Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Lunedì 09 Gennaio 2023

W40 Tallinn 40000 – 1st Round
[5] Deborah Chiesa vs Lisette Aljas 2 incontro dalle 13:30
ITF Tallinn
D. Chiesa [5]•
0
3
L. Aljas
15
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Aljas
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
[2] Lisa Pigato vs Phillippa Preugschat ore 11:00
ITF Tallinn
L. Pigato [2]
6
6
P. Preugschat
1
2
Vincitore: L. Pigato
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Pigato
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-2 → 6-2
P. Preugschat
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
L. Pigato
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 3-1
L. Pigato
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Preugschat
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
L. Pigato
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
P. Preugschat
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
L. Pigato
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
W40 Monastir 40000 – 2nd Round
[8] Angelica Raggi vs [13] Georgia Andreea Craciun Non prima delle 12:00
ITF Monastir
A. Raggi [8]
0
G. Craciun [13]
0
[1] Sofya Lansere vs [9] Stefania Rubini Non prima delle 12:00
ITF Monastir
S. Lansere [1]
15
6
0
S. Rubini [9]•
0
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Lansere
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-0 → 6-0
S. Lansere
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
S. Rubini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
S. Lansere
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
W25 Loughborough 25000 – 2nd Round
[2] Verena Meliss vs [12] Bibiane Schoofs 2 incontro dalle 12:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
W25 Buenos Aires 25000 – 1st Round
Anastasia Abbagnato vs Julia Konishi camargo silva Non prima delle 16:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
W25 Naples 25000 – 1st Round
Tatiana Pieri vs [12] Makenna Jones Non prima delle 17:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
[8] Jessica Pieri vs Fernanda Naves anzaldo Non prima delle 18:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
W15 Antalya 15000 – 2nd Round
[2] Costanza Traversi
vs Jiaqi Wang ore 10:30
ITF Antalya
C. Traversi
6
3
10
J. Wang
3
6
5
Vincitore: C. Traversi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Traversi
1-0
2-0
2-1
3-1
4-1
5-1
6-1
7-1
8-1
8-2
8-3
8-4
9-4
9-5
df
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Traversi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
J. Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
J. Wang
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
C. Traversi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
C. Traversi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Traversi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
J. Wang
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-3 → 4-3
C. Traversi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Wang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
J. Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
C. Traversi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
