ATP 250 Houston: Il Tabellone Principale. Casper Ruud in finale a Miami guida il seeding
ATP 250 Houston – Tabellone Principale – Terra
(1) Ruud, Casper vs Bye
Galan, Daniel Elahi vs Querrey, Sam
McDonald, Mackenzie vs (WC) Kyrgios, Nick
Gojowczyk, Peter vs (7) Paul, Tommy
(3) Opelka, Reilly vs Bye
Qualifier vs Varillas, Juan Pablo
Qualifier vs Lopez, Feliciano
(WC) Wolf, J.J. vs (8) Brooksby, Jenson
(6) Tiafoe, Frances vs Giron, Marcos
Qualifier vs Cuevas, Pablo
Johnson, Steve vs Kudla, Denis
Bye vs (4) Isner, John
(5) Garin, Cristian vs (WC) Sock, Jack
Thompson, Jordan vs Qualifier
Munar, Jaume vs Tabilo, Alejandro
Bye vs (2) Fritz, Taylor
Finale domenica.lunedi mattina va a houston e si riposa.martedi mercoledi oretta leggera e giovedì gioca.per essere un 250 Il suo quarto di ribellione è tosto
FRITZ
BROOKSBY
KYRGIOS
GIRON
GALAN
OPELKA
ISNER
GARIN
Può chiedere di debuttare giovedì
Non credo che il buon Caper giocherà.