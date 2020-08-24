Challenger Praga 2: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Sebastian Ofner nella foto
Challenger Prague II CH | Terra | e137.560 – 1°-2° Turno
COURT 6 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Elias Ymer
vs [8] Ernests Gulbis
CH Prague 2
Elias Ymer
0
2
2
Ernests Gulbis [8]•
0
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Gulbis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
E. Gulbis
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
E. Gulbis
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
1-2 → 2-2
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
E. Ymer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [6] Martin Klizan vs Renzo Olivo (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Jonas Forejtek vs [9] Sebastian Ofner (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 5 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Aslan Karatsev
vs Enzo Couacaud
CH Prague 2
Aslan Karatsev•
15
3
2
Enzo Couacaud
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Couacaud
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Karatsev
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Couacaud
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
A. Karatsev
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
E. Couacaud
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Karatsev
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
E. Couacaud
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
A. Karatsev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
E. Couacaud
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. [5] Kimmer Coppejans vs Tallon Griekspoor (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Frederico Ferreira Silva vs [12] Sergiy Stakhovsky (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 4 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Elliot Benchetrit
vs Ruben Bemelmans
CH Prague 2
Elliot Benchetrit•
40
2
Ruben Bemelmans
40
2
Match sospeso
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Benchetrit
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2. Oscar Otte vs [16] Dmitry Popko (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Hugo Grenier vs [7] Arthur Rinderknech (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
