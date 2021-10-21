Combined Mosca ATP, Copertina, WTA

Combined Mosca: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

21/10/2021 08:48 1 commento
RUS Combined Mosca – ATP 250 e WTA 500 – 2° Turno -Indoor Hard

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [9] Anett Kontaveit EST vs Andrea Petkovic GER

WTA WTA Moscow
Kontaveit A.
6
6
Petkovic A.
1
4
Vincitore: Kontaveit A.
2. [3] Maria Sakkari GRE vs [Q] Anna Kalinskaya RUS (non prima ore: 11:30)

WTA WTA Moscow
Sakkari M.
0
6
1
Kalinskaya A.
0
2
0
3. [1] Andrey Rublev RUS vs Adrian Mannarino FRA (non prima ore: 13:30)

ATP ATP Moscow
Rublev A.
0
7
2
Mannarino A.
0
5
3
4. [Q] Egor Gerasimov BLR vs [2] Aslan Karatsev RUS

5. Veronika Kudermetova RUS vs [8/WC] Simona Halep ROU (non prima ore: 17:30)

6. [PR] Gilles Simon FRA vs Mackenzie McDonald USA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Filip Krajinovic SRB vs Pedro Martinez ESP
ATP ATP Moscow
Krajinovic F.
3
4
Martinez P.
6
6
Vincitore: Martinez P.
2. Federico Coria ARG vs [LL] Ricardas Berankis LTU

ATP ATP Moscow
Coria F.
2
1
Berankis R.
6
6
Vincitore: Berankis R.
3. Marketa Vondrousova CZE vs [Q] Lesia Tsurenko UKR (non prima ore: 14:00)

WTA WTA Moscow
Vondrousova M.
30
6
1
Tsurenko L.
15
3
0
4. Ekaterina Alexandrova RUS / Yana Sizikova RUS vs Natela Dzalamidze RUS / Kamilla Rakhimova RUS

5. Harri Heliovaara FIN / Matwe Middelkoop NED vs Karen Khachanov RUS / Andrey Rublev RUS (non prima ore: 17:00)

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. Viktoria Kuzmova SVK / Alexandra Panova RUS vs [2] Jelena Ostapenko LAT / Katerina Siniakova CZE

WTA WTA Moscow
Kuzmova V. / Panova A.
7
3
9
Ostapenko J. / Siniakova K.
5
6
11
Vincitore: Ostapenko J. / Siniakova K.
2. [4] Tomislav Brkic BIH / Nikola Cacic SRB vs [PR] Dominic Inglot GBR / Ken Skupski GBR

ATP ATP Moscow
Brkic T. / Cacic N.
7
5
10
Inglot D. / Skupski K.
6
7
8
Vincitore: Brkic T. / Cacic N.
3. Rohan Bopanna IND / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi PAK vs Ilya Ivashka BLR / Pedro Martinez ESP (non prima ore: 14:00)

1 commento

Gaz (Guest) 21-10-2021 11:59

Mi tocca parlare ancora del gioco pronostici perchè è una campione valutabile di un’idea generale.
I tutti i tornei che ha giocato da anni la Halep ha sempre avuto parecchi consensi per il successo finale per la garanzia che ha sempre dato come impegno e capacità.
Ora vedere che solo 3 su 80 circa la danno vincente…credo sia la prima volta in assoluto, di certo per quanto riguarda un 500,tanto la scarsa considerazione che ha ora.
Ha solo avuto problemi di infortuni,ad Indian Wells si è detta finalmente ristabilita,sollevata e vogliosa di poter tornare ad esprimersi al meglio,ad Indian Wells ho visto infatti una buona Halep che ha incontrato un’avversaria che ha giocato il match della vita,vincendo oggi sarebbero altri due match nelle gambe e l’avviso che per il titolo bisogna prima fare i conti con lei.

 1
