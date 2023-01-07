ATP 250 Auckland: I risultati del Primo Turno e Turno Decisivo di Qualificazione (LIVE)

ATP 250 Auckland (Nuova Zelanda) – 1° Turno Q e TD Qualificazione, cemento

Grandstand – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [1] Thiago Monteiro vs Daniel Altmaier



ATP Auckland Thiago Monteiro [1] Thiago Monteiro [1] 3 7 7 Daniel Altmaier Daniel Altmaier 6 5 6 Vincitore: Monteiro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 D. Altmaier 6-5 T. Monteiro 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 T. Monteiro 30-0 40-0 3-3 D. Altmaier 3-2 → 3-3 D. Altmaier 2-1 D. Altmaier 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 1-0 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 D. Altmaier 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 T. Monteiro 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 D. Altmaier 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 4-4 → 5-4 D. Altmaier 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 3-3 → 4-3 D. Altmaier 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 2-2 → 3-2 D. Altmaier 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 2-1 → 2-2 T. Monteiro 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 D. Altmaier 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 D. Altmaier 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 D. Altmaier 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 3-3 → 3-4 T. Monteiro 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 D. Altmaier 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace ace 2-2 → 2-3 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 df 1-2 → 2-2 D. Altmaier 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 D. Altmaier 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

2. Christopher Eubanks vs [5] Joao Sousa (non prima ore: 00:00)



ATP Auckland Christopher Eubanks • Christopher Eubanks 40 1 Joao Sousa [5] Joao Sousa [5] 40 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 C. Eubanks 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 1-3 J. Sousa 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 C. Eubanks 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 0-2 → 1-2 J. Sousa 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 0-2 C. Eubanks 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

3. [1] Thiago Monteiro OR Daniel Altmaier vs [WC] Ajeet Rai (non prima ore: 01:30)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [2] Federico Coria vs Luca Van Assche



ATP Auckland Federico Coria [2] Federico Coria [2] 3 6 6 Luca Van Assche Luca Van Assche 6 4 2 Vincitore: Coria Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 F. Coria 5-2 → 6-2 L. Van Assche 40-0 5-1 → 5-2 F. Coria 2-1 L. Van Assche 15-0 1-1 → 2-1 L. Van Assche 15-0 30-0 30-15 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 F. Coria 0-15 15-15 5-4 → 6-4 L. Van Assche 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 F. Coria 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 5-2 → 5-3 L. Van Assche 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 L. Van Assche 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-1 → 3-2 F. Coria 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-0 → 3-1 L. Van Assche 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 2-0 L. Van Assche 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 F. Coria 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 3-5 → 3-6 L. Van Assche 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 F. Coria 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 L. Van Assche 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 2-3 → 2-4 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 1-3 → 2-3 L. Van Assche 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 F. Coria 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 L. Van Assche 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

2. [4] Jiri Lehecka vs [6] Facundo Bagnis (non prima ore: 00:00)



ATP Auckland Jiri Lehecka [4] • Jiri Lehecka [4] 15 3 Facundo Bagnis [6] Facundo Bagnis [6] 0 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 J. Lehecka 15-0 ace 3-2 F. Bagnis 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 J. Lehecka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 F. Bagnis 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 J. Lehecka 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 F. Bagnis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1

3. [2] Federico Coria OR Luca Van Assche vs [7] Gregoire Barrere (non prima ore: 01:30)



Il match deve ancora iniziare