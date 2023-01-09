Italiane nei tornei ITF Copertina, WTA

Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Lunedì 09 Gennaio 2023

09/01/2023 08:47 1 commento
Deborah Chiesa nella foto

EST W40 Tallinn 40000 – 1st Round
[5] Deborah Chiesa ITA vs Lisette Aljas EST 2 incontro dalle 13:30

ITF Tallinn
D. Chiesa [5]
0
3
L. Aljas
15
0
[2] Lisa Pigato ITA vs Phillippa Preugschat GER ore 11:00

ITF Tallinn
L. Pigato [2]
6
6
P. Preugschat
1
2
Vincitore: L. Pigato
TUN W40 Monastir 40000 – 2nd Round
[8] Angelica Raggi ITA vs [13] Georgia Andreea Craciun ROU Non prima delle 12:00

ITF Monastir
A. Raggi [8]
0
G. Craciun [13]
0
[1] Sofya Lansere RUS vs [9] Stefania Rubini ITA Non prima delle 12:00

ITF Monastir
S. Lansere [1]
15
6
0
S. Rubini [9]
0
0
0
GBR W25 Loughborough 25000 – 2nd Round
[2] Verena Meliss ITA vs [12] Bibiane Schoofs NED 2 incontro dalle 12:30

ARG W25 Buenos Aires 25000 – 1st Round
Anastasia Abbagnato ITA vs Julia Konishi camargo silva BRA Non prima delle 16:00

USA W25 Naples 25000 – 1st Round
Tatiana Pieri ITA vs [12] Makenna Jones USA Non prima delle 17:00

[8] Jessica Pieri ITA vs Fernanda Naves anzaldo MEX Non prima delle 18:30

TUR W15 Antalya 15000 – 2nd Round
[2] Costanza Traversi ITA vs Jiaqi Wang CHN ore 10:30
ITF Antalya
C. Traversi
6
3
10
J. Wang
3
6
5
Vincitore: C. Traversi
1 commento

walter (Guest) 09-01-2023 12:09

Si hanno notizie di quando esordisce la Paoletti?

 1
