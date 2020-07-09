Thiem's Seven Copertina, Generica

Thiem’s Seven: Sconfitta che non crea problemi per Matteo Berrettini

09/07/2020 23:37 Nessun commento
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12 - Copyright : Ultimate Tennis Showdown - https://watch.utslive.tv
Sconfitta indolore per Matteo Berrettini nell’ultima giornata del torneo Thiem’s Seven.
L’azzurro si è arreso a Karen Khachanov con il risultato di 76 (6) 64.

Nel primo set Berrettini sotto per 3 a 5 ha recuperato il break nel decimo gioco a 0.
Nel tiebreak l’azzurro avanti per 3 a 0, subiva il recupero del russo che si portava sul 6 a 4, prima di chiudere la frazione per 8 punti a 6.

Nel secondo set Matteo subiva il break decisivo nel decimo gioco, sul 4 a 5, dopo aver mancato complessivamente tre palle break nel parziale, perdendo così set e match per 6 a 4.


La partita punto per punto

Thiems 7
Berrettini M.
6
4
Khachanov K.
7
6
Gruppo A
1. Dominic Thiem AUT 3V. 0S. (6-0)
2. Andrey Rublev RUS 2V. 1S. (4-4)
Jan Lennard Struff DEU 1V. 2S. (3-4)
Casper Ruud NOR 0V. 3S. (1-6)

Gruppo B
1) Matteo Berrettini ITA 2V. 1S. (4-2)
2) Roberto Bautista Agut ESP 2V. 1S. (4-2)
Karen Khachanov RUS 0V. 2S. (0-4)
Dennis Novak AUT 1V. 2S. (2-4)

