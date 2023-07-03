Wimbledon 2023 - Day 1 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. Vince Novak Djokovic. Fuori Auger Aliassime

04/07/2023 07:12 117 commenti
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon - Foto Getty Images

GBR Wimbledon – 1° Turno – erba

Centre Court – Ore: 2:30pm
P. Cachin ARG vs N. Djokovic SRB
Slam Wimbledon
P. Cachin
None
3
3
6
N. Djokovic [2]
None
6
6
7
Vincitore: N. Djokovic
Mostra dettagli

V. Williams USA vs E. Svitolina UKR

Slam Wimbledon
V. Williams
4
3
E. Svitolina
6
6
Vincitore: E. Svitolina
Mostra dettagli

J. Sinner ITA vs J. M. Cerundolo ARG

Slam Wimbledon
J. Sinner [8]
6
6
6
J. Cerundolo
2
2
2
Vincitore: J. Sinner
Mostra dettagli



No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
I. Swiatek POL vs L. Zhu CHN

Slam Wimbledon
I. Swiatek [1]
6
6
L. Zhu
1
3
Vincitore: I. Swiatek
Mostra dettagli

D. Goffin BEL vs F. Marozsan HUN

Slam Wimbledon
D. Goffin
6
5
6
6
F. Marozsan
2
7
2
0
Vincitore: D. Goffin
Mostra dettagli

S. Kenin USA vs C. Gauff USA

Slam Wimbledon
S. Kenin
6
4
6
C. Gauff [7]
4
6
2
Vincitore: S. Kenin
Mostra dettagli



No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
J. Pegula USA vs L. Davis USA

Slam Wimbledon
J. Pegula [4]
6
6
6
L. Davis
2
7
3
Vincitore: J. Pegula
Mostra dettagli

L. Lokoli FRA vs C. Ruud NOR

Slam Wimbledon
L. Lokoli
1
7
4
3
C. Ruud [4]
6
5
6
6
Vincitore: C. Ruud
Mostra dettagli

K. Swan GBR vs B. Bencic SUI

Slam Wimbledon
K. Swan
5
2
B. Bencic [14]
7
6
Vincitore: B. Bencic
Mostra dettagli

Q. Halys FRA vs D. Evans GBR

Slam Wimbledon
Q. Halys
0
6
6
0
D. Evans [27]
0
2
3
0
Mostra dettagli



No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
A. Rublev IOA vs M. Purcell AUS

Slam Wimbledon
A. Rublev [7]
6
7
6
M. Purcell
3
5
4
Vincitore: A. Rublev
Mostra dettagli

K. Volynets USA vs C. Garcia FRA

Slam Wimbledon
K. Volynets
4
3
C. Garcia [5]
6
6
Vincitore: C. Garcia
Mostra dettagli

J. Burrage GBR vs C. McNally USA

Slam Wimbledon
J. Burrage
6
6
C. McNally
1
3
Vincitore: J. Burrage
Mostra dettagli

Y. Hanfmann GER vs T. Fritz USA

Slam Wimbledon
Y. Hanfmann
0
4
6
6
5
2
T. Fritz [9]
0
6
2
4
7
3
Mostra dettagli



Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Parry FRA vs H. Dart GBR

Slam Wimbledon
D. Parry
6
6
6
H. Dart
7
0
4
Vincitore: D. Parry
Mostra dettagli

M. Mmoh USA vs F. Auger-Aliassime CAN

Slam Wimbledon
M. Mmoh
7
6
7
6
F. Auger-Aliassime [11]
6
7
6
4
Vincitore: M. Mmoh
Mostra dettagli

D. Shapovalov CAN vs R. Albot MDA

Slam Wimbledon
D. Shapovalov [26]
0
5
2
R. Albot
0
7
2
Mostra dettagli

S. Zhang CHN vs D. Vekic CRO

Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am



Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
V. Kudermetova IOA vs K. Kanepi EST

Slam Wimbledon
V. Kudermetova [12]
7
6
K. Kanepi
6
4
Vincitore: V. Kudermetova
Mostra dettagli

A. Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs H. Hurkacz POL

Slam Wimbledon
A. Ramos-Vinolas
1
4
4
H. Hurkacz [17]
6
6
6
Vincitore: H. Hurkacz
Mostra dettagli

D. Kasatkina IOA vs C. Dolehide USA

Slam Wimbledon
D. Kasatkina [11]
6
6
C. Dolehide
1
4
Vincitore: D. Kasatkina
Mostra dettagli

E. Ruusuvuori FIN vs S. Wawrinka SUI

Slam Wimbledon
E. Ruusuvuori
5
5
4
S. Wawrinka
7
7
6
Vincitore: S. Wawrinka
Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am



Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
N. Podoroska ARG vs T. Martincova CZE

Slam Wimbledon
N. Podoroska
3
7
6
T. Martincova
6
6
4
Vincitore: N. Podoroska
Mostra dettagli

C. Moutet FRA vs R. Gasquet FRA

Slam Wimbledon
C. Moutet
6
7
7
R. Gasquet
3
5
5
Vincitore: C. Moutet
Mostra dettagli

R. Masarova ESP vs M. Sherif EGY

Slam Wimbledon
R. Masarova
7
3
7
M. Sherif [31]
5
6
6
Vincitore: R. Masarova
Mostra dettagli

L. Harris RSA vs G. Barrere FRA

Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am



Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
B. Strycova CZE vs M. Zanevska BEL

Slam Wimbledon
B. Strycova
6
7
M. Zanevska
1
5
Vincitore: B. Strycova
Mostra dettagli

M. Marterer GER vs B. Gojo CRO

Slam Wimbledon
M. Marterer
7
6
6
6
B. Gojo
5
7
3
4
Vincitore: M. Marterer
Mostra dettagli

M. Ymer SWE vs A. Molcan SVK

Slam Wimbledon
M. Ymer
6
6
6
A. Molcan
3
3
4
Vincitore: M. Ymer
Mostra dettagli

M. Bouzkova CZE vs S. Waltert SUI

Slam Wimbledon
M. Bouzkova [32]
6
6
S. Waltert
1
4
Vincitore: M. Bouzkova
Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am



Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Baez ARG vs T. Barrios Vera CHI

Slam Wimbledon
S. Baez
6
6
3
6
T. Barrios Vera
7
3
6
7
Vincitore: T. Barrios Vera
Mostra dettagli

M. Trevisan ITA vs S. Sorribes Tormo ESP

Slam Wimbledon
M. Trevisan
3
1
S. Sorribes Tormo
6
6
Vincitore: S. Sorribes Tormo
Mostra dettagli

Q. Zheng CHN vs K. Siniakova CZE

Slam Wimbledon
Q. Zheng [24]
3
5
K. Siniakova
6
7
Vincitore: K. Siniakova
Mostra dettagli

T. Etcheverry ARG vs B. Zapata Miralles ESP

Slam Wimbledon
T. Etcheverry [29]
0
6
5
6
0
B. Zapata Miralles
0
7
7
3
0
Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am



Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Van Assche FRA vs A. Karatsev IOA

Slam Wimbledon
L. Van Assche
7
4
2
4
A. Karatsev
6
6
6
6
Vincitore: A. Karatsev
Mostra dettagli

M. Vondrousova CZE vs P. Stearns USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Vondrousova
6
7
P. Stearns
2
5
Vincitore: M. Vondrousova
Mostra dettagli

M. Kecmanovic SRB vs D. Schwartzman ARG

Slam Wimbledon
M. Kecmanovic
0
3
4
D. Schwartzman
6
6
6
Vincitore: D. Schwartzman
Mostra dettagli

C. Osorio COL vs E. Cocciaretto ITA

Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am



Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Parks USA vs A. Friedsam GER

Slam Wimbledon
A. Parks
6
6
A. Friedsam
4
3
Vincitore: A. Parks
Mostra dettagli

L. Tsurenko UKR vs C. Liu USA

Slam Wimbledon
L. Tsurenko
6
3
6
C. Liu
3
6
4
Vincitore: L. Tsurenko
Mostra dettagli

D. Koepfer GER vs O. Otte GER

Slam Wimbledon
D. Koepfer
None
5
3
6
O. Otte
None
7
6
7
Vincitore: O. Otte
Mostra dettagli

B. Bonzi FRA vs H. Mayot FRA

Slam Wimbledon
B. Bonzi
0
3
3
H. Mayot
0
6
5
Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am



Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Thompson AUS vs B. Nakashima USA

Slam Wimbledon
J. Thompson
2
2
6
7
6
B. Nakashima
6
6
4
6
3
Vincitore: J. Thompson
Mostra dettagli

S. Hunter AUS vs X. Wang CHN

Slam Wimbledon
S. Hunter
3
1
X. Wang
6
6
Vincitore: X. Wang
Mostra dettagli

A. Vukic AUS vs D. Altmaier GER

Slam Wimbledon
A. Vukic
6
7
3
7
D. Altmaier
3
6
6
5
Vincitore: A. Vukic
Mostra dettagli



Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Bucsa ESP vs K. Rakhimova IOA

Slam Wimbledon
C. Bucsa
6
4
7
K. Rakhimova
3
6
6
Vincitore: C. Bucsa
Mostra dettagli

J. Wolf USA vs E. Couacaud FRA

Slam Wimbledon
J. Wolf
None
7
6
7
E. Couacaud
None
5
3
6
Vincitore: J. Wolf
Mostra dettagli

R. Safiullin IOA vs R. Bautista Agut ESP

Slam Wimbledon
R. Safiullin
0
2
7
6
0
R. Bautista Agut [20]
0
6
6
7
0
Mostra dettagli



Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Musetti ITA vs J. Varillas PER

Slam Wimbledon
L. Musetti [14]
6
6
7
J. Varillas
3
1
5
Vincitore: L. Musetti
Mostra dettagli

K. Baindl UKR vs L. Fernandez CAN

Slam Wimbledon
K. Baindl
4
6
4
L. Fernandez
6
4
6
Vincitore: L. Fernandez
Mostra dettagli

E. Mertens BEL vs V. Hruncakova SVK

Slam Wimbledon
E. Mertens [28]
7
6
V. Hruncakova
6
2
Vincitore: E. Mertens
Mostra dettagli

B. Coric CRO vs G. Pella ARG

Slam Wimbledon
B. Coric [13]
0
3
4
G. Pella
0
6
4
Mostra dettagli



Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
Y. Yuan CHN vs V. Azarenka IOA

Slam Wimbledon
Y. Yuan
4
7
4
V. Azarenka [19]
6
5
6
Vincitore: V. Azarenka
Mostra dettagli

L. Broady GBR vs C. Lestienne FRA

Slam Wimbledon
L. Broady
6
6
7
C. Lestienne
1
3
5
Vincitore: L. Broady
Mostra dettagli

A. Bublik KAZ vs M. McDonald USA

Slam Wimbledon
A. Bublik [23]
6
6
6
6
M. McDonald
7
4
4
4
Vincitore: A. Bublik
Mostra dettagli

A. Kontaveit EST vs L. Stefanini ITA

Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am



Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Fruhvirtova CZE vs P. Martic CRO

Slam Wimbledon
L. Fruhvirtova
None
5
7
1
P. Martic [30]
None
7
6
4
Vincitore: P. Martic
Mostra dettagli

J. Isner USA vs J. Munar ESP

Slam Wimbledon
J. Isner
6
3
4
4
J. Munar
4
6
6
6
Vincitore: J. Munar
Mostra dettagli

Y. Nishioka JPN vs D. Galan COL

Slam Wimbledon
Y. Nishioka [24]
4
3
3
D. Galan
6
6
6
Vincitore: D. Galan
Mostra dettagli

S. Stephens USA vs R. Peterson SWE

Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am



Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Bogdan ROU vs L. Samsonova IOA

Slam Wimbledon
A. Bogdan
7
7
L. Samsonova [15]
6
6
Vincitore: A. Bogdan
Mostra dettagli

M. Linette POL vs J. Teichmann SUI

Slam Wimbledon
M. Linette [23]
6
6
J. Teichmann
3
2
Vincitore: M. Linette
Mostra dettagli

J. Choinski GBR vs D. Lajovic SRB

Slam Wimbledon
J. Choinski
5
7
6
6
D. Lajovic
7
6
2
2
Vincitore: J. Choinski
Mostra dettagli

D. Collins USA vs J. Grabher AUT

Slam Wimbledon
D. Collins
0
6
0
J. Grabher
0
4
0
Mostra dettagli

117 commenti. Lasciane uno!

trepi53 (Guest) 04-07-2023 05:34

Grande Waw è sempre un piacere vederti!

 117
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano, MarcoP
tinapica 04-07-2023 02:31

Scritto da toscano
@ Armonica (#3639710)
Ma 6 canali non bastano?
quante parite vuoi vedere in contemporanea?

Non è questo il punto.
È poter scegliere tra tutti gli incontri di poter vedere, e rivedere, qualsiasi incontro interessi a me, non a chi seleziona le proposte dell’emittente.
Ad esempio: ieri trasmisero Moutet-Gasquet?
Forse sì, io non lo so, ma il punto è che non devono decidere loro per me cosa io possa vedere, dato che potenzialmente si può vedere, e rivedere, TUTTO.

 116
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: PeteBondurant
tinapica 04-07-2023 02:25

Scritto da zedarioz
A inizio giornata immaginavo che Aliassime (crisi nera), Bublik (incostante totale) e Fritz (condizione in calando e avversario in grande fiducia) sarebbero state le teste di serie a rischio. FAA è già a casa e mi spiace perchè è un bravo ragazzo, ma è entrato in una spirale negativa pazzesca oltre ad essere incerottato modello faraone. Fritz è nei guai e Bublik sta faticando.

Dopo il modello Giuditta, il modello faraone… eheh

 115
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
walden 04-07-2023 00:08

Scritto da Max
L’armata francese come è andata il primo giorno?

L’Armata Brancaleone, vuoi dire?

 114
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Detuqueridapresencia 03-07-2023 23:55

Scritto da MAURO
Legnata’s time…. CHE LEGNATINA KECMANOVIC.

Ovviamente quella di Cerundolo non conta vero?

 113
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Alberto (Guest) 03-07-2023 23:20

Scritto da Hair49
Che match stupendo Kenin Gauff, se le stanno dando di santa ragione, scambi spettacolari, un plauso a Svitolina che mi ha liberato di una presenza molto fastidiosa

Tanto sottovalutato il tennis femminile poi guarda che emozioni…

 112
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: MarcoP
Rovescio al tramonto 03-07-2023 23:18

Scritto da walden

Scritto da chase
il rovescio di FAA: il primo colpo della storia ad essere peggiorato malamente dai 19 ai 23 anni.

Luna dirà che è colpa del cambio di allenatore

Certo, lui scriverebbe qualcosa del tipo uno che aveva raggiunto risultati SOVRUMANI a 20 anni (cit.) rovinato d auto cambio di allenatore, ma chi è poi sto Toni?

 111
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
MAURO (Guest) 03-07-2023 23:16

Scritto da toscano
@ Armonica (#3639710)
Ma 6 canali non bastano?
quante parite vuoi vedere in contemporanea?

Non e’ questo il punto. Io avrei preferito vedere i match di Shapovalov o di Bautista o di BERNABE rispetto a quelli di Schwartzman e Bublik.
Con i 6 canali sono loro che decidono cosa mandare in onda e non lo spettatore che sceglie.

110
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
MAURO (Guest) 03-07-2023 23:14

Scritto da piper
Ma i matches interrotti per oscurità, non cisono gli impianti di illuminazione nei campi?

Non lì mettono, perché su erba outdoor, ad una certa ora, e’ impossibile giocarci.

 109
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
toscano (Guest) 03-07-2023 22:55

@ Armonica (#3639710)

Ma 6 canali non bastano?
quante parite vuoi vedere in contemporanea?

 108
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Max (Guest) 03-07-2023 22:47

L’armata francese come è andata il primo giorno?

 107
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Detuqueridapresencia
-1: MarcoP
Max (Guest) 03-07-2023 22:45

Scritto da walden

Scritto da MAx
Isner è in condizioni al limite del presentabile.

si però Munar riesce lo stesso a fare fatica a vincere, contro un avversario che gioca praticamente da fermo…
anche FAA, quanta fatica contro Mmoh, un ripescato….

FAA ha evidenti problemi al ginocchio, mobilità fortemente ridotta. Non mi sorprenderebbe una pausa di un paio di mesi.

 106
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: MarcoP
Mario (Guest) 03-07-2023 22:42

Scritto da piper
Ma i matches interrotti per oscurità, non cisono gli impianti di illuminazione nei campi?

No! Solo centrale e numero 1 e a tetto chiusi. Di notte sarebbe un suicidio giocare sugli altri campi. per l umido diventano scivolosissimi .

 105
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
dateccitrungelliti (Guest) 03-07-2023 22:42

Vorrei un parere da antonio sull’allegra brigata francese in vacanza a londra.
1 su 6 al secondo turno. Quell’1 frutto di un derby.

Che legnata!!!

 104
Replica | Quota | 3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano, Rovescio al tramonto, Pepusch, Detuqueridapresencia
-1: MarcoP
piper (Guest) 03-07-2023 22:36

Ma i matches interrotti per oscurità, non cisono gli impianti di illuminazione nei campi?

 103
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
walden 03-07-2023 22:10

Scritto da chase
il rovescio di FAA: il primo colpo della storia ad essere peggiorato malamente dai 19 ai 23 anni.

Luna dirà che è colpa del cambio di allenatore

 102
Replica | Quota | 4
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Rovescio al tramonto, Detuqueridapresencia, GIOTAD, puffo65
Armonica (Guest) 03-07-2023 22:10

Ma Sinner cosa combina quando va a rete??? È una calamità ormai…

 101
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)