Italiani e Italiane nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani e Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati del 05 Ottobre

05/10/2020 07:25 Nessun commento
Andrea Basso nella foto
Andrea Basso nella foto

POR M15 Setubal – 2nd Round Q
Eero Vasa FIN vs [7] Davide Galoppini ITA ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[2] Andrea Basso ITA vs Taiyo Yamanaka JPN Non prima delle 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


EGY W15 Sharm El Sheikh – 2nd Round Q
[2] Elisa Andrea Camerano ITA vs [11] Ayan Broomfield CAN ore 10:00

ITF Sharm El Sheikh
E. Camerano
0
A. Broomfield [11]
0
Mostra dettagli

TAG: ,