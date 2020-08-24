Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Praga 2: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Sebastian Ofner nella foto
CZE Challenger Prague II CH | Terra | e137.560 – 1°-2° Turno

COURT 6 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Elias Ymer SWE vs [8] Ernests Gulbis LAT
CH Prague 2
Elias Ymer
0
2
2
Ernests Gulbis [8]
0
6
1
Mostra dettagli

2. [6] Martin Klizan SVK vs Renzo Olivo ARG (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Jonas Forejtek CZE vs [9] Sebastian Ofner AUT (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 5 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Aslan Karatsev RUS vs Enzo Couacaud FRA
CH Prague 2
Aslan Karatsev
15
3
2
Enzo Couacaud
0
6
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [5] Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs Tallon Griekspoor NED (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Frederico Ferreira Silva POR vs [12] Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 4 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Elliot Benchetrit FRA vs Ruben Bemelmans BEL
CH Prague 2
Elliot Benchetrit
40
2
Ruben Bemelmans
40
2
Match sospeso
Mostra dettagli

2. Oscar Otte GER vs [16] Dmitry Popko KAZ (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Hugo Grenier FRA vs [7] Arthur Rinderknech FRA (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

