Challenger Quimper: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno (LIVEVIDEO)

Sebastian Korda nella foto
Challenger QUIMPER I, France (IH) /100 (€) – 2° Turno
CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Filip Horansky vs Maximilian Marterer
CH CH Quimper
Horansky F.
6
7
6
Marterer M.
7
5
4
Vincitore: Horansky F.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Marterer M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
Marterer M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Horansky F.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Marterer M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Horansky F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Marterer M.
15-0
30-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
Horansky F.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Horansky F.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Marterer M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Horansky F.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Horansky F.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
Marterer M.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
Horansky F.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
Marterer M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Marterer M.
0-15
15-15
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
2. Arthur Rinderknech vs [Q] Kacper Zuk (non prima ore: 13:00)
CH CH Quimper
Rinderknech A.
0
2
Zuk K.•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Zuk K.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
3. Benjamin Bonzi vs Yannick Maden (non prima ore: 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Mathias Bourgue vs [2] Sebastian Korda (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Enzo Couacaud vs [WC] Evan Furness (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Brandon Nakashima / Hunter Reese vs Mathias Bourgue / Lucas Pouille
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Sadio Doumbia
/ Fabien Reboul
vs Jurij Rodionov
/ Lukas Rosol
CH CH Quimper
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
6
6
Rodionov J. / Rosol L.
4
3
Vincitore: Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
Rodionov J. / Rosol L.
5-2 → 5-3
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
Rodionov J. / Rosol L.
4-1 → 4-2
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
3-1 → 4-1
Rodionov J. / Rosol L.
3-0 → 3-1
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-0 → 3-0
Rodionov J. / Rosol L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Rodionov J. / Rosol L.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-4 → 6-4
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Rodionov J. / Rosol L.
4-3 → 4-4
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
Rodionov J. / Rosol L.
4-1 → 4-2
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
3-1 → 4-1
Rodionov J. / Rosol L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
1-1 → 2-1
Rodionov J. / Rosol L.
1-0 → 1-1
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
0-0 → 1-0
2. Gregoire Barrere / Albano Olivetti vs [2] Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH CH Quimper
Barrere G. / Olivetti A.•
0
1
Lammons N. / Withrow J.
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Lammons N. / Withrow J.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Manuel Guinard / Arthur Rinderknech vs Jamie Cerretani / Marc-Andrea Huesler (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit