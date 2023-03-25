Miami 1000 | Hard | $8800000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato 25 Marzo 2023
25/03/2023 08:24
W15 Monastir 15000 – Semi-final
Martina Spigarelli vs Nina Radovanovic ore 09:30
ITF Monastir
M. Spigarelli•
40
7
3
N. Radovanovic
15
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Spigarelli
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-1
N. Radovanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
M. Spigarelli
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
N. Radovanovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Spigarelli
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
7-6
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
df
6-6 → 7-6
M. Spigarelli
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
6-5 → 6-6
N. Radovanovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
5-5 → 6-5
M. Spigarelli
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
N. Radovanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
5-3 → 5-4
M. Spigarelli
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
5-2 → 5-3
N. Radovanovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Spigarelli
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
N. Radovanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
M. Spigarelli
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
N. Radovanovic
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Spigarelli
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-1 → 1-1
N. Radovanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
W15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – Semi-final
[5] Polina Iatcenko vs Sara Milanese ore 10:30
ITF Sharm ElSheikh
P. Iatcenko [5]
15
6
4
4
S. Milanese•
30
1
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Milanese
15-0
15-15
30-15
4-1
P. Iatcenko
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-0 → 4-1
S. Milanese
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-0 → 4-0
P. Iatcenko
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
S. Milanese
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-0 → 2-0
P. Iatcenko
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
4-6
S. Milanese
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
P. Iatcenko
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
S. Milanese
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
2-5 → 3-5
P. Iatcenko
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
S. Milanese
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
P. Iatcenko
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
S. Milanese
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
P. Iatcenko
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
S. Milanese
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
P. Iatcenko
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-1
S. Milanese
0-15
0-30
0-40
5-1 → 6-1
P. Iatcenko
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
4-1 → 5-1
S. Milanese
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
3-1 → 4-1
P. Iatcenko
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
S. Milanese
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-1 → 2-1
P. Iatcenko
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
S. Milanese
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
TAG: Italiane nei tornei ITF
