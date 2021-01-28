Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Quimper: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno (LIVEVIDEO)

28/01/2021 08:49 Nessun commento
Sebastian Korda nella foto
Sebastian Korda nella foto

FRA Challenger QUIMPER I, France (IH) /100 (€) – 2° Turno

CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Filip Horansky SVK vs Maximilian Marterer GER

CH CH Quimper
Horansky F.
6
7
6
Marterer M.
7
5
4
Vincitore: Horansky F.
Mostra dettagli

2. Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs [Q] Kacper Zuk POL (non prima ore: 13:00)

CH CH Quimper
Rinderknech A.
0
2
Zuk K.
0
1
Mostra dettagli

3. Benjamin Bonzi FRA vs Yannick Maden GER (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Mathias Bourgue FRA vs [2] Sebastian Korda USA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Enzo Couacaud FRA vs [WC] Evan Furness FRA (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Brandon Nakashima USA / Hunter Reese USA vs Mathias Bourgue FRA / Lucas Pouille FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs Jurij Rodionov AUT / Lukas Rosol CZE
CH CH Quimper
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
6
6
Rodionov J. / Rosol L.
4
3
Vincitore: Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
Mostra dettagli

2. Gregoire Barrere FRA / Albano Olivetti FRA vs [2] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH CH Quimper
Barrere G. / Olivetti A.
0
1
Lammons N. / Withrow J.
0
0
Mostra dettagli

3. Manuel Guinard FRA / Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs Jamie Cerretani USA / Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,