Challenger Nur-Sultan: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4 (Live)

Challenger Nur-Sultan CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Ottavi di Finale
Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Timur Maulenov / Dostanbek Tashbulatov vs [2] Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov
CH Nur-Sultan I
Timur Maulenov / Dostanbek Tashbulatov
1
1
Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov [2]
6
6
Vincitori: GOLUBEV / NEDOVYESOV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
1-5 → 1-6
T. Maulenov / Tashbulatov
0-5 → 1-5
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-4 → 0-5
T. Maulenov / Tashbulatov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-3 → 0-4
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
T. Maulenov / Tashbulatov
0-1 → 0-2
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Maulenov / Tashbulatov
1-5 → 1-6
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
1-4 → 1-5
T. Maulenov / Tashbulatov
1-3 → 1-4
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
1-2 → 1-3
T. Maulenov / Tashbulatov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
0-2 → 1-2
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
T. Maulenov / Tashbulatov
0-0 → 0-1
2. [4] Jurij Rodionov vs [16] Bernabe Zapata Miralles (non prima ore: 07:00)
CH Nur-Sultan I
Jurij Rodionov [4]
2
2
Bernabe Zapata Miralles [16]
6
6
Vincitore: B. ZAPATA MIRALLES
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Zapata Miralles
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 2-5
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
B. Zapata Miralles
2-2 → 2-3
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
B. Zapata Miralles
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
B. Zapata Miralles
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Zapata Miralles
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
J. Rodionov
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
B. Zapata Miralles
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
B. Zapata Miralles
1-1 → 1-2
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
B. Zapata Miralles
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [1] Mohamed Safwat vs [13] Tallon Griekspoor
CH Nur-Sultan I
Mohamed Safwat [1]
1
6
Tallon Griekspoor [13]
6
7
Vincitore: T. GRIEKSPOOR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
4*-4
5-4*
6-4*
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
8-9*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Safwat
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
T. Griekspoor
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
T. Griekspoor
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Safwat
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
T. Griekspoor
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Griekspoor
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
1-5 → 1-6
M. Safwat
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
df
1-4 → 1-5
T. Griekspoor
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
T. Griekspoor
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
T. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
4. Dmitry Popko / Jurij Rodionov vs [3] Jamie Cerretani / Szymon Walkow
CH Nur-Sultan I
Dmitry Popko / Jurij Rodionov
5
6
10
Jamie Cerretani / Szymon Walkow [3]
7
3
5
Vincitori: POPKO / RODIONOV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Popko / Rodionov
1-0
2-0
3-0
3-1
3-2
4-2
5-2
6-2
6-3
ace
7-3
8-3
8-4
8-5
9-5
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Popko / Rodionov
5-3 → 6-3
J. Cerretani / Walkow
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
D. Popko / Rodionov
3-3 → 4-3
J. Cerretani / Walkow
3-2 → 3-3
D. Popko / Rodionov
2-2 → 3-2
J. Cerretani / Walkow
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. Popko / Rodionov
1-1 → 2-1
J. Cerretani / Walkow
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
D. Popko / Rodionov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Cerretani / Walkow
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-6 → 5-7
D. Popko / Rodionov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
J. Cerretani / Walkow
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
D. Popko / Rodionov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
J. Cerretani / Walkow
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
D. Popko / Rodionov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
J. Cerretani / Walkow
3-2 → 3-3
D. Popko / Rodionov
2-2 → 3-2
J. Cerretani / Walkow
2-1 → 2-2
D. Popko / Rodionov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
J. Cerretani / Walkow
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
D. Popko / Rodionov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
5. Denis Yevseyev / Alexey Zakharov vs Tallon Griekspoor / Botic Van de Zandschulp
CH Nur-Sultan I
Denis Yevseyev / Alexey Zakharov•
0
4
0
Tallon Griekspoor / Botic Van de Zandschulp
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Griekspoor / Van de Zandschulp
4-5 → 4-6
D. Yevseyev / Zakharov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
T. Griekspoor / Van de Zandschulp
15-0
ace
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
D. Yevseyev / Zakharov
2-4 → 3-4
T. Griekspoor / Van de Zandschulp
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Yevseyev / Zakharov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
T. Griekspoor / Van de Zandschulp
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
D. Yevseyev / Zakharov
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
T. Griekspoor / Van de Zandschulp
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
D. Yevseyev / Zakharov
0-0 → 1-0
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [8] Botic Van de Zandschulp vs [11] Roman Safiullin
CH Nur-Sultan I
Botic Van de Zandschulp [8]
3
6
0
Roman Safiullin [11]
6
4
6
Vincitore: R. SAFIULLIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-4 → 0-5
R. Safiullin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
ace
0-2 → 0-3
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Safiullin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
R. Safiullin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-4 → 4-4
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 3-4
R. Safiullin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
R. Safiullin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-2 → 1-2
R. Safiullin
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Safiullin
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
B. Van de Zandschulp
2-5 → 3-5
R. Safiullin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 2-5
B. Van de Zandschulp
1-4 → 2-4
R. Safiullin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
R. Safiullin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-1 → 1-1
R. Safiullin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [6] Mikael Torpegaard vs Jesper De Jong
CH Nur-Sultan I
Mikael Torpegaard [6]
0
0
Jesper De Jong•
0
0
Vincitore: J. DE JONG per walkover
3. [14] Elias Ymer vs [3] Kimmer Coppejans (non prima ore: 09:00)
CH Nur-Sultan I
Elias Ymer [14]
6
6
2
Kimmer Coppejans [3]
7
1
6
Vincitore: K. COPPEJANS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Coppejans
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-4 → 1-4
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
E. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
K. Coppejans
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
4-0 → 5-0
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
ace
3*-6
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
E. Ymer
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
K. Coppejans
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
df
15-40
3-3 → 4-3
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
E. Ymer
15-0
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
4. [5] Jesper De Jong / Robin Haase vs Aslan Karatsev / Pavel Kotov
CH Nur-Sultan I
Jesper De Jong / Robin Haase [5]
6
6
Aslan Karatsev / Pavel Kotov
2
3
Vincitori: DE JONG / HAASE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. De Jong / Haase
5-3 → 6-3
A. Karatsev / Kotov
5-2 → 5-3
J. De Jong / Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
A. Karatsev / Kotov
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
df
3-2 → 4-2
J. De Jong / Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Karatsev / Kotov
2-1 → 2-2
J. De Jong / Haase
1-1 → 2-1
A. Karatsev / Kotov
1-0 → 1-1
J. De Jong / Haase
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Karatsev / Kotov
5-2 → 6-2
J. De Jong / Haase
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
A. Karatsev / Kotov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
J. De Jong / Haase
2-2 → 3-2
A. Karatsev / Kotov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
J. De Jong / Haase
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Karatsev / Kotov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. De Jong / Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [15] Illya Marchenko
vs Alexey Zakharov
CH Nur-Sultan I
Illya Marchenko [15]
7
7
Alexey Zakharov
5
6
Vincitore: I. MARCHENKO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
4*-1
5*-1
5-2*
6-2*
6-6 → 7-6
I. Marchenko
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
A. Zakharov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
I. Marchenko
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
A. Zakharov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
I. Marchenko
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
A. Zakharov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
I. Marchenko
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
A. Zakharov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Zakharov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
5-5 → 6-5
A. Zakharov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Zakharov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
I. Marchenko
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Zakharov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
1-1 → 1-2
I. Marchenko
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Zakharov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Arthur De Greef vs Aslan Karatsev
CH Nur-Sultan I
Arthur De Greef
0
1
0
Aslan Karatsev•
0
6
2
Vincitore: A. KARATSEV per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Karatsev
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. De Greef
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
A. Karatsev
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
0-3 → 0-4
A. De Greef
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
A. De Greef
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
