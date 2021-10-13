Challenger Alicante: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo Thomas Fabbiano (LIVE)

Thomas Fabbiano nella foto
CHALLENGER Alicante (Spagna), 2° Turno – cemento
Pista Central – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [3] Oscar Otte vs Thomas Fabbiano
CH CH Alicante
Otte O.
6
6
Fabbiano T.
1
4
Vincitore: Otte O.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Fabbiano T.
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
Fabbiano T.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Otte O.
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
Fabbiano T.
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
Fabbiano T.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
2. Denis Istomin vs [Q] Denis Yevseyev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Lucas Miedler / Divij Sharan vs [WC] Diego Augusto Barreto Sanchez / Daniel Rincon (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Constant Lestienne vs [2] Fernando Verdasco (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pista 2 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [6] Kacper Zuk vs [Alt] Lucas Miedler
CH CH Alicante
Zuk K.•
30
5
2
Miedler L.
15
7
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Miedler L.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
Zuk K.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Zuk K.
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
Miedler L.
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
Zuk K.
0-15
0-30
0-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
Miedler L.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
Miedler L.
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Zuk K.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Zuk K.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Miedler L.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
Miedler L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Andre Goransson / Szymon Walkow vs Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Purav Raja (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Karol Drzewiecki / Piotr Matuszewski vs [2] Romain Arneodo / Matt Reid
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras / Mario Vilella Martinez vs [4] Robert Galloway / Alex Lawson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
