Thiem’s Seven: Sconfitta che non crea problemi per Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12 - Copyright : Ultimate Tennis Showdown - https://watch.utslive.tv
Sconfitta indolore per Matteo Berrettini nell’ultima giornata del torneo Thiem’s Seven.
L’azzurro si è arreso a Karen Khachanov con il risultato di 76 (6) 64.
Nel primo set Berrettini sotto per 3 a 5 ha recuperato il break nel decimo gioco a 0.
Nel tiebreak l’azzurro avanti per 3 a 0, subiva il recupero del russo che si portava sul 6 a 4, prima di chiudere la frazione per 8 punti a 6.
Nel secondo set Matteo subiva il break decisivo nel decimo gioco, sul 4 a 5, dopo aver mancato complessivamente tre palle break nel parziale, perdendo così set e match per 6 a 4.
La partita punto per punto
Thiems 7
Berrettini M.
6
4
Khachanov K.
7
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Berrettini M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
Berrettini M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
Khachanov K.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Khachanov K.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Khachanov K.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Berrettini M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Khachanov K.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Khachanov K.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
Khachanov K.
0-1
0-2
0-3
1-3
2-3
3-3
4-3
4-4
5-4
6-4
6-5
6-6
7-6
6-6 → 6-7
Khachanov K.
15-0
30-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
Berrettini M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Berrettini M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
Khachanov K.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
Khachanov K.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
Berrettini M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
Berrettini M.
0-15
15-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Gruppo A
1. Dominic Thiem 3V. 0S. (6-0)
2. Andrey Rublev 2V. 1S. (4-4)
Jan Lennard Struff 1V. 2S. (3-4)
Casper Ruud 0V. 3S. (1-6)
Gruppo B
1) Matteo Berrettini 2V. 1S. (4-2)
2) Roberto Bautista Agut 2V. 1S. (4-2)
Karen Khachanov 0V. 2S. (0-4)
Dennis Novak 1V. 2S. (2-4)
