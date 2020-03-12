Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Nur-Sultan: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4 (Live)

Elias Ymer nella foto
KAZ Challenger Nur-Sultan CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Ottavi di Finale

Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Timur Maulenov KAZ / Dostanbek Tashbulatov KAZ vs [2] Andrey Golubev KAZ / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ

CH Nur-Sultan I
Timur Maulenov / Dostanbek Tashbulatov
1
1
Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov [2]
6
6
Vincitori: GOLUBEV / NEDOVYESOV
2. [4] Jurij Rodionov AUT vs [16] Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP (non prima ore: 07:00)

CH Nur-Sultan I
Jurij Rodionov [4]
2
2
Bernabe Zapata Miralles [16]
6
6
Vincitore: B. ZAPATA MIRALLES
3. [1] Mohamed Safwat EGY vs [13] Tallon Griekspoor NED

CH Nur-Sultan I
Mohamed Safwat [1]
1
6
Tallon Griekspoor [13]
6
7
Vincitore: T. GRIEKSPOOR
4. Dmitry Popko KAZ / Jurij Rodionov AUT vs [3] Jamie Cerretani USA / Szymon Walkow POL

CH Nur-Sultan I
Dmitry Popko / Jurij Rodionov
5
6
10
Jamie Cerretani / Szymon Walkow [3]
7
3
5
Vincitori: POPKO / RODIONOV
5. Denis Yevseyev KAZ / Alexey Zakharov RUS vs Tallon Griekspoor NED / Botic Van de Zandschulp NED

CH Nur-Sultan I
Denis Yevseyev / Alexey Zakharov
0
4
0
Tallon Griekspoor / Botic Van de Zandschulp
0
6
0
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [8] Botic Van de Zandschulp NED vs [11] Roman Safiullin RUS

CH Nur-Sultan I
Botic Van de Zandschulp [8]
3
6
0
Roman Safiullin [11]
6
4
6
Vincitore: R. SAFIULLIN
2. [6] Mikael Torpegaard DEN vs Jesper De Jong NED

CH Nur-Sultan I
Mikael Torpegaard [6]
0
0
Jesper De Jong
0
0
Vincitore: J. DE JONG per walkover
3. [14] Elias Ymer SWE vs [3] Kimmer Coppejans BEL (non prima ore: 09:00)

CH Nur-Sultan I
Elias Ymer [14]
6
6
2
Kimmer Coppejans [3]
7
1
6
Vincitore: K. COPPEJANS
4. [5] Jesper De Jong NED / Robin Haase NED vs Aslan Karatsev RUS / Pavel Kotov RUS

CH Nur-Sultan I
Jesper De Jong / Robin Haase [5]
6
6
Aslan Karatsev / Pavel Kotov
2
3
Vincitori: DE JONG / HAASE
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [15] Illya Marchenko UKR vs Alexey Zakharov RUS
CH Nur-Sultan I
Illya Marchenko [15]
7
7
Alexey Zakharov
5
6
Vincitore: I. MARCHENKO
2. Arthur De Greef BEL vs Aslan Karatsev RUS

CH Nur-Sultan I
Arthur De Greef
0
1
0
Aslan Karatsev
0
6
2
Vincitore: A. KARATSEV per ritiro
