Masters 1000 Roma: LIVE le Finali. LIVE Rune vs Medvedev (Sondaggio)

La finale del Masters 1000 di Roma
ITA Masters 1000 Roma – Finali – terra

Center Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Robin Haase NED / Botic van de Zandschulp NED vs Hugo Nys MON / Jan Zielinski POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [7] Holger Rune DEN vs [3] Daniil Medvedev (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Masters 1000 Roma - Chi vincerà?

