ATP 250 Auckland: I risultati del Primo Turno e Turno Decisivo di Qualificazione (LIVE)

ATP 250 Auckland (Nuova Zelanda) – 1° Turno Q e TD Qualificazione, cemento
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Thiago Monteiro vs Daniel Altmaier
ATP Auckland
Thiago Monteiro [1]
3
7
7
Daniel Altmaier
6
5
6
Vincitore: Monteiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Monteiro
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
D. Altmaier
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
T. Monteiro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-4 → 5-4
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Altmaier
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
T. Monteiro
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
D. Altmaier
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
2-2 → 2-3
T. Monteiro
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
1-2 → 2-2
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
T. Monteiro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
2. Christopher Eubanks vs [5] Joao Sousa (non prima ore: 00:00)
ATP Auckland
Christopher Eubanks•
40
1
Joao Sousa [5]
40
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 1-2
C. Eubanks
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
3. [1] Thiago Monteiro OR Daniel Altmaier vs [WC] Ajeet Rai (non prima ore: 01:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Federico Coria vs Luca Van Assche
ATP Auckland
Federico Coria [2]
3
6
6
Luca Van Assche
6
4
2
Vincitore: Coria
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Coria
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 5-3
L. Van Assche
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Coria
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
L. Van Assche
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
2-3 → 2-4
L. Van Assche
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
L. Van Assche
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
F. Coria
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [4] Jiri Lehecka vs [6] Facundo Bagnis (non prima ore: 00:00)
ATP Auckland
Jiri Lehecka [4]•
15
3
Facundo Bagnis [6]
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Bagnis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
F. Bagnis
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
J. Lehecka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
F. Bagnis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
3. [2] Federico Coria OR Luca Van Assche vs [7] Gregoire Barrere (non prima ore: 01:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
