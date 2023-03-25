Italiane nei tornei ITF Copertina, WTA

Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato 25 Marzo 2023

Martina Spigarelli nella foto
TUN W15 Monastir 15000 – Semi-final
Martina Spigarelli ITA vs Nina Radovanovic FRA ore 09:30

ITF Monastir
M. Spigarelli
40
7
3
N. Radovanovic
15
6
1
EGY W15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – Semi-final
[5] Polina Iatcenko RUS vs Sara Milanese ITA ore 10:30

ITF Sharm ElSheikh
P. Iatcenko [5]
15
6
4
4
S. Milanese
30
1
6
1
