Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Sofia: Il Tabellone Principale. Jannik Sinner guida il seeding. Ostacolo bulgaro per Musetti. Al via anche Mager

25/09/2021 16:07 3 commenti
Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16
Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16

BUL ATP 250 Sofia (BUL) – Tabellone Principale, cemento
(1) Sinner, Jannik ITA vs Bye
Qualifier vs Pospisil, Vasek CAN
Ruusuvuori, Emil FIN vs Duckworth, James AUS
Paire, Benoit FRA vs (7) Davidovich Fokina, Alejandro ESP

(4) Bublik, Alexander KAZ vs Bye
(WC) Kuzmanov, Dimitar BUL vs Musetti, Lorenzo ITA
Qualifier vs Djere, Laslo SRB
(WC) Lazarov, Alexandar BUL vs (5) Krajinovic, Filip SRB

(8) Millman, John AUS vs Ymer, Mikael SWE
Qualifier vs Qualifier
Munar, Jaume ESP vs Giron, Marcos USA
Bye vs (3) de Minaur, Alex AUS

(6) Mannarino, Adrian FRA vs Mager, Gianluca ITA
Kecmanovic, Miomir SRB vs (WC) Andreev, Adrian BUL
Ivashka, Ilya BLR vs Andujar, Pablo ESP
Bye vs (2) Monfils, Gael FRA

TAG: , , , ,

3 commenti

patrick 25-09-2021 16:29

Sinner

De minaur

Musetti
Ivashka

Davidovich
Djere
Yner
Kecmanovic

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Gian (Guest) 25-09-2021 16:19

È un tabellone ricco di mine vaganti!!

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Canguro 25-09-2021 16:12

Per tutti un gran bel tabellone.
Musetti, si prende al 2 turno un Bublik stanco ma si spera sia un bel match fra 2 veri artisti del tennis.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!