Thiem’s Seven: Sconfitta che non crea problemi per Matteo Berrettini

Thiem's Seven

Sconfitta indolore per Matteo Berrettini nell’ultima giornata del torneo Thiem’s Seven.

L’azzurro si è arreso a Karen Khachanov con il risultato di 76 (6) 64.

Nel primo set Berrettini sotto per 3 a 5 ha recuperato il break nel decimo gioco a 0.

Nel tiebreak l’azzurro avanti per 3 a 0, subiva il recupero del russo che si portava sul 6 a 4, prima di chiudere la frazione per 8 punti a 6.

Nel secondo set Matteo subiva il break decisivo nel decimo gioco, sul 4 a 5, dopo aver mancato complessivamente tre palle break nel parziale, perdendo così set e match per 6 a 4.

La partita punto per punto



Thiems 7 Berrettini M. Berrettini M. 6 4 Khachanov K. Khachanov K. 7 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 Berrettini M. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 Khachanov K. 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 Berrettini M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 Khachanov K. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 Berrettini M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 Khachanov K. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 Berrettini M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 Khachanov K. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 Berrettini M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Khachanov K. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Khachanov K. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 A-40 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-7 Khachanov K. 0-1 0-2 0-3 1-3 2-3 3-3 4-3 4-4 5-4 6-4 6-5 6-6 7-6 6-6 → 6-7 Khachanov K. 15-0 30-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 Berrettini M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 Khachanov K. 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-5 → 5-5 Berrettini M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 Khachanov K. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 Berrettini M. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 Khachanov K. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 Berrettini M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 Khachanov K. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 Berrettini M. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 Khachanov K. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 Berrettini M. 0-15 15-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

Gruppo A

1. Dominic Thiem 3V. 0S. (6-0)

2. Andrey Rublev 2V. 1S. (4-4)

Jan Lennard Struff 1V. 2S. (3-4)

Casper Ruud 0V. 3S. (1-6)