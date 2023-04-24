Madrid 1000 | Clay | e7705780 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Lorenzo Musetti si porta al n.18 del mondo
24/04/2023 07:43 1 commento
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (24-04-2023)
8
Best: 8
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
3615
Punti
21
Tornei
18
Best: 18
▲
2
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
2065
Punti
27
Tornei
21
Best: 6
▲
1
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1832
Punti
20
Tornei
47
Best: 21
▼
-2
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
890
Punti
29
Tornei
85
Best: 16
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
688
Punti
30
Tornei
105
Best: 102
--
0
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
556
Punti
31
Tornei
120
Best: 108
▲
5
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
499
Punti
28
Tornei
125
Best: 115
▼
-1
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
489
Punti
25
Tornei
127
Best: 9
▼
-24
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
478
Punti
23
Tornei
140
Best: 121
▼
-3
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
426
Punti
28
Tornei
148
Best: 108
▼
-1
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
405
Punti
27
Tornei
152
Best: 126
▼
-9
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
392
Punti
25
Tornei
164
Best: 164
▲
8
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
369
Punti
17
Tornei
165
Best: 142
▼
-14
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
365
Punti
26
Tornei
170
Best: 136
▲
3
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
353
Punti
22
Tornei
172
Best: 167
▼
-4
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
353
Punti
27
Tornei
180
Best: 171
▼
-1
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
330
Punti
31
Tornei
182
Best: 133
▲
26
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
327
Punti
31
Tornei
190
Best: 168
▼
-2
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
308
Punti
24
Tornei
199
Best: 192
▼
-4
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
294
Punti
24
Tornei
229
Best: 127
▼
-6
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
253
Punti
32
Tornei
246
Best: 84
▲
7
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
232
Punti
28
Tornei
276
Best: 62
▲
10
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
188
Punti
25
Tornei
284
Best: 76
▲
13
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
183
Punti
24
Tornei
304
Best: 301
▲
2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
171
Punti
27
Tornei
306
Best: 60
▲
2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
170
Punti
24
Tornei
326
Best: 124
▼
-47
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
154
Punti
23
Tornei
328
Best: 328
▲
3
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
153
Punti
28
Tornei
348
Best: 344
▼
-4
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
140
Punti
26
Tornei
357
Best: 313
▲
4
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
137
Punti
26
Tornei
392
Best: 392
▲
6
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
120
Punti
29
Tornei
393
Best: 159
▼
-5
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
119
Punti
15
Tornei
435
Best: 389
▲
7
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
104
Punti
18
Tornei
444
Best: 352
--
0
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
100
Punti
27
Tornei
445
Best: 445
▲
7
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
100
Punti
32
Tornei
455
Best: 383
▲
16
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
94
Punti
29
Tornei
468
Best: 153
▼
-36
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
88
Punti
19
Tornei
472
Best: 321
▲
3
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
85
Punti
17
Tornei
478
Best: 478
▲
6
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
83
Punti
21
Tornei
493
Best: 437
▲
3
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
78
Punti
25
Tornei
495
Best: 489
▼
-6
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
77
Punti
23
Tornei
503
Best: 492
▲
3
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
74
Punti
27
Tornei
539
Best: 18
▲
1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
65
Punti
8
Tornei
541
Best: 152
▲
23
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
65
Punti
21
Tornei
545
Best: 473
▲
7
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
64
Punti
19
Tornei
549
Best: 70
▲
1
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
63
Punti
8
Tornei
568
Best: 150
--
0
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
59
Punti
6
Tornei
571
Best: 568
▼
-1
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
59
Punti
25
Tornei
584
Best: 563
▼
-3
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
57
Punti
25
Tornei
597
Best: 404
▼
-2
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
55
Punti
21
Tornei
604
Best: 599
▲
34
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
53
Punti
18
Tornei
617
Best: 612
--
0
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
50
Punti
17
Tornei
641
Best: 536
▼
-10
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
45
Punti
22
Tornei
656
Best: 469
▲
9
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
43
Punti
18
Tornei
672
Best: 663
▼
-2
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
41
Punti
30
Tornei
686
Best: 645
--
0
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
38
Punti
25
Tornei
694
Best: 651
▼
-2
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
37
Punti
25
Tornei
699
Best: 608
▼
-1
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
36
Punti
17
Tornei
707
Best: 159
▼
-1
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
35
Punti
10
Tornei
726
Best: 580
▼
-4
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
33
Punti
22
Tornei
734
Best: 489
▼
-9
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
32
Punti
30
Tornei
750
Best: 309
▼
-1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
30
Punti
11
Tornei
769
Best: 635
▼
-14
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
29
Punti
21
Tornei
772
Best: 714
▼
-2
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
29
Punti
24
Tornei
779
Best: 775
▼
-4
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
28
Punti
13
Tornei
817
Best: 301
▼
-9
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
23
Punti
12
Tornei
830
Best: 811
▼
-3
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
21
Punti
8
Tornei
837
Best: 760
▼
-4
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
21
Punti
19
Tornei
848
Best: 845
--
0
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
20
Punti
18
Tornei
858
Best: 849
▼
-4
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
19
Punti
21
Tornei
866
Best: 462
▼
-4
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
18
Punti
12
Tornei
880
Best: 854
▼
-4
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
17
Punti
17
Tornei
885
Best: 877
▼
-6
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
17
Punti
19
Tornei
888
Best: 793
▼
-4
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
17
Punti
27
Tornei
895
Best: 886
▼
-5
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
16
Punti
11
Tornei
919
Best: 911
▼
-7
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
15
Punti
18
Tornei
922
Best: 914
▼
-5
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
15
Punti
22
Tornei
924
Best: 671
▼
-5
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
14
Punti
4
Tornei
931
Best: 613
▼
-5
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
14
Punti
12
Tornei
959
Best: 959
▲
22
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
13
Punti
16
Tornei
979
Best: 144
▼
-37
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
12
Punti
8
Tornei
1003
Best: 967
▼
-2
Lorenzo Bresciani
ITA, 09-08-2000
11
Punti
9
Tornei
1044
Best: 921
▼
-3
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
10
Punti
13
Tornei
1074
Best: 1074
▲
918
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
9
Punti
10
Tornei
1079
Best: 1056
▼
-4
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
9
Punti
12
Tornei
1081
Best: 1050
▼
-5
Elio Jose Ribeiro Lago
ITA, 31-12-1997
9
Punti
14
Tornei
1088
Best: 941
▼
-2
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
9
Punti
18
Tornei
1108
Best: 1027
▲
1
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 17-06-1998
8
Punti
10
Tornei
1109
Best: 1100
▲
1
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
8
Punti
10
Tornei
1112
Best: 633
▲
1
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
8
Punti
10
Tornei
1136
Best: 1133
▲
1
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
7
Punti
5
Tornei
1139
Best: 1124
▲
1
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
7
Punti
6
Tornei
1141
Best: 1141
▲
2
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
7
Punti
6
Tornei
1150
Best: 1027
▲
2
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1159
Best: 1071
▲
4
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1160
Best: 1160
▲
4
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1163
Best: 901
▲
4
Omar Brigida
ITA, 23-03-1999
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1166
Best: 118
▲
4
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
6
Punti
2
Tornei
1184
Best: 1181
▼
-1
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1184
Best: 1184
▲
5
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1194
Best: 757
▼
-1
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1201
Best: 1149
--
0
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1213
Best: 1162
▼
-2
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
6
Punti
14
Tornei
1220
Best: 1217
▼
-1
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
5
Punti
3
Tornei
1227
Best: 327
▼
-125
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1238
Best: 1238
--
0
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1270
Best: 1252
▼
-2
Valerio Perruzza
ITA, 31-03-2000
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1277
Best: 994
--
0
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1290
Best: 522
▼
-1
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
4
Punti
3
Tornei
1304
Best: 1286
▲
1
Carlo Alberto Fossati
ITA, 25-01-1999
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1321
Best: 465
▲
1
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1321
Best: 455
▲
1
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1347
Best: 1325
▲
3
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1347
Best: 1049
▼
-79
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1387
Best: 851
▲
1
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1403
Best: 1403
▲
1
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1411
Best: 1411
▲
10
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1425
Best: 1397
▲
2
Nicolo Pozzani
ITA, 03-09-2002
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1427
Best: 1157
▲
1
Federico Marchetti
ITA, 24-11-2000
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1436
Best: 1422
--
0
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1456
Best: 1373
--
0
Edoardo cherie Ligniere
ITA, 19-06-2004
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1480
Best: 1468
▼
-2
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1489
Best: 1458
--
0
Francesco Liucci
ITA, 07-04-1999
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1489
Best: 1087
--
0
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1503
Best: 1384
▼
-1
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1508
Best: 1507
▼
-1
Andrea Militi Ribaldi
ITA, 27-07-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1531
Best: 933
▼
-1
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1531
Best: 1496
▼
-1
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1559
Best: 1559
--
0
Ottaviano Martini
ITA, 06-09-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1559
Best: 1544
--
0
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1578
Best: 1537
▼
-2
Alessio Zanotti
ITA, 28-09-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1582
Best: 1220
▼
-2
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1582
Best: 1391
▼
-2
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1598
Best: 1598
▼
-1
Simone Agostini
ITA, 29-03-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1598
Best: 1572
▲
13
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1621
Best: 1621
▼
-2
Andrea Del Federico
ITA, 24-12-1999
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1632
Best: 1611
▼
-2
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1642
Best: 1629
▼
-2
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 29-03-2004
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1642
Best: 1101
▼
-2
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1642
Best: 1642
▼
-2
Iacopo Sada
ITA, 02-10-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1722
Best: 1722
▼
-2
Alessio Demichelis
ITA, 05-03-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1722
Best: 1712
▼
-2
Federico Lucini
ITA, 21-11-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1722
Best: 1722
▼
-2
Riccardo Mascarini
ITA, 22-02-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1722
Best: 1701
▼
-2
Stefano Papagno
ITA, 16-07-2003
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1722
Best: 1629
▼
-2
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1803
Best: 1634
▼
-2
Riccardo Chessari
ITA, 09-05-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1803
Best: 1803
▼
-83
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1803
Best: 1648
▼
-2
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1803
Best: 1803
▼
-2
Patric Prinoth
ITA, 31-08-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1803
Best: 1519
▼
-2
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1873
Best: 1857
▼
-6
Tommaso Carnevale Miino
ITA, 05-05-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1873
Best: 1052
▼
-6
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1873
Best: 1795
▼
-72
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1922
Best: 1907
▼
-4
Peter Buldorini
ITA, 09-08-2004
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1922
Best: 1857
▼
-4
Alberto Morolli
ITA, 04-02-2000
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1955
Best: 1915
▼
-7
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1955
Best: 1358
▼
-7
Edoardo Zanada
ITA, 06-11-2000
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1976
Best: 1916
▼
-28
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1976
Best: 1939
▼
-3
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1988
Best: 1858
▼
-6
Lorenzo Ferri
ITA, 28-01-2004
1
Punti
8
Tornei
1997
Best: 1990
▼
-5
Giammarco Gandolfi
ITA, 24-01-2004
1
Punti
9
Tornei
2002
Best: 1060
▼
-4
Biagio Gramaticopolo
ITA, 01-04-2002
1
Punti
10
Tornei
TAG: Italiani
1 commento
Da notare che con Matteo in difficoltà, di cui non si sa come e quando tornerà competitivo, al momento di forte abbiamo solamente Sinner e in parte il discontinuo Musetti. Sonego è discreto e di tanto in tanto fa risultato. Ma dietro c’è il nulla.
Si c’è il Check al n85 ma purtroppo a livello atp non è più competitivo e gioca solo challenger.
Fognini sta precipitando fuori.
Tra il 2019 e il 2020 avevano ben 8 top100 e anche Fabbiano e Caruso andavano avanti negli slam.
Oggi con Matteo in stand by la situazione è numericamente critica.
Abbiamo solo Jannik competitivo. Da Musetti ci si può aspettare un buon risultato solo al RG. Non è per nulla competitivo negli altri 3 slam. Sonego di solito fa 3t o giù di lì.
E poi stop.
Il movimento sta rallentando. Dopo un’ottima fase tra il 2019 e il 2021 adesso ci stanno venendo a mancare delle buone seconde linee.
Gli Usa per esempio hanno Fritz e Tiafoe a ridosso della top 10 ma poi hanno una decina di giocatori che possono fare bene negli slam. Hanno sempre un Tommy Paul, uno Shelton o un Korda che ti può fare QF o SF slam.