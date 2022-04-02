Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Houston: Il Tabellone Principale. Casper Ruud in finale a Miami guida il seeding

02/04/2022 00:11 4 commenti
Casper Ruud nella foto
USA ATP 250 Houston – Tabellone Principale – Terra
(1) Ruud, Casper NOR vs Bye
Galan, Daniel Elahi COL vs Querrey, Sam USA
McDonald, Mackenzie USA vs (WC) Kyrgios, Nick AUS
Gojowczyk, Peter GER vs (7) Paul, Tommy USA

(3) Opelka, Reilly USA vs Bye
Qualifier vs Varillas, Juan Pablo PER
Qualifier vs Lopez, Feliciano ESP
(WC) Wolf, J.J. USA vs (8) Brooksby, Jenson USA

(6) Tiafoe, Frances USA vs Giron, Marcos USA
Qualifier vs Cuevas, Pablo URU
Johnson, Steve USA vs Kudla, Denis USA
Bye vs (4) Isner, John USA

(5) Garin, Cristian CHI vs (WC) Sock, Jack USA
Thompson, Jordan AUS vs Qualifier
Munar, Jaume ESP vs Tabilo, Alejandro CHI
Bye vs (2) Fritz, Taylor USA

4 commenti

Tomax (Guest) 02-04-2022 00:52

Finale domenica.lunedi mattina va a houston e si riposa.martedi mercoledi oretta leggera e giovedì gioca.per essere un 250 Il suo quarto di ribellione è tosto

l Occhio di Sauron 02-04-2022 00:31

FRITZ

BROOKSBY

KYRGIOS
GIRON

GALAN
OPELKA
ISNER
GARIN

Antonio (Guest) 02-04-2022 00:21

Scritto da Mithra
Non credo che il buon Caper giocherà.

Può chiedere di debuttare giovedì

Mithra 02-04-2022 00:13

Non credo che il buon Caper giocherà.

