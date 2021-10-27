Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List
Challenger Bergamo, Charlottesville, Guayaquil, Eckental, Tenerife: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
27/10/2021 14:08 Nessun commento
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Bergamo (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 13:22
Main Draw (cut off: 204 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 83. Nakashima
- 106. Berankis
- 111. Novak
- 113. Albot
- 117. Molcan
- 124. Rune
- 126. Broady
- 131. O'Connell
- 134. Dzumhur
- 136. Milojevic
- 146. Kukushkin
- 148. Kolar
- 149. Donskoy
- 152. Gaio
- 167. Marchenko
- 175. Lehecka
- 179. Ilkel
- 186. Safwat
- 186. Maden
- 190. Horansky
- 201. Bourgue
- 203. Grenier
- 204. Muller
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Bergamo Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 14:05
Main Draw (cut off: 338 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 235. Serdarusic
- 251. Kamke
- 261. Ajdukovic
- 267. Kotov
- 305. Jacquet
- 310. Tiurnev
- 326. Forti
- 328. Andreev
- 336. Fatic
- 338. Hemery
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Ocleppo (350)
- 2. Martineau (352)
- 3. Vatutin (356)
- 4. Piros (359)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Eckental (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 13:27
Main Draw (cut off: 277 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 76. Thompson
- 84. Vesely
- 119. Majchrzak
- 138. Otte
- 141. Machac
- 142. Rodionov
- 145. Cressy
- 160. Huesler
- 171. Moraing
- 172. Zuk
- 180. Lacko
- 191. Ramanathan
- 192. Marterer
- 223. Bemelmans
- 233. Masur
- 241. Klein
- 249. Copil
- 255. Sachko
- 268. Basic
- 269. Stricker
- 270. Gabashvili
- 270. Lenz
- 277. Draper
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Eckental Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 14:06
Main Draw (cut off: 357 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 188. Bergs
- 284. Furness
- 285. Karlovskiy
- 291. Blancaneaux
- 316. Forejtek
- 317. Zverev
- 320. Miedler
- 322. Erler
- 343. Vrbensky
- 357. Hardt
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Ignatik (365)
- 2. Virtanen (374)
- 3. Hassan (388)
- 4. Haerteis (396)
- 5. Krutykh (397)
- 6. Mochizuki (399)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Guayaquil (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 13:26
Main Draw (cut off: 264 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 70. Munar
- 92. Monteiro
- 103. Cerundolo
- 105. Galan
- 110. Cerundolo
- 127. Varillas
- 128. Dellien
- 129. Seyboth Wild
- 140. Baez
- 144. Etcheverry
- 184. Tabilo
- 198. Kopriva
- 199. Olivo
- 205. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
- 206. Tirante
- 217. Jarry
- 218. Kuzmanov
- 220. Ugo Carabelli
- 245. Mena
- 246. De Jong
- 248. Collarini
- 259. Ficovich
- 264. Andreozzi
-
Alternates
- 1. Kicker (276)
- 2. Cid Subervi (286)
- 3. Mejia (289)*pr
- 4. Quiroz (300)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Guayaquil Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 14:06
Main Draw (cut off: 340 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 276. Kicker
- 286. Cid Subervi
- 289. Mejia
- 300. Quiroz
- 307. Zekic
- 309. Oliveira
- 311. Krstin
- 321. Sakamoto
- 327. Lama
- 340. Casanova
-
-
Alternates
- 1. King (355)
- 2. Diaz Acosta (360)
- 3. Galarneau (363)
- 4. Roca Batalla (382)
- 5. Mochizuki (399)
- 6. Crawford (403)
- 7. Alvarez (411)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Tenerife (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 13:27
Main Draw (cut off: 303 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 118. Griekspoor
- 158. Halys
- 159. Polmans
- 163. Ymer
- 169. Celikbilek
- 174. Gomez
- 182. Sousa
- 193. Ferreira Silva
- 195. Clarke
- 207. Moroni
- 210. Coppejans
- 213. Giustino
- 216. Gojo
- 225. Fabbiano
- 254. Tseng
- 258. Lestienne
- 271. Skatov
- 273. Borges
- 275. Guinard
- 288. Moriya
- 295. Geerts
- 296. Kuznetsov
- 303. De Loore
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Tenerife Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 14:07
Main Draw (cut off: 350 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 306. Kirkin
- 308. Peniston
- 318. Svrcina
- 325. Bellucci
- 330. Jianu
- 333. Dougaz
- 342. Cazaux
- 345. Benchetrit
- 349. Gautier
- 350. Catarina
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Martineau (352)
- 2. Shevchenko (353)
- 3. Vatutin (356)
- 4. Virtanen (374)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Charlottesville (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 13:17
Main Draw (cut off: 222 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 68. Pospisil
- 86. Johnson
- 102. Sandgren
- 123. Daniel
- 139. Bolt
- 147. Uchiyama
- 153. Krueger
- 155. Stebe
- 162. Sock
- 164. Gunneswaran
- 165. Popko
- 166. Jung
- 176. Fratangelo
- 177. Rola
- 178. Escobedo
- 183. Kokkinakis
- 187. Wolf
- 194. Eubanks
- 202. Vukic
- 215. Kubler
- 221. Torpegaard
- 221. Polansky
- 222. Mmoh
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Charlottesville Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/10/2021 14:08
Main Draw (cut off: 265 - Data entry list: 27/10/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 95. Kudla
- 114. Altmaier
- 231. Schnur
- 239. Kwiatkowski
- 247. Ito
- 250. Soeda
- 252. Watanuki
- 253. Kozlov
- 256. Blanch
- 265. Wu
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Harrison (278)
- 2. Jaziri (287)
- 3. Aragone (331)
- 4. Chappell (334)
- 5. Rybakov (341)
-
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit