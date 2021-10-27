Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Bergamo, Charlottesville, Guayaquil, Eckental, Tenerife: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

27/10/2021 14:08 Nessun commento
Federico Gaio nella foto
Federico Gaio nella foto

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Bergamo (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 13:22

Main Draw (cut off: 204 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 83. Nakashima
  • 106. Berankis
  • 111. Novak
  • 113. Albot
  • 117. Molcan
  • 124. Rune
  • 126. Broady
  • 131. O'Connell
  • 134. Dzumhur
  • 136. Milojevic
  • 146. Kukushkin
  • 148. Kolar
  • 149. Donskoy
  • 152. Gaio
  • 167. Marchenko
  • 175. Lehecka
  • 179. Ilkel
  • 186. Safwat
  • 186. Maden
  • 190. Horansky
  • 201. Bourgue
  • 203. Grenier
  • 204. Muller
  •  

Alternates


    (Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
    Bergamo Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 14:05

    Main Draw (cut off: 338 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

    • 235. Serdarusic
    • 251. Kamke
    • 261. Ajdukovic
    • 267. Kotov
    • 305. Jacquet
    • 310. Tiurnev
    • 326. Forti
    • 328. Andreev
    • 336. Fatic
    • 338. Hemery
    •  
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Ocleppo (350)
    • 2. Martineau (352)
    • 3. Vatutin (356)
    • 4. Piros (359)
    •  
    •  


    (Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
    Eckental (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 13:27

    Main Draw (cut off: 277 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 76. Thompson
    • 84. Vesely
    • 119. Majchrzak
    • 138. Otte
    • 141. Machac
    • 142. Rodionov
    • 145. Cressy
    • 160. Huesler
    • 171. Moraing
    • 172. Zuk
    • 180. Lacko
    • 191. Ramanathan
    • 192. Marterer
    • 223. Bemelmans
    • 233. Masur
    • 241. Klein
    • 249. Copil
    • 255. Sachko
    • 268. Basic
    • 269. Stricker
    • 270. Gabashvili
    • 270. Lenz
    • 277. Draper
    •  

    Alternates


      (Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
      Eckental Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 14:06

      Main Draw (cut off: 357 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

      • 188. Bergs
      • 284. Furness
      • 285. Karlovskiy
      • 291. Blancaneaux
      • 316. Forejtek
      • 317. Zverev
      • 320. Miedler
      • 322. Erler
      • 343. Vrbensky
      • 357. Hardt
      •  
      •  

      Alternates

      • 1. Ignatik (365)
      • 2. Virtanen (374)
      • 3. Hassan (388)
      • 4. Haerteis (396)
      • 5. Krutykh (397)
      • 6. Mochizuki (399)


      (Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
      Guayaquil (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 13:26

      Main Draw (cut off: 264 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

      • 70. Munar
      • 92. Monteiro
      • 103. Cerundolo
      • 105. Galan
      • 110. Cerundolo
      • 127. Varillas
      • 128. Dellien
      • 129. Seyboth Wild
      • 140. Baez
      • 144. Etcheverry
      • 184. Tabilo
      • 198. Kopriva
      • 199. Olivo
      • 205. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
      • 206. Tirante
      • 217. Jarry
      • 218. Kuzmanov
      • 220. Ugo Carabelli
      • 245. Mena
      • 246. De Jong
      • 248. Collarini
      • 259. Ficovich
      • 264. Andreozzi
      •  

      Alternates

      • 1. Kicker (276)
      • 2. Cid Subervi (286)
      • 3. Mejia (289)*pr
      • 4. Quiroz (300)
      •  
      •  

      (Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
      Guayaquil Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 14:06

      Main Draw (cut off: 340 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

      • 276. Kicker
      • 286. Cid Subervi
      • 289. Mejia
      • 300. Quiroz
      • 307. Zekic
      • 309. Oliveira
      • 311. Krstin
      • 321. Sakamoto
      • 327. Lama
      • 340. Casanova
      •  
      •  

      Alternates

      • 1. King (355)
      • 2. Diaz Acosta (360)
      • 3. Galarneau (363)
      • 4. Roca Batalla (382)
      • 5. Mochizuki (399)
      • 6. Crawford (403)
      • 7. Alvarez (411)
      •  
      •  


      (Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
      Tenerife (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 13:27

      Main Draw (cut off: 303 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

      • 118. Griekspoor
      • 158. Halys
      • 159. Polmans
      • 163. Ymer
      • 169. Celikbilek
      • 174. Gomez
      • 182. Sousa
      • 193. Ferreira Silva
      • 195. Clarke
      • 207. Moroni
      • 210. Coppejans
      • 213. Giustino
      • 216. Gojo
      • 225. Fabbiano
      • 254. Tseng
      • 258. Lestienne
      • 271. Skatov
      • 273. Borges
      • 275. Guinard
      • 288. Moriya
      • 295. Geerts
      • 296. Kuznetsov
      • 303. De Loore
      •  

      Alternates


        (Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
        Tenerife Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 14:07

        Main Draw (cut off: 350 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

        • 306. Kirkin
        • 308. Peniston
        • 318. Svrcina
        • 325. Bellucci
        • 330. Jianu
        • 333. Dougaz
        • 342. Cazaux
        • 345. Benchetrit
        • 349. Gautier
        • 350. Catarina
        •  
        •  

        Alternates

        • 1. Martineau (352)
        • 2. Shevchenko (353)
        • 3. Vatutin (356)
        • 4. Virtanen (374)
        •  
        •  



        (Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
        Charlottesville (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 13:17

        Main Draw (cut off: 222 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

        • 68. Pospisil
        • 86. Johnson
        • 102. Sandgren
        • 123. Daniel
        • 139. Bolt
        • 147. Uchiyama
        • 153. Krueger
        • 155. Stebe
        • 162. Sock
        • 164. Gunneswaran
        • 165. Popko
        • 166. Jung
        • 176. Fratangelo
        • 177. Rola
        • 178. Escobedo
        • 183. Kokkinakis
        • 187. Wolf
        • 194. Eubanks
        • 202. Vukic
        • 215. Kubler
        • 221. Torpegaard
        • 221. Polansky
        • 222. Mmoh
        •  

        Alternates


          (Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
          Charlottesville Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 14:08

          Main Draw (cut off: 265 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

          • 95. Kudla
          • 114. Altmaier
          • 231. Schnur
          • 239. Kwiatkowski
          • 247. Ito
          • 250. Soeda
          • 252. Watanuki
          • 253. Kozlov
          • 256. Blanch
          • 265. Wu
          •  
          •  

          Alternates

          • 1. Harrison (278)
          • 2. Jaziri (287)
          • 3. Aragone (331)
          • 4. Chappell (334)
          • 5. Rybakov (341)
          •  