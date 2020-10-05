Roland Garros Slam | Terra | e50.729.095 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani e Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati del 05 Ottobre
05/10/2020 07:25 Nessun commento
M15 Setubal – 2nd Round Q
Eero Vasa vs [7] Davide Galoppini ore 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
[2] Andrea Basso vs Taiyo Yamanaka Non prima delle 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
W15 Sharm El Sheikh – 2nd Round Q
[2] Elisa Andrea Camerano vs [11] Ayan Broomfield ore 10:00
TAG: Italiane nei tornei ITF, Italiani nei Future
