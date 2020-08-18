US Open: Yen-Hsun Lu rinuncia per paura del coronavirus. Gaio entra nel Md

Yen-Hsun Lu, 37enne veterano taiwanese (il miglior giocatore nella storia del paese), ha annunciato martedì il suo ritiro dagli US Open, dove avrebbe gareggiato con le classifica protetta nonostante fosse a questo punto fuori dalla top 900 della classifica mondiale.

Il giocatore asiatico ha confessato di avere paura del coronavirus e non vuole mettere a rischio sua moglie e i suoi figli. Al suo posto entra l’italiano Federico Gaio, che attende ora l’ok degli organizzatori degli US Open per fare il viaggio nella bolla di New York.