITA, 09-08-2000
6
Punti
6
Tornei
1190
Best: 1169
▲
5
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1191
Best: 1183
▲
5
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1194
Best: 1148
▲
6
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1203
Best: 1124
▲
6
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1203
Best: 1203
▲
6
Valerio Perruzza
ITA, 31-03-2000
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1221
Best: 901
▼
-48
Omar Brigida
ITA, 23-03-1999
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1228
Best: 1071
▲
5
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
6
Punti
19
Tornei
1260
Best: 1177
▲
4
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1293
Best: 1162
▼
-64
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
5
Punti
13
Tornei
1337
Best: 465
▼
-2
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1353
Best: 1330
▼
-3
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1377
Best: 1027
▼
-89
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1384
Best: 854
▼
-2
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
3
Punti
1
Tornei
1423
Best: 1423
▼
-1
Andrea Militi Ribaldi
ITA, 27-07-1999
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1433
Best: 633
▼
-3
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1435
Best: 851
▼
-97
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1451
Best: 1325
▲
9
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1463
Best: 1406
▼
-3
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1472
Best: 1397
▼
-1
Nicolo Pozzani
ITA, 03-09-2002
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1509
Best: 1468
▲
2
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1524
Best: 1458
▲
1
Francesco Liucci
ITA, 07-04-1999
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1543
Best: 1512
▲
1
Antonio Caruso
ITA, 14-08-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1553
Best: 1552
▼
-1
Pietro Fellin
ITA, 02-08-2001
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1579
Best: 1496
--
0
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1594
Best: 1537
▲
3
Alessio Zanotti
ITA, 28-09-1999
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1596
Best: 1590
▲
23
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1596
Best: 1571
▲
3
Peter Buldorini
ITA, 09-08-2004
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1596
Best: 1596
▲
3
Ottaviano Martini
ITA, 06-09-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1617
Best: 933
▲
2
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1651
Best: 921
▲
8
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1655
Best: 1655
▲
8
Simone Agostini
ITA, 29-03-1997
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1655
Best: 1157
▲
8
Federico Marchetti
ITA, 24-11-2000
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1658
Best: 1642
▲
8
Giammarco Gandolfi
ITA, 24-01-2004
2
Punti
12
Tornei
1663
Best: 1626
▲
7
Guelfo Baldovinetti
ITA, 22-11-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1663
Best: 1663
▲
7
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1663
Best: 1101
▲
7
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1663
Best: 1663
▲
7
Iacopo Sada
ITA, 02-10-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1663
Best: 455
▼
-275
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1763
Best: 1763
▲
5
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1763
Best: 1763
▲
5
Alessio Demichelis
ITA, 05-03-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1763
Best: 1706
▲
5
Federico Lucini
ITA, 21-11-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1763
Best: 1706
▲
5
Riccardo Mascarini
ITA, 22-02-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1763
Best: 1626
▲
5
Benito Massacri
ITA, 27-06-2003
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1763
Best: 1701
▲
5
Stefano Papagno
ITA, 16-07-2003
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1763
Best: 1706
▲
5
Patric Prinoth
ITA, 31-08-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1861
Best: 144
▼
-4
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1861
Best: 1629
▼
-4
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 29-03-2004
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1861
Best: 1857
▼
-4
Enrico Giacomini
ITA, 23-12-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1861
Best: 799
▼
-4
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1861
Best: 1861
▼
-4
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1918
Best: 1857
--
0
Tommaso Carnevale Miino
ITA, 05-05-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1918
Best: 1220
--
0
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1918
Best: 1795
--
0
Marco Dessi
ITA, 14-09-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1918
Best: 1648
--
0
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1918
Best: 1918
--
0
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1918
Best: 1918
▼
-61
Mariano Tammaro
ITA, 27-02-2004
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1965
Best: 1572
▼
-2
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1965
Best: 1519
▼
-2
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1965
Best: 1391
▼
-2
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1994
Best: 1994
▼
-5
Alberto Morolli
ITA, 04-02-2000
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2014
Best: 2014
▼
-4
Andrea Del Federico
ITA, 24-12-1999
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2036
Best: 2036
▼
-8
Lorenzo Ferri
ITA, 28-01-2004
1
Punti
9
Tornei
2042
Best: 2042
▼
-4
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
1
Punti
10
Tornei
2042
Best: 1939
▼
-4
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
1
Punti
10
Tornei
2053
Best: 1611
▼
-4
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
1
Punti
14
Tornei
Van De Zandshulp si è ritirato ma comunque non avrebbe rappresentato una minaccia anzi forse non avrebbe neanche superato il primo turno,da quando ha letteralmente buttato la finale di Monaco di Baviera con Rune qualcosa in lui deve essersi rotto,è da allora che non vince più una partita con nessuno,Varillias invece è molto più pericoloso,anche se l’ha battuto a due settimane fa era comunque sull’erba, superficie negata per quel giocatore che neanche ha fatto una preparazione,sulla terra è molto più ostico e in sud America l’ha pure battuto a Musetti che pian piano sta regredendo a quella versione
Mi risulta Jannik Sinner l’Open Sud de France a febbraio.
“Non sono bello, piaccio” (Jerry Calà)
Sinner a Montpelier, a febbraio… 😛
per Berrettini era prevedibile, dovendo scartare i punti di Gstaadt
Sono tornato ora dallo splendido Salento con puntatina poi nel Gargano , Puglia best italiana forse europea , e mi sono allontanato dalle news tennistiche. Ho letto però alcuni risultati.
Volevo chiedere ai sempre ben informati quale è stato l’ultimo atp vinto da un italiano e chi lo ha vinto. Vuoto di memoria. Saluti a tutti. Belli e brutti.
E’ da ieri che si sa che Botic non gioca.
Ma tu continua così, c’è bisogno di allegria
E l’autostima di chi ti legge cresce
Soprattutto leggendo chi non CAPISCE UNA MAZZA di medicina e pensa che glicemia=amaro
Volatili glicemici…
Solo uno diversamente intelligente poteva dirlo
Maestrelli giù di circa 100 posti in 2 settimane
Non male
@ il Visionario (#3678633)
Nickname azzeccato
Musetti deve sperare che van de zandschulp sia parecchio fuori forma altrimenti sto giro esce al secondo turno. Col van de Zandshulp di qualche mese fa, per Musetti, col suo gioco piuma dai teloni, sarebbero stati volatili glicemici.