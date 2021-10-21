Combined Mosca: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

Combined Mosca – ATP 250 e WTA 500 – 2° Turno -Indoor Hard
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [9] Anett Kontaveit vs Andrea Petkovic
WTA WTA Moscow
Kontaveit A.
6
6
Petkovic A.
1
4
Vincitore: Kontaveit A.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kontaveit A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
Petkovic A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
Kontaveit A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Petkovic A.
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [3] Maria Sakkari vs [Q] Anna Kalinskaya (non prima ore: 11:30)
WTA WTA Moscow
Sakkari M.
0
6
1
Kalinskaya A.•
0
2
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Kalinskaya A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
Sakkari M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Kalinskaya A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [1] Andrey Rublev vs Adrian Mannarino (non prima ore: 13:30)
ATP ATP Moscow
Rublev A.
0
7
2
Mannarino A.•
0
5
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Rublev A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Mannarino A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
Rublev A.
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
Rublev A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
Mannarino A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
Rublev A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
4. [Q] Egor Gerasimov vs [2] Aslan Karatsev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Veronika Kudermetova vs [8/WC] Simona Halep (non prima ore: 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [PR] Gilles Simon vs Mackenzie McDonald (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Filip Krajinovic
vs Pedro Martinez
ATP ATP Moscow
Krajinovic F.
3
4
Martinez P.
6
6
Vincitore: Martinez P.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Martinez P.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
Krajinovic F.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
Krajinovic F.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Martinez P.
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
Martinez P.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2. Federico Coria vs [LL] Ricardas Berankis
ATP ATP Moscow
Coria F.
2
1
Berankis R.
6
6
Vincitore: Berankis R.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Berankis R.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Coria F.
0-15
15-15
30-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Berankis R.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Coria F.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Coria F.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
Berankis R.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-0
2-3 → 2-4
Coria F.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
Berankis R.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-30
30-15
2-1 → 2-2
Coria F.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Berankis R.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Coria F.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Marketa Vondrousova vs [Q] Lesia Tsurenko (non prima ore: 14:00)
WTA WTA Moscow
Vondrousova M.
30
6
1
Tsurenko L.•
15
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Vondrousova M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 5-3
Vondrousova M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Tsurenko L.
0-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
4. Ekaterina Alexandrova / Yana Sizikova vs Natela Dzalamidze / Kamilla Rakhimova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Harri Heliovaara / Matwe Middelkoop vs Karen Khachanov / Andrey Rublev (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. Viktoria Kuzmova / Alexandra Panova vs [2] Jelena Ostapenko / Katerina Siniakova
WTA WTA Moscow
Kuzmova V. / Panova A.
7
3
9
Ostapenko J. / Siniakova K.
5
6
11
Vincitore: Ostapenko J. / Siniakova K.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Ostapenko J. / Siniakova K.
1-0
1-1
2-1
2-2
2-3
2-4
2-5
3-5
4-5
5-5
6-5
6-6
6-7
6-8
6-9
7-9
8-9
9-9
10-9
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kuzmova V. / Panova A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-5 → 3-6
Ostapenko J. / Siniakova K.
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
Kuzmova V. / Panova A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
Ostapenko J. / Siniakova K.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
Kuzmova V. / Panova A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
Ostapenko J. / Siniakova K.
2-1 → 2-2
Kuzmova V. / Panova A.
1-1 → 2-1
Ostapenko J. / Siniakova K.
1-0 → 1-1
Kuzmova V. / Panova A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Ostapenko J. / Siniakova K.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
6-5 → 7-5
Kuzmova V. / Panova A.
5-5 → 6-5
Ostapenko J. / Siniakova K.
5-4 → 5-5
Kuzmova V. / Panova A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
Ostapenko J. / Siniakova K.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
Kuzmova V. / Panova A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
Ostapenko J. / Siniakova K.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Kuzmova V. / Panova A.
2-2 → 3-2
Ostapenko J. / Siniakova K.
2-1 → 2-2
Kuzmova V. / Panova A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Ostapenko J. / Siniakova K.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Kuzmova V. / Panova A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Tomislav Brkic / Nikola Cacic vs [PR] Dominic Inglot / Ken Skupski
ATP ATP Moscow
Brkic T. / Cacic N.
7
5
10
Inglot D. / Skupski K.
6
7
8
Vincitore: Brkic T. / Cacic N.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Inglot D. / Skupski K.
0-1
1-1
1-2
2-2
2-3
3-3
4-3
4-4
4-5
5-5
5-6
6-6
6-7
7-7
8-7
8-8
8-9
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Inglot D. / Skupski K.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-6 → 5-7
Brkic T. / Cacic N.
5-5 → 5-6
Inglot D. / Skupski K.
5-4 → 5-5
Brkic T. / Cacic N.
4-4 → 5-4
Inglot D. / Skupski K.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
Brkic T. / Cacic N.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
Inglot D. / Skupski K.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
Brkic T. / Cacic N.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Inglot D. / Skupski K.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
Brkic T. / Cacic N.
1-1 → 2-1
Inglot D. / Skupski K.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
Brkic T. / Cacic N.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
Brkic T. / Cacic N.
5-6 → 6-6
Inglot D. / Skupski K.
5-5 → 5-6
Brkic T. / Cacic N.
4-5 → 5-5
Inglot D. / Skupski K.
4-4 → 4-5
Brkic T. / Cacic N.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-4 → 4-4
Inglot D. / Skupski K.
2-4 → 3-4
Brkic T. / Cacic N.
1-4 → 2-4
Inglot D. / Skupski K.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Brkic T. / Cacic N.
0-3 → 1-3
Inglot D. / Skupski K.
0-2 → 0-3
Brkic T. / Cacic N.
0-1 → 0-2
Inglot D. / Skupski K.
0-0 → 0-1
3. Rohan Bopanna / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi vs Ilya Ivashka / Pedro Martinez (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Mi tocca parlare ancora del gioco pronostici perchè è una campione valutabile di un’idea generale.
I tutti i tornei che ha giocato da anni la Halep ha sempre avuto parecchi consensi per il successo finale per la garanzia che ha sempre dato come impegno e capacità.
Ora vedere che solo 3 su 80 circa la danno vincente…credo sia la prima volta in assoluto, di certo per quanto riguarda un 500,tanto la scarsa considerazione che ha ora.
Ha solo avuto problemi di infortuni,ad Indian Wells si è detta finalmente ristabilita,sollevata e vogliosa di poter tornare ad esprimersi al meglio,ad Indian Wells ho visto infatti una buona Halep che ha incontrato un’avversaria che ha giocato il match della vita,vincendo oggi sarebbero altri due match nelle gambe e l’avviso che per il titolo bisogna prima fare i conti con lei.