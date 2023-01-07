Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Auckland: I risultati del Primo Turno e Turno Decisivo di Qualificazione (LIVE)

07/01/2023 23:04 Nessun commento
Daniel Altmaier nella foto
NZL ATP 250 Auckland (Nuova Zelanda) – 1° Turno Q e TD Qualificazione, cemento

Grandstand – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Thiago Monteiro BRA vs Daniel Altmaier GER

Thiago Monteiro [1]
3
7
7
Daniel Altmaier
6
5
6
Vincitore: Monteiro
2. Christopher Eubanks USA vs [5] Joao Sousa POR (non prima ore: 00:00)

Christopher Eubanks
40
1
Joao Sousa [5]
40
3
3. [1] Thiago Monteiro BRA OR Daniel Altmaier GER vs [WC] Ajeet Rai NZL (non prima ore: 01:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Federico Coria ARG vs Luca Van Assche FRA

Federico Coria [2]
3
6
6
Luca Van Assche
6
4
2
Vincitore: Coria
2. [4] Jiri Lehecka CZE vs [6] Facundo Bagnis ARG (non prima ore: 00:00)

Jiri Lehecka [4]
15
3
Facundo Bagnis [6]
0
2
3. [2] Federico Coria ARG OR Luca Van Assche FRA vs [7] Gregoire Barrere FRA (non prima ore: 01:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare