ATP 250 Sofia: Il Tabellone Principale. Jannik Sinner guida il seeding. Ostacolo bulgaro per Musetti. Al via anche Mager
ATP 250 Sofia (BUL) – Tabellone Principale, cemento
(1) Sinner, Jannik vs Bye
Qualifier vs Pospisil, Vasek
Ruusuvuori, Emil vs Duckworth, James
Paire, Benoit vs (7) Davidovich Fokina, Alejandro
(4) Bublik, Alexander vs Bye
(WC) Kuzmanov, Dimitar vs Musetti, Lorenzo
Qualifier vs Djere, Laslo
(WC) Lazarov, Alexandar vs (5) Krajinovic, Filip
(8) Millman, John vs Ymer, Mikael
Qualifier vs Qualifier
Munar, Jaume vs Giron, Marcos
Bye vs (3) de Minaur, Alex
(6) Mannarino, Adrian vs Mager, Gianluca
Kecmanovic, Miomir vs (WC) Andreev, Adrian
Ivashka, Ilya vs Andujar, Pablo
Bye vs (2) Monfils, Gael
TAG: ATP Sofia, ATP Sofia 2021, Gianluca Mager, Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti
3 commenti
Sinner
De minaur
Musetti
Ivashka
Davidovich
Djere
Yner
Kecmanovic
È un tabellone ricco di mine vaganti!!
Per tutti un gran bel tabellone.
Musetti, si prende al 2 turno un Bublik stanco ma si spera sia un bel match fra 2 veri artisti del tennis.