Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List
Challenger Stettino, Rennes, Istanbul, Cary e Quito: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
08/09/2021 19:37 2 commenti
SZCZECIN , Poland (CL) /125 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
RENNES , France (IH) 90 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
CARY , NC. USA (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ISTANBUL , Turkey (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
QUITO , Ecuador (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Szczecin (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 18:56
Main Draw (cut off: 171 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 72. Andujar
- 73. Martinez
- 80. Cecchinato
- 89. Vesely
- 93. Monteiro
- 95. Carballes Baena
- 100. Travaglia
- 105. Taberner
- 109. Daniel
- 115. Majchrzak
- 117. Zapata Miralles
- 121. Kovalik
- 125. Novak
- 127. Gaston
- 134. Hanfmann
- 142. Etcheverry
- 144. Otte
- 145. Rune
- 158. Stebe
- 159. Gaio
- 165. Nagal
- 166. Ofner
- 171. Giannessi
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Szczecin Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 19:35
Main Draw (cut off: 263 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 183. Kolar
- 192. Lehecka
- 198. Trungelliti
- 202. Kopriva
- 206. Clarke
- 245. Pellegrino
- 250. Moroni
- 259. De Jong
- 262. Gimeno Valero
- 263. Bonadio
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Sachko (265)
- 2. Gabashvili (267)
- 3. Draper (269)
- 4. Kuhn (275)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Rennes (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 19:35
Main Draw (cut off: 231 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 78. Rinderknech
- 82. Gasquet
- 94. Bonzi
- 103. Simon
- 131. Sugita
- 132. Verdasco
- 133. Pouille
- 136. Barrere
- 140. Rodionov
- 143. Machac
- 147. Broady
- 150. Hoang
- 164. Safiullin
- 169. Ymer
- 173. Zuk
- 178. Escobedo
- 187. Soeda
- 194. Horansky
- 197. Lacko
- 208. Masur
- 221. Kavcic
- 225. Stakhovsky
- 231. Kuzmanov
-
Alternates
- 1. Schnur (232)
- 2. Janvier (235)
- 3. Moraing (239)
- 4. Maden (244)
- 5. Kamke (247)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Rennes Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 19:36
Main Draw (cut off: 293 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 186. Kokkinakis
- 232. Schnur
- 248. Lestienne
- 255. Watanuki
- 260. Van Rijthoven
- 268. Guinard
- 271. Kotov
- 277. Cachin
- 278. Bachinger
- 293. Lenz
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Arnaboldi (299)
- 2. Jacquet (316)
- 3. Vatutin (329)
- 4. Shevchenko (358)
- 5. Martineau (366)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cary (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 19:36
Main Draw (cut off: 306 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 53. Paul
- 91. Sandgren
- 92. Kudla
- 99. Brooksby
- 113. Caruso
- 146. Bolt
- 157. Wolf
- 168. Jung
- 175. Krueger
- 181. Mmoh
- 191. Fratangelo
- 205. Purcell
- 216. Eubanks
- 218. Torpegaard
- 222. Vukic
- 223. Karlovic
- 229. Kubler
- 236. Polansky
- 252. Blanch
- 256. Cid Subervi
- 280. Harrison
- 303. Mejia
- 306. Rubin
-
Alternates
- 1. Aragone (308)
- 2. Kozlov (309)
- 3. Sasikumar (321)
- 4. King (326)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cary Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 19:36
Main Draw (cut off: 413 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 226. Kwiatkowski
- 308. Aragone
- 309. Kozlov
- 321. Sasikumar
- 351. Peniston
- 355. Smith
- 367. Kelly
- 375. Redlicki
- 383. Young
- 388. McHugh
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Brouwer (397)
- 2. Orlov (402)
- 3. Kovacevic (410)
- 4. Fanselow (413)
- 5. Galarneau (415)
- 6. Mochizuki (425)
- 7. Gengel (437)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Istanbul (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 19:36
Main Draw (cut off: 249 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 67. Duckworth
- 108. Albot
- 111. Galan
- 123. Uchiyama
- 126. O
- 148. Polmans
- 151. Cressy
- 152. Donskoy
- 154. Marchenko
- 176. Safwat
- 184. Halys
- 190. Couacaud
- 193. Bourgue
- 195. Gulbis
- 196. Muller
- 213. Fabbiano
- 215. Marcora
- 234. Gojo
- 237. Giustino
- 241. Ito
- 242. Grenier
- 243. Domingues
- 249. Ebden
-
Alternates
- 1. Tomic (261)
- 2. Tseng (270)
- 3. Arnaboldi (273)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Istanbul Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 19:36
Main Draw (cut off: 349 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 261. Tomic
- 276. Wu
- 279. Kuznetsov
- 284. Moriya
- 291. Karlovskiy
- 295. Furness
- 297. Zeppieri
- 310. Tiurnev
- 311. Blancaneaux
- 320. Geerts
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Andreev (333)
- 2. Jianu (334)
- 3. Pecotic (345)
- 4. Chappell (348)
- 5. Uchida (349)
- 6. Hsu (357)
- 7. Shevchenko (358)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Quito (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 19:37
Main Draw (cut off: 365 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 79. Bagnis
- 107. Cerundolo
- 122. Martin
- 155. Baez
- 161. Gomez
- 162. Vilella Martinez
- 203. Andreozzi
- 214. Olivo
- 246. Ficovich
- 258. Mena
- 281. Tirante
- 288. Krstin
- 289. Menendez-Maceiras
- 290. Quiroz
- 296. Ugo Carabelli
- 298. Oliveira
- 322. Sakamoto
- 328. Vrbensky
- 350. Dougaz
- 354. Catarina
- 357. Hsu
- 359. Hardt
- 365. Olivieri
-
Alternates
- 1. Esteve Lobato (377)
- 2. Roca Batalla (378)
- 3. Gomez-Herrera (380)
- 4. Orlov (402)
- 5. Nikles (409)
- 6. Lama (418)
- 7. Rodriguez (423)
- 8. Villanueva (436)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Quito Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/09/2021 19:37
Main Draw (cut off: 541 - Data entry list: 08/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 335. Svrcina
- 409. Nikles
- 418. Lama
- 423. Rodriguez
- 443. Fonio
- 444. Poljak
- 457. Hamou
- 466. Hidalgo
- 470. Martin Tiffon
- 482. Pichler
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Gautier (498)
- 2. Perchicot (513)
- 3. Zukas (521)
- 4. Kypson (540)
- 5. Rosenkranz (551)
- 6. Brymer (564)
- 7. Kirkov (580)
-
-
2 commenti
notizie di lucone vanni?? grazie ai lettori.
Giusta pausa per… il Re di Micene e per SuperKob ?