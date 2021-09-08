Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Stettino, Rennes, Istanbul, Cary e Quito: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

08/09/2021 19:37 2 commenti
Stefano Travaglia nella foto
SZCZECIN POL , Poland (CL) /125 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
RENNES FRA , France (IH) 90 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
CARY USA , NC. USA (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ISTANBUL TUR, Turkey (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
QUITO ECU , Ecuador (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Szczecin (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 18:56

Main Draw (cut off: 171 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 72. Andujar
  • 73. Martinez
  • 80. Cecchinato
  • 89. Vesely
  • 93. Monteiro
  • 95. Carballes Baena
  • 100. Travaglia
  • 105. Taberner
  • 109. Daniel
  • 115. Majchrzak
  • 117. Zapata Miralles
  • 121. Kovalik
  • 125. Novak
  • 127. Gaston
  • 134. Hanfmann
  • 142. Etcheverry
  • 144. Otte
  • 145. Rune
  • 158. Stebe
  • 159. Gaio
  • 165. Nagal
  • 166. Ofner
  • 171. Giannessi
  •  

Alternates


    Szczecin Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 19:35

    Main Draw (cut off: 263 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

    • 183. Kolar
    • 192. Lehecka
    • 198. Trungelliti
    • 202. Kopriva
    • 206. Clarke
    • 245. Pellegrino
    • 250. Moroni
    • 259. De Jong
    • 262. Gimeno Valero
    • 263. Bonadio
    •  
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Sachko (265)
    • 2. Gabashvili (267)
    • 3. Draper (269)
    • 4. Kuhn (275)
    •  
    •  

    Rennes (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 19:35

    Main Draw (cut off: 231 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 78. Rinderknech
    • 82. Gasquet
    • 94. Bonzi
    • 103. Simon
    • 131. Sugita
    • 132. Verdasco
    • 133. Pouille
    • 136. Barrere
    • 140. Rodionov
    • 143. Machac
    • 147. Broady
    • 150. Hoang
    • 164. Safiullin
    • 169. Ymer
    • 173. Zuk
    • 178. Escobedo
    • 187. Soeda
    • 194. Horansky
    • 197. Lacko
    • 208. Masur
    • 221. Kavcic
    • 225. Stakhovsky
    • 231. Kuzmanov
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Schnur (232)
    • 2. Janvier (235)
    • 3. Moraing (239)
    • 4. Maden (244)
    • 5. Kamke (247)
    •  

    Rennes Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 19:36

    Main Draw (cut off: 293 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

    • 186. Kokkinakis
    • 232. Schnur
    • 248. Lestienne
    • 255. Watanuki
    • 260. Van Rijthoven
    • 268. Guinard
    • 271. Kotov
    • 277. Cachin
    • 278. Bachinger
    • 293. Lenz
    •  
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Arnaboldi (299)
    • 2. Jacquet (316)
    • 3. Vatutin (329)
    • 4. Shevchenko (358)
    • 5. Martineau (366)
    •  

    Cary (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 19:36

    Main Draw (cut off: 306 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 53. Paul
    • 91. Sandgren
    • 92. Kudla
    • 99. Brooksby
    • 113. Caruso
    • 146. Bolt
    • 157. Wolf
    • 168. Jung
    • 175. Krueger
    • 181. Mmoh
    • 191. Fratangelo
    • 205. Purcell
    • 216. Eubanks
    • 218. Torpegaard
    • 222. Vukic
    • 223. Karlovic
    • 229. Kubler
    • 236. Polansky
    • 252. Blanch
    • 256. Cid Subervi
    • 280. Harrison
    • 303. Mejia
    • 306. Rubin
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Aragone (308)
    • 2. Kozlov (309)
    • 3. Sasikumar (321)
    • 4. King (326)
    •  
    •  

    Cary Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 19:36

    Main Draw (cut off: 413 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

    • 226. Kwiatkowski
    • 308. Aragone
    • 309. Kozlov
    • 321. Sasikumar
    • 351. Peniston
    • 355. Smith
    • 367. Kelly
    • 375. Redlicki
    • 383. Young
    • 388. McHugh
    •  
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Brouwer (397)
    • 2. Orlov (402)
    • 3. Kovacevic (410)
    • 4. Fanselow (413)
    • 5. Galarneau (415)
    • 6. Mochizuki (425)
    • 7. Gengel (437)
    •  
    •  

    Istanbul (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 19:36

    Main Draw (cut off: 249 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 67. Duckworth
    • 108. Albot
    • 111. Galan
    • 123. Uchiyama
    • 126. O
    • 148. Polmans
    • 151. Cressy
    • 152. Donskoy
    • 154. Marchenko
    • 176. Safwat
    • 184. Halys
    • 190. Couacaud
    • 193. Bourgue
    • 195. Gulbis
    • 196. Muller
    • 213. Fabbiano
    • 215. Marcora
    • 234. Gojo
    • 237. Giustino
    • 241. Ito
    • 242. Grenier
    • 243. Domingues
    • 249. Ebden
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Tomic (261)
    • 2. Tseng (270)
    • 3. Arnaboldi (273)

    Istanbul Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 19:36

    Main Draw (cut off: 349 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

    • 261. Tomic
    • 276. Wu
    • 279. Kuznetsov
    • 284. Moriya
    • 291. Karlovskiy
    • 295. Furness
    • 297. Zeppieri
    • 310. Tiurnev
    • 311. Blancaneaux
    • 320. Geerts
    •  
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Andreev (333)
    • 2. Jianu (334)
    • 3. Pecotic (345)
    • 4. Chappell (348)
    • 5. Uchida (349)
    • 6. Hsu (357)
    • 7. Shevchenko (358)
    •  
    •  

    Quito (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 19:37

    Main Draw (cut off: 365 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 79. Bagnis
    • 107. Cerundolo
    • 122. Martin
    • 155. Baez
    • 161. Gomez
    • 162. Vilella Martinez
    • 203. Andreozzi
    • 214. Olivo
    • 246. Ficovich
    • 258. Mena
    • 281. Tirante
    • 288. Krstin
    • 289. Menendez-Maceiras
    • 290. Quiroz
    • 296. Ugo Carabelli
    • 298. Oliveira
    • 322. Sakamoto
    • 328. Vrbensky
    • 350. Dougaz
    • 354. Catarina
    • 357. Hsu
    • 359. Hardt
    • 365. Olivieri
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Esteve Lobato (377)
    • 2. Roca Batalla (378)
    • 3. Gomez-Herrera (380)
    • 4. Orlov (402)
    • 5. Nikles (409)
    • 6. Lama (418)
    • 7. Rodriguez (423)
    • 8. Villanueva (436)
    •  

    Quito Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 19:37

    Main Draw (cut off: 541 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

    • 335. Svrcina
    • 409. Nikles
    • 418. Lama
    • 423. Rodriguez
    • 443. Fonio
    • 444. Poljak
    • 457. Hamou
    • 466. Hidalgo
    • 470. Martin Tiffon
    • 482. Pichler
    •  
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Gautier (498)
    • 2. Perchicot (513)
    • 3. Zukas (521)
    • 4. Kypson (540)
    • 5. Rosenkranz (551)
    • 6. Brymer (564)
    • 7. Kirkov (580)
    •  
    •  

    2 commenti

    lucy92 (Guest) 08-09-2021 19:48

    notizie di lucone vanni?? grazie ai lettori.

     2
    pablito 08-09-2021 19:44

    Giusta pausa per… il Re di Micene e per SuperKob ?

     1
