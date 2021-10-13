Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Alicante: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo Thomas Fabbiano (LIVE)

Thomas Fabbiano nella foto
ESP CHALLENGER Alicante (Spagna), 2° Turno – cemento

Pista Central – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [3] Oscar Otte GER vs Thomas Fabbiano ITA

CH CH Alicante
Otte O.
6
6
Fabbiano T.
1
4
Vincitore: Otte O.
2. Denis Istomin UZB vs [Q] Denis Yevseyev KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Lucas Miedler AUT / Divij Sharan IND vs [WC] Diego Augusto Barreto Sanchez ESP / Daniel Rincon ESP (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Constant Lestienne FRA vs [2] Fernando Verdasco ESP (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Pista 2 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [6] Kacper Zuk POL vs [Alt] Lucas Miedler AUT

CH CH Alicante
Zuk K.
30
5
2
Miedler L.
15
7
5
2. [1] Andre Goransson SWE / Szymon Walkow POL vs Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND / Purav Raja IND (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Karol Drzewiecki POL / Piotr Matuszewski POL vs [2] Romain Arneodo MON / Matt Reid AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP / Mario Vilella Martinez ESP vs [4] Robert Galloway USA / Alex Lawson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare