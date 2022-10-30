WTA 125 Copertina, WTA

WTA 125 Midland: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

30/10/2022 17:09 Nessun commento
Francesca Di Lorenzo nella foto
USA WTA 125 Midland – 1° Turno Qualificazione – hard

Meredith McGrath Stadium Court – ore 16:00
(1) Kayla Day USA vs Emina Bektas USA
WTA Midland 125
Kayla Day [1]
6
7
6
Emina Bektas
7
5
3
Vincitore: K. Day
(4) Sophie Chang USA vs Eleana Yu USA

WTA Midland 125
Sophie Chang [4]
6
6
Eleana Yu
2
4
Vincitore: S. Chang
(2) Diana Shnaider RUS vs Catherine Harrison USA

WTA Midland 125
Diana Shnaider [2]
6
6
Catherine Harrison
4
2
Vincitore: D. Shnaider
Elizabeth Coleman USA vs (6) Jamie Loeb USA

WTA Midland 125
Elizabeth Coleman
Jamie Loeb [6]
Court 1 – ore 16:00
Whitney Osuigwe USA vs (7) Francesca Di Lorenzo USA

WTA Midland 125
Whitney Osuigwe
2
4
Francesca Di Lorenzo [7]
6
6
Vincitore: F. Di Lorenzo
Hanna Chang USA vs (5) Katherine Sebov CAN

WTA Midland 125
Hanna Chang
6
3
1
Katherine Sebov [5]
4
6
6
Vincitore: K. Sebov
(3) Elvina Kalieva USA vs Elena-Teodora Cadar ROU

WTA Midland 125
Elvina Kalieva [3]
6
6
Elena-Teodora Cadar
0
4
Vincitore: E. Kalieva
Michaela Bayerlova CZE vs (8) Robin Montgomery USA

WTA Midland 125
Michaela Bayerlova
15
1
Robin Montgomery [8]
15
1
