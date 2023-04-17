Barcelona 500 | Clay | e2722480 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Jannik Sinner stabile al n.8. Lorenzo Musetti rientra in top 20
17/04/2023 07:50 19 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (17-04-2023)
8
Best: 8
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
3525
Punti
20
Tornei
20
Best: 18
▲
1
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
1930
Punti
27
Tornei
22
Best: 6
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1832
Punti
20
Tornei
45
Best: 21
--
0
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
915
Punti
29
Tornei
85
Best: 16
▼
-4
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
688
Punti
31
Tornei
103
Best: 9
▼
-6
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
568
Punti
24
Tornei
105
Best: 102
▼
-3
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
560
Punti
31
Tornei
124
Best: 115
--
0
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
489
Punti
25
Tornei
125
Best: 108
▲
5
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
486
Punti
27
Tornei
137
Best: 121
▼
-2
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
426
Punti
28
Tornei
143
Best: 126
▲
16
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
412
Punti
26
Tornei
147
Best: 108
--
0
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
389
Punti
26
Tornei
151
Best: 142
--
0
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
380
Punti
27
Tornei
168
Best: 167
▲
6
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
355
Punti
27
Tornei
172
Best: 172
▲
4
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
344
Punti
16
Tornei
173
Best: 136
--
0
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
341
Punti
22
Tornei
179
Best: 171
▲
1
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
330
Punti
31
Tornei
188
Best: 168
▼
-7
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
308
Punti
23
Tornei
195
Best: 192
▲
1
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
295
Punti
25
Tornei
208
Best: 133
▼
-4
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
277
Punti
31
Tornei
223
Best: 127
▲
1
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
259
Punti
32
Tornei
253
Best: 84
▼
-1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
216
Punti
27
Tornei
279
Best: 124
▼
-6
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
184
Punti
24
Tornei
286
Best: 62
▼
-3
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
181
Punti
24
Tornei
297
Best: 76
▼
-2
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
176
Punti
23
Tornei
306
Best: 301
▼
-5
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
171
Punti
27
Tornei
308
Best: 60
▼
-5
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
170
Punti
24
Tornei
331
Best: 331
▲
2
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
150
Punti
27
Tornei
344
Best: 344
▲
2
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
140
Punti
26
Tornei
361
Best: 313
--
0
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
131
Punti
25
Tornei
388
Best: 159
▲
2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
119
Punti
15
Tornei
398
Best: 398
▲
16
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
117
Punti
27
Tornei
432
Best: 153
▼
-4
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
104
Punti
19
Tornei
442
Best: 389
▼
-2
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
100
Punti
17
Tornei
444
Best: 352
▼
-2
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
100
Punti
27
Tornei
452
Best: 448
▼
-1
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
98
Punti
31
Tornei
471
Best: 383
▼
-14
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
87
Punti
28
Tornei
475
Best: 321
--
0
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
83
Punti
16
Tornei
484
Best: 484
--
0
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
79
Punti
20
Tornei
489
Best: 489
▲
1
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
78
Punti
24
Tornei
496
Best: 437
▲
20
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
76
Punti
25
Tornei
506
Best: 492
▲
1
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
74
Punti
26
Tornei
540
Best: 18
▼
-2
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
65
Punti
8
Tornei
550
Best: 70
▼
-4
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
63
Punti
9
Tornei
552
Best: 473
▼
-4
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
63
Punti
18
Tornei
564
Best: 152
▼
-11
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
60
Punti
19
Tornei
568
Best: 150
▼
-2
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
59
Punti
6
Tornei
570
Best: 568
▼
-2
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
59
Punti
25
Tornei
581
Best: 563
▲
5
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
57
Punti
24
Tornei
595
Best: 404
▼
-2
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
55
Punti
20
Tornei
617
Best: 612
▼
-5
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
50
Punti
18
Tornei
631
Best: 536
▼
-2
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
47
Punti
23
Tornei
638
Best: 599
▼
-2
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
45
Punti
17
Tornei
665
Best: 469
▼
-6
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
41
Punti
17
Tornei
670
Best: 663
▼
-7
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
41
Punti
29
Tornei
686
Best: 645
▼
-3
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
38
Punti
25
Tornei
692
Best: 651
▼
-2
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
37
Punti
25
Tornei
698
Best: 608
▼
-4
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
36
Punti
17
Tornei
706
Best: 159
▼
-4
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
35
Punti
11
Tornei
722
Best: 580
▲
15
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
33
Punti
22
Tornei
725
Best: 489
▼
-3
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
33
Punti
30
Tornei
749
Best: 309
▼
-4
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
30
Punti
11
Tornei
755
Best: 635
▲
4
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
30
Punti
21
Tornei
770
Best: 714
▼
-49
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
29
Punti
24
Tornei
775
Best: 775
▲
18
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
28
Punti
12
Tornei
808
Best: 301
▼
-5
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
24
Punti
13
Tornei
827
Best: 811
▲
2
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
21
Punti
8
Tornei
833
Best: 760
▼
-11
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
21
Punti
19
Tornei
848
Best: 845
▲
1
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
20
Punti
18
Tornei
854
Best: 849
▲
8
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
19
Punti
20
Tornei
862
Best: 462
▼
-2
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
18
Punti
12
Tornei
876
Best: 854
▼
-1
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
17
Punti
17
Tornei
879
Best: 877
▼
-1
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
17
Punti
19
Tornei
884
Best: 793
▼
-3
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
17
Punti
27
Tornei
890
Best: 886
▼
-4
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
16
Punti
11
Tornei
912
Best: 911
--
0
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
15
Punti
18
Tornei
917
Best: 914
▼
-3
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
15
Punti
22
Tornei
919
Best: 671
▼
-1
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
14
Punti
4
Tornei
926
Best: 613
▼
-2
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
14
Punti
12
Tornei
942
Best: 144
▼
-112
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
13
Punti
9
Tornei
981
Best: 962
▼
-5
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
12
Punti
15
Tornei
1001
Best: 967
▼
-3
Lorenzo Bresciani
ITA, 09-08-2000
11
Punti
9
Tornei
1041
Best: 921
▼
-1
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
10
Punti
13
Tornei
1075
Best: 1056
▲
2
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
9
Punti
12
Tornei
1076
Best: 1050
▲
2
Elio Jose Ribeiro Lago
ITA, 31-12-1997
9
Punti
13
Tornei
1086
Best: 941
▲
1
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
9
Punti
18
Tornei
1102
Best: 327
▼
-1
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
8
Punti
5
Tornei
1109
Best: 1027
▼
-1
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 17-06-1998
8
Punti
10
Tornei
1110
Best: 1100
▼
-1
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
8
Punti
10
Tornei
1113
Best: 633
▼
-2
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
8
Punti
10
Tornei
1137
Best: 1133
▼
-1
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
7
Punti
5
Tornei
1140
Best: 1124
--
0
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
7
Punti
6
Tornei
1143
Best: 1143
▲
86
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
7
Punti
6
Tornei
1152
Best: 1027
--
0
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1163
Best: 1071
▲
204
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1164
Best: 1164
▼
-2
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1167
Best: 901
▼
-2
Omar Brigida
ITA, 23-03-1999
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1170
Best: 118
--
0
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
6
Punti
2
Tornei
1183
Best: 1181
--
0
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1189
Best: 1187
▼
-1
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1193
Best: 757
▲
1
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1201
Best: 1149
▲
5
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1211
Best: 1162
▼
-1
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
6
Punti
14
Tornei
1219
Best: 1217
▼
-2
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
5
Punti
3
Tornei
1238
Best: 1238
--
0
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1268
Best: 1049
▼
-2
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1268
Best: 1252
▼
-2
Valerio Perruzza
ITA, 31-03-2000
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1277
Best: 994
▲
1
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1289
Best: 522
▲
1
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
4
Punti
3
Tornei
1305
Best: 1286
▲
1
Carlo Alberto Fossati
ITA, 25-01-1999
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1322
Best: 465
--
0
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1322
Best: 455
▼
-72
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1350
Best: 1325
▼
-2
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1388
Best: 851
▲
2
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1404
Best: 1404
▼
-1
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1421
Best: 1421
▲
154
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1427
Best: 1397
▼
-3
Nicolo Pozzani
ITA, 03-09-2002
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1428
Best: 1157
▼
-11
Federico Marchetti
ITA, 24-11-2000
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1436
Best: 1422
▼
-6
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1456
Best: 1373
▼
-6
Edoardo cherie Ligniere
ITA, 19-06-2004
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1478
Best: 1468
▼
-5
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1489
Best: 1458
▼
-5
Francesco Liucci
ITA, 07-04-1999
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1489
Best: 1087
▼
-5
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1502
Best: 1384
▼
-5
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1507
Best: 1507
▲
205
Andrea Militi Ribaldi
ITA, 27-07-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1530
Best: 933
▼
-3
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1530
Best: 1496
▼
-3
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1559
Best: 1559
▼
-6
Ottaviano Martini
ITA, 06-09-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1559
Best: 1544
▼
-6
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1576
Best: 1537
▼
-5
Alessio Zanotti
ITA, 28-09-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1580
Best: 1220
▼
-5
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1580
Best: 1391
▼
-5
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1597
Best: 1597
▼
-5
Simone Agostini
ITA, 29-03-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1611
Best: 1572
▼
-8
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1619
Best: 1619
▼
-7
Andrea Del Federico
ITA, 24-12-1999
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1630
Best: 1611
▼
-12
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1640
Best: 1629
▼
-8
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 29-03-2004
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1640
Best: 1101
▼
-8
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1640
Best: 1640
▼
-8
Iacopo Sada
ITA, 02-10-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1720
Best: 1720
▼
-88
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1720
Best: 1720
▼
-8
Alessio Demichelis
ITA, 05-03-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1720
Best: 1712
▼
-8
Federico Lucini
ITA, 21-11-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1720
Best: 1720
▼
-8
Riccardo Mascarini
ITA, 22-02-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1720
Best: 1701
▼
-8
Stefano Papagno
ITA, 16-07-2003
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1720
Best: 1629
▼
-8
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1801
Best: 1634
▼
-6
Riccardo Chessari
ITA, 09-05-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1801
Best: 1648
▼
-6
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1801
Best: 1795
▼
-6
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1801
Best: 1801
▼
-6
Patric Prinoth
ITA, 31-08-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1801
Best: 1519
▼
-6
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1867
Best: 1857
▼
-7
Tommaso Carnevale Miino
ITA, 05-05-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1867
Best: 1052
▼
-7
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1918
Best: 1907
▼
-8
Peter Buldorini
ITA, 09-08-2004
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1918
Best: 1857
▼
-58
Alberto Morolli
ITA, 04-02-2000
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1948
Best: 1915
▼
-7
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1948
Best: 1916
▼
-7
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1948
Best: 1358
▼
-7
Edoardo Zanada
ITA, 06-11-2000
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1973
Best: 1939
▼
-3
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1982
Best: 1858
▼
-3
Lorenzo Ferri
ITA, 28-01-2004
1
Punti
8
Tornei
1992
Best: 1990
▼
-2
Giammarco Gandolfi
ITA, 24-01-2004
1
Punti
9
Tornei
1992
Best: 1992
▼
-13
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
1
Punti
9
Tornei
1998
Best: 1060
▼
-5
Biagio Gramaticopolo
ITA, 01-04-2002
1
Punti
10
Tornei
TAG: Italiani, Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti
Interessante , per non dire deprimente , il fatto che ogni volta che Sinner fa’ due tornei di fila, tutti lo invitano a non giocare il secondo torneo per chissa’ quali motivi , boh
@ me-cir te no (#3505698)
Sinner e Alcaraz si trovano in parti opposte del tabellone per cui un eventuale incontro può avvenire solo in finale (fruttando almeno 360 punti)
Proprietà transitiva? Ma che hai capito? Uh signur, va beh, buonanotte
Quindi applichi la proprietà transitiva al tennis? Poi perchè clamorosamente?
Vabbeh lasciamo stare, preferisco non saperlo. Buona giornata
sulla prova eccezionale di Musetti, mi pareva chiaro, boh.. grande vittoria, senza dubbio, meno la prova, poi oh, opinioni
@ Alex77 (#3505763)
Smentito su che cosa? Non si capisce
@ me-cir te no (#3505698)
Penso che il suo obiettivo sia mettere match sulle gambe per raggiungere la maggiore confidenza possibile su questa superficie. E fare un exploit tra Roma e Roland Garros.
Per questi atleti, tenere il ”ritmo partita ” e’ fondamentale. Guarda in che razza di condizioni e’ djokovic dopo ( e per ) avere saltato lo swing americano.
E se non giochi ti devi comunque allenare. Ha piu senso usare i tornei come allenamento, con veri avversari piuttosto che con gli sparring partner.
Considera pure che Jannik a Montecarlo ha giocato solo 3 match,di cui 2 veramente impegnativi ( Hurckaz e Rune )…con Musetti ha passeggiato. E con il danese e’ stato un match che, pur duro, ha avuto molte interruzioni.
Non penso che ci sia stato chissa’ quale dispendio energetico con 3 giocati. ( perche quello con Schwartzman non puo’ essere seriamente definito match ).
A Barcellona non deve necessariamente vincere. Deve fare una sgambata e se perde ai QF o in SF non casca il mondo e mette in cascina altri 90 o 180 punti…
Ma guarda, puoi arrabbiarti quanto vuoi, ma sei stato clamorosamente smentito dall’andamento del match con Jannik.. è stata esaltata la vittoria, giustamente, con Djokovic tanto che tanti, in ragione di quel match hanno sovrastimato le capacità di Musetti di giocarsela con Jannik, ma è stato evidentemente un errore.. ho visto anch’io la partita con il serbo, di rara bruttezza devo dire tanti sono stati gli errori anche banali da una parte e dall’altra, ma guai a sminuire la prova del Divino che sembrava aver conquistato il Roland Garros.. come scrissi nel commento post partita, ho lodato comunque Musetti per la vittoria pur riconoscendo che la prova di Djokovic non era stata proprio il “massimo”.. il giorno dopo, sicuramente un po’ svuotato, Musetti è stato piallato anche perché Jannik ha fatto tutto quello che il serbo non ha fatto il giorno prima e infatti lo score lo dimostra.. poi se a te dà fastidio un parere discordante dall’esaltazione senza se e senza ma di una vittoria di Musetti, beh, è un problema che riscontro in molti suoi accaniti ( eufemismo, direi più fanatici) sostenitori
@ me-cir te no (#3505698)
A questo giro toccherebbe Tsitsi in semi e Alcaraz in finale… incrociamo le dita 😉
Ancora con questa scemenza?
Allora si deve fare lo stesso test di “normalità” per ogni giocatore che perde e non si finisce più
Hanno giocato SUL CAMPO e Djoko ha perso 64 57 46 SUL CAMPO
Se invece Djoko vinceva, stavate tutti a sparare su Musetti che non era stato in grado di vincere contro un avversario “infortunato”
Quante volte Djoko da “infortunato” ha vinto la partita? Vatti a informare
Diverso era il caso se Djoko si ritirava ad incontro in corso o prima dell’incontro
Vacci a vincere tu contro Nole e poi mi dirai
Tutti bravi dal divano
Anche io spero ancora che rinunci.
OK che la sua programmazione la sa lui e il suo team.
OK che un torneo questa settimana se lo fanno quasi tutti tranne Medvedev, Hurckacz e Aliassime, e se lo fanno pure Rune e Rublev al momento.
OK che ha un bye e che non giocherà fino a domani o dopodomani, e che a Madrid e Roma avrà altri due bye e comincerà a giocare di venerdì/sabato.
Però lui ha giocato già molte partite fino ad adesso, ben 31 nel 2023. Solo Medvedev (che infatti salta questa settimana) ne ha giocate di più, 36. Gli altri tutti meno.
Sinner sta tenendo un ritmo che lo potrebbe portare ad essere nei primi 4-5 a fine anno (infatti è 3 nella race, ma con Alcaraz che saltato gli AO), ma se vuole scalare ulteriormente allora i punti sono da trovare nei big titles: a Barcellona magari arrivi in semi in maniera relativamente facile, son 180 punti, ma poi se ti tocca la semi con Alcaraz rifai una battaglia stile Miami per altri 120 punti?
Anch’io ero un po’ perplesso, ma valuntando che anche a Barcellona salta il primo turno, e i due successivi non si presentano molto impegnativi, credo che abbia fatto bene. Tutta la top 10, a parte FAA e Medvedev è impegnata questa settimana nei tre diversi tornei, e si rischia di rimanere indietro.
Con i tabelloni a 96 e l’inizio dei tornei di mercoledì anche arrivando in fondo al torneo precedente le tds hanno quasi una settimana di intervallo, sia tra Barcellona e Madrid che tra Madrid e Roma.
Sono abbastanza sicuro che se Jannik gioca Barcellona è perché hanno valutato che può farlo senza un eccessivo dispendio fisico in vista dei due mille successivi e del RG
In realta’ a Montecarlo ha giocato solo 3 match. Di cui solo 2 impegnativi ( hurkacz e rune ) Non penso che abbia sprecato chissa’ quali energie.
Sinceramente, da te Detu non mi aspetto una battuta “facilona” di questo tipo.. si è visto il giorno dopo quanto quella vittoria fosse chiaramente falsata dal momento e le condizioni di Djokovic che, quando è “normale” ha sempre pelato abbastanza agevolmente sia Jannik che Musetti..
Fognini fuori dalla top 100 dopo quasi 14 anni!
….. e ha battuto Djokovic cosa che perfino a Sinner non è ancora riuscita …..
Come mai Jannik ha deciso di fare pure Barcellona? Considerando che ha finito l’altro ieri, poi ci sta Madrid e Roma,mi sembra un bel impegno fisico e mentale..
Sarà che fine hanno fatto quei diversamente competenti che dicevano di Musetti che in top 20 non sarebbe entrato più, che era il più falso n.18 della storia ecc.