WTA 125 Midland: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

Francesca Di Lorenzo nella foto
WTA 125 Midland – 1° Turno Qualificazione – hard
Meredith McGrath Stadium Court – ore 16:00
(1) Kayla Day
vs Emina Bektas
WTA Midland 125
Kayla Day [1]
6
7
6
Emina Bektas
7
5
3
Vincitore: K. Day
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Emina Bektas
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
Kayla Day
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Emina Bektas
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Kayla Day
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
df
1-0 → 2-0
Emina Bektas
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kayla Day
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
Emina Bektas
30-0
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
Emina Bektas
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
Kayla Day
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
Emina Bektas
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
Kayla Day
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
Emina Bektas
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0*-1
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
2-5*
2*-6
6-6 → 6-7
Kayla Day
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
Emina Bektas
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
Kayla Day
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
df
3-3 → 4-3
Emina Bektas
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Emina Bektas
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Emina Bektas
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Kayla Day
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
(4) Sophie Chang vs Eleana Yu
WTA Midland 125
Sophie Chang [4]
6
6
Eleana Yu
2
4
Vincitore: S. Chang
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Sophie Chang
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
Eleana Yu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
Sophie Chang
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
Eleana Yu
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Eleana Yu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Eleana Yu
0-15
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Eleana Yu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
Sophie Chang
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
Eleana Yu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Sophie Chang
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Eleana Yu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
(2) Diana Shnaider vs Catherine Harrison
WTA Midland 125
Diana Shnaider [2]
6
6
Catherine Harrison
4
2
Vincitore: D. Shnaider
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Catherine Harrison
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
Catherine Harrison
4-1 → 4-2
Catherine Harrison
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-0 → 3-1
Catherine Harrison
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Catherine Harrison
5-4 → 6-4
Diana Shnaider
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Catherine Harrison
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Diana Shnaider
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Catherine Harrison
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-2 → 3-3
Diana Shnaider
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Catherine Harrison
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
Diana Shnaider
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Catherine Harrison
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Elizabeth Coleman vs (6) Jamie Loeb
WTA Midland 125
Elizabeth Coleman
Jamie Loeb [6]
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Court 1 – ore 16:00
Whitney Osuigwe vs (7) Francesca Di Lorenzo
WTA Midland 125
Whitney Osuigwe
2
4
Francesca Di Lorenzo [7]
6
6
Vincitore: F. Di Lorenzo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Francesca Di Lorenzo
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
df
4-5 → 4-6
Whitney Osuigwe
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Francesca Di Lorenzo
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 3-5
Whitney Osuigwe
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
Francesca Di Lorenzo
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
Francesca Di Lorenzo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Francesca Di Lorenzo
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Francesca Di Lorenzo
2-5 → 2-6
Francesca Di Lorenzo
2-3 → 2-4
Francesca Di Lorenzo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
Francesca Di Lorenzo
0-1 → 0-2
Whitney Osuigwe
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Hanna Chang vs (5) Katherine Sebov
WTA Midland 125
Hanna Chang
6
3
1
Katherine Sebov [5]
4
6
6
Vincitore: K. Sebov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Hanna Chang
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
Katherine Sebov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
Hanna Chang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Hanna Chang
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Katherine Sebov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
Katherine Sebov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Hanna Chang
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Katherine Sebov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
Hanna Chang
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
Hanna Chang
0-15
0-30
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Hanna Chang
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
df
5-4 → 6-4
Katherine Sebov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
Hanna Chang
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Katherine Sebov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
Hanna Chang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Katherine Sebov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Hanna Chang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
Katherine Sebov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
df
0-0 → 1-0
(3) Elvina Kalieva vs Elena-Teodora Cadar
WTA Midland 125
Elvina Kalieva [3]
6
6
Elena-Teodora Cadar
0
4
Vincitore: E. Kalieva
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Elena-Teodora Cadar
4-4 → 5-4
Elena-Teodora Cadar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Elena-Teodora Cadar
2-2 → 2-3
Elena-Teodora Cadar
0-2 → 1-2
Elena-Teodora Cadar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Elena-Teodora Cadar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
Elena-Teodora Cadar
2-0 → 3-0
Elena-Teodora Cadar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Michaela Bayerlova vs (8) Robin Montgomery
WTA Midland 125
Michaela Bayerlova•
15
1
Robin Montgomery [8]
15
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Robin Montgomery
0-15
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Michaela Bayerlova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
