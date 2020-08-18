US Open: Yen-Hsun Lu rinuncia per paura del coronavirus. Gaio entra nel Md
Yen-Hsun Lu, 37enne veterano taiwanese (il miglior giocatore nella storia del paese), ha annunciato martedì il suo ritiro dagli US Open, dove avrebbe gareggiato con le classifica protetta nonostante fosse a questo punto fuori dalla top 900 della classifica mondiale.
Il giocatore asiatico ha confessato di avere paura del coronavirus e non vuole mettere a rischio sua moglie e i suoi figli. Al suo posto entra l’italiano Federico Gaio, che attende ora l’ok degli organizzatori degli US Open per fare il viaggio nella bolla di New York.
Main Draw (cut off: 127 - Data entry list: 09/08/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 1. Djokovic
- 3. Thiem
- 5. Medvedev
- 6. Tsitsipas
- 7. Zverev
- 8. Berrettini
- 10. Goffin
- 12. Bautista Agut
- 13. Schwartzman
- 14. Rublev
- 15. Khachanov
- 16. Shapovalov
- 18. Garin
- 19. Dimitrov
- 20. Auger-Aliassime
- 21. Isner
- 22. Paire
- 23. Lajovic
- 24. Fritz
- 25. Carreno Busta
- 26. de Minaur
- 27. Basilashvili
- 28. Evans
- 29. Hurkacz
- 30. Raonic
- 31. Nishikori
- 32. Krajinovic
- 33. Coric
- 34. Struff
- 35. Pella
- 36. Ruud
- 37. Cilic
- 38. Mannarino
- 39. Opelka
- 41. Ramos-Vinolas
- 42. Humbert
- 43. Millman
- 44. Edmund
- 45. Querrey
- 46. Sonego
- 47. Kecmanovic
- 48. Nishioka
- 50. Gasquet
- 51. Bublik
- 52. Verdasco
- 53. Andujar
- 54. Simon
- 55. Sandgren
- 56. Lopez
- 57. Paul
- 59. Chardy
- 60. Cuevas
- 61. Bedene
- 62. Londero
- 63. Johnson
- 64. Thompson
- 65. Vesely
- 66. Sousa
- 67. Albot
- 68. Ymer
- 69. Gerasimov
- 70. Kwon
- 71. Lu*pr
- 72. Berankis
- 73. Sinner
- 74. Kohlschreiber
- 75. Moutet
- 76. Balazs
- 77. Norrie
- 78. Delbonis
- 79. Mager
- 80. Djere
- 81. Tiafoe
- 82. Monteiro
- 83. Duckworth
- 84. McDonald
- 84. Fucsovics
- 85. Novak
- 86. Travaglia
- 87. Sugita
- 88. Seppi
- 90. Uchiyama
- 91. Kukushkin
- 92. Koepfer
- 93. Pospisil
- 94. Dellien
- 95. Barrere
- 96. Martin
- 97. Davidovich Fokina
- 98. Harris
- 99. Carballes Baena
- 100. Caruso
- 101. Ruusuvuori
- 102. Giron
- 103. Popyrin
- 104. Coria
- 105. Munar
- 106. Martinez
- 107. Dzumhur
- 108. Majchrzak
- 109. Gombos
- 110. Sousa
- 111. Kudla
- 112. Daniel
- 113. Cecchinato
- 114. Seyboth Wild
- 115. Donskoy
- 116. O
- 117. Soeda
- 118. Mayer
- 119. Polmans
- 119. Sock
- 120. Jung
- 121. Lorenzi
- 122. Kovalik
- 123. Anderson
- 124. Karlovic
- 125. Gojowczyk
- 126. Klahn
- 127. Nagal
Alternates
- 1. Murray (129)
- 2. Gaio (130)
- 3. Kuznetsov (130)
- 4. Safwat (131)
- 5. Gunneswaran (132)
- 6. Stebe (133)
- 7. Bagnis (134)
- 8. Varillas (135)
- 9. Hoang (136)
- 10. Laaksonen (137)
- 11. Ivashka (138)
- 12. Andreozzi Gui (139)
- 13. Zhang (140)
- 14. Rola (141)
- 15. Chung (142)
- 16. Hanfmann (143)
- 17. Wolf (144)
- 18. Milojevic (145)
- 19. Bolt (146)
- 20. Fabbiano (147)
-
TAG: Federico Gaio, Us Open, us open 2020, Yen Hsun Lu
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit